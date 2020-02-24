MIN
Mavs looks to feast on shorthanded Timberwolves

  Feb 24, 2020

One team that's well rested as the result of a back-to-back matches up with another in the middle of a tough two-day sequence when the Dallas Mavericks play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Neither team has fared well of late, which is of more significance to the Mavericks, who are in a battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves find themselves jockeying for lottery position.

Dallas has gone just 7-8 in its last 15 games, including a split on a two-day, two-game trip to Orlando and Atlanta over the weekend.

The Mavericks were rolling in a 122-106 win at Orlando on Friday, with Luka Doncic narrowly missing a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Kristaps Porzingis went for 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Both were given Saturday off on the second night of the back-to-back, and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage with a 111-107 victory despite 33 points by Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Mavericks didn't quietly pack their things and head back to Dallas after the game. Rather, owner Mark Cuban ranted about the officiating late in the game, and the Mavericks subsequently filed a protest over a key follow shot by the Hawks' John Collins with 8.4 seconds left.

"So they call a goaltend," Cuban expressed on Twitter. "(The referees) literally blew the whistle that it was a goaltend. There was a putback after the whistle. After review they said no goaltend, but count the basket? (What) is that? That's NBA officiating."

The NBA is expected to rule on the protest on Monday.

Doncic and Porzingis are rested and expected to face the Timberwolves, which isn't good news for the visitors.

When the Mavericks hosted Minnesota in December, Doncic contributed 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to a 121-114 win, while Porzingis accumulated 19 points and six assists.

The Timberwolves flew into Dallas late Sunday night after a competitive effort at Denver in which they were beaten 128-116.

Minnesota opted to give D'Angelo Russell the night off, allowing him to join Karl-Anthony Towns (broken left wrist) on the bench, then used just nine players, with each getting at least 16 minutes.

The loss was the Timberwolves' eighth straight on the road and 17th in 18 games overall as they adjust to a roster that was reshuffled at the trade deadline.

Newcomers Malik Beasley (17), James Johnson (13) and Juan Hernangomez (seven) combined for 37 points in the loss to the Nuggets, while Jordan McLaughlin, who never left the bench in Minnesota's earlier loss at Dallas, recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver, the Lubbock native and Texas Tech product who had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA trip to Dallas.

Generally a disappointment in his rookie season, Culver sees brighter days ahead now that the Timberwolves have acquired a quality point guard in Russell.

"I can learn from (him)," Culver said to reporters recently. "When I do have the ball, (I can) see the things he does when he comes off pick-and-rolls. When I don't have the ball, (I'll) be able to cut and use him to be able to get looks. He's a great passer as well."

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 0
DAL Mavericks 5

Time Team Play Score
10:19   Shooting foul on Malik Beasley  
10:19 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made hook shot 27-46
10:32   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
10:35   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:49   Delon Wright missed turnaround jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
11:24 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 27-44
11:41   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:44   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup  

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 27
DAL Mavericks 41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +1 Delon Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
0:00 +1 Delon Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
0:00   Shooting foul on Jordan McLaughlin  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
0:12   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28 +2 Delon Wright made floating jump shot 27-39
0:34   DAL team rebound  
0:36   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:48 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot 27-37
0:56 +2 Juancho Hernangomez made layup 27-34
1:03 +2 J.J. Barea made reverse layup 25-34
1:10   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
1:14   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
1:23 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk 25-32
1:23   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:27   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
1:44   DAL team rebound  
1:44   Juancho Hernangomez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:44   MIN team rebound  
1:44   Juancho Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   Shooting foul on J.J. Barea  
2:02 +2 Delon Wright made hook shot 25-30
2:19 +1 Kelan Martin made free throw 25-28
2:19   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
2:19 +2 Kelan Martin made layup 24-28
2:22   Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
2:24   Kristaps Porzingis missed driving layup, blocked by James Johnson  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:36   Jake Layman missed layup  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Layman  
2:45   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:53   Out of bounds turnover on Jarrett Culver  
3:08 +3 Courtney Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 22-28
3:20   Full timeout called  
3:21 +2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kelan Martin 22-25
3:23   Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:27   Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   MIN team rebound  
3:37   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44 +2 Jarrett Culver made finger-roll layup, assist by Kelan Martin 20-25
3:46   Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:50   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:04 +1 James Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
4:04 +1 James Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
4:04   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
4:13 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-25
4:13 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
4:13   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
4:20   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jake Layman  
4:32   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:32   DAL team rebound  
4:32   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:43   DAL team rebound  
4:44   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Lee, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
4:52   Lost ball turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Courtney Lee  
4:59   MIN team rebound  
5:00   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
5:09   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:22   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
5:36 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 16-23
5:46 +2 James Johnson made dunk 16-20
5:46   Offensive rebound by James Johnson  
5:51   James Johnson missed floating jump shot  
6:05 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 14-20
6:16 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot 14-18
6:31 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 11-18
6:49 +3 James Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 11-15
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:55   MIN team rebound  
6:55   Juancho Hernangomez missed layup, blocked by Luka Doncic  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:09   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:28   Out of bounds turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
7:33   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 8-15
7:53   Personal foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
8:03 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-13
8:03 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 7-13
8:03   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:20 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made free throw 6-13
8:20   Shooting foul on D'Angelo Russell  
8:20 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 6-12
8:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:28   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 6-10
8:37   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:39   Luka Doncic missed turnaround jump shot  
8:57 +2 James Johnson made turnaround jump shot 6-8
9:13 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 4-8
9:29 +2 James Johnson made finger-roll layup 4-6
9:34   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
9:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:42   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
9:54   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:01   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 2-6
10:20   DAL team rebound  
10:21   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
10:36   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by James Johnson  
10:47   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:55   Naz Reid missed hook shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
11:14   Kristaps Porzingis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:14 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
11:14   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
11:27 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
11:27 +1 Juancho Hernangomez made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
11:27   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
11:31   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
11:47 +2 Luka Doncic made finger-roll layup 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
J. Culver
J. McLaughlin
N. Reid
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hernangomez 6 1 0 1/4 0/1 4/6 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -23 7
M. Beasley 3 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1 -23 6
J. Culver 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 -12 2
J. McLaughlin 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -16 0
N. Reid 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
On Bench
J. Johnson
K. Martin
J. Layman
E. Turner
A. Crabbe
K. Towns
O. Spellman
J. Vanderbilt
J. Nowell
J. Evans
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Johnson 11 2 0 4/6 1/2 2/2 1 8 0 2 1 1 1 -2 14
K. Martin 3 3 2 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 -7 10
J. Layman 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 +4 2
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 13 3 9/30 2/13 7/9 8 48 1 2 3 4 9 -85 41
Mavericks
Starters
D. Wright
J. Barea
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Kleber
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 6 1 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 +12 7
J. Barea 5 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 +16 7
T. Hardaway Jr. 5 1 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 1 +9 8
M. Kleber 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1 +12 7
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +5 1
On Bench
C. Lee
W. Cauley-Stein
A. Cleveland
D. Powell
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Lee 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 2 +10 5
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 16 7 17/29 6/12 6/9 7 30 2 1 3 4 12 +64 35
NBA Scores