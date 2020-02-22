MIN
DEN

Healthy Nuggets take on struggling Timberwolves

  • FLM
  • Feb 22, 2020

The Denver Nuggets had two things happen Friday night that had not occurred in a while -- one positive and one negative.

The upside was the Nuggets were fully healthy for the first time in a couple of months, but that was tempered by a 113-101 defeat at Oklahoma City. It was Denver's first Northwest Division loss this season, a run of success that included big road wins at Portland and Utah.

The Nuggets can turn that around Sunday when they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time this season.

While the Timberwolves are struggling with 16 losses in 17 games, they enter knowing they have played Denver tough in the first three games. They lost by two points in overtime and fell by seven points and nine points.

The Timberwolves lost 109-100 on Dec. 20 when they were in the midst of an 11-game losing streak. They also lost 107-100 to Denver on Jan. 20 when they were middle of a 13-game slide. Things don't figure to get any easier for the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Gone is Andrew Wiggins who was traded, and while D'Angelo Russell came over from Golden State in that deal, the Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns for at least two weeks with a fractured wrist.

It's a big blow for Minnesota, which was trying to find some rhythm between Towns and Russell.

"He's a huge part of what we do," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. "His ability to score inside, score outside, we've looked forward to him and D'Angelo getting to share the court together as we continue to build and continue to work toward our ultimate goal. We saw that's not going to happen these next couple of weeks here."

The Nuggets can empathize with the Timberwolves. Every Denver starter but Nikola Jokic has missed multiple games and the team had just seven players available in the win at Utah on Feb. 5.

Before the break Will Barton, Mason Plumlee and Michael Porter Jr. all were on the shelf for the Nuggets but they returned for Friday's game.

The deep roster will help, but Denver has struggled to integrate everybody into what was a tight rotation.

"I really didn't know how it was going to play out. We got a lot of guys; everybody's healthy now," Porter said after Friday's loss. "My first game back, I really didn't know when I'd get in. I've got to get back in a rhythm, and I think the (Minnesota) game will be a lot better."

The Nuggets survived a brief scare Friday when guard Jamal Murray had an awkward landing on his leg. He was able to stay in the game after stretching his hip during a timeout.

Murray and Jokic have carried the team during the latest injury spell. Jokic has averaged 27.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists in February. Murray, who had 21 points against the Thunder, averaged 29.0 points in the five games leading up to the All-Star break.

With the team now healthy, the offensive load can be shared, and Murray believes it makes Denver a dangerous opponent over their last 26 games.

"It's two different teams," Murray said. "We've got everybody healthy. That's when we're deadly."

