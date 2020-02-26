MEM
HOU

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 17
HOU Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
11:35   MEM team rebound  
11:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
11:23 +2 Danuel House Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 0-2
11:06   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
11:05   HOU team rebound  
10:53 +2 James Harden made driving layup 0-4
10:33   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:24   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:20   Offensive foul on Ja Morant  
10:20   Turnover on Ja Morant  
10:09 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 0-7
9:56   Kyle Anderson missed hook shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:46   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
9:38 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 2-7
9:27   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
9:27   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:03   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:54   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:49   Out of bounds turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
8:45   Offensive foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:45   Turnover on P.J. Tucker  
8:45   Full timeout called  
8:29   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
8:01 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 4-8
7:45   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
7:42   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
7:30   P.J. Tucker missed driving layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:18 +3 Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 7-8
7:06   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
7:03 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 7-10
6:53   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:43   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:34 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 10-10
6:26 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 10-12
6:11   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington  
6:09   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:06 +2 Danuel House Jr. made layup, assist by Robert Covington 10-14
6:06   Full timeout called  
5:49   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
5:49 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 11-14
5:49 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
5:31   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
5:23   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:20 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 14-14
5:09   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Robert Covington  
4:58   James Harden missed layup  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
4:54   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
4:45 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 14-16
4:30   Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
4:27 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 14-18
4:01   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:54   Robert Covington missed layup  
3:48   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
3:48 +2 James Harden made dunk 14-20
3:48   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
3:36   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:25 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 14-23
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Austin Rivers  
2:58   Offensive foul on James Harden  
2:58   Turnover on James Harden  
2:39   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:35   Josh Jackson missed reverse layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
2:23   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe  
2:12 +3 Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 17-23
2:06 +2 Jeff Green made dunk, assist by James Harden 17-25
1:38   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
1:39   MEM team rebound  
1:39   Personal foul on Austin Rivers  
1:27   Yuta Watanabe missed fade-away jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
1:15 +3 Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green 17-28
1:03   De'Anthony Melton missed layup, blocked by DeMarre Carroll  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
0:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by Austin Rivers 17-30
0:45   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll  
0:37 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 17-32
0:15   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
0:00 +3 Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 17-35
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 30
HOU Rockets 38

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
11:33   Offensive foul on Josh Jackson  
11:33   Turnover on Josh Jackson  
11:26   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
11:26   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
11:02 +2 De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 19-35
10:48   DeMarre Carroll missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   MEM team rebound  
10:42 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot 21-35
10:30   Offensive foul on Russell Westbrook  
10:30   Turnover on Russell Westbrook  
10:19   Shooting foul on DeMarre Carroll  
10:19 +1 Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
10:19 +1 Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-35
10:08 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 23-37
9:48   Yuta Watanabe missed jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Jeff Green  
9:37 +2 Austin Rivers made floating jump shot 23-39
9:37   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
9:37 +1 Austin Rivers made free throw 23-40
9:11   John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
9:04   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
8:48 +2 Yuta Watanabe made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson 25-40
8:40 +2 Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup 25-42
8:40   Full timeout called  
8:29   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
8:29   HOU team rebound  
8:17 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 25-45
8:05   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:59   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:56   Kyle Anderson missed jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by John Konchar  
7:53 +2 John Konchar made dunk 27-45
7:48 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 27-47
7:48   Full timeout called  
7:35 +2 John Konchar made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson 29-47
7:20   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:06 +3 Kyle Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 32-47
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by John Konchar  
6:49 +2 Kyle Anderson made dunk, assist by John Konchar 34-47
6:29   Shooting foul on John Konchar  
6:29 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 34-48
6:29 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-49
6:29 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-50
6:15   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
6:02   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
5:57 +2 P.J. Tucker made dunk 34-52
5:36   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:27   Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.  
5:15   Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:57 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 34-55
4:42   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker  
4:39   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:37 +2 Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden 34-57
4:16   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
4:16 +1 Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws 35-57
4:16   Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:16   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:11   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
4:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson 37-57
3:57   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:49   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
3:40 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Ja Morant 39-57
3:40   Violation  
3:34   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
3:34   HOU team rebound  
3:26 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 39-60
3:12   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:03 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 42-60
2:33   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
2:19   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
2:19   HOU team rebound  
2:19   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
2:16   Offensive foul on James Harden  
2:16   Turnover on James Harden  
1:54 +2 Ja Morant made driving layup 44-60
1:45 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 44-62
1:35   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:24   Personal foul on Josh Jackson  
1:19 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 44-65
0:57   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
0:57   MEM team rebound  
0:57   Personal foul on James Harden  
0:57   De'Anthony Melton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:57   MEM team rebound  
0:57 +1 De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-65
0:52 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup 45-67
0:46   Ja Morant missed layup  
0:46   Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
0:46 +2 Josh Jackson made dunk 47-67
0:39 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 47-69
0:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:39   Gorgui Dieng missed free throw  
0:39   MEM team rebound  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
0:29 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 47-71
0:14   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:11   HOU team rebound  
0:03   Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng  
0:03   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:03   James Harden missed free throw  
0:03   HOU team rebound  
0:03   Violation  
0:03 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 47-72
0:03 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-73
0:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 41
HOU Rockets 38

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 47-76
11:32   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
11:28   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
11:11 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 47-79
10:51   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by James Harden  
10:46 +2 Robert Covington made reverse layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 47-81
10:46   Flagrant foul on De'Anthony Melton  
10:46 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 47-82
10:38   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:30   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
10:15   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
10:12   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
10:07   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:04 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 49-82
9:53   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Kyle Anderson  
9:45 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Ja Morant 51-82
9:22   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by De'Anthony Melton