Bulls look to end 8-game skid as they host Wizards

  • Feb 23, 2020

The Chicago Bulls will try to snap an eight-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.

Chicago will play on short rest after sustaining a 112-104 defeat on its home court against the Phoenix Suns one night earlier. The Bulls were outscored 65-47 in the second half and dropped to 11-18 at home.

Cameras caught Bulls guard Zach LaVine looking annoyed with head coach Jim Boylen after he called timeout in the final minute with the team trailing by double digits. Boylen frequently has called timeout with games out of reach as a teaching method.

Boylen reportedly called LaVine into a room off-limits to media members to discuss his player's reaction.

"He told me he likes working on things we do in practice," LaVine told reporters afterward. "He's the coach. He can call timeout if he wants. I just wish we were in the game. It's frustrating. Obviously, you never know what can happen. But you're down 10 with 30 seconds left, it's tough to stay locked in."

It also might be tough to bounce back less than 24 hours later against the Wizards, who have won five of their last eight games to climb into the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Washington is eyeing a postseason berth for the third time in four seasons.

"With a young team, you're going to get there hopefully eventually," Wizards head coach Scott Brooks recently said to reporters. "You might as well get there as quickly as you can."

However, the Wizards had a setback in their most recent outing, as they lost 113-108 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bradley Beal scored 26 points in the loss, while rookie Rui Hachimura contributed 17 points and seven rebounds.

Beal and LaVine likely will attract most of the cameras' attention when the teams tip off in Chicago. Both players start at shooting guard and lead their team in scoring.

LaVine, 24, is in a bit of a slump over the last two contests, during which he is shooting 38 percent (16 of 42) from the field and 20 percent (3 of 15) from beyond the arc. But he has 17 games with 30-plus points this season and could be motivated to change the narrative from the Bulls' long losing streak and his latest clash with Boylen.

Beal, 26, is averaging a career-high 29.1 points per game on the season. He also has a career-high 6.1 assists per contest despite averaging less playing time per game than a season ago.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that the teams will face each other. The Wizards pulled away for a 126-114 win on Feb. 11 thanks to 30 points from Beal, 20 from Hachimura and 15 apiece from Ian Mahinmi and Shabazz Napier.

This marks the third set of a four-game homestand for the Bulls.

Washington will return home for two games after a short visit to Chicago. The Wizards are 7-20 on the road, compared with a 13-14 mark on their home court.

2nd Quarter
WAS Wizards 10
CHI Bulls 15

Time Team Play Score
7:28 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
7:28   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
7:40 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 40-47
7:45   Lost ball turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Cristiano Felicio  
8:06 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 40-44
8:16   Full timeout called  
8:25 +2 Thomas Bryant made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 40-41
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:36   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
8:44   Jerome Robinson missed layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
9:05 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 38-41
9:08   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
9:13 +2 Daniel Gafford made driving layup 35-41
9:37   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
9:38   WAS team rebound  
9:38   Troy Brown Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Coby White  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
9:43   Tomas Satoransky missed driving layup  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
10:18 +2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 35-39
10:33 +2 Thomas Bryant made jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 35-37
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Shaquille Harrison, stolen by Troy Brown Jr.  
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Tomas Satoransky  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
11:03   Daniel Gafford missed free throw  
11:03   Shooting foul on Davis Bertans  
11:03 +2 Daniel Gafford made layup, assist by Adam Mokoka 33-37
11:18 +2 Jerome Robinson made driving layup 33-35
11:44   Out of bounds turnover on Coby White  
11:48   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  

