Confident Clippers host shorthanded Sixers

  • Feb 29, 2020

After earning one of their most impressive victories this season, the Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games Sunday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday, the Clippers pounded the Denver Nuggets 132-103 in a matchup of Western Conference contenders. Los Angeles, which never trailed, controlled the contest from the start and buried Denver in the second half.

Paul George had 24 points, converting 6-of-8 3-pointers, as seven Clippers scored in double figures. The victory allowed the Clippers to tie the Nuggets for second place in the conference, six games behind the Lakers.

"It's a big win," said guard Lou Williams, who had 17 points with five 3-pointers and helped the Clippers' bench outscore the Nuggets' 73-49.

The Clippers set the tone early by blitzing the Nuggets with a 17-4 burst to open the game.

It didn't hurt that the Clippers fielded a healthy roster for the third straight outing. All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 19 points against the Nuggets, said health and staying focused is crucial for the Clippers to perform as one of the NBA's elite clubs.

"I mean sky's the limit," said Leonard, according to ESPN.com. "We have very talented players, we got some youth, veterans, and when it's all put together, I feel like we can be one of the top teams. It's about just keep sustaining our health and trusting each other and just taking it one game at a time."

Former Clipper Tobias Harris scored 34 points with seven assists and seven rebounds to lead the Sixers to a 115-106 win at home over the New York Knicks on Thursday. Shake Milton added 19 points by hitting all five of his 3-point attempts and making 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Sixers, who played without All-Star center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons.

"With those two out we had to find our identity of how we're going to play," said Harris, according to Inquirer.com.

Embiid sustained a shoulder injury in Wednesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The club announced Thursday that Embiid would be re-evaluated in a week but he suffered no structural damage to his shoulder.

Simmons hurt his lower back during Philadelphia's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 22. He is expected to be re-evaluated within the next two weeks.

Al Horford, who has struggled offensively at times this season, stepped up against the Knicks, scoring 15 points, converting all four of his 3-point attempts, recording nine assists and grabbing seven boards. Horford will be relied upon to fill some of the void left by Embiid and Simmons.

"It was definitely nice," said Horford of his 3-point shooting, according to Inquirer.com. "I continue to work every day on those shots and I stay ready. It definitely felt good."

Philadelphia has lost seven straight road games.

In their last meeting in Philadelphia on Feb. 11, the Sixers defeated the Clippers 110-103 behind 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists by Simmons and 26 points by Embiid. Leonard scored 30 points.

