Slumping Heat seek improvement vs. Mavs

  • Feb 27, 2020

The slumping Miami Heat have lost two straight games to two of the NBA's five-worst teams -- the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Heat will play host to the rising Dallas Mavericks, a young team that has won two straight games.

Dallas' stars are two Europeans -- Kristaps Porzingis, 24, and Luca Doncic, who turns 21 on Friday.

"We're still learning," Doncic said of the relatively inexperienced Mavs. "It's not always going to be perfect."

Even so, there's a lot of potential on the Mavs. Doncic, a 6-foot-7, second-year guard from Slovenia, is sixth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.7 points. He also leads the team in rebounds (9.6) and assists (8.7).

Porzingis, a 7-3 center from Latvia, leads the team in blocks (1.9) and ranks second in scoring (18.7) and rebounds (9.2).

In Wednesday's 109-103 win over the host San Antonio Spurs, Porzingis had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Doncic added 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

"We're getting to know each other and the little details of the game," said Porzingis, a former New York Knicks star who is in his first season playing with Doncic. "We have better rhythm now."

The Heat, meanwhile, have no rhythm at the moment, having lost seven of nine games. Much of that has to do with seven road games during that stretch and the Heat's poor 13-18 road record.

But on Wednesday, the Heat sunk to a new low by losing to Minnesota at home. The Timberwolves entered that game having lost 18 of their previous 19 games overall.

"We just don't know," Heat veteran guard Goran Dragic said of the loss. "It's frustrating. It feels like we're not the same team we were in the first half of the season."

Miami's 23-4 home record is still one of the three best marks in the NBA. But this slump has to be a concern for the Heat.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is trying to steady the proverbial ship, saying -- in essence -- that this too shall pass.

"I just think that this is our period of the season where we have adversity," Spoelstra said.

Friday's game should be interesting because Doncic and Dragic are countrymen. When the Mavs visited Miami last season, there were more than 2,000 Slovenians attending the game, and a similar showing is expected on Friday.

Dragic, who on Wednesday passed Grant Long for 10th place on the Heat career scoring list, is one of the veteran leaders on the team, along with Jimmy Butler and emerging star Bam Adebayo.

Butler leads Miami in scoring (20.5), assists (6.2) and steals (1.8). Adebayo leads the team in rebounds (10.5) and blocks (1.2) while also ranking third in points (16.2) and second in assists (5.1).

Adebayo is playing despite a sprained right ankle. In fact, his streak of consecutive games played is at 144, which puts him in fourth place in franchise history.

Dragic is Miami's top reserve, ranking second in points (16.3) and third in assists (5.0).

The Heat again are expected to be without Tyler Herro and center Meyers Leonard, who have each missed nine straight games due to ankle injuries.

Dallas is without 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein, who is expected to miss another couple of games due to personal reasons. Mavs guard Jalen Brunson (shoulder) and power forward Dwight Powell (foot) are also out.

2nd Quarter
DAL Mavericks 24
MIA Heat 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Duncan Robinson  
0:02 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 55-63
0:06 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
0:06 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 54-60
0:06   Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
0:27   Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:41 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
0:41 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 52-60
0:41   Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn  
0:44 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 51-60
1:01   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
1:24   Goran Dragic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
1:24   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
1:34 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
1:34 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 50-56
1:34   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Seth Curry  
1:51   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
2:08   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Doncic  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:16   Bam Adebayo missed dunk  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
2:19   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
2:39   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50 +1 Bam Adebayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-56
2:50 +1 Bam Adebayo made 1st of 2 free throws 49-55
2:50   Full timeout called  
2:50   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:00 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 49-54
3:07   Personal foul on Jimmy Butler  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:13   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:13 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
3:13   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
3:28 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maxi Kleber 47-53
3:44 +2 Jimmy Butler made fade-away jump shot 44-53
4:01   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
4:03   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:03 +1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
4:03   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
4:03   DAL team rebound  
4:05   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 43-51
4:57 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 43-48
5:03   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
5:06   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:24   Maxi Kleber missed jump shot  
5:32   Personal foul on Jae Crowder  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:37   Jimmy Butler missed turnaround jump shot  
5:53 +2 Delon Wright made finger-roll layup 41-48
5:57 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 39-48
6:00   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
6:08   Luka Doncic missed driving layup, blocked by Jimmy Butler  
6:31 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 39-45
6:39   MIA team rebound  
6:39   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:13   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Full timeout called  
7:32 +2 Kelly Olynyk made floating jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 39-43
7:39   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
7:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06 +1 Duncan Robinson made free throw 39-41
8:06   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
8:06 +2 Duncan Robinson made driving layup, assist by Jae Crowder 39-40
8:09   Lost ball turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Jae Crowder  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
8:17   Kelly Olynyk missed floating jump shot  
8:36 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 39-38
8:39   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:41   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
9:06   Delon Wright missed floating jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
9:19   Kristaps Porzingis missed layup  
9:40 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot 36-38
9:55 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made finger-roll layup 36-35
10:01   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:04   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 34-35
10:31 +3 Kelly Olynyk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 31-35
10:34   Offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala  
10:38   Goran Dragic missed driving layup, blocked by Maxi Kleber  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:48   J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-32
11:07   MIA team rebound  
11:07   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:07   Shooting foul on Delon Wright  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:16   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Personal foul on Goran Dragic  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:27   Andre Iguodala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:44   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  

