Short-handed Warriors try to break skid at Suns

  Feb 29, 2020

The Golden State Warriors aren't expecting Stephen Curry back until Sunday, but they'll nonetheless feature two familiar faces when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Curry has scrimmaged twice with end-of-the-benchers and Warriors coaches this week in his attempt to complete a comeback from a broken left hand suffered in October.

The Warriors have indicated -- but not promised -- that Curry could return Sunday, when the club completes a back-to-back sequence with a home game against Washington.

A final determination likely will not come until pregame warmups.

In the meantime, the club will take an eight-game losing streak into Phoenix to face a Suns team that began a back-to-back of its own Friday with a 113-111 home loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors' healthy bodies these days include Marquese Chriss, who played his first 2 1/2 seasons with the Suns after having been the No. 8 overall pick of the 2016 draft, and Dragan Bender, who Phoenix snatched four picks earlier in 2016.

Neither came close to living up to expectations in Phoenix, where Chriss averaged 8.5 points in 154 games, while Bender played 171 games and averaged 5.3 points.

Chriss was dealt to Houston and then to Cleveland before landing with Golden State as a non-guaranteed free agent this season. He played so well that he was eventually signed to a guaranteed contract through the end of next season.

Bender, meanwhile, left Phoenix for Milwaukee as a free agent last summer, only to get waived by the Bucks earlier this month. He got a 10-day contract with the Warriors 13 days later.

"Dragan picks things up really easily," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Bender's Golden State debut earlier this week. "I'm excited about him. He's a really talented player, and he could be a good fit for us. He's just gotta get comfortable."

Bender will make his first return to Phoenix as a visitor, while Chriss will get a third homecoming, having contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds to a 112-106 Warriors road loss to the Suns earlier this month in his most recent visit.

While the Warriors hope to get Andrew Wiggins back from the back soreness that kept him out of Thursday's 116-86 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns won't have the services of Kelly Oubre Jr. anytime soon. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee earlier in the week.

Oubre had 15 points in the Suns' win over the Warriors 17 days ago.

Before Friday's loss to Detroit, veteran Ricky Rubio spoke to reporters of the importance of Oubre.

"I've been saying since Day 1 he's kind of the heart of the team," Rubio observed. "He brings a lot, and not just scoring. He brings energy, momentum. Good energy and he just, on and off the court, helps us. Hopefully he can come back soon."

Rubio had 16 points and 13 assists in Friday's loss to Detroit. Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points, while Deandre Ayton had a double-double of his own with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns fell to 0-2 on a six-game homestand.

