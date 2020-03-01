HOU
NY

Surging Rockets visit New York as Knicks in flux

  FLM
  • Mar 01, 2020

Nobody at Madison Square Garden is likely to understand what interim New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller is going through Monday night more than Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

And if Miller is entering his final 22 games at the helm of the Knicks, he can only hope things go as well in the future as they have for D'Antoni, a former New York coach whose surging Rockets will look to extend their winning streak when they visit New York.

Both teams were off Sunday after earning wins Saturday night. The Rockets opened a two-game Eastern Conference road trip by earning their sixth straight win with a 111-110 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics, and the Knicks snapped their six-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls, 125-115.

A fourth trip to the playoffs in as many years under D'Antoni is all but certain for the Rockets (39-20), whose win Saturday gave them a two-game lead over the Utah Jazz in the race for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Houston also entered Sunday a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, who were tied for second in the conference.

With former NBA Most Valuable Players James Harden and Russell Westbrook in their backcourt, perhaps this is the year the Rockets -- who squandered a three games to two lead in the 2018 Western Conference Finals -- can take that next step and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the Hakeem Olajuwon-led squad won the second of back-to-back titles in 1995.

Westbrook, who scored 41 points Saturday, and Harden, who hit the go-ahead free throws with 25 seconds left, have met expectations. They are the first teammates to each have a 30-game streak of 20-point games since Elgin Baylor and Jerry West with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1961-62.

But a renewed emphasis on defense might be what puts the Rockets over the top. Houston held the Celtics scoreless over the final 2:49 of overtime and allowed 112 points or fewer for the sixth straight game after doing so just 27 times in the first 53 games of the season.

"You have to find other ways to win if you want to be a contender," D'Antoni said afterward. "And we found it tonight."

The Knicks, on the other hand, have made the playoffs twice since firing D'Antoni during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season and are on pace to miss the postseason for the seventh straight season. New York has employed six head coaches, counting Miller, since firing D'Antoni and none of Miller's predecessors have landed an NBA head coaching job since being fired in Manhattan.

Miller, who is 14-24 since taking over for David Fizdale on Dec. 6, seems unlikely to retain the job with former agent Leon Rose scheduled to take over as team president. But New York's young core has shown promise under Miller -- especially Saturday, when rookie RJ Barrett scored 19 points, second-year player Mitchell Robinson scored a career-high 23 points and fellow NBA sophomore Kevin Knox II added 12 points in his first double-digit effort since Feb. 3.

"It felt good to finally have a good game," Knox said afterward. "These last 20 games, I'm trying to end it on a good note. I haven't had the season I wanted."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
HOU Rockets 32
NY Knicks 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   HOU team rebound  
0:00   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:02   NY team rebound  
0:03   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Russell Westbrook  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
0:26   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
0:31 +2 Frank Ntilikina made driving layup 63-73
0:34 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-71
0:34 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 62-71
0:34   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
0:38 +2 R.J. Barrett made driving layup 61-71
0:53 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup, assist by Danuel House Jr. 61-69
0:59 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-69
0:59 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
0:59   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:01   Julius Randle missed layup  
1:18 +2 Robert Covington made layup 59-67
1:21   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
1:23   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Julius Randle missed layup  
1:39   HOU team rebound  
1:40   Julius Randle missed dunk  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
1:44   Julius Randle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 57-67
2:01   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Turnover on Taj Gibson  
2:16   Offensive foul on Taj Gibson  
2:32 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 54-67
2:49 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 51-67
2:16   Turnover on Taj Gibson  
3:07 +2 Danuel House Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 51-64
3:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:19   Taj Gibson missed dunk  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
3:21   Elfrid Payton missed fade-away jump shot  
3:26   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
3:35   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:45   Elfrid Payton missed driving layup  
3:57 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 49-64
4:03   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by P.J. Tucker  
4:15   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
4:17   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
4:27 +2 Taj Gibson made layup, assist by Wayne Ellington 46-64
4:44 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 46-62
4:59   Personal foul on Elfrid Payton  
5:05   Personal foul on Taj Gibson  
5:05   HOU team rebound  
5:05   Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 43-62
5:26 +2 Bobby Portis made floating jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 41-62
5:40   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
5:40   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elfrid Payton 41-60
5:59   Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis  
6:02   Austin Rivers missed layup, blocked by Bobby Portis  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Austin Rivers  
6:04   Austin Rivers missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin II Knox  
6:21 +2 Bobby Portis made hook shot 41-57
6:35   Full timeout called  
6:42 +2 James Harden made dunk 41-55
6:43   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
6:44   James Harden missed driving layup  
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Kevin II Knox, stolen by James Harden  
7:04   NY team rebound  
7:05   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:10   Bobby Portis missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Wayne Ellington  
7:29   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 39-55
7:49   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
7:51   Robert Covington missed layup, blocked by Wayne Ellington  
7:59   Traveling violation turnover on Bobby Portis  
8:17 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 39-52
8:27 +1 Kevin II Knox made free throw 36-52
8:27   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
8:27 +2 Kevin II Knox made layup 36-51
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Frank Ntilikina  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:34   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
8:41   Kevin II Knox missed driving layup  
8:56 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 36-49
9:04   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
9:06   Frank Ntilikina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
9:14   Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 34-49
9:45 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 34-46
9:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
9:52   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
10:01   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green  
10:14 +3 Wayne Ellington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin II Knox 31-46
10:22   Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook  
10:29   Full timeout called  
10:32 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 31-43
10:32   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:34   Bobby Portis missed floating jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
10:49   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02 +3 Bobby Portis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Frank Ntilikina 31-41
11:19   NY team rebound  
11:21   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +2 Frank Ntilikina made jump shot 31-38

