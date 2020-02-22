NO
The Zion Williamson introductory tour will make it to San Francisco for the first time when the rookie sensation leads the visiting New Orleans Pelicans up against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

The game matches a team that earned the first pick in the last NBA draft, which resulted in the Pelicans' selection of Williamson, against a Warriors squad that currently has the fewest wins in the league this season and could be selecting first this summer.

After missing the first 44 dates of his rookie season with a right knee injury, Williamson has played in 11 games, including first-ever NBA visits to Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and Portland. He sat out the game at Indiana.

Williamson has been impressive as a must-see visitor, contributing an average of 20.3 points on 61.8-percent shooting to help give the Pelicans three wins in the four road games.

After losing Williamson's first two games, when he was limited to 21 or fewer minutes, the Pelicans have won seven of 10 to make themselves a contender for a Western Conference playoff spot.

"The thing with him is he just fits in," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said to reporters after Friday's 128-115 win at Portland, a game in which Williamson went for 25 points. "It's not like we call a ton of plays for him. Our guys do a good job of finding him within the flow of the offense.

"Obviously, we like any matchup when he has the ball on the block. The smaller guys, he can just back them down. The bigger guys, he just faces up. His first step is as good as anybody's as far as getting around them. And he's unselfish."

Williamson has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games. At age 19, he is the youngest player to have such a streak since Carmelo Anthony in 2004.

The Pelicans will be facing the Warriors for the fourth and final time this season in a series that began back on Oct. 28, when Golden State still had Stephen Curry (26 points) in the lineup.

The Warriors won that game 134-123 in New Orleans, and have since split the other two matchups, assuring them of at least a tie in the season series.

Golden State won't have Curry (broken hand) or D'Angelo Russell (traded to Minnesota) for Williamson's visit. Russell had 25 points in a 106-102 Warriors home win over the Pelicans in December.

The Warriors will, however, have Andrew Wiggins, acquired in the Russell trade to Minnesota earlier this month, and that's not necessarily good news for the Pelicans.

Wiggins had a 27-point effort for the Timberwolves against New Orleans this season, and has burned the Pelicans for 20 or more points in 13 of his 20 career head-to-heads.

Now the Pelicans will be seeing Wiggins on his 25th birthday, a celebration he has yet to enjoy at home in his NBA career.

The Warriors have no wins in four games since Wiggins joined the team. They've lost five straight overall, while Wiggins has been on the losing end of his last 17 games dating back to his time with the Timberwolves.

He's averaged 22.8 points on 57.9-percent shooting since joining the Warriors and has impressed new coach Steve Kerr.

"People have said he's overrated for a couple of years, and he's become underrated," Kerr insisted to reporters before Friday's 135-105 home loss to Houston. "You look at what he does, you look at his size, you look at how he defends ... he's a darn good NBA player."

4th Quarter
NO Pelicans 25
GS Warriors 14

Time Team Play Score
6:16   Full timeout called  
6:16   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
6:16 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Ky Bowman 102-91
6:26 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 102-89
6:51 +2 Jordan Poole made fade-away jump shot 99-89
7:00 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 99-87
7:20 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup 97-87
7:34 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 97-85
7:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:41   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed layup  
7:55 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup 94-85
8:12 +3 Juan Toscano-Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 92-85
8:15   GS team rebound  
8:16   Jordan Poole missed driving layup, blocked by JJ Redick  
8:26 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 92-82
8:35   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
8:38   Alen Smailagic missed jump shot  
8:48   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
8:57 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 90-82
9:22 +3 Juan Toscano-Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 88-82
9:35 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 88-79
9:44   jump shot  
10:12 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 85-79
10:32 +2 Ky Bowman made reverse layup 82-79
10:33   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
10:36   Ky Bowman missed driving dunk  
10:57 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 82-77
11:33   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:38 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 79-77

