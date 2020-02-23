ATL
PHI

Sixers look to maintain home dominance vs. Hawks

  • FLM
  • Feb 23, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their 27th victory in 29 home games when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

But the Sixers may not have All-Star guard Ben Simmons.

Simmons, who sat out Thursday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, left after five minutes in what turned out to be a 119-98 loss on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

ESPN.com reported that Simmons will undergo an MRI exam Sunday on his back.

Regardless of who's available, the Sixers need to regain some positive momentum at home, where they feature the best record in the league. They're also allowing only 101.9 points in their 28 home games, almost 10 points fewer than in their road games. Philadelphia is a mind-boggling 9-20 on the road.

"Being locked into the defensive side of it," Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters when asked why the team is so solid at home. "Not letting our offense get crippled because of our defensive inadequacies at times on the road."

After Thursday's win over the Nets, All-Star center Joel Embiid called himself "the best player in the world."

But Embiid struggled against the Bucks despite a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. He made just 5 of 18 shots and the Sixers converted only 35 percent of their shots overall.

"We never got in a rhythm," Embiid told reporters. "Losing Ben, then foul trouble, not making shots and some calls that could have gone a different way. But it's on us."

The Hawks have had their share of struggles this season, but they are coming off an impressive 111-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

John Collins tied his career-high with 35 points to go along with 17 rebounds and the Hawks made a late push to stun the Mavericks,

"I feel like I definitely took advantage of the mismatches I had (Saturday)," Collins said. "As you guys know, I can crash the basket pretty well, so I think I definitely took advantage of that and made the most of it."

Collins is currently the league leader in February with six games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Trae Young also continued to stay hot with 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, one game after exploding for 50 against the Miami Heat.

"They stopped trapping so hard, and I was able to get into my rhythm, get downhill, get some floaters, get some layups to go, and then obviously late in the fourth I was able to get my shot going," Young said.

Still, the Hawks will travel to Philadelphia with a subpar 17-41 overall record and 6-24 on the road. Yet they're beginning to play at a much higher level and will be searching for their third win in a row when they face the Sixers.

"It feels good for us to come out of the All-Star break with two really, really big games for us against two really good teams," Young said. "Hopefully we can keep this momentum going."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
ATL Hawks 10
PHI 76ers 16

Time Team Play Score
6:16   ATL team rebound  
6:16   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34 +2 Bruno Fernando made hook shot 102-107
6:42   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
6:46   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 100-107
7:19 +2 Trae Young made finger-roll layup 100-105
7:24   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
7:28   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:39   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
7:49   ATL team rebound  
7:49   Trae Young missed floating jump shot, blocked by Shake Milton  
8:06 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 98-105
8:17   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:20   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 98-102
8:32 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 98-101
8:32   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
8:47   Personal foul on Treveon Graham  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:53   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
9:20   PHI team rebound  
9:20   Cam Reddish missed floating jump shot  
9:32 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 98-100
9:32 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 98-99
9:32   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
9:40   Personal foul on Cam Reddish  
9:45 +2 Jeff Teague made layup 98-98
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
9:54   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
10:02   Cam Reddish missed layup, blocked by Tobias Harris  
10:09 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 96-98
10:20   PHI team rebound  
10:20   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
10:41 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 96-96
10:43   Offensive rebound by Cam Reddish  
10:46   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:57   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
11:12 +1 Cam Reddish made 2nd of 2 free throws 94-96
11:12 +1 Cam Reddish made 1st of 2 free throws 93-96
11:12   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
11:19 +2 Josh Richardson made dunk 92-96
11:19   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
11:24   Al Horford missed hook shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:41   Cam Reddish missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 92-94
11:48   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
11:48 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 92-93

