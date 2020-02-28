SAC
MEM

Grizzlies look to get back on track against Kings

  • FLM
  • Feb 28, 2020

The Memphis Grizzlies get an opportunity to avenge a recent defeat and add some distance between themselves and their Western Conference playoff competition at the same time when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Neither team enters the contest in an ideal situation, with the injury-plagued Grizzlies having lost four in a row, while the Kings will be enduring the second night of a road back-to-back after a tough loss at Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Memphis, which will begin the night in the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, has suffered back-to-back drubbings since losing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a sprained left knee last week.

Jackson isn't expected back until at least mid-March.

Jackson had 16 points when the Grizzlies began a four-game trip last Thursday with a 129-125 loss at Sacramento.

He suffered the injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers the next night, then missed a 124-97 thumping at the hands of the LA Clippers and 140-112 defeat to the Houston Rockets before the Grizzlies returned home to begin a two-game homestand on Friday.

The Lakers also come to town on Saturday.

The Grizzlies also lost valuable reserve Brandon Clarke to a strained right quad on the trip. He is out indefinitely.

"There's no magic recipe," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said of potential solutions with two key players out. "We've got to roll with the guys we got, the depth that we've always trusted all season long. No matter who's out there, we got to play at a higher level. We got to play better."

Memphis lost at Sacramento 128-123 on Jan. 2 after beating the Kings 119-115 at home in December, so the Grizzlies are looking to even up the season series.

The Kings have moved within four games of the Grizzlies in the playoff chase thanks in large part to a three-game winning streak that began with last week's win over Memphis. Sacramento won that game by owning the 3-point line, outscoring the Grizzlies 57-36 from deep.

The Kings had that winning streak come to an end in Thursday's 112-108 loss at Oklahoma City.

The Kings also outscored the Thunder 36-27 on 3-pointers in the loss, but the hosts forced 15 Sacramento turnovers and had a 21-14 edge at the free throw line to overcome the long-range disparity.

Sacramento went without star guard De'Aaron Fox, who had been expected to play but showed up at the arena with a tight lower right abdomen.

It's possible he'll be rested, healthy and ready to face the Grizzlies.

Kings coach Luke Walton was asked about Fox's nagging injuries after he played through a sore shoulder to score 21 points in Tuesday's win over Golden State.

"We'll go about it smartly," he told reporters. "We'll give him off days where he needs it."

With Marvin Bagley III also out of action, Harrison Barnes has helped take up the scoring slack for the Kings.

He had 32 points, including seven 3-pointers, in the win over the Grizzlies last week, then contributed 21 points to the win over Golden State on Tuesday.

He had another 21-point effort in Thursday's loss to Oklahoma City.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 32
MEM Grizzlies 19

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MEM team rebound  
0:00   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00 +1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
0:00 +1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
0:00   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:21   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
0:44 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
0:44 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
0:44   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
0:55 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
0:55 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
0:55   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
1:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-45
1:03 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 45-45
1:03   Personal foul on Tyus Jones  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
1:06   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:21   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
1:37   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-45
1:49 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 44-44
1:49   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
2:07   Harrison Barnes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:07 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
2:07   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
2:09   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:15   Tyus Jones missed layup  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
2:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:28   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
2:34   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
2:46   MEM team rebound  
2:49   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
3:04   Kyle Anderson missed fade-away jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
3:20   Nemanja Bjelica missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:20 +1 Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
3:20   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
3:20   Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
3:20   De'Aaron Fox missed layup, blocked by Dillon Brooks  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
3:27   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
3:42 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 42-43
3:57 +2 Kyle Anderson made reverse layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 40-43
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:03   Nemanja Bjelica missed layup, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:10   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Harrison Barnes  
4:21 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 40-41
4:32   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
4:50   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
4:54   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
5:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
5:18   Out of bounds turnover on Kent Bazemore  
5:24   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Alex Len  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:39   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
5:50   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:50 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
5:50   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
6:03 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 37-40
6:10   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:14   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
6:41 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 35-40
7:05 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 32-40
7:07   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:12   Kent Bazemore missed driving layup  
7:20   Full timeout called  
7:20 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 32-37
7:20   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
7:21   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
7:30   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 32-35
8:17 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 32-33
8:40 +2 John Konchar made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 29-33
8:55   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
8:58   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
9:08   John Konchar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25 +2 Harry III Giles made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 29-31
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Gorgui Dieng, stolen by Buddy Hield  
9:50 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
9:50   SAC team rebound  
9:50   Kent Bazemore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   Shooting foul on Yuta Watanabe  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:06   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 26-31
10:45   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:47   Yuta Watanabe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47   MEM team rebound  
10:47   Yuta Watanabe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:47   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:52   Lost ball turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by John Konchar  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
11:04   Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:04 +1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
11:04   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
11:25   Full timeout called  
11:26 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 24-30
11:37   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
11:40   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 18
MEM Grizzlies 28

Time Team Play Score
0:29 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot, assist by Alex Len 18-28
0:47   Violation  
0:47 +2 Dillon Brooks made reverse layup, assist by Tyus Jones 16-28
0:50   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:52   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
1:05 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup 16-26
1:07   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
1:08   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
1:10   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:10   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:12   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
1:14   Josh Jackson missed driving layup  
1:29 +2 Alex Len made dunk 16-24
1:29   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:34   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
1:34   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
1:45   Gorgui Dieng missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
2:02   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
2:24   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
2:32   Jonas Valanciunas missed layup  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:42   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
2:50   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:00   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
3:13 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot 14-24
3:21   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:24   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38 +2 Gorgui Dieng made jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 14-22
3:52   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:57   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
4:12   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:16   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup  
4:40   Full timeout called  
4:41 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Len 14-20
4:42   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:46   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:53   Ja Morant missed jump shot  
5:11 +2 Alex Len made floating jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 11-20
5:28   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:28   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:35   Nemanja Bjelica missed floating jump shot  
5:46 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 9-20
5:59 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 9-18
6:04   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
6:09   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:17   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
6:23   Violation  
6:23   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
6:33   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
6:42   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
6:57 +2 De'Anthony Melton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ja Morant 7-18
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:04   Harry III Giles missed hook shot, blocked by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:30 +2 Ja Morant made jump shot 7-16
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:44   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
7:57 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Ja Morant 7-14
8:01 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
8:01 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 6-12
8:01   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
8:18 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 5-12
8:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
8:30   Harry III Giles missed floating jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:42   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:51   MEM team rebound  
8:53   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 5-9
9:18   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
9:21   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37 +2 Dillon Brooks made driving layup, assist by Ja Morant 5-7
9:47   MEM team rebound  
9:49   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 5-5
10:18 +3 De'Aaron Fox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 5-3
10:23   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
10:27   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
10:51   MEM team rebound  
10:51   Harry III Giles missed dunk  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:53   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed jump shot  
11:15 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 2-3
11:37 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-0
Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
42.9 Field Goal % 49.1
42.9 Three Point % 48.9
84.9 Free Throw % 77.4
Team Stats
Points 50 47
Field Goals 16-49 (32.7%) 19-48 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 24 24
Team 1 6
Assists 10 12
Steals 5 1
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 2 5
Fouls 6 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Morant PG 12
12 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 24-34 2129--50
home team logo Grizzlies 28-30 3017--47
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 24-34 108.4 PPG 42.2 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 28-30 112.8 PPG 46 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 20.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.2 APG 43.0 FG%
D. Brooks SG 15.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.1 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
D. Brooks SG 18 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
32.7 FG% 39.6
33.3 3PT FG% 21.4
78.6 FT% 60.0
