Hawks look to continue home hot streak vs. Grizzlies

  • Mar 01, 2020

The Atlanta Hawks will try to hamper the playoff aspirations of another visitor on Monday night when the Memphis Grizzlies come to town.

The Grizzlies and Hawks are in adjoining states, but they play in different conferences and haven't met this season. Now, with the schedule winding down, they'll face off twice within a week: Monday in Atlanta and Saturday in Memphis.

The Hawks have been red-hot at home, winning eight of their past 10 games at State Farm Arena. The Hawks beat Portland 129-117 on Saturday to knock the Trail Blazers into 11th place in the Western Conference. It also was the first time in 12 tries this season that Atlanta won both ends of a back-to-back.

"It's pretty special now," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "Consistency is the key. Can we keep it up? Can we continue to share the basketball and move the basketball that way? But what a great effort by our guys (against Portland)."

Memphis is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have a 2 1/2-game lead over New Orleans for the final playoff spot entering Sunday's action, but there are four other teams within 3 1/2 games of catching them. The stop in Atlanta will be the first of a three-game road trip that also includes visits to Brooklyn and Dallas.

The Grizzlies ended a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 105-88 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the No. 1 team in the West. Four of the five losses on the skid were on the road. Memphis limited the Lakers to a season-low scoring total.

"We understand there's going to be adversity," Memphis rookie Ja Morant said. "So, there's no reason to panic. We're going to control what we can. That's how we play on the floor."

Morant recorded his second straight game with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists when he went for 27 points and 14 assists against the Lakers. Morant joined Luka Doncic and Trae Young as the only rookies since the 2011-12 season to post consecutive games with 20 points and 10 assists and became only the second rookie in NBA history -- joining Oscar Robertson -- with at least 27 points and 14 assists in a game against the Lakers.

"We just locked in (against the Lakers), stayed focused, learned from our losses and came out and played a full 48," Morant said.

Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds against the Lakers and became the first player in franchise history to post back-to-back games with 20-plus rebounds.

Atlanta has been coming together gradually behind Young, who is averaging 29.8 points and 9.4 assists, and power forward John Collins, who is averaging 21.4 points and 10.3 rebounds. Rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish are starting to live up to their potential. Reddish had a season-high 26 points on Friday and Hunter scored 22 on Saturday against Portland.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 8
ATL Hawks 4

Time Team Play Score
8:10   Full timeout called  
8:09 +2 John Konchar made layup, assist by Josh Jackson 32-27
8:14   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Goodwin, stolen by Gorgui Dieng  
8:29 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 30-27
8:36   Personal foul on John Collins  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
8:42   Bruno Fernando missed layup, blocked by Josh Jackson  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:47   John Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
9:09   John Konchar missed alley-oop shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by John Konchar  
9:20   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Josh Jackson 27-27
9:56 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-27
9:56 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
9:56   Shooting foul on Josh Jackson  
10:11   ATL team rebound  
10:11   Josh Jackson missed dunk  
10:15   Bad pass turnover on John Collins, stolen by Josh Jackson  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
10:27   Josh Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:27 +1 Josh Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-25
10:27   Shooting foul on Treveon Graham  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
10:44   Damian Jones missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin  
10:49   John Konchar missed alley-oop shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Tolliver  
10:57   John Collins missed turnaround jump shot  
11:20   ATL team rebound  
11:21   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36 +2 Brandon Goodwin made driving layup 24-25
11:42   Offensive rebound by Treveon Graham  
11:45   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Traveling violation turnover on Gorgui Dieng  

