No Text
NY
CHA
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:42
|
|Terry Rozier missed layup
|11:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|11:25
|
|Shooting foul on Terry Rozier
|11:25
|
|Maurice Harkless missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:25
|
|NY team rebound
|11:25
|
|+1
|Maurice Harkless made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1-0
|11:13
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo made reverse layup, assist by Devonte' Graham
|1-2
|11:03
|
|Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|10:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|10:58
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made dunk
|3-2
|10:47
|
|Devonte' Graham missed floating jump shot
|10:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Devonte' Graham
|10:39
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier
|10:24
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Maurice Harkless
|5-2
|10:09
|
|P.J. Washington missed driving layup
|10:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|9:53
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|7-2
|9:38
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham made jump shot
|7-4
|9:23
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton
|9-4
|9:12
|
|+3
|Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham
|9-7
|8:57
|
|+3
|Julius Randle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Harkless
|12-7
|8:39
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made driving layup, assist by P.J. Washington
|12-9
|8:22
|
|Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by P.J. Washington
|8:17
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made dunk
|12-11
|8:06
|
|Taj Gibson missed jump shot
|8:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|7:57
|
|Personal foul on Elfrid Payton
|7:52
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|7:35
|
|Julius Randle missed driving layup
|7:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson
|7:29
|
|Taj Gibson missed dunk
|7:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|7:15
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham
|12-13
|7:07
|
|Full timeout called
|6:58
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made hook shot, assist by Julius Randle
|14-13
|6:47
|
|Offensive foul on Bismack Biyombo
|6:47
|
|Turnover on Bismack Biyombo
|6:34
|
|+2
|Taj Gibson made jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett
|16-13
|6:19
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by Terry Rozier
|16-15
|5:56
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Julius Randle
|18-15
|5:36
|
|+2
|Jalen McDaniels made layup
|18-17
|5:24
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot
|20-17
|5:09
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Cody Martin
|4:49
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made driving layup, assist by Elfrid Payton
|22-17
|4:35
|
|P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez
|4:28
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez
|22-20
|4:12
|
|Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|4:07
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier made layup
|22-22
|3:47
|
|Lost ball turnover on Taj Gibson, stolen by Jalen McDaniels
|3:41
|
|+2
|Terry Rozier made layup, assist by Cody Martin
|22-24
|3:31
|
|Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot
|3:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|3:20
|
|P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|3:08
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez
|3:04
|
|Full timeout called
|2:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jalen McDaniels, stolen by Reggie Bullock
|2:30
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made driving layup
|24-24
|2:23
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|2:10
|
|Miles Bridges missed hook shot
|2:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|2:01
|
|Offensive foul on Bobby Portis
|2:01
|
|Turnover on Bobby Portis
|1:43
|
|Cody Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson
|1:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|1:33
|
|+3
|Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|27-24
|1:17
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made layup, assist by Willy Hernangomez
|27-26
|1:05
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|0:56
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot
|27-28
|0:44
|
|Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|0:29
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham made fade-away jump shot, assist by Willy Hernangomez
|27-30
|0:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:36
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk
|29-30
|11:13
|
|Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez
|11:07
|
|+2
|Willy Hernangomez made dunk
|29-32
|11:00
|
|Shooting foul on Miles Bridges
|11:00
|
|+1
|Dennis Smith Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-32
|11:00
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:59
|
|NY team rebound
|10:50
|
|+2
|Kevin II Knox made driving layup
|32-32
|10:29
|
|+2
|Willy Hernangomez made layup
|32-34
|10:15
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed reverse layup
|10:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|10:10
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|34-34
|10:03
|
|Offensive foul on Miles Bridges
|10:03
|
|Turnover on Miles Bridges
|9:54
|
|Personal foul on P.J. Washington
|9:41
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis made fade-away jump shot
|36-34
|9:25
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington made driving layup, assist by Devonte' Graham
|36-36
|9:25
|
|Violation
|8:59
|
|Bobby Portis missed jump shot
|8:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|8:53
|
|Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|8:53
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham made 1st of 2 free throws
|36-37
|8:53
|
|+1
|Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36-38
|8:37
|
|+2
|Kevin II Knox made floating jump shot
|38-38
|8:27
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:27
|
|NY team rebound
|8:12
|
|Reggie Bullock missed jump shot
|8:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|7:52
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels
|7:42
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Dennis Smith Jr.