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 19
DEN Nuggets 18

Time Team Play Score
2:23   Malik Beasley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:23   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:27   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
2:46 +1 James Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-91
2:46 +1 James Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 83-91
2:46   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
2:55   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
3:15 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-91
3:15   MIN team rebound  
3:15   Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:15   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
3:25   Full timeout called  
3:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 81-91
3:44 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 81-89
4:06 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 79-89
4:12   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
4:19   MIN team rebound  
4:19   Jamal Murray missed free throw  
4:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:19   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:19   MIN team rebound  
4:20   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
4:38 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 79-86
4:54 +2 James Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 79-84
5:01   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
5:03   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14 +1 Jamal Murray made free throw 77-84
5:14   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:14   Violation  
5:14   Turnover on James Johnson  
5:14   Offensive foul on James Johnson  
5:21 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 77-83
5:36 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 77-80
5:46   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
5:59   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 75-80
6:27   Jumpball  
6:28   DEN team rebound  
6:28   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Millsap  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
6:44   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
6:50   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:59 +3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 75-78
7:08   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
7:11   Will Barton missed turnaround jump shot  
7:31 +2 Naz Reid made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 72-78
7:40   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Naz Reid  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
7:55   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
8:07   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:17   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32 +2 Jamal Murray made driving layup 70-78
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
9:08   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-76
9:17 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 69-76
9:17   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:22   Nikola Jokic missed reverse layup  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:38   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
9:53 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Will Barton 68-76
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Paul Millsap  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
10:06   Jordan McLaughlin missed floating jump shot  
10:16   MIN team rebound  
10:16   Juancho Hernangomez missed driving layup, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
10:32   Will Barton missed jump shot  
10:53 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 68-74
11:06 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-74
11:06   DEN team rebound  
11:06   Paul Millsap missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:23   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
11:35   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Nikola Jokic  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 27
DEN Nuggets 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 65-73
0:21   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
0:24   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by James Johnson  
0:44 +2 James Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 65-71
0:52   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
0:54   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan McLaughlin  
1:29 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 63-71
1:36   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
1:39   Kelan Martin missed floating jump shot  
1:59 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 63-68
2:14 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by Jarrett Culver 63-65
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Malik Beasley  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:28   Kelan Martin missed floating jump shot  
2:41 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 61-65
2:49   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
2:52   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08 +2 Paul Millsap made dunk 61-63
3:09   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:12   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:17   Gary Harris missed layup  
3:22   Personal foul on James Johnson  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:37   Josh Okogie missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
3:37   MIN team rebound  
3:37   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:37 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 3 free throws 61-61
3:37   Shooting foul on Will Barton  
3:39   MIN team rebound  
3:39   Malik Beasley missed reverse layup, blocked by Will Barton  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
3:45   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:06   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 60-61
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
4:32   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 60-58
4:37   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:43   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Violation  
4:55 +2 Kelan Martin made driving dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 60-56
5:13 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup, assist by Jamal Murray 58-56
5:31 +2 Kelan Martin made layup 58-54
5:34   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
5:39   Gary Harris missed driving layup  
5:58   Full timeout called  
6:01 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 56-54
6:13 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 53-54
6:15   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:18   Josh Okogie missed driving layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
6:29   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
6:46 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-52
6:46 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 52-52
6:46   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
6:54 +1 Gary Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
6:54   DEN team rebound  
6:54   Gary Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:54   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
7:08 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk 51-51
7:08   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
7:17   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup 49-51
7:56 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 49-49
7:57   Jumpball  
8:01   MIN team rebound  
8:01   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
8:13   Turnover on Torrey Craig  
8:13   Offensive foul on Torrey Craig  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:20   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
8:25   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
8:43 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot 46-49
8:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
8:52   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12 +1 Naz Reid made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-49
9:12   MIN team rebound  
9:12   Naz Reid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:12   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
9:19   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
9:34   Full timeout called  
9:36 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 42-49
9:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jarrett Culver  
10:10 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 42-47
10:28 +1 Jaylen Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
10:28 +1 Jaylen Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
10:28   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
10:38 +2 Mason Plumlee made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Murray 40-45
10:55   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
10:59   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
11:07   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28 +2 Jaylen Nowell made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 40-43
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
11:33   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:45   Naz Reid missed hook shot  

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 38
DEN Nuggets 41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Monte Morris  
0:03 +2 Mason Plumlee made dunk, assist by Monte Morris 38-41
0:24   Turnover on Juancho Hernangomez  
0:24   Offensive foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:30   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
0:39   DEN team rebound  
0:41   Jaylen Nowell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 38-39
0:55 +2 Jarrett Culver made jump shot 38-36
1:04   Out of bounds turnover on Will Barton  
1:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-36
1:14 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 35-36
1:14   Personal foul on Will Barton  
1:22 +2 Mason Plumlee made layup 34-36
1:36 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Culver 34-34
1:44 +2 Jerami Grant made reverse layup 31-34
2:03 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 31-32
2:06   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:08   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
2:19   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Murray, stolen by Jarrett Culver  
2:34 +2 Malik Beasley made driving dunk, assist by Jarrett Culver 29-32
2:47 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 27-32
3:04   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
3:07   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:21   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
3:34 +1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
3:34   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:41   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
4:01 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Nowell 25-30
4:04   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
4:07   James Johnson missed reverse layup  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell  
4:17   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
4:32 +1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
4:32   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
4:41 +2 Kelan Martin made driving layup 22-28
4:59 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 20-28
5:08   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
5:11   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 20-26
5:33   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:36   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
5:45   DEN team rebound  
5:45   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:45   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
6:00 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 20-23
6:13 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 17-23
6:26   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:28   James Johnson missed jump shot  
6:32   MIN team rebound  
6:32   MIN team rebound  
6:32   Jordan McLaughlin missed layup, blocked by Will Barton  
6:35   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by James Johnson  
6:54 +2 Kelan Martin made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 17-21
7:05   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Millsap  
7:20 +3 Kelan Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 15-21
7:23