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 31
GS Warriors 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01 +1 Juan Toscano-Anderson made free throw 77-77
0:01   Shooting foul on Josh Hart  
0:01 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made hook shot, assist by Jordan Poole 77-76
0:13   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
0:17   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
0:28   Violation  
0:28   Turnover on Jordan Poole  
0:28   Offensive foul on Jordan Poole  
0:39 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 77-74
1:04 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 74-74
1:20   GS team rebound  
1:21   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Dragan Bender 74-71
1:53   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
1:53   GS team rebound  
1:53   Lonzo Ball missed layup  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:56   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Full timeout called  
1:58   NO team rebound  
2:01   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
2:09   Dragan Bender missed layup  
2:27 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 74-69
2:35 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 72-69
2:35   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
2:42   Dragan Bender missed layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:04   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-67
3:23   GS team rebound  
3:23   Eric Paschall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:23   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:37   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
3:52   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Violation  
4:20 +2 Zion Williamson made running Jump Shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 72-66
4:36   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:40   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
5:00   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:15   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
5:24   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
5:31   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
5:44 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 70-66
5:56 +2 Ky Bowman made dunk 68-66
6:07 +2 Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 68-64
6:11   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
6:18   NO team rebound  
6:19   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 66-64
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
6:47 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 64-64
6:47   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
6:47 +2 Brandon Ingram made reverse layup 63-64
6:54   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:59   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14 +2 Zion Williamson made reverse layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 61-64
7:28 +2 Eric Paschall made layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 59-64
7:36   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:41   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03 +2 Ky Bowman made driving layup, assist by Damion Lee 59-62
8:14   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:19   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Full timeout called  
8:33 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 59-60
8:38   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:41   Damion Lee missed finger-roll layup  
9:09 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 56-60
9:11   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:14   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
9:25   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
9:31 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 53-60
9:48 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 53-58
10:07   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:11   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +2 Zion Williamson made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 51-58
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:43   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
10:52   Zion Williamson missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
11:04   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 49-58
11:47 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 46-58

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 17
GS Warriors 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
0:01   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
0:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:05   GS team rebound  
0:07   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
0:31   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
0:38   Ky Bowman missed layup  
0:42   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Ky Bowman  
0:50 +2 Kevon Looney made driving dunk 46-56
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Ky Bowman  
1:08 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Ky Bowman 46-54
1:20   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
1:22   Zion Williamson missed free throw  
1:22   Shooting foul on Kevon Looney  
1:22 +2 Zion Williamson made layup 46-52
1:22   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:24   Zion Williamson missed layup  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
1:28   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:28 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
1:28   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
1:34   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
1:38   Jordan Poole missed floating jump shot  
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kevon Looney  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
2:00   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
2:20   Full timeout called  
2:20   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
2:36   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
2:45   Kevon Looney missed hook shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:02   Derrick Favors missed jump shot  
3:07   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:15   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
3:26 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot 43-52
3:39   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
3:53   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
4:03   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:22 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alen Smailagic 41-52
4:28   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:30   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
4:48   Turnover on Alen Smailagic  
4:48   Offensive foul on Alen Smailagic  
5:00 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-49
5:00 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 40-49
5:00   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
5:10 +3 Juan Toscano-Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 39-49
5:27   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
5:32   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson, stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
5:57 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 39-46
5:59   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:02   Eric Paschall missed dunk, blocked by Zion Williamson  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:18   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26 +1 Ky Bowman made free throw 36-46
6:26   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
6:26 +2 Ky Bowman made driving layup 36-45
6:27   Offensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
6:31   Alen Smailagic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:52   Josh Hart missed free throw  
6:52   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
6:52 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 36-43
7:02   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
7:18   Brandon Ingram missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
7:28   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
7:35   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:44   Andrew Wiggins missed finger-roll layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:05   Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Ky Bowman  
8:14   Full timeout called  
8:22 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alen Smailagic 34-43
8:35   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:39   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Andrew Wiggins 34-40
8:51   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:53   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
9:12 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 34-38
9:16   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
9:20   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
9:27   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:38   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   NO team rebound  
9:40   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:55   Andrew Wiggins missed dunk  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:01   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Personal foul on Zion Williamson  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
10:27 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot 31-38
10:49   Violation  
10:50 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 31-35
10:59   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
11:05   Jordan Poole missed layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
11:24   Zion Williamson missed layup, blocked by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:30   Zion Williamson missed layup  
11:41 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk 29-35
11:41   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
11:42   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  