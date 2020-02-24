DET
Nuggets set for rematch with rebuilding Pistons

  Feb 24, 2020

The Detroit Pistons have just two wins in their last 12 games, a stretch of futility that started a month ago and continued with their sixth straight loss at the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

One of the two wins the Pistons have celebrated was a 128-123 overtime victory over Denver on Feb. 2. Detroit capitalized against a tired, wounded Nuggets team that day, but it won't have that advantage in Tuesday night's rematch in Denver.

The Nuggets have their entire roster available, while the Pistons are shedding players as they head toward another lottery in June. In the past week, Detroit has bought out Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris and signed former University of Michigan star Derrick Walton to a 10-day contract.

The Pistons also traded franchise centerpiece Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round draft pick on Feb. 6. The changes have put Detroit squarely in the rebuilding column with 23 games left.

That doesn't mean the Pistons are going to tank the rest of the season.

"Our No. 1 thing is to maintain a competitive spirit, competitive edge, competitive outlook with our team because it's so easy," first-year coach Dwane Casey said last week. "You get situations where guys are hurt, guys are out, and guys hang their heads and feel sorry for themselves. We're in a situation not only to win games but also to develop a culture and go from there."

Denver isn't going to take Detroit lightly, not after getting a scare from a Minnesota Timberwolves team in a similar situation as the Pistons. The short-handed Timberwolves played the Nuggets tough into the fourth quarter on Sunday before Denver pulled away for a 128-116 victory.

The win snapped a brief two-game losing streak but it also prompted more questions about how coach Michael Malone will utilize his deep roster now that everyone is off the injury report.

Torrey Craig was playing big minutes before the All-Star break and logged just nine Sunday. Rookie Michael Porter Jr., who was playing well before an ankle injury cost him the last six games before the All-Star break, has played 18 total minutes in the last two games.

It's a balancing act Malone is trying to figure out while preparing for what he hopes is an extended postseason appearance.

"That's the big question right now," Malone said Sunday. "Do you try to utilize the quality depth that we have, or do you say, with 26 to go, we're going to really pare this rotation down? My fear with that is, by the time we get to the playoffs, we're going to be on empty.

"And then I don't want to just get to the playoffs this year. We want to make a deep run."

Two players who won't have to worry about playing time are Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They have led the charge offensively all season but even more so in February. Jokic is averaging 27.3 points and Murray 26.4 in the month.

Veteran Paul Millsap joined in Sunday, scoring a season-high 25 points in his best game since returning from a knee injury that cost him 16 games in January and February.

"I've been out of the lineup for a while, so trying to get back in rhythm and figure things out," Millsap said Sunday.

Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 15
DEN Nuggets 18

Time Team Play Score
3:57   Full timeout called  
3:57   Turnover on Christian Wood  
3:57   Offensive foul on Christian Wood  
3:57   DET team rebound  
3:57   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
4:10   Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Donta Hall  
4:16   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32 +1 Nikola Jokic made free throw 38-47
4:32   Shooting foul on Derrick Rose  
4:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 38-46
4:50 +2 Derrick Rose made layup 38-44
4:56   Defensive rebound by Donta Hall  
4:57   Gary Harris missed layup  
5:08   Out of bounds turnover on Khyri Thomas  
5:21   Violation  
5:30   Traveling violation turnover on Will Barton  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
5:39   Derrick Rose missed jump shot  
5:53 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
5:53   DEN team rebound  
5:53   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:53   Personal foul on Christian Wood  
6:06 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 36-43
6:19 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Monte Morris 34-43
6:36 +2 Tony Snell made jump shot, assist by Derrick Rose 34-41
6:55   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Porter Jr.  
7:10 +2 Christian Wood made alley-oop shot, assist by Derrick Rose 32-41
7:14   Bad pass turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Derrick Rose  
7:22   Personal foul on Tony Snell  
7:44 +1 Christian Wood made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
7:44   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
7:47   Derrick Rose missed floating jump shot  
8:03 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk, assist by Gary Harris 28-41
8:17   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
8:20   Sekou Doumbouya missed jump shot  
8:39   Full timeout called  
8:39 +2 Jerami Grant made dunk, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 28-39
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Monte Morris  
9:03   3-second violation turnover on Mason Plumlee  
9:19 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 28-37
9:34 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made jump shot 26-37
9:42   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
9:45   Personal foul on Derrick Rose  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
10:00   Christian Wood missed layup  
10:13 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Mason Plumlee 26-35
10:20   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
10:20   Christian Wood missed dunk, blocked by Mason Plumlee  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
10:25   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made driving layup 26-33
10:55   Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
11:15 +3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 26-31
11:31 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Murray 23-31
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:42   Thon Maker missed layup  

