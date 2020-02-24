MIL
The Milwaukee Bucks can hang their hat on a plethora of scintillating performances this season, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has had his sizable hand in most of them.

Arguably the best effort put forth by the Bucks came late last month against the Washington Wizards, a team they will visit on Monday night.

Khris Middleton highlighted a career-high 51-point performance with seven 3-pointers as Milwaukee erupted for a season-best point total in a wire-to-wire 151-131 win over Washington on Jan. 28.

The Bucks scored a franchise-record 88 points in the first half and shot a blistering 55.6 percent from the field, 51.4 percent from 3-point range and 91.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Impressive numbers to be certain -- and they did it without Antetokounmpo, who sat out with an ailing right shoulder.

Milwaukee is in the midst of a sterling 16-2 run and owns an NBA-best record of 48-8 heading into Monday's rematch. They have already clinched a playoff berth too, doing so without playing Sunday when the Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls.

Even more bad news for the Wizards: The reigning league MVP is expected to suit up with the mindset of improving his game.

"I'm just trying to get better, because I know that my team wants me to be better, and I know when getting better, I can help my team win easily, put them in the right spots easily," said Antetokounmpo, who collected 31 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists in Milwaukee's 119-98 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

"... We've got 26 more games until the playoffs. Just try to take as much of these 26 games, play good basketball, learn as much as possible, take notes, watch clips, so I can make my mind stronger and smarter -- and that's pretty much it."

A scary notion indeed, considering Antetokounmpo boasts team-leading averages in points (30.0), rebounds (13.6) and assists (5.8) on a club that has recorded 18 20-point victories this season.

"That's what we want him to do," fellow All-Star Middleton said of Antetokounmpo. "We want him to play aggressive and prove that he's the best player on the court every night, and we're going to be right behind him backing him up."

Middleton has returned from the All-Star break with a flourish, making 21 of 33 shots to total 53 points to go along with 17 rebounds in two games.

Washington answered a promising 5-2 stretch before the All-Star break with back-to-back setbacks to Cleveland and Chicago, much to the chagrin of coach Scott Brooks.

"I don't think I've ever been on a team that gave up 16 'and-ones' in two nights. It's disappointing," Brooks said. "We talk about growing and playing with some toughness. Last two nights just wasn't the case ... and the 'and-ones' were about as soft as you can get."

Bradley Beal, who initially had a season-high 47 points in the first meeting with Milwaukee, did himself six better for a career-best total of 53 in the Wizards' 126-117 loss to the Bulls.

The 26-year-old Beal made 15 of 27 shots from the floor and 18 of 20 from the free-throw line to move past Jeff Malone into second place on the franchise's all-time scoring list.

4th Quarter
MIL Bucks 17
WAS Wizards 19

Time Team Play Score
6:56   Full timeout called  
6:55   WAS team rebound  
6:57   Rui Hachimura missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Robin Lopez  
7:14 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 112-101
7:31 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 110-101
7:40 +1 Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 110-99
7:40   MIL team rebound  
7:40   Wesley Matthews missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:40   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
7:50   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Rui Hachimura, stolen by Khris Middleton  
8:02 +2 Khris Middleton made driving layup 109-99
8:11 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup 107-99
8:22 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 106-97
8:37 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 104-97
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:49   Khris Middleton missed jump shot  
9:03 +2 Rui Hachimura made hook shot, assist by Moe Wagner 104-95
9:16 +2 Eric Bledsoe made hook shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 104-93
9:29 +1 Shabazz Napier made free throw 102-93
9:29   Shooting foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
9:29 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 102-92
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
9:41   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 102-89
10:10   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
10:10   WAS team rebound  
10:10   Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:10 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 102-86
10:10   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:24   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
10:33   Jerome Robinson missed driving layup, blocked by Robin Lopez  
10:47 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 102-85
10:58 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 100-85
10:58   WAS team rebound  
10:58   Shabazz Napier missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:58   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
11:05 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 100-84
11:16 +2 Shabazz Napier made jump shot 97-84
11:23   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:42 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 97-82