1st Quarter
DAL Mavericks 31
MIA Heat 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Maxi Kleber made layup, assist by Delon Wright 31-31
0:03   Personal foul on Kelly Olynyk  
0:24 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 29-31
0:34 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 29-29
0:45   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:49   Kelly Olynyk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:53   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
0:57   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
1:19   Kelly Olynyk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:19   MIA team rebound  
1:19   Kelly Olynyk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Kelly Olynyk  
1:27   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
2:04 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 26-29
2:07   Defensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
2:11   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40 +2 Jimmy Butler made layup, assist by Kelly Olynyk 26-26
2:57 +3 J.J. Barea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 26-24
3:15   Full timeout called  
3:16 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 23-24
3:26 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 23-21
3:32   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:35   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:38   Violation  
3:38   MIA team rebound  
3:38   Kendrick Nunn missed jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:49   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
4:03   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-21
4:11 +1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
4:11   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:16   Jimmy Butler missed driving layup  
4:34   Violation  
4:34   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:34   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
4:41   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 18-21
5:03   Out of bounds turnover on Bam Adebayo  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:07   Bam Adebayo missed floating jump shot  
5:13   Bad pass turnover on Seth Curry, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
5:31 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 16-21
5:39   Personal foul on Seth Curry  
5:47 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 16-18
6:12 +1 Jimmy Butler made free throw 13-18
6:12   Shooting foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist  
6:12 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 13-17
6:32   Full timeout called  
6:32   MIA team rebound  
6:34   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50 +3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bam Adebayo 13-15
6:57   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
7:00   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed hook shot  
7:16 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 13-12
7:26 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 13-10
7:36   DAL team rebound  
7:37   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
8:02 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup 11-10
8:09   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
8:13   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 11-8
8:44 +3 Kristaps Porzingis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 11-6
8:49   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:51   Derrick Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
9:05   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made dunk 8-6
9:13   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
9:20   Jimmy Butler missed running Jump Shot  
9:35 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
9:45   DAL team rebound  
9:45   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kendrick Nunn  
9:57   Luka Doncic missed turnaround jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
10:06   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
10:30 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 5-4
10:32 +2 Jimmy Butler made reverse layup 2-4
10:57 +2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 2-2
11:06   Personal foul on Bam Adebayo  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
11:07   Bam Adebayo missed driving layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
11:15   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot, assist by Kendrick Nunn 0-2
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SG
B. Adebayo
13 PF
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
46.1 Field Goal % 57.3
46.2 Three Point % 57.6
76.5 Free Throw % 68.7
  Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Duncan Robinson 0:00
+ 3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Shooting foul on Kelly Olynyk 0:06
  Defensive rebound by Seth Curry 0:25
  Kendrick Nunn missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
+ 1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:41
+ 1 Dorian Finney-Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 0:41
  Personal foul on Kendrick Nunn 0:41
+ 3 Kendrick Nunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Olynyk 0:44
Team Stats
Points 55 63
Field Goals 18-41 (43.9%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 29
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 20 19
Team 3 5
Assists 12 17
Steals 0 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 6 1
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 11
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Butler SF 22
14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 36-23 3124--55
home team logo Heat 36-22 3132--63
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 36-23 116.6 PPG 47.2 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Heat 36-22 112.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 15.3 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.9 APG 43.8 FG%
J. Butler SF 20.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 6.2 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Hardaway Jr. SG 13 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
J. Butler SF 14 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
43.9 FG% 48.9
40.0 3PT FG% 50.0
90.0 FT% 58.3
Mavericks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
L. Doncic
M. Kleber
D. Finney-Smith
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 13 2 2 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 2 -6 19
K. Porzingis 8 6 1 3/9 2/6 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 1 5 -5 16
L. Doncic 8 3 4 1/7 0/3 6/6 2 17 0 0 3 0 3 -7 16
M. Kleber 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 3 -5 11
D. Finney-Smith 3 3 1 0/2 0/2 3/4 2 16 0 0 0 0 3 -7 8
On Court
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
L. Doncic
M. Kleber
D. Finney-Smith
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 13 2 2 5/9 3/6 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 2 -6 19
K. Porzingis 8 6 1 3/9 2/6 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 1 5 -5 16
L. Doncic 8 3 4 1/7 0/3 6/6 2 17 0 0 3 0 3 -7 16
M. Kleber 5 3 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 3 -5 11
D. Finney-Smith 3 3 1 0/2 0/2 3/4 2 16 0 0 0 0 3 -7 8
On Bench
J. Barea
D. Wright
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
C. Lee
W. Cauley-Stein
A. Cleveland
D. Powell
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Barea 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 -3 7
D. Wright 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -4 4
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 2 -1 3
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 21 12 18/41 10/25 9/10 9 101 0 1 6 1 20 -38 84
Heat
Starters
D. Robinson
G. Dragic
K. Nunn
K. Olynyk
A. Iguodala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Robinson 12 4 0 4/5 3/4 1/1 0 18 1 0 0 0 4 +11 17
G. Dragic 9 2 3 3/7 1/4 2/4 1 15 0 0 0 0 2 +6 17
K. Nunn 9 1 2 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +4 14
K. Olynyk 8 4 3 3/5 2/3 0/2 2 10 0 0 0 1 3 +4 18
A. Iguodala 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 +3 3
On Court
D. Robinson
G. Dragic
K. Nunn
K. Olynyk
A. Iguodala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Robinson 12 4 0 4/5 3/4 1/1 0 18 1 0 0 0 4 +11 17
G. Dragic 9 2 3 3/7 1/4 2/4 1 15 0 0 0 0 2 +6 17
K. Nunn 9 1 2 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +4 14
K. Olynyk 8 4 3 3/5 2/3 0/2 2 10 0 0 0 1 3 +4 18
A. Iguodala 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 +3 3
On Bench
J. Crowder
M. Leonard
S. Hill
G. Vincent
K. Alexander
K. Okpala
T. Herro
C. Silva
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 2 +2 8
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Vincent - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Herro - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Silva - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 24 17 23/47 10/20 7/12 10 76 3 1 1 5 19 +30 77
