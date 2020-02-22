PHO
The Chicago Bulls welcome the Phoenix Suns into the United Center on Saturday, trying to snap a losing skid at the expense of a Phoenix team on the second leg of back-to-back games.

Phoenix fell 118-101 Friday at reigning NBA champion Toronto. The Suns trailed by as many as 26 points, but a 22-3 run spanning the late third and early fourth quarters pulled Phoenix within six points.

Devin Booker scored 21 points, more than five below his average, while the Raptors held Kelly Oubre Jr. to just 11 points -- almost eight below his season average.

The loss marked Phoenix's seventh in its last nine games, and began a three-game stretch -- one that Booker told reporters was a "trap road trip" -- on a sour note.

The Bulls dropped their seventh straight game on Thursday, 103-93 to Charlotte. A heavily depleted Chicago roster went into the loss without Lauri Markkanen, Denzel Valentine, Kris Dunn, Otto Porter Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr.

"Everybody knows we're undermanned right now, but nobody cares," LaVine said per the Bulls website. "It's a dog-eat-dog world out here."

Thaddeus Young scored a season-high 22 points in the loss, but Chicago's assorted absences have resulted in overall scoring inconsistency. The Bulls rank No. 26 in the NBA averaging 106.1 points per game.

Offensive struggle is a byproduct of players stepping out of position, which coach Jim Boylen noted in his postgame press conference on Thursday.

"Luke (Kornet) played four (power forward) tonight. He really hasn't played four all year," Boylen said. "Tomas (Satoransky) played four tonight; hasn't played a whole bunch of four. Coby (White)'s a young, developing guy. I'm not going to get caught up in what could be or what we should have."

Chicago will have to adjust in the immediate future, with a few of its absent contributors not expected back until March or later.

Markkanen -- Chicago's second-leading scorer at 15 points per game -- has been out since Jan. 24 with a pelvis injury. Dunn will remained sidelined for another four-to-six weeks from an MCL injury sustained on Jan. 31, the team announced Wednesday.

Carter and Porter, however, could return Saturday. NBC Sports Chicago reported Friday that Chandler Hutchison received a cortisone injection for the shoulder injury that sidelined him against Charlotte, but his status for Saturday remains uncertain.

With injuries mounting, the Bulls have endured a rough two months on the court.

Chicago has dropped 17 of its last 23, and currently sits closer to the Eastern Conference basement than the eighth seed in the playoffs.

Phoenix faced its own rash of injuries in recent weeks. Deandre Ayton missed games Feb. 10 and 12, a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and defeat of Golden State. He returned Friday at Toronto, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Dario Saric also made his return Friday after missing the previous seven games, and Aron Baynes returned for his first action after missing the previous 13 games.

"Still a couple of times during practice, I felt a little bit of pain, but I'm trying to be a tough guy, you know, and go through that," Saric told the Arizona Republic ahead of Friday's game.

1st Quarter
PHO Suns 22
CHI Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
0:04   Deandre Ayton missed dunk, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
0:28   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
0:33   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
0:41 +1 Ricky Rubio made free throw 22-24
0:41   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
0:51   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
1:04 +2 Coby White made layup, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 21-24
1:08   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Adam Mokoka  
1:18 +1 Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
1:18 +1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
1:18   Shooting foul on Cameron Johnson  
1:26   Out of bounds turnover on Dario Saric  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
1:43   Coby White missed turnaround jump shot  
2:04   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:18   Personal foul on Adam Mokoka  
2:29 +1 Coby White made free throw 21-20
2:29   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
2:29 +2 Coby White made layup 21-19
2:32   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
2:35   Cameron Johnson missed floating jump shot  
2:57 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 21-17
2:57 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 21-16
2:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:57   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
2:57 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 21-15
3:00 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made dunk 21-13
3:00   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:02   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed dunk  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
3:08   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Zach LaVine  
3:26   Bad pass turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Aron Baynes  
3:46 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 19-13
4:05 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thaddeus Young 17-13
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
4:28   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:40   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
4:46   Ty Jerome missed floating jump shot, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Devin Booker  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
4:57   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
5:23   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed free throw  
5:23   Shooting foul on Tomas Satoransky  
5:23 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 17-10
5:37 +2 Zach LaVine made dunk, assist by Thaddeus Young 15-10
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:55   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-8
6:13 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
6:13   Shooting foul on Coby White  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:18   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
6:39   Full timeout called  
6:39 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 13-8
6:43   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:45   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:07 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 11-8
7:12   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Arcidiacono, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
7:22   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   PHO team rebound  
7:25   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Out of bounds turnover on Thaddeus Young  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
7:42   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:47   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
7:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 8-8
8:26 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 6-8
8:45   CHI team rebound  
8:45   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:01   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
9:08   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
9:18   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
9:35 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot 6-5
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
10:15 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 4-5
10:31 +2 Ryan Arcidiacono made driving layup 2-5
10:53 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 2-3
11:12 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 0-3
11:14   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
11:17   Deandre Ayton missed driving layup, blocked by Thaddeus Young  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:37   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
49.6 Field Goal % 44.7
49.5 Three Point % 44.7
92.1 Free Throw % 81.9
  CHI team rebound 0:00
  Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Coby White 0:01
  Deandre Ayton missed dunk, blocked by Daniel Gafford 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 0:24
  Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono 0:30
  Deandre Ayton missed hook shot 0:33
+ 1 Ricky Rubio made free throw 0:41
  Personal foul on Adam Mokoka 0:41
  Personal foul on Daniel Gafford 0:51
Team Stats
Points 24 24
Field Goals 9-22 (40.9%) 8-20 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 12
Offensive 3 1
Defensive 10 9
Team 1 2
Assists 8 5
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 4 5
Fouls 3 5
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
R. Rubio PG 11
3 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 22-34 22---22
home team logo Bulls 19-37 24---24
United Center Chicago, IL
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 22-34 112.2 PPG 43.2 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Bulls 19-37 106.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
D. Ayton C 18.7 PPG 11.9 RPG 2.1 APG 54.0 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 25.2 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.2 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Ayton C 8 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
Z. LaVine PG 9 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
40.9 FG% 40.0
14.3 3PT FG% 37.5
75.0 FT% 100.0
Suns
Starters
D. Ayton
R. Rubio
D. Saric
C. Johnson
J. Carter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 8 4 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 4 +6 11
R. Rubio 3 2 4 0/0 0/0 3/3 0 7 1 0 1 0 2 +6 13
D. Saric 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 -6 0
C. Johnson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
J. Carter 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -3 1
On Court
D. Ayton
R. Rubio
D. Saric
C. Johnson
J. Carter
On Bench
A. Baynes
T. Jerome
F. Kaminsky
J. Bolden
C. Diallo
E. Okobo
J. Lecque
J. Harper
T. Owens
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Baynes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 -8 1
T. Jerome 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -8 0
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 13 8 9/22 1/7 3/4 3 28 4 0 4 3 10 -19 26
Bulls
Starters
C. White
R. Arcidiacono
D. Gafford
S. Harrison
A. Mokoka
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 8 2 0 3/5 1/2 1/1 1 6 0 0 0 0 2 +7 10
R. Arcidiacono 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1 -2 4
D. Gafford 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 1 0 0 1 +6 4
S. Harrison 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +6 0
A. Mokoka 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 +6 1
On Court
C. White
R. Arcidiacono
D. Gafford
S. Harrison
A. Mokoka
On Bench
C. Felicio
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
M. Strus
L. Markkanen
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Felicio 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 1 0 -4 -1
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 10 5 8/20 3/8 5/5 5 28 3 4 5 1 9 +19 18
NBA Scores