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 22
LAC Clippers 34

Time Team Play Score
0:55 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot 94-104
1:08 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 92-104
1:08   Shooting foul on Norvel Pelle  
1:08 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 92-103
1:09   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
1:11   Tobias Harris missed dunk  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
1:16   Glenn Robinson III missed jump shot  
1:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-101
1:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 92-100
1:32   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
1:36   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
1:41   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:52   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 92-99
2:24 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 92-96
2:29   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
2:38   Full timeout called  
2:38 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 89-96
2:47   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:49   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
3:04   Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:04 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 89-94
3:04   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:10   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
3:36 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-93
3:36 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 89-92
3:36   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
3:38   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
4:04 +2 Reggie Jackson made hook shot 89-91
4:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
4:16   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Mike Scott  
4:39 +2 Al Horford made reverse layup, assist by Mike Scott 89-89
5:01 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 87-89
5:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:21   PHI team rebound  
5:20   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Full timeout called  
5:45 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 87-87
5:54   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:57   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 87-84
6:18 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 87-83
6:18   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Furkan Korkmaz, stolen by Marcus Morris  
6:31   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
6:31   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
6:46 +2 Kawhi Leonard made turnaround jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 87-82
7:04   Full timeout called  
7:04 +2 Al Horford made dunk, assist by Shake Milton 87-80
7:11   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Mike Scott  
7:31 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 85-80
7:44   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:47   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk 82-80
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
8:12   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
8:12   LAC team rebound  
8:12   Matisse Thybulle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:12   PHI team rebound  
8:12   Matisse Thybulle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:12   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
8:28 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 80-80
8:38   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
8:46   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:53   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
9:00   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 80-77
9:52 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 80-74
10:08   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:12   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22 +1 Al Horford made free throw 77-74
10:22   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:22 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 76-74
10:22   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:24   Al Horford missed hook shot  
10:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 74-74
10:59 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 74-72
11:09 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk 72-72
11:09   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:16   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:24   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
11:35   Marcus Morris missed driving layup  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 33
LAC Clippers 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:03   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 72-70
0:36 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 72-67
0:43   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:46   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
0:53   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-67
1:03 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 69-66
1:03   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
1:13 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 69-65
1:29 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 66-65
1:42 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 66-63
1:50   Lost ball turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Tobias Harris  
2:06 +2 Mike Scott made layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 63-63
2:28 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Marcus Morris 61-63
2:47 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup, assist by Alec Burks 61-61
3:02   PHI team rebound  
3:02   Mike Scott missed layup  
3:23 +2 Paul George made jump shot 59-61
3:33   Bad pass turnover on Alec Burks, stolen by Paul George  
3:40   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:51 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk 59-59
3:51   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:58   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-59
4:20 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 57-58
4:20   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
4:20   LAC team rebound  
4:20   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
4:28   Kawhi Leonard missed driving layup  
4:40 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 3rd of 3 free throws 57-57
4:40 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 3 free throws 56-57
4:40   PHI team rebound  
4:40   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:40   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
5:00   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:07   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
5:27 +1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-57
5:27 +1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
5:27   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:32   Tobias Harris missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Morris  
5:58 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 55-55
6:08 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 55-52
6:08   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:23 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-51
6:23 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws 54-51
6:23   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:23   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
6:29   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
6:58 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 53-51
6:58 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 53-51
7:05   Full timeout called  
7:14   Offensive foul on Glenn Robinson III  
7:25 +1 Paul George made free throw 53-48
7:25   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
7:25 +2 Paul George made driving layup 53-47
7:41 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-45
7:41 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 52-45
7:41   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
7:53 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 51-45
8:03 +2 Shake Milton made reverse layup 51-43
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
8:22 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-43
8:22 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 48-43
8:22   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
8:38 +2 JaMychal Green made reverse layup, assist by Lou Williams 47-43
8:57 +2 Glenn Robinson III made driving dunk, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 47-41
9:02   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Al Horford  
9:04   Personal foul on Al Horford  
9:09 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 45-41
9:13   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
9:15   Lou Williams missed layup  
9:26 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot 42-41
9:38   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
9:41   Furkan Korkmaz missed floating jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
9:46   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by JaMychal Green  
9:58 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
9:58 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
9:58   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
10:12   Al Horford missed running Jump Shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:22   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
10:33   LAC team rebound  
10:33   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
10:47 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 39-39
10:57   Turnover on Shake Milton  
10:57   Offensive foul on Shake Milton  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:17   Kyle O'Quinn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:17   PHI team rebound  
11:17   Kyle O'Quinn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:17   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:17   Alec Burks missed layup  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
11:24   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
11:31   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
11:38 +2 Montrezl Harrell made reverse layup 39-36

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 39
LAC Clippers 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   Josh Richardson missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Jackson  
0:05 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 39-34
0:26 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 39-31
0:29   PHI team rebound  
0:29   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:49 +1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
0:49 +1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
0:49   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:54   Tobias Harris missed layup  
1:07 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 36-29
1:16 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 36-27
1:30   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
1:32   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
1:32   Shooting foul on Kyle O'Quinn  
1:32 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 33-27
1:32   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:35   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:49   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
1:57   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:14   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
2:17   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:20   Kyle O'Quinn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Lou Williams 33-25
2:53 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 33-23
3:05 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-23
3:05 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-22
3:05 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 30-21
3:05   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
3:18 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 30-20
3:31 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 27-20
3:46   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:48   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
4:03 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 27-17
4:27 +2 Tobias Harris made turnaround jump shot 27-15
4:43   Full timeout called  
4:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 25-15
4:43   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:44   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:55   Al Horford missed hook shot  
5:17 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 25-13
5:32 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot 25-11
5:37   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:43   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Al Horford