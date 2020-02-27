MIN
ORL

Magic playing well as T-Wolves visit

  • FLM
  • Feb 27, 2020

The Orlando Magic have reversed course following a disastrous stretch to both strengthen their grasp on the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot and inch closer to the No. 7 seed.

The Magic aim to continue their ascent Friday, when they host the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

Orlando answered a run of eight losses in nine games with its fourth win in five outings on Wednesday, courtesy of a 130-120 victory over Atlanta.

Mo Bamba flourished in the early stages against the Hawks, Aaron Gordon scored 18 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Evan Fournier added 14 of his 28 in the fourth.

"That's the way it's gotta be," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "That's what the NBA is. If you want to win, you've gotta have everybody playing well, and our guys know that. We've won four out of five and that's the way it's gotta be."

Bamba matched a career high with 15 points after Nikola Vucevic picked up two quick fouls. Bamba also had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Gordon has turned it up in February by averaging 19.9 points and 9.0 rebounds. The spirited stretch has boosted the 24-year-old's season averages to 14.5 and 7.5, respectively.

"No adjustments ... just playing the same game, bringing a little bit more energy to it," Gordon said, per the Orlando Sentinel. "Just kind of being more physical ... turning my motor on."

Fournier, who shares the team lead with 19.0 points per game, has upped the ante over his last three. He's averaging 25.7 points while shooting 54.7 percent (29 of 53).

The recent drive has enabled Orlando to grab a 4 1/2-game lead for the final playoff spot in the conference standings and pull to a half-game behind seventh-place Brooklyn. The No. 7 seed holds greater weight considering the owner of the eighth slot likely will face reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and league-best Milwaukee in the first round.

The Timberwolves answered a dismal 1-18 run with a sterling comeback in a 129-126 victory at Miami on Wednesday. Minnesota overcame a 12-point deficit with 3:59 remaining in the fourth quarter to complete its second straight season sweep of the Heat.

"You just can't say enough about the group in the locker room," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said. "It's a special group the way these guys are pushing through a lot of unknowns, a lot of change, a lot of adversity right now so I'm just really thrilled for this group."

D'Angelo Russell highlighted his 27-point performance by sinking seven 3-pointers against Miami. The 24-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in five games since being acquired from Golden State earlier this month.

Malik Beasley, acquired from Denver in a blockbuster four-team trade earlier this month, is averaging 21.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in seven games with the Timberwolves.

4th Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 7
ORL Magic 14

Time Team Play Score
7:47   Personal foul on Mo Bamba  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
7:52   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Full timeout called  
8:07 +2 D.J. Augustin made layup 103-117
8:12   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McLaughlin, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:24 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 103-115
8:35   Turnover on Jake Layman  
8:35   Offensive foul on Jake Layman  
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Jake Layman  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
8:48   Jake Layman missed reverse layup  
9:01   Personal foul on Mo Bamba  
9:01   MIN team rebound  
9:01   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
9:04   Michael Carter-Williams missed layup  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:12   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Full timeout called  
9:33 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 103-113
9:48 +2 Jake Layman made dunk, assist by Malik Beasley 103-110
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by James Johnson  
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on James Johnson  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
10:09   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 101-110
10:26   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:32   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
10:42   Mo Bamba missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by James Johnson  
10:58 +1 Jake Layman made 2nd of 2 free throws 101-107
10:58 +1 Jake Layman made 1st of 2 free throws 100-107
10:58   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
11:10 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 99-107
11:28 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot 99-105
11:46 +2 Terrence Ross made jump shot 96-105

