LeBron's 40 bests Zion, sends Lakers past Pelicans 118-109

  • Feb 26, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Anthony Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds to remain unbeaten in his three meetings with his former team this season.

In the Lakers' first game after an emotional memorial service for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Monday, James opened up a close contest with back-to-back buckets at the rim with about three minutes left. Danny Green sealed it for Los Angeles with his fifth 3-pointer with 51 seconds to play.

Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first career showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the Pelicans' centerpiece. In his 13th NBA game, Williamson scored at least 20 points for the ninth consecutive time, but managed only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but just six in the final period as New Orleans lost for only the second time in seven games.

Williamson was still injured for the Pelicans' first two meetings of the season with the Lakers, but the No. 1 overall pick's delayed debut in Hollywood was as entertaining as everyone hoped. Williamson had several impressive dunks in his usual fearsome floor game, and only six missed free throws kept him from surpassing his career high of 32 points.

Davis is the leading scorer and rebounder in New Orleans franchise history, making six All-Star teams during his tenure. He went just 6 for 21 from the field in this meeting, failing to score 40 points against the Pelicans for the first time.

Lonzo Ball had 10 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and Josh Hart scored three points in their second return to face the Lakers, who traded them to New Orleans along with Ingram last July for Davis.

The Pelicans also got three first-round draft picks in their princely haul for Davis, who had requested a trade. Davis has been just as good as the Lakers hoped in propelling them back to NBA championship contention, while the Pelicans are getting an All-Star season from Ingram alongside Williamson in an increasingly potent core.

James scored 11 points in less than two minutes early in the third quarter to stretch the Lakers' lead to 14 points, but Ingram scored 10 in the period to keep it close.

Alex Caruso provided the Lakers with his usual injection of energy in the fourth quarter, particularly with a stunning block of Ball's shot at the rim that left Ball flat on his back. Caruso finished with eight points and eight assists.

Pelicans: These teams will complete their four-game season series Sunday in New Orleans. ... UCLA product Jrue Holiday had 11 points and nine assists, but went 5 for 19 from the field.

Lakers: Davis gave the Lakers a scare midway through the fourth quarter when he hit his left hand on the glass while blocking Nicolo Melli's shot. The oft-hobbling superstar stayed in the game after getting treatment during a timeout. ... Markieff Morris made his Lakers debut with four points and three fouls in 15 minutes. Los Angeles signed the veteran on Sunday for the playoff push after Detroit bought him out. Coach Frank Vogel plans to ease Morris into the rotation, which he says is already stacked with more quality players than he can use extensively. Morris is expected to see regular time as a backup power forward who can rebound and play solid defense.

Pelicans: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Lakers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 26
LAL Lakers 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0-3
11:26   Violation  
11:05   LeBron James missed hook shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:57 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 2-3
10:45   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
10:37   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:09 +2 JaVale McGee made jump shot 2-5
9:56   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:52 +2 LeBron James made layup 2-7
9:39   Brandon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Zion Williamson  
9:27   Zion Williamson missed layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:20   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
9:00   Jrue Holiday missed layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:56   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
8:56 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
8:56 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
8:44   Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:41   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:39 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 2-12
8:30   Full timeout called  
8:17   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
8:17 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 3-12
8:17 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-12
8:08   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
8:08 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 4-13
8:08 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-14
8:00   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
7:42 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 4-17
7:29   Zion Williamson missed driving layup  
7:28   LAL team rebound  
7:19   Personal foul on Zion Williamson  
7:14   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:52   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:45   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   LAL team rebound  
6:35   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:29   Shooting foul on Avery Bradley  
6:29 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 5-17
6:29 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
6:15   Anthony Davis missed reverse layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
6:11   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:14   JaVale McGee missed dunk  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:11   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
6:11   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:00   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
5:57 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 8-17
5:51   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
5:39 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 10-17
5:23   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
5:05   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Derrick Favors  
4:53   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   NO team rebound  
4:51   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
4:47 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by JJ Redick 12-17
4:45   Full timeout called  
4:35   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:28   Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
4:14   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Anthony Davis  
3:56 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made driving dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 12-19
3:35 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 15-19
3:22   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
3:16 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 17-19
3:11   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
3:00   Rajon Rondo missed reverse layup  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:57   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
2:53 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 17-21
2:47   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:38   Kyle Kuzma missed hook shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
2:22 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 20-21
2:13   Anthony Davis missed alley-oop shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:59   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
1:46 +2 Markieff Morris made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 20-23
1:24   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:16 +2 Anthony Davis made reverse layup 20-25
1:07 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by JJ Redick 22-25
0:44   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
0:44 +1 Markieff Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
0:44 +1 Markieff Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
0:28 +2 Nicolo Melli made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 24-27
0:08 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup, assist by LeBron James 24-29
0:08   Shooting foul on JJ Redick  
0:08 +1 Kyle Kuzma made free throw 24-30
0:04   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
0:01 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 26-30
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 32
LAL Lakers 34