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 38
WAS Wizards 35

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +2 Shabazz Napier made floating jump shot 95-82
0:07 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 95-80
0:24 +2 Ish Smith made jump shot, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 92-80
0:40 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made hook shot 92-78
0:54 +1 Moe Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-78
0:54 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 90-77
0:54   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
0:54   WAS team rebound  
0:55   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 90-76
1:01 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 89-76
1:01   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
1:17   Moe Wagner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:17 +1 Moe Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 88-76
1:17   Personal foul on George Hill  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
1:25   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 88-75
1:50 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup, assist by Marvin Williams 88-72
2:00 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 86-72
2:12 +2 George Hill made finger-roll layup 86-70
2:24 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 84-70
2:35 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 84-67
2:51 +1 Ish Smith made free throw 81-67
2:51   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
2:51 +2 Ish Smith made driving layup 81-66
3:05   Violation  
3:05 +2 George Hill made finger-roll layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 81-64
3:07   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:11   Moe Wagner missed layup  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
3:18   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Bad pass turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Khris Middleton  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
3:37   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54 +3 Ish Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moe Wagner 79-64
4:17 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot 79-61
4:33   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:36   Troy Brown Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
4:51   Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot  
5:11   Full timeout called  
5:11   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
5:11   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
5:24   Eric Bledsoe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 76-61
5:24   Shooting foul on Ian Mahinmi  
5:35 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk, assist by Ish Smith 75-61
5:39   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Ish Smith  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
5:49   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:00 +2 Ersan Ilyasova made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 75-59
6:08   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
6:17 +1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-59
6:17 +1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 73-58
6:17   Shooting foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
6:27   Wesley Matthews missed layup  
6:41 +2 Ian Mahinmi made layup, assist by Bradley Beal 73-57
7:00 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot 73-55
7:18 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 71-55
7:24   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
7:27   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
7:40 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot, assist by Ian Mahinmi 71-53
7:46   Personal foul on Ersan Ilyasova  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
7:53   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:10   Ish Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 71-51
8:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:35   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 68-51
8:59   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:03   Rui Hachimura missed jump shot  
9:17   Full timeout called  
9:17   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:19   Isaac Bonga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonga  
9:33   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
9:42   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:49   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
10:09 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-51
10:09 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 65-51
10:09   Shooting foul on Rui Hachimura  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
10:15   Bradley Beal missed free throw  
10:15   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
10:15 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup 64-51
10:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-49
10:26 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 63-49
10:26   Shooting foul on Bradley Beal  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:31   Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 62-49
11:05   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
11:05   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
11:27 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 59-49
11:40 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot, assist by Ish Smith 57-49

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 27
WAS Wizards 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   WAS team rebound  
0:00   Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01 +2 Khris Middleton made driving layup 57-47
0:11   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
0:17   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
0:36 +2 Eric Bledsoe made floating jump shot 55-47
0:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
0:55   Ian Mahinmi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:55   WAS team rebound  
0:55   Ian Mahinmi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:55   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
1:05 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made finger-roll layup 53-47
1:20   Turnover on Bradley Beal  
1:20   Offensive foul on Bradley Beal  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
1:27   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
1:33   Bad pass turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by Khris Middleton  
1:40 +2 Khris Middleton made layup 51-47
1:44   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
1:50   Ish Smith missed finger-roll layup  
2:09   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:24 +2 Bradley Beal made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 49-47
2:27   Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:37   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:52   Offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:57   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13 +2 Ian Mahinmi made hook shot, assist by Rui Hachimura 49-45
3:32 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 49-43
3:33   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:39   George Hill missed finger-roll layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:44   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:19   Full timeout called  
4:21 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ish Smith 47-43
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Rui Hachimura  
4:36 +2 Rui Hachimura made dunk 47-40
4:36   Offensive rebound by Rui Hachimura  
4:39   Shabazz Napier missed layup  
4:46   Lost ball turnover on Wesley Matthews, stolen by Ish Smith  
5:04   Personal foul on Ian Mahinmi  
5:05   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:28   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:37   Ish Smith missed jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi  
5:43   Khris Middleton missed layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:07   Bradley Beal missed jump shot  
6:19   Full timeout called  
6:21 +3 George Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez 47-38
6:38   MIL team rebound  
6:38   Jerome Robinson missed finger-roll layup  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
6:58   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-38
7:05 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
7:05   Shooting foul on Sterling Brown  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
7:19   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
7:26   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-36
7:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-35
7:36 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 3 free throws 44-34
7:36   Shooting foul on Sterling Brown  
7:50 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khris Middleton 44-33
8:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-33
8:14 +1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 41-32
8:14   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
8:29 +1 Khris Middleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
8:29 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
8:29   Shooting foul on Shabazz Napier  
8:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jerome Robinson  
8:57   Full timeout called  
9:04 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 39-31
9:30 +2 Rui Hachimura made hook shot 36-31
9:46 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 36-29
9:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:57   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:14   Moe Wagner missed reverse layup, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:31   Wesley Matthews missed free throw  
10:31   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonga  
10:31 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 33-29
10:37   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:42   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
10:48   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
10:54   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:03   3-second violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:23 +2 Jerome Robinson made finger-roll layup 30-29
11:33   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:36   Sterling Brown missed jump shot  
11:53 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Moe Wagner 30-27