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 33
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 61-65
0:05 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 61-62
0:29 +1 Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-62
0:29   PHO team rebound  
0:29   Cameron Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:29   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
0:29   PHO team rebound  
0:30   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
0:52   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
1:03   Deandre Ayton missed turnaround jump shot  
1:31 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 59-61
1:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk 57-61
1:45   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
1:46   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
1:57 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-59
1:57 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 56-59
1:57   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
2:10   Deandre Ayton missed running Jump Shot  
2:18   PHO team rebound  
2:18   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
2:32 +2 Kevon Looney made reverse layup, assist by Damion Lee 55-59
2:49 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 53-59
3:13 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 53-56
3:26 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-56
3:26 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
3:26   Personal foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:26   PHO team rebound  
3:27   Devin Booker missed reverse layup  
3:41 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made dunk 50-54
3:41   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:46   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
4:01   PHO team rebound  
4:01   Dario Saric missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:01   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
4:01   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:03   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:10   Dragan Bender missed layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:25   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
4:37   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
4:53   Out of bounds turnover on Marquese Chriss  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
5:11   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Full timeout called  
5:31 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Dragan Bender 48-53
5:40   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
5:43   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
5:52 +2 Mychal Mulder made driving layup, assist by Damion Lee 46-53
5:59   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:01   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
6:15 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
6:15   GS team rebound  
6:15   Eric Paschall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:15   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:19   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Dragan Bender  
6:39 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 43-53
6:52 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 41-53
7:01   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:04   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 41-51
7:43 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 38-51
8:03 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 38-49
8:09   Full timeout called  
8:09   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:17   Deandre Ayton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:17 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 36-49
8:17   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:27 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Dragan Bender 36-48
8:31 +1 Mychal Mulder made free throw 34-48
8:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:44 +1 Deandre Ayton made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-48
8:44 +1 Deandre Ayton made 1st of 2 free throws 33-47
8:44   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
9:06   Out of bounds turnover on Dragan Bender  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
9:15   Jevon Carter missed driving layup  
9:26   Violation  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
9:37   Jevon Carter missed running Jump Shot  
9:48 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 33-46
10:02   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
10:05   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 31-46
10:16   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
10:16 +2 Andrew Wiggins made finger-roll layup, assist by Dragan Bender 30-46
10:31 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 28-46
10:45   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
10:46   Mychal Mulder missed driving layup  
10:52   Personal foul on Aron Baynes  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
11:01   Elie Okobo missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
11:10   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
11:16   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34 +2 Cameron Johnson made driving layup, assist by Elie Okobo 28-43
11:43   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
11:47   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 28
PHO Suns 41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +2 Elie Okobo made driving layup 28-41
0:27 +1 Kevon Looney made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
0:27 +1 Kevon Looney made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
0:27   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
0:29   Eric Paschall missed running Jump Shot  
0:50 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 26-39
1:01   Out of bounds turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
1:18 +3 Elie Okobo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 26-36
1:34 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
1:34 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
1:34   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
1:51 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 24-33
1:55   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
2:11 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 24-31
2:29   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
2:30   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
2:35   Eric Paschall missed driving layup  
2:51   3-second violation turnover on Aron Baynes  
3:08 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 24-28
3:21   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
3:24   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Full timeout called  
3:37 +2 Kevon Looney made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 22-28
3:42   Defensive rebound by Kevon Looney  
3:45   Elie Okobo missed layup  
3:51 +2 Eric Paschall made running Jump Shot, assist by Damion Lee 20-28
4:07 +1 Elie Okobo made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-28
4:07 +1 Elie Okobo made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
4:07   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
4:16   Kevon Looney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elie Okobo 18-26
4:39 +2 Damion Lee made jump shot, assist by Kevon Looney 18-23
4:51 +1 Aron Baynes made free throw 16-23
4:51   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
4:51 +2 Aron Baynes made hook shot, assist by Devin Booker 16-22
5:01   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:04   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:13   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
5:25 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
5:25 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
5:25   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
5:38 +2 Deandre Ayton made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 14-20
5:55   Full timeout called  
5:55   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
5:55   PHO team rebound  
5:55   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
6:13   Deandre Ayton missed jump shot  
6:35 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot 14-18
6:48 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 12-18
7:01 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 12-15
7:06   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:11   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
7:18   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 9-15
7:46   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:48   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:48 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 9-12
7:48   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:05 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 8-12
8:11   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
8:35 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 8-10
8:48 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 5-10
8:56 +2 Dragan Bender made hook shot, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 5-8
9:19 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-8
9:25   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:28   Andrew Wiggins missed hook shot  
9:44   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
10:06   Traveling violation turnover on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
10:13   Dario Saric missed reverse layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
10:31   PHO team rebound  
10:31   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
10:41 +2 Dario Saric made hook shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-6
10:49   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
10:51   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03 +2 Dario Saric made reverse layup 3-4
11:15 +1 Andrew Wiggins made free throw 3-2
11:15   Shooting foul on Deandre Ayton  
11:15 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup, assist by Dragan Bender 2-2
11:31 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 0-2
11:41   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
26.1 Pts. Per Game 26.1
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.5 Field Goal % 49.0
44.6 Three Point % 49.1
72.7 Free Throw % 91.8
Team Stats
Points 61 65
Field Goals 22-40 (55.0%) 23-46 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 23 23
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 17 12
Team 2 7
Assists 18 17
Steals 1 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 0 1
D. Lee SG 1
13 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
D. Saric PF 20
9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 12-47 2833--61
home team logo Suns 24-36 4124--65
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 12-47 105.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Suns 24-36 112.2 PPG 43.1 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
E. Paschall PF 13.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.7 APG 48.8 FG%
D. Ayton C 19.2 PPG 12.0 RPG 2.0 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Paschall PF 15 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
D. Ayton C 13 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
55.0 FG% 50.0
28.6 3PT FG% 56.3
86.7 FT% 76.9
Warriors
Starters
E. Paschall
D. Lee
A. Wiggins
K. Looney
M. Mulder
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Paschall 15 0 2 7/10 0/1 1/2 2 16 0 0 0 0 0 -2 19
D. Lee 13 3 6 4/4 1/1 4/4 0 17 0 0 0 0 3 +5 28
A. Wiggins 8 1 2 2/10 0/4 4/4 0 17 0 1 2 0 1 -11 12
K. Looney 6 3 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 2 1 -4 11
M. Mulder 6 4 0 2/6 1/4 1/1 1 17 0 0 0 1 3 0 10
Suns
Starters
M. Bridges
D. Saric
D. Booker
C. Johnson
R. Rubio
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 12 1 2 4/7 4/6 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 1 0 +8 17
D. Saric 9 4 3 3/5 0/1 3/4 1 15 0 0 0 1 3 -6 19
D. Booker 8 0 1 3/7 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 0 -2 8
C. Johnson 6 2 2 2/5 1/4 1/2 0 14 1 0 0 0 2 +8 13
R. Rubio 4 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 0 -5 13
