MEM
HOU
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:36
|
|Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot
|11:35
|
|MEM team rebound
|11:35
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|11:23
|
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. made reverse layup, assist by Russell Westbrook
|0-2
|11:06
|
|Kyle Anderson missed jump shot
|11:05
|
|HOU team rebound
|10:53
|
|+2
|James Harden made driving layup
|0-4
|10:33
|
|Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|10:24
|
|Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|10:20
|
|Offensive foul on Ja Morant
|10:20
|
|Turnover on Ja Morant
|10:09
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|0-7
|9:56
|
|Kyle Anderson missed hook shot
|9:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|9:46
|
|James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|9:38
|
|+2
|Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|2-7
|9:27
|
|Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|9:27
|
|+1
|Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|2-8
|9:27
|
|Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|9:03
|
|Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot
|9:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|8:54
|
|Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup
|8:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|8:49
|
|Out of bounds turnover on De'Anthony Melton
|8:45
|
|Offensive foul on P.J. Tucker
|8:45
|
|Turnover on P.J. Tucker
|8:45
|
|Full timeout called
|8:29
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant
|8:20
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.
|8:01
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton
|4-8
|7:45
|
|Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:43
|
|Offensive rebound by James Harden
|7:42
|
|Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton
|7:30
|
|P.J. Tucker missed driving layup
|7:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|7:18
|
|+3
|Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks
|7-8
|7:06
|
|Russell Westbrook missed layup
|7:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|7:03
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made dunk
|7-10
|6:53
|
|Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot
|6:51
|
|Defensive rebound by James Harden
|6:43
|
|Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|6:34
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot
|10-10
|6:26
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
|10-12
|6:11
|
|Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington
|6:09
|
|Defensive rebound by James Harden
|6:06
|
|+2
|Danuel House Jr. made layup, assist by Robert Covington
|10-14
|6:06
|
|Full timeout called
|5:49
|
|Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook
|5:49
|
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws
|11-14
|5:49
|
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12-14
|5:31
|
|P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson
|5:23
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Ja Morant
|5:20
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made dunk
|14-14
|5:09
|
|James Harden missed floating jump shot
|5:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|5:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Robert Covington
|4:58
|
|James Harden missed layup
|4:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Robert Covington
|4:54
|
|Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|4:45
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made jump shot
|14-16
|4:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Russell Westbrook
|4:27
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
|14-18
|4:01
|
|Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by James Harden
|3:54
|
|Robert Covington missed layup
|3:48
|
|Offensive rebound by James Harden
|3:48
|
|+2
|James Harden made dunk
|14-20
|3:48
|
|Personal foul on Ben McLemore
|3:36
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|3:25
|
|+3
|Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers
|14-23
|3:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Josh Jackson, stolen by Austin Rivers
|2:58
|
|Offensive foul on James Harden
|2:58
|
|Turnover on James Harden
|2:39
|
|Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson
|2:35
|
|Josh Jackson missed reverse layup
|2:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore
|2:23
|
|James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Yuta Watanabe
|2:12
|
|+3
|Tyus Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng
|17-23
|2:06
|
|+2
|Jeff Green made dunk, assist by James Harden
|17-25
|1:38
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|1:39
|
|MEM team rebound
|1:39
|
|Personal foul on Austin Rivers
|1:27
|
|Yuta Watanabe missed fade-away jump shot
|1:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
|1:15
|
|+3
|Austin Rivers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Green
|17-28
|1:03
|
|De'Anthony Melton missed layup, blocked by DeMarre Carroll
|0:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Austin Rivers
|0:59
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by Austin Rivers
|17-30
|0:45
|
|Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:43
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMarre Carroll
|0:37
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made jump shot
|17-32
|0:15
|
|Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Russell Westbrook
|0:00
|
|+3
|Jeff Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|17-35
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|
|Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:45
|
|Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|11:33
|
|Offensive foul on Josh Jackson
|11:33
|
|Turnover on Josh Jackson
|11:26
|
|Offensive foul on Ben McLemore
|11:26
|
|Turnover on Ben McLemore
|11:02
|
|+2
|De'Anthony Melton made layup, assist by Josh Jackson
|19-35
|10:48
|
|DeMarre Carroll missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:48
|
|MEM team rebound
|10:42
|
|+2
|De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot
|21-35
|10:30
|
|Offensive foul on Russell Westbrook
|10:30
|
|Turnover on Russell Westbrook
|10:19
|
|Shooting foul on DeMarre Carroll
|10:19
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-35
|10:19
|
|+1
|Tyus Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-35
|10:08
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot
|23-37
|9:48
|
|Yuta Watanabe missed jump shot
|9:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Green
|9:37
|
|+2
|Austin Rivers made floating jump shot
|23-39
|9:37
|
|Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton
|9:37
|
|+1
|Austin Rivers made free throw
|23-40
|9:11
|
|John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|9:04
|
|Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
|9:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson
|8:48
|
|+2
|Yuta Watanabe made dunk, assist by Josh Jackson
|25-40
|8:40
|
|+2
|Austin Rivers made finger-roll layup
|25-42
|8:40
|
|Full timeout called
|8:29
|
|Tyus Jones missed jump shot
|8:29
|
|HOU team rebound
|8:17
|
|+3
|P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|25-45
|8:05
|
|Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot
|8:01
|
|Offensive rebound by John Konchar
|7:59
|
|Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:57
|
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|7:56
|
|Kyle Anderson missed jump shot
|7:53
|
|Offensive rebound by John Konchar
|7:53
|
|+2
|John Konchar made dunk
|27-45
|7:48
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
|27-47
|7:48
|
|Full timeout called
|7:35
|
|+2
|John Konchar made dunk, assist by Kyle Anderson
|29-47
|7:20
|
|P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|7:06
|
|+3
|Kyle Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|32-47
|6:53
|
|Lost ball turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by John Konchar
|6:49
|
|+2
|Kyle Anderson made dunk, assist by John Konchar
|34-47
|6:29
|
|Shooting foul on John Konchar
|6:29
|
|+1
|James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws
|34-48
|6:29
|
|+1
|James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws
|34-49
|6:29
|
|+1
|James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws
|34-50
|6:15
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:13
|
|Defensive rebound by James Harden
|6:02
|
|Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:57
|
|Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|5:57
|
|+2
|P.J. Tucker made dunk
|34-52
|5:36
|
|Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup
|5:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|5:27
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Danuel House Jr.
|5:15
|
|Dillon Brooks missed fade-away jump shot
|5:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
|4:57
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|34-55
|4:42
|
|Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by P.J. Tucker
|4:39
|
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|4:37
|
|+2
|Robert Covington made layup, assist by James Harden
|34-57
|4:16
|
|Shooting foul on Robert Covington
|4:16
|
|+1
|Jonas Valanciunas made 1st of 2 free throws
|35-57
|4:16
|
|Jonas Valanciunas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:16
|
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|4:11
|
|Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Kyle Anderson
|4:06
|
|+2
|Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson
|37-57
|3:57
|
|Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot
|3:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|3:49
|
|Personal foul on Robert Covington
|3:40
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Ja Morant
|39-57
|3:40
|
|Violation
|3:34
|
|Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson
|3:34
|
|HOU team rebound
|3:26
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-60
|3:12
|
|Personal foul on James Harden
|3:03
|
|+3
|Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson
|42-60
|2:33
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|2:19
|
|Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot
|2:19
|
|HOU team rebound
|2:19
|
|Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|2:16
|
|Offensive foul on James Harden
|2:16
|
|Turnover on James Harden
|1:54
|
|+2
|Ja Morant made driving layup
|44-60
|1:45
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made reverse layup
|44-62
|1:35
|
|De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|1:24
|
|Personal foul on Josh Jackson
|1:19
|
|+3
|James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker
|44-65
|0:57
|
|Ja Morant missed floating jump shot
|0:57
|
|MEM team rebound
|0:57
|
|Personal foul on James Harden
|0:57
|
|De'Anthony Melton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:57
|
|MEM team rebound
|0:57
|
|+1
|De'Anthony Melton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-65
|0:52
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made layup
|45-67
|0:46
|
|Ja Morant missed layup
|0:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Josh Jackson
|0:46
|
|+2
|Josh Jackson made dunk
|47-67
|0:39
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made driving layup
|47-69
|0:39
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:39
|
|Gorgui Dieng missed free throw
|0:39
|
|MEM team rebound
|0:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Russell Westbrook
|0:29
|
|+2
|Russell Westbrook made dunk
|47-71
|0:14
|
|Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:11
|
|HOU team rebound
|0:03
|
|Shooting foul on Gorgui Dieng
|0:03
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:03
|
|James Harden missed free throw
|0:03
|
|HOU team rebound
|0:03
|
|Violation
|0:03
|
|+1
|James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-72
|0:03
|
|+1
|James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-73
|0:00
|
|Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|MEM team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|
|+3
|P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
|47-76
|11:32
|
|Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:28
|
|Defensive rebound by James Harden
|11:28
|
|Personal foul on Dillon Brooks
|11:11
|
|+3
|Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden
|47-79
|10:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by James Harden
|10:46
|
|+2
|Robert Covington made reverse layup, assist by P.J. Tucker
|47-81
|10:46
|
|Flagrant foul on De'Anthony Melton
|10:46
|
|+1
|Robert Covington made free throw
|47-82
|10:38
|
|P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|10:30
|
|Personal foul on Robert Covington
|10:15
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington
|10:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks
|10:12
|
|Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|10:11
|
|Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|10:07
|
|Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot
|10:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|10:04
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made dunk
|49-82
|9:53
|
|Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Kyle Anderson
|9:45
|
|+2
|Jonas Valanciunas made reverse layup, assist by Ja Morant
|51-82
|9:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by De'Anthony Melton