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 24
ATL Hawks 23

Time Team Play Score
0:01   MEM team rebound  
0:01   Josh Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng  
0:07   Jeff Teague missed jump shot  
0:28 +2 Tyus Jones made jump shot 24-23
0:39 +1 Tyus Jones made free throw 22-23
0:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:52 +2 Damian Jones made layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 21-23
1:10 +2 Tyus Jones made running Jump Shot, assist by Gorgui Dieng 21-21
1:25   Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
1:30   Josh Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Damian Jones  
1:47 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 19-21
2:02   Turnover on Anthony Tolliver  
2:02   Offensive foul on Anthony Tolliver  
2:02   Personal foul on Damian Jones  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:13   Treveon Graham missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Jackson  
2:31 +1 Gorgui Dieng made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
2:31 +1 Gorgui Dieng made 1st of 2 free throws 18-19
2:31   Shooting foul on Vince Carter  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Jackson  
2:41   Jeff Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 17-19
2:55   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
3:00   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:07   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Jones  
3:17   Gorgui Dieng missed hook shot  
3:27 +2 Damian Jones made dunk 14-19
3:27   Offensive rebound by Damian Jones  
3:31   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
3:45 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 14-17
3:52   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Teague, stolen by Tyus Jones  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
3:58   Tyus Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11 +1 Trae Young made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-17
4:11 +1 Trae Young made 2nd of 3 free throws 11-16
4:11 +1 Trae Young made 1st of 3 free throws 11-15
4:11   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
4:16   ATL team rebound  
4:16   Josh Jackson missed driving layup, blocked by Jeff Teague  
4:31   MEM team rebound  
4:33   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50 +3 Josh Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 11-14
5:07 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Collins 8-14
5:11   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
5:16   Vince Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Full timeout called  
5:32 +2 Ja Morant made dunk 8-11
5:32   Offensive rebound by Ja Morant  
5:33   De'Anthony Melton missed layup, blocked by De'Andre Hunter  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:40   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
5:57 +2 Ja Morant made floating jump shot 6-11
6:05   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
6:08   Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 4-11
6:47 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot 2-11
7:03   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
7:08   De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot  
7:15   Personal foul on Bruno Fernando  
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:29 +2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Kevin Huerter 2-9
7:30   ATL team rebound  
7:31   John Collins missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Anderson  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:37   Kevin Huerter missed jump shot  
7:49 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 2-7
7:50   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
7:54   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:00   John Collins missed alley-oop shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:11   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
8:26 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 0-7
8:30   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
8:30   Bruno Fernando missed dunk  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:35   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   ATL team rebound  
8:45   Trae Young missed floating jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
8:52   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
9:10   Full timeout called  
9:10 +2 John Collins made alley-oop shot, assist by Trae Young 0-4
9:18   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:22   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:26   Jonas Valanciunas missed dunk  
9:27   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:30   Dillon Brooks missed hook shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:45   Trae Young missed layup  
9:48   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Trae Young  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:57   Bruno Fernando missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
10:06   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23 +2 Trae Young made floating jump shot, assist by Bruno Fernando 0-2
10:29   Personal foul on Ja Morant  
10:34   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:38   Ja Morant missed floating jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
10:50   Bruno Fernando missed alley-oop shot  
10:55   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by John Collins  
11:09   Out of bounds turnover on Trae Young  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
11:18   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:23   De'Anthony Melton missed floating jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:30   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
11:39   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
11:44   Kevin Huerter missed running Jump Shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson
T. Jones
G. Dieng
J. Konchar
A. Tolliver
On Bench
G. Allen
J. Winslow
Y. Watanabe
B. Clarke
J. Uthoff
J. Bell
J. Jackson Jr.
M. Guduric
Total 32 22 8 12/35 4/13 4/5 4 37 3 3 4 7 15 +37 42
Hawks
Starters
J. Collins
K. Huerter
B. Goodwin
T. Graham
B. Fernando
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 4 2 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 11 1 0 1 1 1 +2 8
K. Huerter 3 2 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 1 -1 7
B. Goodwin 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 -5 5
T. Graham 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1 -5 2
B. Fernando 0 5 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 3 2 -2 7
On Court
J. Collins
K. Huerter
B. Goodwin
T. Graham
B. Fernando
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Collins 4 2 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 11 1 0 1 1 1 +2 8
K. Huerter 3 2 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 1 -1 7
B. Goodwin 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 2 -5 5
T. Graham 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1 -5 2
B. Fernando 0 5 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 3 2 -2 7
On Bench
D. Jones
V. Carter
J. Teague
D. Dedmon
D. Bembry
C. Capela
S. Labissiere
C. Reddish
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jones 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 1 -6 7
V. Carter 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 3
J. Teague 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 1 2 0 2 -4 3
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bembry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Capela - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reddish - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 21 6 10/36 2/13 5/5 5 57 2 3 5 8 13 -25 42
