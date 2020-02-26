No Text
DAL
SA
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:41
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|11:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|11:24
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|11:09
|
|Shooting foul on Luka Doncic
|11:09
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws
|0-1
|11:09
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0-2
|10:56
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made turnaround jump shot
|2-2
|10:56
|
|Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|10:56
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made free throw
|3-2
|10:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis
|10:37
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made dunk, assist by Seth Curry
|5-2
|10:36
|
|Full timeout called
|10:22
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made layup
|5-4
|10:01
|
|Shooting foul on Trey Lyles
|10:01
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:01
|
|DAL team rebound
|10:01
|
|+1
|Kristaps Porzingis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6-4
|9:44
|
|Trey Lyles missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis
|9:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|9:34
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic
|8-4
|9:18
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|8-7
|9:01
|
|Luka Doncic missed hook shot
|8:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|8:52
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot
|8:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:41
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|8:32
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|8:24
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|8:18
|
|Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup
|8:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:01
|
|+3
|Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|11-7
|7:50
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Dorian Finney-Smith
|7:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Seth Curry
|7:29
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV
|7:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith
|7:13
|
|+2
|Dorian Finney-Smith made finger-roll layup, assist by Luka Doncic
|13-7
|6:57
|
|Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|6:45
|
|+2
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|15-7
|6:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dejounte Murray, stolen by Seth Curry
|6:23
|
|Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan
|6:23
|
|+1
|Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|16-7
|6:23
|
|+1
|Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-7
|6:07
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|17-10
|5:47
|
|Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|5:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis
|5:43
|
|Offensive foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|5:43
|
|Turnover on Kristaps Porzingis
|5:32
|
|Bryn Forbes missed floating jump shot
|5:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|5:29
|
|Trey Lyles missed dunk, blocked by Delon Wright
|5:25
|
|Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|5:19
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|5:04
|
|Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Bryn Forbes
|4:59
|
|+3
|Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|17-13
|4:46
|
|Full timeout called
|4:32
|
|+3
|Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|20-13
|4:15
|
|+2
|Derrick White made reverse layup, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|20-15
|4:02
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:00
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|3:50
|
|Derrick White missed floating jump shot
|3:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|3:40
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made layup, assist by Luka Doncic
|22-15
|3:28
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|3:17
|
|+3
|Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright
|25-15
|2:59
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|2:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|2:42
|
|+3
|Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Curry
|28-15
|2:28
|
|Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|2:28
|
|Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:28
|
|SA team rebound
|2:28
|
|Jakob Poeltl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|2:12
|
|+3
|Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|31-15
|2:00
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|1:48
|
|Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Marco Belinelli
|1:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|1:45
|
|Shooting foul on Seth Curry
|1:45
|
|Derrick White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:45
|
|SA team rebound
|1:45
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-16
|1:28
|
|Bad pass turnover on Delon Wright, stolen by Derrick White
|1:23
|
|Lost ball turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by J.J. Barea
|1:16
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|1:09
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|
|Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea
|0:55
|
|+2
|J.J. Barea made jump shot
|33-16
|0:45
|
|Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber
|0:45
|
|Jakob Poeltl missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:45
|
|SA team rebound
|0:45
|
|+1
|Jakob Poeltl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-17
|0:33
|
|Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|0:15
|
|+3
|Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot
|33-20
|0:02
|
|+2
|Maxi Kleber made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea
|35-20
|0:02
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick White
|0:02
|
|+1
|Maxi Kleber made free throw
|36-20
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot
|11:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|11:39
|
|+3
|J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee
|39-20
|11:30
|
|Personal foul on J.J. Barea
|11:23
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Patty Mills
|39-22
|10:59
|
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|10:42
|
|Rudy Gay missed turnaround jump shot
|10:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|10:33
|
|J.J. Barea missed fade-away jump shot
|10:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|10:25
|
|+2
|Derrick White made finger-roll layup
|39-24
|10:12
|
|Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|10:02
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee
|9:44
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|9:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on Marco Belinelli, stolen by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|9:34
