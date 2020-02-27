NY
The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 28th victory in 30 home games when they host the New York Knicks on Thursday.

The Sixers are 27-2 at home but just 9-21 on the road following a 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. More troubling is that Joel Embiid left late in the first quarter and didn't return. The team announced he has a sprained shoulder.

Embiid told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he will undergo a magnetic resonance imaging test on Thursday.

"I'm really sort of a prisoner to the medical people's information," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said of Embiid's status. "I haven't checked in. I just left the team. I'm unsure, I really am unsure."

Philadelphia is already trying to make its playoff push without All-Star Ben Simmons, who will miss his third consecutive game on Thursday. Simmons, who has nerve impingement in his lower back, could be sidelined for an extended period.

Embiid poured in a career-high 49 points to go along with 14 rebounds without Simmons in Monday's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

"Joel knows it more than I can say it," Brown said when asked about Embiid being more aggressive. "We talked a little bit about it. With the sort of news of Ben, and him not being there, it's clear he's got to come out and he's got to play like he did (Monday) for the most part."

Other key players such as Tobias Harris will also be counted on more heavily with the roster being shuffled.

"We kind of have been adapting to different lineups, different guys, but everybody stays ready and everybody has a respect for one another and in each other's games," Harris said. "It's a tribute to everybody really staying right, staying ready throughout this whole season, because any time you could be called on, especially with the way the NBA is."

The Knicks are coming off a 107-101 loss on the road to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday despite 18 points from Julius Randle and 17 from Bobby Portis' 17. Alonzo Trier scored 15 points, and Mitchell Robinson had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

The Knicks sport an identical road record as the Sixers at 9-21, although they're just 17-41 heading into Philadelphia.

New York did manage 57 points off its bench to stay close to the Hornets.

"We just try to go out there and try to bring us back," Portis said. "We have one job, like always: Come in and just try to build the game, try to bring energy, and that's our one job."

The Knicks are expected to be without Frank Ntilikina again with a sore groin. Ntilikina missed 32 of the final 34 games last season with a similar injury.

This would be his sixth game missed this season with this injury.

"It's the same, but it's not the same thing," Ntilikina told the New York Post. "An injury like that which took me off the court for the rest of the season last year takes time, especially a young body, to recover from it. Some specialists say it takes the same amount of time for when you're injured to be fully healed.

"It's a long season. My body has to fully grow, and I have to stay on top of it."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
NY Knicks 17
PHI 76ers 21

Time Team Play Score
4:24   Full timeout called  
4:23 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 17-21
4:32   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
4:45   Traveling violation turnover on R.J. Barrett  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:54   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 15-21
5:03   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
5:06   R.J. Barrett missed finger-roll layup  
5:17   Out of bounds turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on R.J. Barrett, stolen by Tobias Harris  
5:26   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
5:29   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
5:41 +2 Elfrid Payton made layup, assist by R.J. Barrett 13-21
5:55 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 11-21
6:13 +2 Elfrid Payton made layup, assist by Mitchell Robinson 11-19
6:16   NY team rebound  
6:16   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Shake Milton  
6:29 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 9-19
6:38   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:41   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00 +2 Matisse Thybulle made layup, assist by Tobias Harris 9-17
7:05   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:13 +1 Julius Randle made free throw 9-15
7:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:24   Full timeout called  
7:30 +1 Tobias Harris made free throw 8-15
7:30   Shooting foul on Julius Randle  
7:30 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 8-14
7:34   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:36   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:49   Glenn Robinson III missed floating jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:03   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
8:17   Al Horford missed hook shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:35   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
8:45   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58 +2 Bobby Portis made layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 8-12
9:00   Offensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
9:03   Elfrid Payton missed layup, blocked by Shake Milton  
9:22 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 6-12
9:34   Violation  
9:34 +2 Elfrid Payton made floating jump shot 6-9
9:58   Out of bounds turnover on Bobby Portis  
10:08   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:11   Maurice Harkless missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 4-7
10:40 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup 4-4
10:50 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 2-4
11:05 +2 R.J. Barrett made layup, assist by Julius Randle 2-2
11:20 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 0-2
11:31   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:33   Bobby Portis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
11:49   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
T. Harris
12 SF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
45.1 Field Goal % 47.1
45.1 Three Point % 46.9
71.3 Free Throw % 80.8
Team Stats
Points 17 21
Field Goals 8-17 (47.1%) 9-16 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 6
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 7 6
Team 1 0
Assists 5 8
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 1
Knicks
Starters
E. Payton
M. Robinson
R. Barrett
J. Randle
M. Harkless
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Payton 6 3 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 2 -4 13
M. Robinson 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 +6 7
R. Barrett 4 3 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 0 3 -4 7
J. Randle 1 2 1 0/1 0/1 1/1 1 7 0 0 1 0 2 -4 4
M. Harkless 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
On Bench
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
D. Dotson
K. Knox
I. Brazdeikis
K. Wooten
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Knox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 17 9 5 8/17 0/4 1/1 1 29 0 0 4 2 7 -10 31
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
M. Thybulle
S. Milton
A. Horford
F. Korkmaz
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 12 2 2 5/7 1/2 1/1 0 7 1 0 1 0 2 +4 18
M. Thybulle 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 -2 5
S. Milton 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 2 0 0 0 +4 9
A. Horford 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +4 6
F. Korkmaz 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 -2 1
On Bench
A. Burks
K. O'Quinn
M. Scott
R. Neto
J. Embiid
M. Shayok
B. Simmons
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 6 8 9/16 2/4 1/1 0 25 2 2 2 0 6 +8 39
