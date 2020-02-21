BKN
Just think how good it could get for the Charlotte Hornets if their co-leading scorer returns to top form.

For now, the Hornets will go into Saturday night's home game against the Brooklyn Nets looking to produce a four-game winning streak for the first time this season.

Reserve guard Malik Monk made a big impact offensively during Charlotte's 103-93 win in Chicago on Thursday night in a game that saw Devonte' Graham held scoreless for the first time this season.

"It shows that anybody can step up at any moment," Monk said following his 25-point performance. "We're trusting each other."

Graham had averaged a team-best 18.1 points per game prior to the All-Star break. He said he needs to make sure that he's aggressive, but he said the Hornets have lots of options at their disposal.

"We got guys who can step up, make plays. We're not just dependent on me to score," said Graham, whose 17.8-point average is tied with Terry Rozier for the team lead.

Monk has made contributions in several games and is another source of offense.

"Been really aggressive and looking for his shot," Graham said of his teammate.

For Charlotte coach James Borrego, spreading out the production is ideal.

"We have depth. We have versatility," Borrego said. "Ultimately, that's what we want to be built. We're not built around one player. We want to be a team that has depth."

The Nets went into overtime in their first game back from the All-Star break, falling 112-104 at Philadelphia on Thursday night.

"We're going to be a good team," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of going down the stretch. "I feel good about that."

After Thursday's announcement that guard Kyrie Irving will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season, the Nets can focus on what they need to do without wondering about his potential return.

"They look at it as a challenge and an opportunity to do something special," Atkinson said of the players. "I've been so pleased with the spirit and attitude. The spirit is really good in there and I think these guys want to surprise some people."

Brooklyn players are optimistic that they can come through without Irving.

"We just have a next-man-up mentality right now and try to finish out this season the right way," shooting guard Caris LeVert said.

"We have the talent to still be a good team, still make the playoffs," guard Spencer Dinwiddie said. "It's just all about coming together, being cohesive and pushing forward."

That's the mindset the Hornets have taken as they're out of playoff contention but want to continue to set a solid foundation for the future. They've struggled to close out games at times, so putting together a win streak when the rewards are evident has been crucial.

"You have to learn how to win in this league," Borrego said. "There are different ways to win in this league."

Brooklyn won 111-104 on Dec. 6 in Charlotte just a few days before the Hornets claimed the rematch in New York. The Nets are 2-1 in the series this season.

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 31
CHA Hornets 18

Time Team Play Score
0:04   Personal foul on Malik Monk  
0:07   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
0:24   Garrett Temple missed layup  
0:26   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
0:31   Caris LeVert missed driving layup, blocked by Devonte' Graham  
0:34   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:43 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 86-63
1:02 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 83-63
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:10   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
1:25   Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:25   CHA team rebound  
1:25   Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:25   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
1:26   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 83-61
2:13 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-61
2:13 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 80-60
2:13   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
2:29 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot 80-59
2:38   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
2:41   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   CHA team rebound  
2:46   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
3:06 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 78-59
3:23   Full timeout called  
3:24 +2 Bismack Biyombo made floating jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 75-59
3:37   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:40   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:40 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 75-57
3:40   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:45   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
4:08 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Joe Harris 74-57
4:16   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
4:18   Cody Martin missed layup  
4:33 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 72-57
4:47 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 69-57
4:52 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 69-54
5:13 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 67-54
5:18   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:22   P.J. Washington missed floating jump shot  
5:39 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 67-52
5:52   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:06   CHA team rebound  
6:06   Malik Monk missed floating jump shot  
6:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jarrett Allen  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
6:37   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:42   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
6:55   Joe Harris missed hook shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:08   Cody Zeller missed layup  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:18   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:34   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
7:53   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by P.J. Washington  
8:10 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 64-52
8:13   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:17   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Miles Bridges 64-50
8:38   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
8:42   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   BKN team rebound  
9:09   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 64-48
9:28   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:29   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Caris LeVert  
10:08 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 62-48
10:23   BKN team rebound  
10:25   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
10:42 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 60-48
11:00   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
11:04   Miles Bridges missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:04 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 57-48
11:04   Shooting foul on Joe Harris  
11:12 +2 Joe Harris made jump shot 57-47
11:22   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
11:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed driving layup  
11:41 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 55-47

