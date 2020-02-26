NY
CHA

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 27
CHA Hornets 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Terry Rozier missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
11:25   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
11:25   Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:25   NY team rebound  
11:25 +1 Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
11:13 +2 Bismack Biyombo made reverse layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 1-2
11:03   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
10:58 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk 3-2
10:47   Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
10:39   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
10:24 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless 5-2
10:09   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
9:53 +2 Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 7-2
9:38 +2 Devonte' Graham made jump shot 7-4
9:23 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-4
9:12 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 9-7
8:57 +3 Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless 12-7
8:39 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup, assist by P.J. Washington 12-9
8:22   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by P.J. Washington  
8:17 +2 P.J. Washington made dunk 12-11
8:06   Taj Gibson missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:57   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
7:52   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:35   Julius Randle missed driving layup  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:29   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:15 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 12-13
7:07   Full timeout called  
6:58 +2 Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Julius Randle 14-13
6:47   Offensive foul on Bismack Biyombo  
6:47   Turnover on Bismack Biyombo  
6:34 +2 Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 16-13
6:19 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier 16-15
5:56 +2 Elfrid Payton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 18-15
5:36 +2 Jalen McDaniels made layup 18-17
5:24 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 20-17
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Cody Martin  
4:49 +2 Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 22-17
4:35   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
4:28 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 22-20
4:12   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
4:07 +2 Terry Rozier made layup 22-22
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Jalen McDaniels  
3:41 +2 Terry Rozier made layup, assist by Cody Martin 22-24
3:31   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:20   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
3:08   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:04   Full timeout called  
2:44   Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Reggie Bullock  
2:30 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup 24-24
2:23   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
2:10   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:01   Offensive foul on Bobby Portis  
2:01   Turnover on Bobby Portis  
1:43   Cody Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:33 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 27-24
1:17 +2 Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Willy Hernangomez 27-26
1:05   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:56 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 27-28
0:44   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:29 +2 Devonte' Graham made fade-away jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez 27-30
0:02   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NY Knicks 19
CHA Hornets 26

Time Team Play Score
11:36 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk 29-30
11:13   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:07 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 29-32
11:00   Shooting foul on Miles Bridges  
11:00 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
11:00   Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:59   NY team rebound  
10:50 +2 Kevin II Knox made driving layup 32-32
10:29 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup 32-34
10:15   Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:10 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 34-34
10:03   Offensive foul on Miles Bridges  
10:03   Turnover on Miles Bridges  
9:54   Personal foul on P.J. Washington  
9:41 +2 Bobby Portis made fade-away jump shot 36-34
9:25 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-36
9:25   Violation  
8:59   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:53   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
8:53 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37
8:53 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
8:37 +2 Kevin II Knox made floating jump shot 38-38
8:27   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   NY team rebound  
8:12   Reggie Bullock missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:52   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels  
7:42   Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.  
7:28   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
7:17   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:13   Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier  
6:59   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
6:49 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 38-40
6:27   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
6:26   Bobby Portis missed dunk  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
6:26 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 40-40
6:26   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
6:08 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43
6:26 +1 Mitchell Robinson made free throw 41-40
5:49   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
5:49 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 42-43
5:49 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-43
5:37   Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:26   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
5:07   Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:59 +2 Caleb Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 43-45
4:48 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 45-45
4:37   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:17   Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
4:17   CHA team rebound  
4:06   Jumpball  
4:01   P.J. Washington missed driving layup  
4:01   CHA team rebound  
4:01   Personal foul on Kevin II Knox  
3:50   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
3:35   R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
3:27 +2 Cody Martin made driving layup, assist by Terry Rozier 45-47
3:16   Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton  
3:01 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 45-50
2:44   R.J. Barrett missed driving layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
2:34 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 45-53
2:20   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
2:20   Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:20   NY team rebound  
2:20 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
2:10   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
2:05   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:58   Offensive foul on Elfrid Payton  
1:58   Turnover on Elfrid Payton  
1:51   Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
1:39 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 46-55
1:39   Violation  
1:20   Julius Randle missed dunk  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
1:13   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   CHA team rebound  
1:12   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
1:12 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56
1:12   Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
0:55   Dennis Smith Jr. missed hook shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
0:35   Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Washington  
0:29   Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:04   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   NY team rebound  
0:00   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
0:00   NY team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
NY Knicks 29
CHA Hornets 29

Time Team Play Score
11:39   R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Maurice Harkless  
11:13 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk 48-56
11:05   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:47 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 51-56
10:38   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
10:28   Julius Randle missed reverse layup  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
10:24 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 53-56
10:24   Full timeout called  
10:05   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
9:58 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 53-59
9:35 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot 55-59
9:23 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 55-62
9:02 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup 57-62
8:43 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 57-65
8:21   Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
8:15   Julius Randle missed hook shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:05   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:03 +2 Miles Bridges made dunk 57-67
8:03   Full timeout called  
7:50   Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup  
7:44 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 59-67
7:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:38 +1 Terry Rozier made free throw 59-68
7:32   Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.  
7:32 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 3 free throws 59-69
7:33 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-70
7:33 +1 Terry Rozier made 3rd of 3 free throws 59-71
7:12   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
7:06   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
7:06   Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:06   CHA team rebound  
7:06 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-72
6:48 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Robinson 61-72
6:24 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 61-74
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Robinson, stolen by Devonte' Graham  
6:05   CHA team rebound  
5:54   Cody Martin missed jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:46   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:36   Terry Rozier missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:28 +2 Cody Martin made dunk 61-76
5:13 +2 Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 63-76
4:49   Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:39   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
4:21   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   NY team rebound  
4:20   Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo  
4:10   Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless  
3:55   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
3:47 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 65-76
3:29   Terry Rozier missed jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:27   Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Julius Randle  
3:27   CHA team rebound  
3:27   CHA team rebound  
3:21   Cody Martin missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox  
3:19   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels