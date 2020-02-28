OKC
MIL

Surging Thunder try to take down NBA-best Bucks

  • Feb 28, 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be entering a rebuilding phase after dealing stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason.

Don't look now, but the Thunder are a season-best 15 games over .500 as they try to upset the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Oklahoma City (37-22) has won five straight games and 14 of 17 entering the contest in Milwaukee. The hot stretch has seen the Thunder pass the Utah Jazz and move into fifth place in the Western Conference.

Though Oklahoma City does have an All-Star in point guard Chris Paul, the squad is made up mostly of young players and castoffs who are fitting together well in coach Billy Donovan's schemes and methodology.

"Our intensity and character are two things that are getting better and better," veteran forward Danilo Gallinari said after Thursday's 112-108 comeback victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. "That's what you want, especially in the second part of the season."

Gallinari scored 24 points for the second straight game, as Oklahoma City rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Kings. The Thunder are his fourth team, and he was nearly traded to the Miami Heat at the trading deadline earlier this month before talks broke down.

Gallinari and Paul give Oklahoma City a solid veteran presence, while young gun Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rates as the future go-to force.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points against the Kings, and Paul added 17 points and seven assists in a contest that seemed destined to be a Sacramento victory through the first 2 1/2 quarters.

"For the first 30 minutes of the game, we were back on our heels," Donovan said afterward. "They were the aggressor. We were not doing the things that were necessary."

There will be little margin for mistakes against the well-rested Bucks.

Milwaukee (50-8) last played on Tuesday, when it delivered a sharp 108-97 road win against the Toronto Raptors. The victory was the club's fourth in a row and ninth in the past 10 games.

The Bucks are on pace to become just the third 70-win team in NBA history. Only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73-9) and 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10) have reached 70.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists against the Raptors in his latest strong effort, and he said the team prospers from a simple approach.

"We just come out and try to do our job," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "We have a winning culture. So it doesn't matter if you are hurt, it doesn't matter if you are tired -- the next guy up is ready to go. Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to win, and that's why we win games."

Veteran forward Marvin Williams is a newcomer who is still surveying the scene.

The victory over Toronto was his fifth with the Bucks, and Williams said he has been impressed that the atmosphere isn't the least bit tense.

"Guys here are very relaxed," Williams told reporters. "Honestly, much more relaxed than I thought they would be before I got here. It's their comfort zone, so it's kind of fun to watch. Their preparation -- they are very relaxed and focused about how they go about doing things."

Williams knocked down three 3-pointers while recording nine points and five rebounds in 16 minutes against the Raptors.

All-Star small forward Khris Middleton scored 22 points against Toronto and has topped 20 in four straight games. Middleton is averaging 28.8 points during the stretch, including a 40-point effort in Monday's 137-134 overtime win over the Washington Wizards.

Milwaukee notched a 121-119 road victory over the Thunder on Nov. 10. Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points and 16 rebounds. Reserve guard Dennis Schroder scored 25 points to pace Oklahoma City.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 19
MIL Bucks 28