3rd Quarter
ATL Hawks 40
PHI 76ers 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 92-91
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:02   PHI team rebound  
0:04   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
0:27 +1 De'Andre Hunter made free throw 89-91
0:27   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
0:27 +2 De'Andre Hunter made finger-roll layup 88-91
0:30   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
0:34   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-91
0:46 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 85-91
0:46   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
0:58 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 84-91
0:58   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
0:58   Joel Embiid missed driving layup  
1:22 +1 John Collins made free throw 84-89
1:22   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
1:22 +2 John Collins made floating jump shot 83-89
1:44 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot 81-89
2:03 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 81-87
2:18 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-87
2:18   PHI team rebound  
2:18   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:18   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:27   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot 79-86
3:03 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 79-84
3:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
3:14   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
3:26   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
3:52   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Full timeout called  
4:09 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 77-84
4:14   Lost ball turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Tobias Harris  
4:25 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-81
4:25   PHI team rebound  
4:25   Tobias Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:25   Shooting foul on Trae Young  
4:45 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-80
4:45 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 76-80
4:45   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
4:47   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
4:53 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot 75-80
5:16 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 75-78
5:20   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:23   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
5:43   Full timeout called  
5:43 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Trae Young 72-78
5:43   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
5:47   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10 +3 Trae Young made 3-pt. jump shot 70-78
6:16   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
6:21   Al Horford missed jump shot  
6:36 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-78
6:36 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 66-78
6:36   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
6:53 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot 65-78
7:07   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:09   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
7:25   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
7:37   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:47   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05 +2 De'Andre Hunter made layup, assist by Trae Young 65-76
8:12 +2 Tobias Harris made hook shot 63-76
8:32 +2 John Collins made driving dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 63-74
8:44 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-74
8:44 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 61-73
8:44   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
9:03 +2 John Collins made dunk 61-72
9:03   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
9:08   John Collins missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
9:20   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:25   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:36   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 59-72
9:53   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
9:56   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
10:09 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-69
10:09 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 58-69
10:09   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
10:26   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
10:36   Personal foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:49 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-69
10:49 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 56-69
10:49   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:07   Full timeout called  
11:08 +3 John Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 55-69
11:22   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
11:27   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
11:53   DeWayne Dedmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 28
PHI 76ers 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Traveling violation turnover on Shake Milton  
0:01 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 52-69
0:27 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Shake Milton 50-69
0:29   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
0:31   De'Andre Hunter missed driving layup  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
0:47   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot  
0:54   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
0:57   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13 +2 Bruno Fernando made finger-roll layup, assist by Trae Young 50-67
1:20 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made free throw 48-67
1:20   Shooting foul on Cam Reddish  
1:20 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 48-66
1:38   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
1:42   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
1:55 +2 Shake Milton made layup, assist by Joel Embiid 48-63
2:11 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot 48-61
2:25 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-61
2:25 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 46-60
2:25   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
2:31   Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot, assist by Tobias Harris 46-59
3:00 +1 Bruno Fernando made free throw 46-57
3:00   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
3:00 +2 Bruno Fernando made dunk 45-57
3:00   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
3:00   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15 +2 Tobias Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 43-57
3:30 +2 Cam Reddish made floating jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 43-55
3:47   Out of bounds turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:54   Personal foul on Jeff Teague  
4:02 +1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-55
4:02 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 40-55
4:02   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
4:08   Bruno Fernando missed hook shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:20   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-55
4:32   ATL team rebound  
4:32   De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
4:41   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:52   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
5:04   Shake Milton missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:15   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   ATL team rebound  
5:18   Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot, blocked by Al Horford  
5:39   Full timeout called  
5:39 +2 Josh Richardson made dunk, assist by Alec Burks 38-55
5:40   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
5:44   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-53
5:53 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-52
5:53   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
6:03 +2 Trae Young made finger-roll layup 38-51
6:12   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
6:17   Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:31   Matisse Thybulle missed floating jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:51   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 36-51
7:21   Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
7:33   Tobias Harris missed alley-oop shot  
8:00 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 36-48
8:06   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
8:10   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Full timeout called  
8:18 +2 Kevin Huerter made dunk 33-48
8:18   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
8:18   John Collins missed dunk  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by John Collins  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Joel Embiid  
8:46   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:50   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Personal foul on Vince Carter  
9:18 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 31-48
9:27 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 29-48
9:27   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:38   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:48   John Collins missed free throw  
9:48   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
9:48 +2 John Collins made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 29-46
10:01 +2 Joel Embiid made finger-roll layup, assist by Glenn Robinson III 27-46
10:13   Personal foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:26   Turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
10:26   Offensive foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Vince Carter  
10:32   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48 +1 De'Andre Hunter made free throw 27-44
10:48   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
10:48 +2 De'Andre Hunter made driving layup, assist by Trae Young 26-44
10:53   Defensive rebound by Trae Young  
10:57   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Vince Carter  
11:11   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
11:22   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 24-44
11:45   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  