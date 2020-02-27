CHA
Raptors host suddenly short-handed Hornets

  • Feb 27, 2020

The rebuilding Charlotte Hornets forced the Toronto Raptors to overtime before losing to the reigning NBA champions at home on Jan. 8.

The Hornets will be the visiting team Friday night, when they look for their first win in three games against the Raptors.

Toronto won the overtime meeting 112-110 when Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds to play.

The Raptors lost for only the second time in 19 games Tuesday, falling 108-97 to the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

Charlotte ended a two-game skid Wednesday night, defeating the visiting New York Knicks 107-101 for their fifth win in 20 games. Terry Rozier scored 26 points.

The Hornets will be without guard Malik Monk, who was suspended indefinitely Wednesday by the NBA for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy.

"(The suspension) does put us in a bind," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "But in the end, this could be a very positive story. I look forward to talking to him."

Monk was averaging 17.0 points his last 13 games, shooting 35.0 percent from 3-point range. He made the first start of his three-year NBA career Tuesday in a road loss to the Indiana Pacers.

"Not just for a couple of games -- he had a good month's stretch here where he had been playing extremely well," Borrego said. "I think (he was) our leading scorer the last 15 games."

Rookies Cody Martin (nine points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes Wednesday) and Caleb Martin (five points in 14 minutes) will get more playing time and Dwayne Bacon could be recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm. Bacon began the season as a Hornets starter.

Hornets center Cody Zeller did not play for the second time in four games Wednesday despite being healthy. Charlotte is taking a long look at centers Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez, who will be free agents in July.

The Raptors had their nine-game home winning streak stopped by the Bucks on Tuesday. The Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference standings, held the Raptors to 35.2 percent shooting and 34.6 percent (18 of 52) from 3-point distance.

"Look at the shooting percentages it wasn't too good either way," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "Pretty good defensive game both ways, I was pretty happy. I thought we were amazing for about 22 minutes and then we had the ball and had a little weird turnover in transition there to start their run and end the second quarter.

"I don't know, we just didn't for some reason make enough of those (3-point) shots. I think we had some pretty good ones there. You probably can't have Serge (Ibaka) go 1 for 10, Kyle (Lowry) go 1 for 7 and Fred (VanVleet) go 3 for 9, but in saying that Serge had like 21 straight great games."

Raptors guard Norman Powell (broken finger) was cleared to practice Thursday. He has missed the past nine games. He is considered questionable for Friday, but Nurse said there is a chance he will play.

Raptors center Marc Gasol (hamstring) will not play. He has missed the past 11 games.

3rd Quarter
CHA Hornets 15
TOR Raptors 16

Time Team Play Score
4:48 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 67-57
4:48   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
4:58   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, stolen by Cody Martin  
5:21 +3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 66-57
5:42 +2 Norman Powell made reverse layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 63-57
5:54 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 63-55
5:55   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:01   OG Anunoby missed hook shot  
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
6:24   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
6:24   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
6:37 +2 Pascal Siakam made dunk, assist by Norman Powell 60-55
6:41   Turnover on Devonte' Graham  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
6:53   Bismack Biyombo missed finger-roll layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:09   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
7:09   Shooting foul on Jalen McDaniels  
7:09 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 60-53
7:13 +2 Terry Rozier made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 60-51
7:31   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup  
7:46 +2 Jalen McDaniels made hook shot 58-51
7:47   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:51   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   CHA team rebound  
7:53   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
8:03   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk, blocked by Miles Bridges  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:09   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 56-51
8:55   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:59   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made hook shot, assist by Norman Powell 56-48
9:35   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
9:38   P.J. Washington missed hook shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
9:41   Miles Bridges missed dunk  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:45   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:13 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 56-46
10:13   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
10:13 +2 Pascal Siakam made reverse layup, assist by OG Anunoby 56-45
10:18   TOR team rebound  
10:21   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +2 Bismack Biyombo made layup, assist by Devonte' Graham 56-43
10:42   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
10:44   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup  
10:52 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Terry Rozier 54-43
11:15 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 52-43
11:18   Bad pass turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by OG Anunoby  
11:29   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:32   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
11:37   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
CHA Hornets 27
TOR Raptors 18

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
0:20   OG Anunoby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:20 +1 OG Anunoby made 1st of 2 free throws 52-41
0:20 +1 Matt Thomas made free throw 52-40
0:20   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:20   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
0:20   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
0:23   Patrick McCaw missed jump shot  
0:33 +2 P.J. Washington made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 52-39
0:47   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
0:49   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:54   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot, blocked by Miles Bridges  
0:57   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:00   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
1:06   Terry Rozier missed hook shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
1:28   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
1:28   Shooting foul on Cody Martin  
1:28 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 50-39
1:31   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:32   P.J. Washington missed dunk  
1:32   Offensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
1:36   Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54 +2 Matt Thomas made jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 50-37
2:15 +1 Devonte' Graham made free throw 50-35
2:15   Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:15 +2 Devonte' Graham made hook shot 49-35
2:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
2:19   OG Anunoby missed dunk  
2:19   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:23   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
2:35   P.J. Washington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35 +1 P.J. Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 47-35
2:35   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:48   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
3:16 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup 46-35
3:22   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
3:24   Bismack Biyombo missed floating jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
3:39   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:54   Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Full timeout called  
4:11   Turnover on Norman Powell  
4:11   Offensive foul on Norman Powell  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:17   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
4:36 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 46-33
4:44 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-30
4:44 +1 Miles Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws 45-30
4:44   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
4:52   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen McDaniels  
5:25 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-30
5:25 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 44-29
5:25   Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo  
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Miles Bridges, stolen by OG Anunoby  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:46   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 44-28
5:46   Shooting foul on Terry Rozier  
6:06   TOR team rebound  
6:06   Bismack Biyombo missed free throw  
6:06   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
6:06 +2 Bismack Biyombo made layup, assist by Cody Martin 44-27
6:19   Violation  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
6:23   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-27
6:43 +1 Bismack Biyombo made 1st of 2 free throws 41-27
6:43   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
6:43   CHA team rebound  
6:45   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
7:06   Full timeout called  
7:07 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 40-27
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
7:13   Matt Thomas missed jump shot  
7:27 +2 Terry Rozier made jump shot 37-27
7:33   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:35   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 35-27
8:07 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made dunk 32-27
8:07   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:12   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
8:21   Personal foul on Caleb Martin  
8:30 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-25
8:30 +1 Jalen McDaniels made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
8:30   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
8:54   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Personal foul on Devonte' Graham  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
9:05   Willy Hernangomez missed alley-oop shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Devonte' Graham  
9:14   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34 +2 Jalen McDaniels made dunk, assist by Caleb Martin 30-25
9:53   CHA team rebound  
9:55   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10 +1 Willy Hernangomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
10:10   CHA team rebound  
10:10   Willy Hernangomez missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:10   Shooting foul on Matt Thomas  
10:19   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
10:31 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup 27-25
10:47 +1 Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-23
10:47 +1 Cody Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
10:47   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:05   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed fade-away jump shot  
11:12   TOR team rebound  
11:12   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed layup  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:21   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
11:40   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
11:45   Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Caleb Martin  

1st Quarter
CHA Hornets 25
TOR Raptors 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. floating jump shot 25-23
0:17 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Boucher 22-23
0:22   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:26   P.J. Washington missed hook shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
0:38   Patrick McCaw missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Willy Hernangomez  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
0:48   Willy Hernangomez missed hook shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin  
1:07   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
1:15   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
1:15   TOR team rebound  
1:15   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:23   P.J. Washington missed free throw  
1:23   Shooting foul on Patrick McCaw  
1:23 +2 P.J. Washington made driving dunk, assist by Jalen McDaniels 22-20
1:22   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
1:26   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Personal foul on Terence Davis  
1:47 +2 Terence Davis made hook shot 20-20
2:01 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Martin 20-18
2:13   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:17   Norman Powell missed jump shot  
2:36 +1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
2:36 +1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
2:36   Full timeout called  
2:36   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Terry Rozier  
2:36   Willy Hernangomez missed dunk  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
2:38   Terry Rozier missed floating jump shot  
2:46   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Willy Hernangomez  
2:55 +2 Willy Hernangomez made dunk, assist by Cody Martin 15-18
3:01   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
3:04   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Washington  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:26   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
3:44   Personal foul on Miles Bridges  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
3:45   Bismack Biyombo missed hook shot, blocked by Pascal Siakam  
4:11 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 13-18
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by OG Anunoby  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
4:40   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:00   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
5:16   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22 +2 Miles Bridges made floating jump shot 13-16
5:39 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 11-16
5:48 +2 Bismack Biyombo made hook shot, assist by Cody Martin 11-13
5:58   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
6:00   Terence Davis missed layup, blocked by Bismack Biyombo  
6:19 +2 Miles Bridges made alley-oop shot, assist by Terry Rozier 9-13
6:23   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
6:26   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Bad pass turnover on Bismack Biyombo, stolen by OG Anunoby  
6:57   Full timeout called  
6:58 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 7-13
7:03   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
7:06   Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
7:26 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
7:26   Violation  
7:26   Shooting foul on Devonte' Graham  
7:36 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 7-8
7:49   Defensive rebound by Bismack Biyombo  
7:52   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
7:59   Miles Bridges missed hook shot  
8:20 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 4-8
8:35 +2 Miles Bridges made hook shot, assist by Terry Rozier 4-5
8:43   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
8:45   Norman Powell missed layup  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:50   Devonte' Graham missed reverse layup  
