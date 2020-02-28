CHI
Carter close to return as Bulls visit Knicks

  • Feb 28, 2020

The Chicago Bulls have lost nine of their past 10 games entering Saturday's visit to the New York Knicks, but the team might at last be gaining an important piece of its rotation.

Center Wendell Carter Jr., out since Jan. 6 with a high ankle sprain, estimated he has an "80 to 90 percent chance" of being part of the rotation at Madison Square Garden. He likely will be under a minutes restriction when he returns.

"It's been pretty frustrating because I've been wanting to get back out there right after All-Star break, but I knew it was going to be a process," Carter said. "So, just getting my wind back. They told me (the ankle) is not going to be 100 percent perfect when I come back. Just moreso getting my strength back in my ankle because I haven't been playing for over a month now. It's going to be a little bit weak but continuing to play, continuing to put more stress on it is going to make it stronger."

Long-range shooting specialist Denzel Valentine, out for the past seven games with a hamstring injury, also could be back for the Bulls, coach Jim Boylen said.

The injury news that came from Thursday's practice wasn't all sunny, however. Rookie guard Coby White injured his back during warm-ups before the workout and did not practice. White has scored at least 33 points off the bench in the past three games and was set to undergo additional treatment Friday before the team determines his status for the Knicks' game.

The Bulls also announced that Luke Kornet will miss the next six to eight weeks with a severe left ankle sprain and left foot fracture.

New York has lost six straight after opening February with four straight wins. Saturday marks the beginning of a five-game homestand for the Knicks, who are 8-20 at the Garden.

The Knicks contended with injury issues of their own during Thursday's 115-106 loss at Philadelphia. After taking an elbow to the head in the first half, Dennis Smith Jr. did not return to the game. Frank Ntilikina missed this third straight game with an injured groin, while former Bulls forward Taj Gibson (back) also was held out.

Julius Randle earned his 25th double-double for the Knicks, registering 30 points and 10 rebounds. New York outscored Philadelphia by six after halftime.

"The big thing that we're looking at as a staff is how well we're playing just collectively and what we're doing. ... They went out, got some stops, and scored a little bit and were right back in the game," Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said.

Veteran guard Zach LaVine has remained a constant for the Bulls, starting each of the club's 59 games while averaging a team-best 25.5 points and 34.7 minutes.

LaVine is coming off a 41-point effort in Tuesday's 124-122 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. His six 40-point games this season rank fifth in the league.

The Knicks and Bulls split their first two meetings this season but haven't squared off in nearly four months. Each team has won on its home floor, with the Knicks defeating the Bulls 105-98 at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 28 before Chicago responded with a 120-102 rout at United Center on Nov. 12.

The Bulls lead the all-time series 123-108, but the Knicks are 66-45 in games played at home.

Chicago is set to host New York on March 28 to conclude the season series.

--Field Level Media

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 2
NY Knicks 2

Time Team Play Score
10:08   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:25   Personal foul on Zach LaVine  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:32   Wendell Carter Jr. missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
10:45   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
11:01 +2 Tomas Satoransky made jump shot, assist by Wendell Carter Jr. 2-2
11:11 +2 Taj Gibson made reverse layup, assist by Elfrid Payton 0-2
11:20   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
11:22   Wendell Carter Jr. missed hook shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
11:37   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup, blocked by Wendell Carter Jr.  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
J. Randle
30 PF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
45.1 Field Goal % 45.4
45.1 Three Point % 45.5
80.9 Free Throw % 71.3
Team Stats
Points 2 2
Field Goals 1-3 (33.3%) 1-4 (25.0%)
3-Pointers 0-0 (0.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 2
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 3 2
Team 0 0
Assists 1 1
Steals 0 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
W. Carter Jr. C 34
2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Gibson PF 67
2 PTS
1234T
away team logo Bulls 20-39 2---2
home team logo Knicks 17-42 2---2
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 20-39 106.7 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Knicks 17-42 104.7 PPG 46.3 RPG 21.7 APG
Key Players
T. Satoransky SG 10.2 PPG 3.7 RPG 5.5 APG 44.0 FG%
T. Gibson PF 5.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.9 APG 57.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Satoransky SG 2 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
T. Gibson PF 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 25.0
0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Starters
T. Satoransky
T. Young
Z. LaVine
S. Harrison
W. Carter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Satoransky 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
T. Young 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Z. LaVine 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Harrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carter Jr. 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 5
On Bench
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
O. Porter Jr.
L. Kornet
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
M. Strus
L. Markkanen
D. Gafford
C. Hutchison
C. White
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gafford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 3 0 8
Knicks
Starters
T. Gibson
M. Harkless
E. Payton
J. Randle
R. Barrett
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Gibson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Harkless 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
E. Payton 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
J. Randle 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
R. Barrett 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
B. Portis
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
D. Dotson
K. Knox
M. Robinson
I. Brazdeikis
K. Wooten
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ntilikina - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Knox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wooten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 6
