  • Feb 25, 2020

Clippers seek consistency vs. Suns

There's reason for optimism for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in third place in the Western Conference and ended a three-game losing streak with Monday's 127-94 rout of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Star forward Paul George and high-energy guard Patrick Beverley returned from injuries, and newly added Marcus Morris Sr. seems to fit right into the Clippers' rotation.

That's in addition to Kawhi Leonard and Montrezl Harrell, who'll lead Los Angeles against the host Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The Clippers have played only five games this season with a full roster available, and one of those was on Monday.

Coach Doc Rivers was asked if his team can "flip the switch" in going from losing streak to championship level play.

"I don't think we are a flip-the-switch team," Rivers told ESPN. "I would say anyone who says that doesn't know what they're talking about. Because flip-the-switch teams are teams that have been healthy all year and just have chosen not to play."

The additions of Morris and guard Reggie Jackson give the Clippers seven players who average double-figure scoring, led by Leonard at 27.2. Los Angeles is 18-7 when both Leonard and George are in the lineup.

"This is what we talked about, this is what we dreamed of when this all came together," George told the Orange County Register. "This is the squad and the team that we thought we would be. Just with us being a new team, we've got to have consistency with games like this, where we come out and we look to dominate and be the aggressors and we look to put teams away early and put our imprint on the game."

The Clippers and their stacked roster will get that opportunity against the Suns, who are 10 games under .500. But Phoenix has won three of four, including a 131-111 victory at the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Point guard Ricky Rubio had 22 points, 11 assists and seven steals against his former team. Devin Booker, who earlier Monday attended the memorial service in Los Angeles for the late Kobe Bryant, flew to Salt Lake City for the game and added 24 points and 10 assists.

Rubio is new to the Suns this season after coming over from the Jazz.

"That's a tough game coming back here to play against your former team with so many emotions going through his mind. He dominated the game," Phoenix coach Monty Williams told the Arizona Republic.

The Suns are trying to get back into contention for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The game against the Clippers is the first of six straight at home.

"I think once we got the lead we kept building on it. We haven't done that a lot this year," Booker said after the Utah win. "When we get up 10 or 15 points, that is usually a turning point in the wrong way for us but we just kept going, kept battling and kept responding to any push that they made."

4th Quarter
LAC Clippers 11
PHO Suns 11

Time Team Play Score
5:15   Full timeout called  
5:18 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 87-77
5:26   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:30   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 87-74
6:00   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:02   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:08   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:12   Deandre Ayton missed dunk  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:16   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:39   Turnover on Paul George  
6:39   Offensive foul on Paul George  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
6:46   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
7:06 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Paul George 87-72
7:16   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
7:32 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 85-72
7:46   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
8:00   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
8:03   Full timeout called  
8:06 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 85-69
8:16   Double dribble turnover on Ricky Rubio  
8:26 +2 Lou Williams made reverse layup 83-69
8:35   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
8:37   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 81-69
9:19   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
9:22   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
9:42   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
9:48   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:03 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-69
10:03   PHO team rebound  
10:03   Deandre Ayton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:03   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:06   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
10:23 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 78-68
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by JaMychal Green  
10:40   Jumpball  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:47   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   PHO team rebound  
10:54   Cameron Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Jackson  
10:59   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:06   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
11:08   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:24   Montrezl Harrell missed jump shot  
11:45 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 76-68

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 22
PHO Suns 17

Time Team Play Score
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
0:06   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30 +2 Cameron Johnson made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 76-66
0:37   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
0:40   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:42   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
1:03   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:17   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
1:28   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55 +2 Aron Baynes made turnaround jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 75-64
2:07   Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:17   Dario Saric missed floating jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:39   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:52   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:59   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 75-62
3:31 +2 Elie Okobo made reverse layup, assist by Dario Saric 73-62
3:40   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
3:43   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
3:47   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:55   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:12   Dario Saric missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:12 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 73-60
4:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
4:22   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:33   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:47 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 74-59
4:56   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:56   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   3-second violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
5:30 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Paul George 71-59
5:35   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
5:51 +2 Ivica Zubac made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Morris 69-59
6:03   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
6:05   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
6:25 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 67-59
6:37   Jumpball  
6:37   LAC team rebound  
6:40   Paul George missed layup  
6:43   Full timeout called  
6:43   Full timeout called  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:46   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 64-59
7:33 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Dario Saric 61-59
7:57 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 61-57
8:07   Turnover on Devin Booker  
8:07   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:25   LAC team rebound  
8:26   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:34   Marcus Morris missed floating jump shot  
8:55 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 59-57
9:06 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
9:06   LAC team rebound  
9:06   Paul George missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:06   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
9:21   Full timeout called  
9:22 +2 Dario Saric made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-55
9:28   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:31   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
9:44   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:48   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 58-53
10:31 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot 58-51
10:52 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 56-51
11:13 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 56-49
11:19   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:22   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
11:33   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Paul George  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:48   Ivica Zubac missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 33
PHO Suns 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:02   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
0:11   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
0:33 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 54-49
0:33   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
0:33 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 54-48
0:39   Personal foul on Paul George  
0:56   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
1:15 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 54-46
1:36 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 54-43
1:54   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
1:57   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
2:07   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio  
2:34   Full timeout called  
2:36 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 51-43
2:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:42   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
2:55 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 48-43
3:01   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:11   Paul George missed jump shot  
3:23 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 46-43
3:38 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 46-40
3:56 +2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup, assist by Dario Saric 44-40
3:57   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:00   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:18 +2 Paul George made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 44-38
4:29   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:33   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:47   Paul George missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:09   Aron Baynes missed hook shot  
5:32 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 42-38
5:37   Full timeout called  
5:37   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:51 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 39-38
6:13 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 39-36
6:25   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
6:27   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:33   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
6:42   Personal foul on Paul George  
6:49 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 36-36
7:02 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-36
7:02 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
7:02   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
7:07   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
7:20   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
7:27 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup 34-34
7:37 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 32-34
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:46   Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by Marcus Morris  
8:04   Turnover on JaMychal Green  
8:04   Offensive foul on JaMychal Green  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:09   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:17   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
8:40 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 32-32
8:53   LAC team rebound  
8:55   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by JaMychal Green  
9:26   Full timeout called  
9:28 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 29-32
9:33   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:36   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:44   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
10:12 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 26-32
10:14   LAC team rebound  
10:14   Landry Shamet missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
10:30   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:33   Ricky Rubio missed running Jump Shot  
10:47 +1 Ricky Rubio made free throw 23-32
10:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:47   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:02   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup  
11:16 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 23-31
11:28 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 21-31
11:39   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
11:42   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:49   Lou Williams missed jump shot  

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 21
PHO Suns 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