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 25
CHA Hornets 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   CHA team rebound  
0:01   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
0:20   Traveling violation turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
0:30   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-45
0:34 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 55-44
0:34   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:50   Jarrett Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:50 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 55-43
0:50   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
0:53   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
0:56   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Caris LeVert  
1:12 +2 Caris LeVert made floating jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 54-43
1:35 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-43
1:35 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 52-42
1:35   Shooting foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
1:53 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made layup 52-41
2:07   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:07   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:13   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
2:25   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
2:39 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 50-41
2:49 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot 47-41
2:49   Offensive rebound by Malik Monk  
2:54   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06 +2 Joe Harris made fade-away jump shot 47-39
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:31   Malik Monk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31 +1 Malik Monk made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
3:31   Shooting foul on Caris LeVert  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
3:37   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:42   Devonte' Graham missed fade-away jump shot  
4:07 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-38
4:07 +1 Jarrett Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
4:07   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
4:20 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
4:20 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 43-37
4:20   Personal foul on Wilson Chandler  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:22   Spencer Dinwiddie missed layup  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:28   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup 43-36
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
5:08   Double dribble turnover on Joe Harris  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:12   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
5:39   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Full timeout called  
5:53 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 41-36
5:54   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
5:59   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 41-33
6:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
6:47   Cody Zeller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:59   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Joe Harris  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:20   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31 +2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Jalen McDaniels 38-33
7:45   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
7:58   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
8:13 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 38-31
8:25 +2 Caris LeVert made finger-roll layup 38-28
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Caris LeVert  
8:39   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
8:44   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56 +2 Cody Zeller made dunk 36-28
8:56   Offensive rebound by Cody Zeller  
9:01   Devonte' Graham missed reverse layup  
9:05   CHA team rebound  
9:05   Cody Zeller missed layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
9:23   Full timeout called  
9:23 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 36-26
9:32   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
9:34   Jalen McDaniels missed layup  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
9:46   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:02   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Garrett Temple 34-26
10:18   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
10:22   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Personal foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:32   CHA team rebound  
10:34   DeAndre Jordan missed free throw  
10:34   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
10:34 +2 DeAndre Jordan made hook shot 32-26
10:54 +1 Malik Monk made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
10:54   CHA team rebound  
10:54   Malik Monk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:54   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Malik Monk  
11:12   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
11:37   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 30
CHA Hornets 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Caris LeVert  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
0:09   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed free throw  
0:09   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
0:09 +2 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made reverse layup, assist by Garrett Temple 30-25
0:29 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 28-25
0:32   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
0:35   Jalen McDaniels missed layup  
0:41 +2 DeAndre Jordan made finger-roll layup, assist by Garrett Temple 28-22
0:43   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
0:47   Devonte' Graham missed jump shot  
1:01 +1 Garrett Temple made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
1:01 +1 Garrett Temple made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
1:01   Personal foul on Malik Monk  
1:07   Lost ball turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Garrett Temple  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
1:15   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
1:18   Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:18 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
1:19   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
1:20   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
1:31   Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
1:45   Malik Monk missed jump shot  
2:00 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
2:00 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
2:00   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
2:07 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 22-21
2:07   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
2:13   Miles Bridges missed floating jump shot  
2:26 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 22-19
2:37 +2 Malik Monk made jump shot 19-19
2:58 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 19-17
3:08   Defensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
3:13   Bismack Biyombo missed layup, blocked by Wilson Chandler  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:35   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
3:51   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
4:02   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
4:27   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 16-17
5:05 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 14-17
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Terry Rozier  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:13   Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Cody Martin  
5:32 +3 Malik Monk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 14-15
5:50   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
5:50   CHA team rebound  
5:51   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:07   Cody Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:07