1st Quarter
WAS Wizards 31
CHI Bulls 32

Time Team Play Score
0:06 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 31-32
0:26 +2 Cristiano Felicio made dunk 29-32
0:27   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
0:28   Shaquille Harrison missed floating jump shot  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:27   Shaquille Harrison missed dunk  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
0:32   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
0:45 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
0:45   Shooting foul on Cristiano Felicio  
0:57 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 27-30
1:00   Turnover on Shabazz Napier  
1:00   Offensive foul on Shabazz Napier  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
1:15   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28 +1 Coby White made free throw 27-27
1:28   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
1:28 +2 Coby White made jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 27-26
1:36   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
1:38   Moe Wagner missed reverse layup  
1:51 +2 Coby White made fade-away jump shot 27-24
2:02   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
2:03   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13 +1 Bradley Beal made free throw 27-22
2:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:28 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 26-22
2:40 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made layup, assist by Moe Wagner 26-19
2:51   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
3:01   Cristiano Felicio missed driving layup, blocked by Moe Wagner  
3:22 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-19
3:22 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
3:22   Shooting foul on Thaddeus Young  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
3:32   Thaddeus Young missed driving layup  
3:53 +2 Bradley Beal made reverse layup, assist by Moe Wagner 22-19
4:11   Turnover on Coby White  
4:11   Offensive foul on Coby White  
4:19   Lost ball turnover on Rui Hachimura, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:17   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Ish Smith, stolen by Coby White  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Cristiano Felicio, stolen by Ish Smith  
4:37 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 20-19
4:58 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Arcidiacono 17-19
5:02   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
5:05   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
5:15   Moe Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31 +1 Zach LaVine made free throw 17-16
5:31   Shooting foul on Ish Smith  
5:31 +2 Zach LaVine made driving layup 17-15
5:50 +2 Rui Hachimura made reverse layup, assist by Ish Smith 17-13
5:56 +2 Coby White made layup 15-13
6:01   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
6:04   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
6:11   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Traveling violation turnover on Zach LaVine  
6:45   Full timeout called  
6:45   Out of bounds turnover on Bradley Beal  
7:00   Out of bounds turnover on Zach LaVine  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
7:12   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
7:36 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 15-11
7:50 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 15-8
8:03 +3 Thaddeus Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach LaVine 12-8
8:18   Violation  
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Bonga  
8:29   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Cristiano Felicio  
8:46   Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 12-5
9:08 +3 Zach LaVine made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 9-5
9:12   Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine  
9:15   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:30   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-2
9:43 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 8-2
9:43   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
9:47   Ryan Arcidiacono missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02 +2 Rui Hachimura made layup 7-2
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Bradley Beal  
10:20 +1 Ian Mahinmi made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-2
10:20   WAS team rebound  
10:20   Ian Mahinmi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:20   Shooting foul on Daniel Gafford  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Gafford, stolen by Ian Mahinmi  
10:43 +2 Rui Hachimura made floating jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 4-2
10:44   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
10:47   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
11:06   Daniel Gafford missed free throw  
11:06   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
11:06 +2 Daniel Gafford made dunk 2-2
11:06   Offensive rebound by Daniel Gafford  
11:07   Zach LaVine missed driving layup  
11:19 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 2-0
11:23   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
11:28   Daniel Gafford missed alley-oop shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono  
11:47   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Team Stats
Points 41 50
Field Goals 14-26 (53.8%) 18-32 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 14
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 10 8
Team 2 0
Assists 11 10
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 6 8
Technicals 0 1
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
T. Bryant
D. Bertans
J. Robinson
S. Napier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 12 2 1 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 10 1 0 1 1 1 0 16
T. Bryant 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
D. Bertans 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 1 -7 4
J. Robinson 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 2 -11 5
S. Napier 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 3 0 0 -11 1
On Bench
M. Wagner
T. Brown Jr.
J. Wall
J. Williams
A. Schofield
A. Pasecniks
G. Payton II
G. Mathews
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Wagner 4 0 2 0/2 0/1 4/4 0 6 0 1 0 0 0 -5 9
T. Brown Jr. 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 1 0 -6 10
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pasecniks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 13 11 14/26 4/11 9/10 6 49 5 1 9 3 10 -42 50
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
T. Young
T. Satoransky
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 12 1 1 4/6 3/4 1/1 0 10 0 0 3 0 1 -5 12
T. Young 9 1 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 11
T. Satoransky 2 0 5 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 12 2 0 0 0 0 +7 14
C. Felicio 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 1 0 1 3 2 +16 7
R. Arcidiacono 0 1 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +4 7
On Bench
C. White
S. Harrison
A. Mokoka
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
M. Strus
L. Markkanen
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. White 19 2 0 6/8 3/5 1/1 1 9 1 1 2 0 2 +10 21
S. Harrison 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 2 2 1 +2 1
A. Mokoka 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +6 2
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 14 10 18/32 9/16 2/4 8 72 5 2 9 6 8 +40 75
NBA Scores