1st Quarter
DET Pistons 23
DEN Nuggets 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 23-29
0:22   DEN team rebound  
0:24   Derrick Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Bad pass turnover on Michael Porter Jr., stolen by Thon Maker  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:37   Thon Maker missed jump shot  
1:01 +2 Monte Morris made floating jump shot 23-27
1:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:25   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
1:33   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:41   Brandon Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   DET team rebound  
1:41   Brandon Knight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:41   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
1:50 +2 Monte Morris made layup, assist by Jerami Grant 23-25
1:54   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:56   Brandon Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 23-23
2:29   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
2:32   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
2:48   Mason Plumlee missed hook shot  
3:12   Full timeout called  
3:12 +2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Brandon Knight 23-21
3:23   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Derrick Walton  
3:37 +3 Langston Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Walton 21-21
3:42   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
3:42   DET team rebound  
3:42   Thon Maker missed hook shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Thon Maker  
3:59   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14 +3 Brandon Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 18-21
4:30   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Brandon Knight  
4:43   Personal foul on Christian Wood  
4:58 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knight 15-21
5:20 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 12-21
5:23   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
5:25   Christian Wood missed dunk, blocked by Monte Morris  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:27   Christian Wood missed dunk  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Christian Wood  
5:30   Christian Wood missed layup  
5:50 +1 Will Barton made free throw 12-18
5:50   Shooting foul on Langston Galloway  
5:50 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 12-17
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knight, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
6:13 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 12-15
6:22   Personal foul on Brandon Knight  
6:35 +2 John Henson made alley-oop shot, assist by Tony Snell 12-13
6:43   Full timeout called  
6:48 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Murray 10-13
6:56   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
6:58   John Henson missed driving layup  
7:11   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
7:34 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 10-11
7:55 +2 Christian Wood made floating jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 10-9
8:07   Defensive rebound by Christian Wood  
8:09   Jamal Murray missed hook shot  
8:15   DEN team rebound  
8:16   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 8-9
8:49   Defensive rebound by John Henson  
8:51   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
9:10   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Millsap  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:20   Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   DET team rebound  
9:34   Derrick Rose missed layup, blocked by Jamal Murray  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:41   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
9:47 +2 John Henson made dunk 6-9
9:47   Offensive rebound by John Henson  
9:51   Derrick Rose missed reverse layup  
10:04 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 4-9
10:09   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
10:12   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27 +2 Gary Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Will Barton 4-6
10:45 +1 Derrick Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
10:45 +1 Derrick Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
10:45   Shooting foul on Jamal Murray  
10:53 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 2-4
11:00 +2 Christian Wood made driving layup 2-2
11:12   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
11:14   Paul Millsap missed layup  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on John Henson, stolen by Paul Millsap  
11:38 +2 Jamal Murray made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 0-2
11:45   Personal foul on John Henson  
11:45   DEN team rebound  
11:46   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
D. Rose
25 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
48.6 Field Goal % 52.9
48.6 Three Point % 52.7
86.4 Free Throw % 81.4
  Full timeout called 3:57
  Turnover on Christian Wood 3:57
  Offensive foul on Christian Wood 3:57
  DET team rebound 3:57
  Christian Wood missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:57
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Rose 4:06
  Khyri Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:10
  Offensive rebound by Donta Hall 4:12
  Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:16
+ 1 Nikola Jokic made free throw 4:32
  Shooting foul on Derrick Rose 4:32
Points 38 47
Field Goals 15-39 (38.5%) 21-31 (67.7%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 18
Offensive 7 0
Defensive 8 14
Team 4 4
Assists 8 16
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 11 6
Technicals 0 0
D. Rose PG 25
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
J. Murray PG 27
9 PTS, 5 AST
away team logo Pistons 19-40 2315--38
home team logo Nuggets 39-18 2918--47
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
away team logo Pistons 19-40 107.9 PPG 42.5 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Nuggets 39-18 110.6 PPG 44.6 RPG 26.4 APG
D. Rose PG 18.0 PPG 2.4 RPG 5.7 APG 48.6 FG%
J. Murray PG 18.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.8 APG 45.7 FG%
D. Rose PG 13 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
J. Murray PG 9 PTS 0 REB 5 AST
38.5 FG% 67.7
28.6 3PT FG% 28.6
66.7 FT% 75.0
D. Rose
C. Wood
T. Snell
K. Thomas
D. Hall
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 13 2 2 5/10 1/2 2/2 2 13 1 0 2 1 1 -6 18
C. Wood 8 5 0 3/10 0/2 2/2 3 15 0 0 1 4 1 -7 12
T. Snell 5 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -4 10
K. Thomas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 -1
D. Hall 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 -1 2
D. Rose
C. Wood
T. Snell
K. Thomas
D. Hall
B. Knight
L. Galloway
T. Maker
D. Walton
S. Doumbouya
B. Griffin
T. Frazier
J. Bone
L. Kennard
B. Brown
L. King
Total 38 15 8 15/39 4/14 4/6 11 81 4 0 6 7 8 -35 60
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 9 0 5 4/6 1/2 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 0 +20 20
N. Jokic 7 2 1 3/3 0/0 1/1 0 10 2 0 1 0 2 -1 12
G. Harris 4 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 +4 6
P. Millsap 3 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 1 +7 8
W. Barton 3 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 11 0 0 2 0 0 -2 5
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Porter Jr.
M. Plumlee
J. McRae
N. Vonleh
K. Bates-Diop
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
T. Craig
B. Bol
Total 47 14 16 21/31 2/7 3/4 6 95 4 3 8 0 14 +45 92