3rd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 31
ORL Magic 34

Time Team Play Score
0:01 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made free throw 96-103
0:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:01   MIN team rebound  
0:01   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:23   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:34 +2 Mo Bamba made dunk 95-103
0:34   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:34   Terrence Ross missed jump shot  
0:36   Offensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
0:38   D.J. Augustin missed driving layup  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +2 James Ennis III made dunk 95-101
1:13   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
1:15   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
1:21   Jarrett Culver missed reverse layup  
1:33   Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Kelan Martin  
1:49   Backcourt turnover on Jordan McLaughlin  
1:50   MIN team rebound  
1:50   Kelan Martin missed driving layup, blocked by Mo Bamba  
2:00 +1 D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws 95-99
2:00 +1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws 95-98
2:00   Shooting foul on Jarrett Culver  
2:08   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
2:11   James Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11 +1 James Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 95-97
2:11   Shooting foul on D.J. Augustin  
2:24 +3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 94-97
2:33   Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
2:35   Jake Layman missed layup  
2:52 +2 Aaron Gordon made layup, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 94-94
3:05   Out of bounds turnover on Kelan Martin  
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Michael Carter-Williams, stolen by James Johnson  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:10   Kelan Martin missed dunk  
3:19   Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 94-92
3:32 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 94-91
3:32   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
3:38   James Johnson missed free throw  
3:38   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
3:38 +2 James Johnson made driving layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 94-90
3:50 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 92-90
3:55   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
4:06 +3 Jake Layman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 92-87
4:16 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-87
4:16 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 89-86
4:16   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:25   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38 +2 Markelle Fultz made reverse layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 89-85
4:55   Full timeout called  
4:55 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 89-83
5:07 +2 Nikola Vucevic made driving dunk, assist by Evan Fournier 87-83
5:23 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 87-81
5:44   Personal foul on Terrence Ross  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
5:46   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:10   Naz Reid missed free throw  
6:10   Shooting foul on Aaron Gordon  
6:10 +2 Naz Reid made driving layup, assist by Josh Okogie 84-81
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by D'Angelo Russell  
6:35 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 82-81
6:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
6:35 +2 Josh Okogie made dunk 81-81
6:35   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:38   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
6:48   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
6:57   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 79-81
7:19   Turnover on Aaron Gordon  
7:19   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
7:21   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
7:24   Malik Beasley missed finger-roll layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
7:34   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Okogie  
8:05 +2 Aaron Gordon made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 79-78
8:20 +2 Malik Beasley made layup, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 79-76
8:30   Turnover on Evan Fournier  
8:30   Offensive foul on Evan Fournier  
8:43 +3 Juancho Hernangomez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naz Reid 77-76
8:55   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
9:00   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Full timeout called  
9:13 +2 Naz Reid made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 74-76
9:31 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 72-76
9:45 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 72-74
9:50   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:53   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot 70-74
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Malik Beasley  
10:27 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-74
10:27   MIN team rebound  
10:27   D'Angelo Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:38   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:50   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07 +3 Aaron Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 67-74
11:25 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot 67-71
11:36 +2 Evan Fournier made finger-roll layup 65-71
11:48   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Okogie  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 30
ORL Magic 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01 +2 James Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 65-69
0:18 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup 63-69
0:22   ORL team rebound  
0:23   Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:39   Violation  
0:42 +2 Josh Okogie made layup, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 63-67
0:44   Lost ball turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
0:47   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson, stolen by James Ennis III  
1:08 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-67
1:08 +1 Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws 61-66
1:08   Personal foul on James Johnson  
1:08   Bad pass turnover on James Johnson  
1:15   Defensive rebound by James Johnson  
1:18   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
1:28   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36 +1 Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-65
1:36 +1 Aaron Gordon made 1st of 2 free throws 61-64
1:36   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
1:51 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 61-63
1:58   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:02   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:19   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
2:27   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
2:41 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 59-63
2:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
2:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:05   Juancho Hernangomez missed dunk  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:08   Jordan McLaughlin missed driving layup  
3:23 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 56-63
3:28   Full timeout called  
3:35 +3 Jordan McLaughlin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Okogie 56-61
3:37   Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
3:40   Josh Okogie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:40 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 53-61
3:40 +1 Josh Okogie made free throw 52-61
3:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:40   Shooting foul on Evan Fournier  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:46   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 51-61
4:23 +1 Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
4:23   ORL team rebound  
4:23   Markelle Fultz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:23   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:33   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51 +2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 48-60
4:58   Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:01   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17 +2 Markelle Fultz made dunk 48-58
5:18   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
5:21   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Evan Fournier  
5:37 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 48-56
5:43   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
5:46   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:00   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12 +2 Malik Beasley made driving layup, assist by Josh Okogie 48-53
6:20   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
6:23   Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Personal foul on Naz Reid  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon  
6:40   Jordan McLaughlin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:40 +1 Jordan McLaughlin made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
6:40   Shooting foul on D.J. Augustin  
6:51 +2 Nikola Vucevic made reverse layup, assist by D.J. Augustin 45-53
7:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:02   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
7:02   Malik Beasley missed floating jump shot  
7:13   MIN team rebound  
7:13   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot, blocked by Naz Reid  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
7:24   Naz Reid missed layup  
7:24   Naz Reid missed layup  
7:37 +2 Nikola Vucevic made floating jump shot 45-51
7:48   Offensive rebound by D.J. Augustin  
7:50   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:04   Jarrett Culver missed driving layup, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
8:12 +2 Terrence Ross made floating jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 45-49
8:21   Personal foul on Kelan Martin  
8:21   ORL team rebound  
8:21   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup 45-47
8:46 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 43-47
8:59   ORL team rebound  
8:59   James Johnson missed free throw  
8:59   Shooting foul on Mo Bamba  
8:59 +2 James Johnson made driving layup 43-44
9:08 +1 Mo Bamba made free throw 41-44
9:08   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
9:08 +2 Mo Bamba made layup, assist by James Ennis III 41-43
9:23   Violation  
9:23 +2 Jarrett Culver made layup, assist by Jordan McLaughlin 41-41
9:34 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
9:34 +1 Michael Carter-Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
9:34   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
9:54 +2 James Johnson made reverse layup 39-39
10:11 +2 D.J. Augustin made jump shot 37-39
10:26   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:26   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36 +2 James Ennis III made floating jump shot 37-37
10:38   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:40   Terrence Ross missed floating jump shot  
10:56   ORL team rebound  
10:56   Malik Beasley missed driving layup, blocked by James Ennis III