Time Team Play Score
2:31   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
2:31 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made fade-away jump shot 43-59
2:47   Turnover on Deonte Burton  
2:47   Offensive foul on Deonte Burton  
2:54 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 43-57
3:05   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
3:08   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton  
3:22   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
3:32   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   OKC team rebound  
3:43   Dennis Schroder missed free throw  
3:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
3:43   Full timeout called  
3:43 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 43-54
3:50   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:12 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 43-51
4:20   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
4:23   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
4:43 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup, assist by Wesley Matthews 43-48
4:55   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:59   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed free throw  
4:59   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
4:59 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 43-46
5:09 +2 George Hill made layup 41-46
5:12   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:17   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
5:23   Eric Bledsoe missed layup  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:29   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
5:36   Marvin Williams missed dunk  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
5:40   Robin Lopez missed hook shot  
5:58 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made fade-away jump shot 41-44
6:17   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
6:17   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
6:23   Abdel Nader missed turnaround jump shot  
6:36 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
6:36 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 39-43
6:36   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
6:45 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-42
6:45 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 38-42
6:45   Shooting foul on George Hill  
6:53   Full timeout called  
6:53   Turnover on Donte DiVincenzo  
6:53   Offensive foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
7:01   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:24   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:30   Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:45   Abdel Nader missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
7:59   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
8:06 +3 Terrance Ferguson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 37-42
8:14   Violation  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
8:29 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 34-42
8:51 +2 Brook Lopez made jump shot 32-42
9:08 +2 Chris Paul made driving layup 32-40
9:19 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 30-40
9:21   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:25   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43 +2 Abdel Nader made dunk, assist by Steven Adams 30-38
9:58 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made fade-away jump shot 28-38
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Schroder  
10:37   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:37   OKC team rebound  
10:38   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
10:51 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 28-36
11:08 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 26-36
11:14   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:17   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made reverse layup 26-33
11:27   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
11:29   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown  
11:49   Abdel Nader missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
11:49 +1 Abdel Nader made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-31
11:49 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 3 free throws 25-31
11:49   Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 24
MIL Bucks 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIL team rebound  
0:00   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
0:11   Mike Muscala missed driving layup  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:29   Brook Lopez missed driving layup, blocked by Abdel Nader  
0:49 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
0:49 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 23-31
0:49   Personal foul on Sterling Brown  
0:58 +3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 22-31
1:11 +1 Abdel Nader made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
1:11 +1 Abdel Nader made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
1:11   Shooting foul on Robin Lopez  
1:10   Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Abdel Nader  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
1:32   Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44 +2 Pat Connaughton made reverse layup, assist by Robin Lopez 20-28
2:00 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 20-26
2:24 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Marvin Williams 17-26
2:45 +3 Mike Muscala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17-24
3:00 +2 Marvin Williams made reverse layup, assist by George Hill 14-24
3:11   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
3:14   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
3:22 +1 George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-22
3:22 +1 George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 14-21
3:22   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by George Hill  
3:49   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on Robin Lopez, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
4:03   Out of bounds turnover on Deonte Burton  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:25   Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Full timeout called  
4:42 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk 14-20
4:42   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
4:47   Deonte Burton missed driving layup  
4:56 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 12-20
4:58   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:01   Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
5:12   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by George Hill  
5:22   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 12-18
5:46   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
5:48   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 12-16
6:19   MIL team rebound  
6:21   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38 +3 Robin Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 12-14
6:54   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
7:04 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 12-11
7:11   Full timeout called  
7:11   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:15   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed dunk  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:20   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
7:28   Brook Lopez missed hook shot  
7:40   Turnover on Hamidou Diallo  
7:40   Offensive foul on Hamidou Diallo  
7:50 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 10-11
7:50   Shooting foul on Hamidou Diallo  
7:50 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made hook shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 10-10
8:03 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 10-8
8:12   Traveling violation turnover on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:21   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:26   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
8:33   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed jump shot  
8:41   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:45   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
8:59 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 8-8
9:15   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:17   Steven Adams missed alley-oop shot  
9:30   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
9:30   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
9:38   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
9:47   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
9:59 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 8-5
10:06   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:08   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:18   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29 +1 Chris Paul made free throw 8-2
10:29   Shooting foul on Wesley Matthews  
10:29 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 7-2
10:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
10:41   Donte DiVincenzo missed jump shot  
10:52 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Chris Paul 5-2
11:16 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 3-2
11:33 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
11:39   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:42   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
29.7 Pts. Per Game 29.7
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
13.7 Reb. Per Game 13.7
46.6 Field Goal % 55.2
46.5 Three Point % 55.1
80.0 Free Throw % 62.1
  Personal foul on Luguentz Dort 2:31
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made fade-away jump shot 2:31
  Turnover on Deonte Burton 2:47
  Offensive foul on Deonte Burton 2:47
+ 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Hill 2:54
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 3:05
  Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:08
  Defensive rebound by Deonte Burton 3:18
  Wesley Matthews missed driving layup 3:22
  Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton 3:29
  Deonte Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:32
Team Stats
Points 43 59
Field Goals 15-38 (39.5%) 23-45 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 33
Offensive 1 8
Defensive 12 23
Team 2 2
Assists 7 17
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 8 13
Technicals 0 1
S. Adams C 12
6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 37-22 2421--45
home team logo Bucks 50-8 3129--60
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 37-22 111.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Bucks 50-8 119.8 PPG 51.8 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
C. Paul PG 17.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.7 APG 48.7 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.7 PPG 13.7 RPG 5.8 APG 55.1 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Paul PG 9 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 19 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
39.5 FG% 51.1
25.0 3PT FG% 44.4
75.0 FT% 100.0
Thunder
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Muscala
D. Schroder
D. Burton
L. Dort
On Bench
A. Nader
T. Ferguson
N. Noel
I. Roby
D. Gallinari
A. Roberson
K. Hervey
D. Bazley
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Nader 6 0 2 1/3 0/1 4/5 2 11 1 1 0 0 0 +3 12
T. Ferguson 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 +3 3
N. Noel 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 1 1 -5 5
I. Roby 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bazley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 13 7 15/38 4/16 9/12 8 77 3 1 5 1 12 -80 41
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
W. Matthews
P. Connaughton
G. Hill
M. Williams
On Bench
R. Lopez
S. Brown
K. Middleton
F. Mason
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 7 0 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 0 0 +3 8
S. Brown 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 31 17 23/45 8/18 5/5 13 68 1 0 8 8 23 +78 87
NBA Scores