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 31
NY Knicks 36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by R.J. Barrett  
0:07 +1 R.J. Barrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
0:07 +1 R.J. Barrett made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
0:07   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
0:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
0:27 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
0:27   Personal foul on Frank Ntilikina  
0:31 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk 29-34
0:31   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
0:33   Kevin II Knox missed jump shot  
0:44 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 29-32
0:55 +3 Kevin II Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 27-32
1:07 +1 Jeff Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-29
1:07 +1 Jeff Green made 1st of 2 free throws 26-29
1:07   Violation  
1:07   Personal foul on Mitchell Robinson  
1:20 +2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 25-29
1:27   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
1:29   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41 +2 R.J. Barrett made finger-roll layup 25-27
2:00   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by James Harden  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Robinson  
2:16   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on Frank Ntilikina, stolen by James Harden  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
2:37   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:43   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56 +2 Eric Gordon made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeff Green 25-25
3:04 +1 Julius Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
3:04 +1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
3:04   Shooting foul on James Harden  
3:19 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot, assist by Austin Rivers 23-23
3:31 +2 R.J. Barrett made jump shot 21-23
3:45 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 21-21
4:03 +2 Julius Randle made jump shot 18-21
4:10   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
4:12   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26 +2 Mitchell Robinson made alley-oop shot, assist by R.J. Barrett 18-19
4:35 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-17
4:35 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-17
4:35 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 16-17
4:35   Shooting foul on Elfrid Payton  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Elfrid Payton, stolen by Ben McLemore  
4:48   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Gordon  
5:00 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julius Randle 15-17
5:07   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
5:22 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Julius Randle 15-14
5:43   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
5:53 +2 Taj Gibson made dunk, assist by R.J. Barrett 15-12
6:01   Defensive rebound by R.J. Barrett  
6:03   Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:13   Elfrid Payton missed floating jump shot  
6:30 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 15-10
6:37   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:39   Taj Gibson missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Julius Randle  
6:55   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
7:05   Russell Westbrook missed driving dunk  
7:13 +1 James Harden made 3rd of 3 free throws 12-10
7:13 +1 James Harden made 1st of 3 free throws 10-10
7:29 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-10
7:13   Flagrant foul on Julius Randle  
7:29 +2 R.J. Barrett made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-10
7:34   Defensive rebound by Elfrid Payton  
7:36   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45 +2 Julius Randle made dunk 9-8
7:48   Offensive rebound by Julius Randle  
7:50   R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
7:55   Danuel House Jr. missed layup, blocked by Taj Gibson  
8:18 +2 Maurice Harkless made dunk, assist by Elfrid Payton 9-6
8:22   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Elfrid Payton  
8:48 +3 R.J. Barrett made 3-pt. jump shot 9-4
8:59 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-1
8:59 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-1
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Robert Covington  
9:12   Maurice Harkless missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
9:11   NY team rebound  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson  
9:21   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:41   Taj Gibson missed layup, blocked by Danuel House Jr.  
9:56 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Covington 7-1
10:06   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
10:08   Elfrid Payton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 4-1
10:23   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:25   Russell Westbrook missed floating jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:36   Julius Randle missed jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:54   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Full timeout called  
11:13   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
11:14 +1 Maurice Harkless made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
11:14   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
11:15   R.J. Barrett missed jump shot  
11:35 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:35 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:35   Shooting foul on R.J. Barrett  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 63 73
Field Goals 19-47 (40.4%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 16-16 (100.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 31
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 12 19
Team 3 4
Assists 13 16
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 6 11
Technicals 0 0
R. Covington PF 33
14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
R. Barrett SG 9
19 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 39-20 3132--63
home team logo Knicks 18-42 3637--73
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 39-20 118.8 PPG 45.4 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Knicks 18-42 105.1 PPG 46.3 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 34.9 PPG 6.4 RPG 7.3 APG 44.0 FG%
R. Barrett SG 13.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.5 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
R. Barrett SG 19 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
40.4 FG% 53.8
32.1 3PT FG% 52.9
100.0 FT% 88.9
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
R. Covington
R. Westbrook
D. House Jr.
P. Tucker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 16 2 2 3/10 0/6 10/10 2 18 3 0 3 1 1 +6 22
R. Covington 14 7 2 5/7 4/5 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 2 5 +5 26
R. Westbrook 13 4 2 5/10 1/2 2/2 0 18 0 1 3 2 2 -9 19
D. House Jr. 13 1 1 4/9 3/7 2/2 1 15 0 2 0 0 1 +4 18
P. Tucker 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 1 2 +7 7
On Bench
B. McLemore
J. Green
E. Gordon
A. Rivers
T. Sefolosha
D. Carroll
B. Caboclo
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
W. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0 -15 4
J. Green 2 0 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 0 -17 3
E. Gordon 2 1 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1 -18 6
A. Rivers 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 -13 3
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 19 13 19/47 9/28 16/16 6 115 6 3 9 7 12 -50 108