DAL
SA

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 36
SA Spurs 20

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
11:24   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
11:09   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
11:09 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:09 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
10:56 +2 Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot 2-2
10:56   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:56 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 3-2
10:44   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:37 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Seth Curry 5-2
10:36   Full timeout called  
10:22 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 5-4
10:01   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
10:01   Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:01   DAL team rebound  
10:01 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
9:44   Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:34 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 8-4
9:18 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 8-7
9:01   Luka Doncic missed hook shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:52   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:41   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:32   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:24   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:18   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:01 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 11-7
7:50   Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
7:29   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:13 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made finger-roll layup, assist by Luka Doncic 13-7
6:57   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:45 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 15-7
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Seth Curry  
6:23   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
6:23 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 16-7
6:23 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-7
6:07 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 17-10
5:47   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:43   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:43   Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:43   Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
5:32   Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:29   Trey Lyles missed dunk, blocked by Delon Wright  
5:25   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
5:19   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
4:59 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 17-13
4:46   Full timeout called  
4:32 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 20-13
4:15 +2 Derrick White made reverse layup, assist by Jakob Poeltl 20-15
4:02   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:50   Derrick White missed floating jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:40 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Luka Doncic 22-15
3:28   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
3:17 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 25-15
2:59   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:42 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry 28-15
2:28   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
2:28   Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:28   SA team rebound  
2:28   Jakob Poeltl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:12 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 31-15
2:00   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
1:48   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Marco Belinelli  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
1:45   Shooting foul on Seth Curry  
1:45   Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:45   SA team rebound  
1:45 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-16
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Derrick White  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by J.J. Barea  
1:16   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:09   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
0:55 +2 J.J. Barea made jump shot 33-16
0:45   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:45   Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:45   SA team rebound  
0:45 +1 Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-17
0:33   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
0:15 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot 33-20
0:02 +2 Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 35-20
0:02   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
0:02 +1 Maxi Kleber made free throw 36-20
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 23
SA Spurs 29

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
11:39 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 39-20
11:30   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
11:23 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 39-22
10:59   Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
10:42   Rudy Gay missed turnaround jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
10:33   J.J. Barea missed fade-away jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
10:25 +2 Derrick White made finger-roll layup 39-24
10:12   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
10:02   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
9:44   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Marco Belinelli, stolen by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
9:34   Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
9:17   Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Patty Mills  
9:01 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Patty Mills 39-26
9:01   Full timeout called  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Rudy Gay  
8:34   Marco Belinelli missed jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
8:22 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 39-28
8:05 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 42-28
7:49 +2 Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup 42-30
7:30   Courtney Lee missed finger-roll layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
7:24   Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV  
7:07   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
7:03 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 45-30
7:03   Full timeout called  
6:42   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:35   Traveling violation turnover on Kristaps Porzingis  
6:16   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:52   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
5:48 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 47-30
5:37   Dejounte Murray missed driving layup  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
5:33 +2 Trey Lyles made dunk 47-32
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:25   Personal foul on Luka Doncic  
5:09   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
5:04   Dejounte Murray missed dunk, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis  
5:04   SA team rebound  
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Delon Wright  
4:52 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 50-32
4:31   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
4:27 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup, assist by Trey Lyles 50-34
4:27   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
4:27 +1 DeMar DeRozan made free throw 50-35
4:16   Personal foul on Bryn Forbes  
4:02   Seth Curry missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:48 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 50-37
3:28 +2 Luka Doncic made driving layup 52-37
3:17   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:17 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 52-38
3:17 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-39
3:01 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 54-39
2:39   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
2:30   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
2:30   Maxi Kleber missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30   DAL team rebound  
2:30   Maxi Kleber missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
2:12   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
2:12 +1 Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws 54-40
2:12   Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:55   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
1:46   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
1:46 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 54-41
1:46 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-42
1:37   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
1:37 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 55-42
1:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick White  
1:26 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 55-44
1:08   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli  
1:00   Trey Lyles missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
0:58   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
0:58   Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
0:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:58 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw 56-44
0:50   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:37 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 56-46
0:33   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
0:33   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
0:13 +3 Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 56-49
0:00 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 59-49
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 29
SA Spurs 28

Time Team Play Score
11:47 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 61-49
11:26   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
11:19 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 61-51
11:06 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 63-51
11:05   Full timeout called  
10:47 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Dejounte Murray 63-53
10:37 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 65-53
10:37   Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
10:37 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 66-53
10:21 +3 Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 66-56
10:06   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:48 +2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot 66-58
9:36 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 69-58
9:20 +2 Bryn Forbes made jump shot 69-60
9:09 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 72-60
8:52   DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:41   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:36   Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
8:24   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:03   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:55   Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:47   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   DAL team rebound  
7:46   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
7:38 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 75-60
7:16