Time Team Play Score
11:36 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 28-30
11:18   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
11:10   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
10:53   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:49 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 28-32
10:33   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
10:27 +2 Nicolo Melli made reverse layup, assist by Josh Hart 30-32
10:12 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving dunk, assist by LeBron James 30-34
10:02 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 33-34
9:38   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
9:37   NO team rebound  
9:29   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
9:12 +2 Kyle Kuzma made finger-roll layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 33-36
9:04 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 35-36
8:51   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
8:48 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 37-36
8:48   Full timeout called  
8:30 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup, assist by Alex Caruso 37-38
8:18   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
8:18 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
8:18 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-38
8:05 +2 LeBron James made fade-away jump shot 39-40
7:50   Zion Williamson missed driving layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:50   NO team rebound  
7:43   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Alex Caruso  
7:38 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 39-42
7:26   Offensive foul on Jrue Holiday  
7:26   Turnover on Jrue Holiday  
7:15   Bad pass turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
7:09   Jrue Holiday missed driving dunk  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
7:00 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 39-45
6:52   Full timeout called  
6:42   E'Twaun Moore missed floating jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:37 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk 41-45
6:22   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Josh Hart  
6:07   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:59   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:46 +2 Nicolo Melli made driving dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 43-45
5:31 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Howard 43-48
5:21   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
5:21   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   NO team rebound  
5:21 +1 Zion Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
5:13   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
5:06   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
5:05   Personal foul on Josh Hart  
5:04   Personal foul on Derrick Favors  
4:51 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 44-51
4:51   Personal foul on Jahlil Okafor  
4:51   Dwight Howard missed free throw  
4:49   LAL team rebound  
4:49   LAL team rebound  
4:31 +2 Brandon Ingram made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 46-53
4:22 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by Alex Caruso 46-55
4:11   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:02 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Caruso 46-58
3:50 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 48-58
3:50 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 48-58
3:23   Anthony Davis missed fade-away jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:17 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup 50-58
3:17 +2 Lonzo Ball made layup 50-58
3:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:17   Brandon Ingram missed free throw  
3:17   LAL team rebound  
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
3:00   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
3:00 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
3:00 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
2:45   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:37   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
2:37   Zion Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:37   NO team rebound  
2:37   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:34   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
2:13 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 52-60
1:57 +2 Brandon Ingram made fade-away jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 54-60
1:42   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
1:41   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
1:36   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:22   Zion Williamson missed finger-roll layup  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
1:11   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Avery Bradley  
1:00 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by Danny Green 54-62
0:55 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 56-62
0:32 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 56-64
0:32   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
0:32   LeBron James missed free throw  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:29   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
0:22   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Danny Green  
0:22   NO team rebound  
0:11 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 58-64
0:00   LeBron James missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
0:00   LAL team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NO Pelicans 28
LAL Lakers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 61-64
11:32   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
11:25   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:18   Personal foul on Zion Williamson  
11:09   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:03   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   NO team rebound  
10:53   Zion Williamson missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
10:50   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:45 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 61-67
10:35   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:26   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
10:19 +2 LeBron James made dunk 61-69
10:01   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:45   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:36   Derrick Favors missed layup  