|
|Courtney Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|9:17
|
|Jakob Poeltl missed hook shot
|9:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|9:06
|
|Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Patty Mills
|9:01
|
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by Patty Mills
|39-26
|9:01
|
|Full timeout called
|8:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Rudy Gay
|8:34
|
|Marco Belinelli missed jump shot
|8:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|8:22
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|39-28
|8:05
|
|+3
|Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea
|42-28
|7:49
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made finger-roll layup
|42-30
|7:30
|
|Courtney Lee missed finger-roll layup
|7:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|7:24
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV
|7:07
|
|J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|7:03
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith
|45-30
|7:03
|
|Full timeout called
|6:42
|
|Dejounte Murray missed driving layup
|6:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|6:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kristaps Porzingis
|6:16
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|5:52
|
|Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Lonnie Walker IV
|5:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|5:48
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made dunk
|47-30
|5:37
|
|Dejounte Murray missed driving layup
|5:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|5:33
|
|+2
|Trey Lyles made dunk
|47-32
|5:25
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dorian Finney-Smith
|5:25
|
|Personal foul on Luka Doncic
|5:09
|
|Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|5:04
|
|Dejounte Murray missed dunk, blocked by Kristaps Porzingis
|5:04
|
|SA team rebound
|5:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Bryn Forbes, stolen by Delon Wright
|4:52
|
|+3
|Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright
|50-32
|4:31
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|4:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|4:27
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup, assist by Trey Lyles
|50-34
|4:27
|
|Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|4:27
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made free throw
|50-35
|4:16
|
|Personal foul on Bryn Forbes
|4:02
|
|Seth Curry missed jump shot
|4:00
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|3:48
|
|+2
|Derrick White made floating jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|50-37
|3:28
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made driving layup
|52-37
|3:17
|
|Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith
|3:17
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-38
|3:17
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-39
|3:01
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made jump shot
|54-39
|2:39
|
|Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Seth Curry
|2:30
|
|Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes
|2:30
|
|Maxi Kleber missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:30
|
|DAL team rebound
|2:30
|
|Maxi Kleber missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|2:12
|
|Personal foul on Maxi Kleber
|2:12
|
|+1
|Trey Lyles made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-40
|2:12
|
|Trey Lyles missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|1:55
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:52
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|1:46
|
|Shooting foul on Delon Wright
|1:46
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-41
|1:46
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-42
|1:37
|
|Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray
|1:37
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-42
|1:37
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick White
|1:26
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|55-44
|1:08
|
|Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot
|1:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Marco Belinelli
|1:00
|
|Trey Lyles missed layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber
|0:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|0:58
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trey Lyles, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith
|0:58
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:58
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made free throw
|56-44
|0:50
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:45
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|0:37
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|56-46
|0:33
|
|Offensive foul on Luka Doncic
|0:33
|
|Turnover on Luka Doncic
|0:13
|
|+3
|Marco Belinelli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|56-49
|0:00
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright
|59-49
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|
|+2
|Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|61-49
|11:26
|
|Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|11:19
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|61-51
|11:06
|
|+2
|Dorian Finney-Smith made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic
|63-51
|11:05
|
|Full timeout called
|10:47
|
|+2
|Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup, assist by Dejounte Murray
|63-53
|10:37
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made floating jump shot
|65-53
|10:37
|
|Shooting foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|10:37
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made free throw
|66-53
|10:21
|
|+3
|Lonnie Walker IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|66-56
|10:06
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|9:48
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot
|66-58
|9:36
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot
|69-58
|9:20
|
|+2
|Bryn Forbes made jump shot
|69-60
|9:09
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot
|72-60
|8:52
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:41
|
|Luka Doncic missed driving layup
|8:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:36
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed dunk
|8:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles
|8:24
|
|Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:03
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|8:01
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:55
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed finger-roll layup
|7:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|7:47
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:46
|
|DAL team rebound
|7:46
|
|Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|7:38
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis
|75-60
|7:16
|