|7:28
|
|P.J. Washington missed driving layup
|7:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|7:17
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot
|7:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|7:13
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Terry Rozier
|6:59
|
|R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot
|6:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|6:49
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo made dunk, assist by P.J. Washington
|38-40
|6:27
|
|R.J. Barrett missed driving layup
|6:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|6:26
|
|Bobby Portis missed dunk
|6:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|6:26
|
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson made dunk
|40-40
|6:26
|
|Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels
|6:08
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot
|41-43
|6:26
|
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson made free throw
|41-40
|6:08
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot
|41-43
|5:49
|
|Shooting foul on Terry Rozier
|5:49
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-43
|5:49
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-43
|5:37
|
|Caleb Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton
|5:26
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|5:07
|
|Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup
|5:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|4:59
|
|+2
|Caleb Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo
|43-45
|4:48
|
|+2
|Elfrid Payton made driving layup
|45-45
|4:37
|
|Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot
|4:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|4:17
|
|Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|4:17
|
|CHA team rebound
|4:17
|
|Julius Randle missed driving dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|4:17
|
|CHA team rebound
|4:06
|
|Jumpball
|4:01
|
|P.J. Washington missed driving layup
|4:01
|
|CHA team rebound
|4:01
|
|Personal foul on Kevin II Knox
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|3:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|3:35
|
|R.J. Barrett missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|3:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|3:27
|
|+2
|Cody Martin made driving layup, assist by Terry Rozier
|45-47
|3:16
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Elfrid Payton
|3:01
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington
|45-50
|2:44
|
|R.J. Barrett missed driving layup
|2:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|2:34
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin
|45-53
|2:20
|
|Shooting foul on P.J. Washington
|2:20
|
|Julius Randle missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:20
|
|NY team rebound
|2:20
|
|+1
|Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-53
|2:10
|
|Personal foul on Elfrid Payton
|2:05
|
|Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot
|2:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|1:58
|
|Offensive foul on Elfrid Payton
|1:58
|
|Turnover on Elfrid Payton
|1:51
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|1:39
|
|+2
|Cody Martin made layup, assist by Bismack Biyombo
|46-55
|1:39
|
|Violation
|1:20
|
|Julius Randle missed dunk
|1:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|1:13
|
|P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|
|CHA team rebound
|1:12
|
|Personal foul on Taj Gibson
|1:12
|
|+1
|Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-56
|1:12
|
|Bismack Biyombo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|0:55
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed hook shot
|0:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|0:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on P.J. Washington
|0:29
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed floating jump shot
|0:27
|
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|0:04
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:04
|
|NY team rebound
|0:00
|
|Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|Julius Randle missed jump shot
|0:00
|
|NY team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:39
|
|R.J. Barrett missed fade-away jump shot
|11:35
|
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|11:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on P.J. Washington, stolen by Maurice Harkless
|11:13
|
|+2
|Maurice Harkless made dunk
|48-56
|11:05
|
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:02
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|10:47
|
|+3
|R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle
|51-56
|10:38
|
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:35
|
|Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett
|10:28
|
|Julius Randle missed reverse layup
|10:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|10:24
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made dunk
|53-56
|10:24
|
|Full timeout called
|10:05
|
|Personal foul on Elfrid Payton
|9:58
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham
|53-59
|9:35
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot
|55-59
|9:23
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges
|55-62
|9:02
|
|+2
|R.J. Barrett made layup
|57-62
|8:43
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo
|57-65
|8:21
|
|Julius Randle missed driving layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo
|8:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Randle
|8:15
|
|Julius Randle missed hook shot
|8:13
|
|Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington
|8:05
|
|Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|8:03
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges made dunk
|57-67
|8:03
|
|Full timeout called
|7:50
|
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed driving layup
|7:44
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made dunk
|59-67
|7:38
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|7:38
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier made free throw
|59-68
|7:32
|
|Shooting foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|7:32
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier made 1st of 3 free throws
|59-69
|7:33
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier made 2nd of 3 free throws
|59-70
|7:33
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier made 3rd of 3 free throws
|59-71
|7:12
|
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|7:06
|
|Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless
|7:06
|
|Bismack Biyombo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:06
|
|CHA team rebound
|7:06
|
|+1
|Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59-72
|6:48
|
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot, assist by Mitchell Robinson
|61-72
|6:24
|
|+2
|Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo
|61-74
|6:08
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Robinson, stolen by Devonte' Graham
|6:05
|
|CHA team rebound
|5:54
|
|Cody Martin missed jump shot
|5:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Cody Martin
|5:46
|
|Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Cody Martin
|5:36
|
|Terry Rozier missed driving layup, blocked by Julius Randle
|5:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Cody Martin
|5:28
|
|+2
|Cody Martin made dunk
|61-76
|5:13
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr.
|63-76
|4:49
|
|Cody Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Julius Randle
|4:39
|
|R.J. Barrett missed jump shot
|4:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo
|4:21
|
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:20
|
|NY team rebound
|4:20
|
|Personal foul on Bismack Biyombo
|4:10
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Maurice Harkless
|3:55
|
|Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson
|3:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson
|3:47
|
|+2
|Julius Randle made jump shot
|65-76
|3:29
|
|Terry Rozier missed jump shot
|3:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|3:27
|
|Miles Bridges missed layup, blocked by Julius Randle
|3:27
|
|CHA team rebound
|3:27
|
|CHA team rebound
|3:21
|
|Cody Martin missed layup, blocked by Mitchell Robinson
|3:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin II Knox
|3:19
|
|Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels