Clicking Cavs look to hamper Pelicans' playoff push

  • Feb 27, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff push is off to a good start.

The Pelicans won two of three on a road trip to start their post-All-Star break schedule and moved closer to the eighth playoff position in the Western Conference.

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren't going to the playoffs, but they have been playing well of late, too. They have won four of five as they prepare to visit New Orleans on Friday.

The Pelicans have won five of their past seven games overall. They beat Portland and Golden State before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 in the final game of their road trip on Tuesday.

Rookie Zion Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds, his ninth consecutive game with at least 20 points. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram had 34 points. It was the first time Ingram and Williamson, who has played just 13 games, both had at least 25 points in the same game.

"I think it was only a matter of time," Williamson said. "Eleven, 12, 13 games in, the chemistry was eventually going to be found and I think we're finding it."

The Pelicans are in 10th place in the West, three games behind eighth-place Memphis but just 1 1/2 games out of 13th place.

"We understand what's at stake," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. "We have 24 games left and the margin for error is almost none. You have five teams trying to get one spot."

New Orleans, which has won its past eight home games against the Cavaliers, won 125-111 at Cleveland on Jan. 28. That was the Cavs' 13th loss in 16 games -- but things have changed.

"They're probably on a high right now because they're playing very, very well," New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday said of the Cavaliers. "But we're also playing very, very well."

The Cavaliers never trailed in a 108-94 home victory against Philadelphia on Wednesday. They played without starting center Andre Drummond, who is day to day because of a strained left calf. Tristan Thompson started in his place and had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Cleveland is 3-1 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff since John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.

"Defense, defense, defense," said forward Larry Nance Jr., who had 13 points and 15 rebounds. "J.B. has been preaching that -- just energy and unselfishness. We've really been doing that on both ends, especially the defensive end."

Collin Sexton scored 28 points to lead six Cavaliers in double figures against the Sixers. The victory was the Cavs' second in three nights against a team with a winning record. They overcame a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Miami 125-119 in overtime Monday.

"There's been a concerted effort, to a man, to go out and get after it a little bit harder," Bickerstaff said. "There's an energy that's building and you don't want to be the one guy that's not participating in it.

"You see the leadership, you see the young guys, they are pushing one another, they are holding each other accountable, they are having real conversations to fix problems. The environment and culture we are creating is growing and that's going to be the foundation of it. It's a bunch of guys who play hard but play well together also."

2nd Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 30
NO Pelicans 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
0:02   Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
0:27 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 55-70
0:28   NO team rebound  
0:29   Zion Williamson missed reverse layup  
0:36 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
0:36 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 54-68
0:36   Shooting foul on Zion Williamson  
0:53 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 53-68
1:01   Full timeout called  
1:08 +2 Darius Garland made layup, assist by Collin Sexton 53-66
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Kevin Love  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
1:20   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
1:23   Zion Williamson missed layup  
1:40 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot 51-66
1:54   Turnover on Brandon Ingram  
1:54   Offensive foul on Brandon Ingram  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:01   Darius Garland missed jump shot  
2:11 +2 Frank Jackson made driving layup, assist by Zion Williamson 49-66
2:25 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 49-64
2:35   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:36   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
2:49   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Turnover on E'Twaun Moore  
3:03   Offensive foul on E'Twaun Moore  
3:11 +2 Cedi Osman made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 46-64
3:14   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:16   Brandon Ingram missed driving layup  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
3:27   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:36   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   NO team rebound  
3:55   Cedi Osman missed jump shot  
4:04 +1 Collin Sexton made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-64
4:04   CLE team rebound  
4:04   Collin Sexton missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:04 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 3 free throws 43-64
4:04   Flagrant foul on Lonzo Ball  
4:31 +2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup, assist by Derrick Favors 42-64
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
4:56   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 42-62
5:47 +2 E'Twaun Moore made dunk 40-62
5:50   Offensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
5:52   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
5:57   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
6:20 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 40-60
6:29 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 40-57
6:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:45   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03 +2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot 38-57
7:14 +2 E'Twaun Moore made floating jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 36-57
7:37 +2 Kevin Love made hook shot, assist by Cedi Osman 36-55
7:48   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:48   Personal foul on Nicolo Melli  
7:59 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 34-55
8:00   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
8:03   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by Nicolo Melli  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
8:15   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Ante Zizic, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:36 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Nicolo Melli 34-53
8:46   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:54 +2 Nicolo Melli made layup 34-51
9:02   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
9:04   Kevin Porter missed dunk, blocked by Lonzo Ball  
9:04   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by E'Twaun Moore  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:17   Zion Williamson missed layup  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Zion Williamson  
9:36   Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
9:41   Matthew Dellavedova missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:41 +1 Matthew Dellavedova made 1st of 2 free throws 34-49
9:41   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
9:45   E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot  
10:02 +2 Kevin Porter made reverse layup, assist by Ante Zizic 33-49
10:21 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 31-49
10:36 +2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 31-46
10:50 +1 Lonzo Ball made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-46
10:50 +1 Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-45
10:50   NO team rebound  
10:50   Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:50   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
11:00 +2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 29-44
11:18 +1 Nicolo Melli made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-44
11:18   NO team rebound  
11:18   Nicolo Melli missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18   Shooting foul on Collin Sexton  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
11:17   Nicolo Melli missed driving layup  
11:39 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 27-43
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Kevin Porter  

