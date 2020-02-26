11:36 +2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk 29-30

11:13 Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot

11:07 Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez

11:07 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk 29-32

11:00 Shooting foul on Miles Bridges

11:00 +1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32

11:00 Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws

10:59 NY team rebound

10:50 +2 Kevin II Knox made driving layup 32-32

10:29 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup 32-34

10:15 Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup

10:10 Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson

10:10 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 34-34

10:03 Offensive foul on Miles Bridges

10:03 Turnover on Miles Bridges

9:54 Personal foul on P.J. Washington

9:41 +2 Bobby Portis made fade-away jump shot 36-34

9:25 +2 P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 36-36

9:25 Violation

8:59 Bobby Portis missed jump shot

8:54 Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo

8:53 Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.

8:53 +1 Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37

8:53 +1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38

8:37 +2 Kevin II Knox made floating jump shot 38-38

8:27 Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:27 NY team rebound

8:12 Reggie Bullock missed jump shot

8:08 Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels

7:52 Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels

7:42 Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.

7:28 P.J. Washington missed driving layup

7:26 Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis

7:17 Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot

7:15 Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier

7:13 Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier

6:59 R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot

6:55 Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels

6:49 +2 Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington 38-40

6:27 R.J. Barrett missed driving layup

6:26 Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis

6:26 Bobby Portis missed dunk

6:26 Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson

6:26 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 40-40

6:26 Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels

6:08 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43

6:26 +1 Mitchell Robinson made free throw 41-40

6:08 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-43

5:49 Shooting foul on Terry Rozier

5:49 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 42-43

5:49 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-43

5:37 Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:34 Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton

5:26 R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:21 Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels

5:07 Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup

5:01 Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo

4:59 +2 Caleb Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 43-45

4:48 +2 Elfrid Payton made driving layup 45-45

4:37 Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot

4:34 Defensive rebound by Julius Randle

4:17 Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo

4:17 CHA team rebound

4:17 Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo

4:17 CHA team rebound

4:06 Jumpball

4:01 P.J. Washington missed driving layup

4:01 CHA team rebound

4:01 Personal foul on Kevin II Knox

3:50 Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett

3:29 Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo

3:35 R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo

3:29 Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo

3:27 +2 Cody Martin made driving layup, assist by Terry Rozier 45-47

3:16 Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton

3:01 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 45-50

2:44 R.J. Barrett missed driving layup

2:42 Defensive rebound by Cody Martin

2:34 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 45-53

2:20 Shooting foul on P.J. Washington

2:20 Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws

2:20 NY team rebound

2:20 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53

2:10 Personal foul on Elfrid Payton

2:05 Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot

2:01 Defensive rebound by Julius Randle

1:58 Offensive foul on Elfrid Payton

1:58 Turnover on Elfrid Payton

1:51 Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.

1:39 +2 Cody Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo 46-55

1:39 Violation

1:20 Julius Randle missed dunk

1:18 Defensive rebound by Cody Martin

1:13 P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:12 CHA team rebound

1:12 Personal foul on Taj Gibson

1:12 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-56

1:12 Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws

1:08 Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox

0:55 Dennis Smith Jr. missed hook shot

0:53 Defensive rebound by Cody Martin

0:35 Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Washington

0:29 Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot

0:27 Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington

0:04 Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:04 NY team rebound

0:00 Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:00 Julius Randle missed jump shot

0:00 NY team rebound