1st Quarter
CLE Cavaliers 25
NO Pelicans 43

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:12 +1 Collin Sexton made free throw 25-43
0:12   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
0:12 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 24-43
0:29 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E'Twaun Moore 22-43
0:35   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
0:35   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:45 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 22-40
0:51 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 22-38
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Nicolo Melli  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:10   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 20-38
1:40   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
1:40   NO team rebound  
1:42   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Josh Hart 20-36
2:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
2:10   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31 +2 Jaxson Hayes made alley-oop shot, assist by JJ Redick 20-34
2:43 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 20-32
2:55 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 17-32
3:03 +2 Kevin Porter made layup, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 17-29
3:05   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:10   Jaxson Hayes missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
3:33   Kevin Porter missed jump shot  
3:46   Full timeout called  
3:50 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 15-29
3:58   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
3:58   Kevin Love missed hook shot  
4:13 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 15-26
4:27 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 15-23
4:30   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:32   Jrue Holiday missed hook shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:47   Kevin Love missed dunk  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Kevin Love  
4:50   Kevin Porter missed fade-away jump shot  
5:15   Turnover on Zion Williamson  
5:15   Offensive foul on Zion Williamson  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
5:19   Tristan Thompson missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:41   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:48   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
6:03 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by Derrick Favors 13-23
6:12 +2 Collin Sexton made finger-roll layup 13-21
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Collin Sexton  
6:21   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Brandon Ingram  
6:42 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 11-21
6:52   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:55   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
7:13 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup 11-19
7:17   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Derrick Favors  
7:36 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-17
7:36   NO team rebound  
7:36   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
7:54 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 11-16
8:07   Full timeout called  
8:07 +2 Jrue Holiday made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 9-16
8:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:14   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
8:20 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
8:20   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:21   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Darius Garland  
8:25   Collin Sexton missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
8:39 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Derrick Favors 9-12
8:40   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
8:44   Brandon Ingram missed jump shot  
8:55 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup 9-10
9:13 +2 Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 7-10
9:17 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot 7-8
9:37 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 5-8
9:50   Turnover on Kevin Love  
9:50   Offensive foul on Kevin Love  
10:08 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 5-6
10:31 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 5-4
10:34   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:38   Lonzo Ball missed finger-roll layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:44   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
10:56 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-4
10:59   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
11:02   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 2-2
11:37 +2 Kevin Love made jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
45.0 Field Goal % 47.5
44.9 Three Point % 47.3
85.5 Free Throw % 85.9
  NO team rebound 0:00
  Frank Jackson missed jump shot 0:00
  Lost ball turnover on Darius Garland, stolen by Jrue Holiday 0:02
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 0:27
  NO team rebound 0:28
  Zion Williamson missed reverse layup 0:29
+ 1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Shooting foul on Zion Williamson 0:36
+ 2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 0:53
  Full timeout called 1:01
C. Sexton PG 2
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
L. Ball PG 2
5 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 17-41 2530--55
home team logo Pelicans 25-33 4327--70
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, Louisiana
C. Sexton PG 19.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.8 APG 45.9 FG%
B. Ingram SF 24.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 4.3 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
B. Ingram SF 14 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
48.9 FG% 59.2
27.3 3PT FG% 46.2
75.0 FT% 66.7
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
D. Garland
T. Thompson
C. Osman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 19 2 1 7/10 2/3 3/4 2 20 1 0 1 1 1 -9 23
K. Love 10 6 1 4/10 0/3 2/2 1 16 1 0 2 1 5 -8 17
D. Garland 6 1 2 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 1 0 -10 10
T. Thompson 4 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 1 0 0 2 -10 9
C. Osman 2 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
On Bench
M. Dellavedova
A. Zizic
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
A. Drummond
D. Exum
J. Macura
D. Windler
D. Wade
M. Newman
L. Randolph
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
M. Mooney
M. Bolden
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Dellavedova 4 0 1 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 7 0 0 2 0 0 -7 4
A. Zizic 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 -5 5
K. Porter 4 2 3 2/9 0/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 1 1 -15 12
L. Nance Jr. 2 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3 -11 9
A. Drummond - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mooney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 16 14 23/47 3/11 6/8 6 116 3 1 8 4 12 -75 95
Pelicans
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Holiday
Z. Williamson
D. Favors
F. Jackson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 14 3 2 5/9 1/3 3/4 1 15 1 0 1 0 3 +11 21
J. Holiday 13 1 3 6/10 1/3 0/0 0 17 1 1 1 0 1 +13 21
Z. Williamson 12 0 1 6/9 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 2 0 0 +9 13
D. Favors 4 7 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 6 +9 18
F. Jackson 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 0 -5 4
On Bench
E. Moore
N. Melli
J. Hart
J. Hayes
J. Redick
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
K. Williams
N. Alexander-Walker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 7 2 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 10 1 1 1 1 1 0 12
N. Melli 6 3 1 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 8 0 1 1 1 2 +4 11
J. Hart 5 2 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 +6 11
J. Hayes 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +4 2
J. Redick 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 +8 5
D. Miller - - - - - - - - -