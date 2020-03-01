POR
ORL

Vucevic, Magic look for win vs. struggling Trail Blazers

  • FLM
  • Mar 01, 2020

Two of the most productive centers in the NBA go head-to-head Monday night when the Orlando Magic host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Orlando saw a three-game winning streak come to an end in a 114-113 loss at San Antonio on Saturday, but not before five wins in six games had helped solidify its playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic (27-33) will begin the week in the seventh spot in the East, a half-game ahead of No. 8 Brooklyn (26-33). The clubs still have two head-to-heads remaining, one at each site.

Former All-Star Nikola Vucevic has been playing back to last year's form of late, with five consecutive double-doubles before missing by one rebound at San Antonio. The run includes two games in which he scored 27 or more points.

The 2019 All-Star with career-best averages of 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds is now closing in on those numbers this season (19.1 points, 10.8 rebounds) as he also takes on a new role -- team leader.

"You go through the draft process, and people ask you if you are a leader," he told reporters recently. "Maybe I was in college (at USC) when I was a junior, and other guys were younger than me. But I'm not going to come in my (NBA) rookie year and yell at (Philadelphia veteran teammate Andre) Iguodala.

"(People) throw that (leader label) around, but that's not something that you decide to be; it's something you earn when you have the respect of your teammates. I just feel like I'm an established player now, I've been around a long time and my teammates respect me for the way that I play. So when I do say something, I think they are going to listen to it and respect it.''

Vucevic went for 23 points and 12 rebounds in a matchup with the Trail Blazers' Hassan Whiteside when the Magic lost 118-103 at Portland on Dec. 20. Whiteside had comparable, yet transposed, numbers (10 points, 17 rebounds) in the win.

In his first season with the Trail Blazers, Whiteside's season stats mirror those of the Orlando game. He's been a better rebounder (14.2) than Vucevic, but not as good of a scorer (16.0). Whiteside also leads the NBA with 172 blocked shots.

But that's changed some of late. In the five-game absence of Damian Lillard (groin), Whiteside has taken on more of an offensive role. He's scored at least 16 points in seven straight games, including 21 to go with 13 rebounds in Portland's most recent effort, a 129-117 loss at Atlanta on Saturday.

The loss was Portland's sixth in its last seven games, a stretch during which the Trail Blazers have allowed an average of 121.7 points in the defeats.

Whiteside realizes it's up to him to help remedy that. After all, he says, "I feel like I'm Defensive Player of the Year."

The run of losses has negatively impacted the Trail Blazers' hopes of making the playoffs in the West. At 26-35, they begin the week 3 1/2 games behind No. 8 Memphis (29-31).

The good news: After Monday's finale of a three-game trip, Portland returns home for seven of its next eight. The Grizzlies are among those coming to town.

In fact, Memphis will visit Portland twice before season's end, both times after which Lillard is expected to have returned from his injury.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 4
ORL Magic 9

Time Team Play Score
7:34   Full timeout called  
7:39   POR team rebound  
7:39   Gary Trent Jr. missed layup, blocked by Gary Clark  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
7:45   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Out of bounds turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:15 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 73-67
8:27 +2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup, assist by CJ McCollum 73-64
8:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:44   Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot  
8:58 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-64
8:58 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 70-64
8:58   Shooting foul on Nikola Vucevic  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:59   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 69-64
9:35   ORL team rebound  
9:37   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
9:58 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 69-62
10:00   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
10:03   Markelle Fultz missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:19   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:38   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
10:51   Offensive foul on Carmelo Anthony  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:01   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
11:19   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
11:27   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
11:44 +2 Markelle Fultz made jump shot 69-60

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 34
ORL Magic 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
0:26 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-58
0:26 +1 Hassan Whiteside made 1st of 2 free throws 68-58
0:26   Shooting foul on James Ennis III  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:44   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 67-58
0:54   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:58   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier  
1:03   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
1:22 +2 Nikola Vucevic made layup, assist by Evan Fournier 65-58
1:38 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 65-56
1:46   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:48   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04 +2 Carmelo Anthony made finger-roll layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 63-56
2:08   Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Trevor Ariza  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:17   Carmelo Anthony missed turnaround jump shot  
2:41 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 61-56
2:44   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
2:49   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
2:58   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   POR team rebound  
3:17   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
3:26   Mario Hezonja missed turnaround jump shot  
3:41 +2 D.J. Augustin made finger-roll layup, assist by Markelle Fultz 61-53
3:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 61-51
4:06 +2 Markelle Fultz made turnaround jump shot 59-51
4:25 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 59-49
4:36   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:40   D.J. Augustin missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
4:48   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
5:00   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
5:04   ORL team rebound  
5:04   James Ennis III missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
5:19 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-49
5:19 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
5:19   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
5:36 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 55-49
5:42   Full timeout called  
5:51 +2 Mario Hezonja made floating jump shot 55-47
5:56   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
5:58   D.J. Augustin missed reverse layup  
6:12 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 53-47
6:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:29   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
6:55 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Anfernee Simons 51-47
7:06 +2 Terrence Ross made finger-roll layup, assist by Gary Clark 49-47
7:25 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 49-45
7:31   Personal foul on Terrence Ross  
7:41 +2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by D.J. Augustin 46-45
7:53 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Wenyen Gabriel 46-43
8:11 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 44-43
8:17   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
8:19   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
8:33 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mo Bamba 44-40
8:53 +2 Nassir Little made dunk 44-37
8:57   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by Nassir Little  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Mo Bamba  
9:12   Anfernee Simons missed jump shot  
9:25   Full timeout called  
9:28 +3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 42-37
9:38 +1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-34
9:38 +1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 41-34
9:38   Shooting foul on Michael Carter-Williams  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
9:45   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
9:51   Gary Trent Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:07   Michael Carter-Williams missed dunk  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Michael Carter-Williams  
10:11   Michael Carter-Williams missed floating jump shot  
10:30 +3 Wenyen Gabriel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 40-34
10:51 +3 Terrence Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 37-34
11:09 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot 37-31
11:16   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
11:19   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
11:30   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45 +3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 35-31

1st Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 35
ORL Magic 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   ORL team rebound  
0:00   D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive goaltending turnover on Wenyen Gabriel  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:19   Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
0:31 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 35-28
0:48 +1 Terrence Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
0:48 +1 Terrence Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
0:48   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross  
0:58   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09 +1 Mo Bamba made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
1:09 +1 Mo Bamba made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
1:09   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
1:09   ORL team rebound  
1:09   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
1:21   Michael Carter-Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
1:38 +3 Anfernee Simons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 33-24
1:41   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:43   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:04   Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot  
2:17 +2 Mario Hezonja made jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 30-24
2:25   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:28   D.J. Augustin missed floating jump shot  
2:40 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee Simons 28-24
2:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:58   Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:26 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot 25-24
3:27   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:29   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
3:39   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Nikola Vucevic  
3:49   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
3:49   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Offensive rebound by Markelle Fultz  
3:52   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot  
4:05 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 23-24
4:22 +3 James Ennis III made 3-pt. jump shot 20-24
4:26   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
4:30   Hassan Whiteside missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43 +2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 20-21
4:59 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 20-19
5:08   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:10   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
5:31 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot 18-19
5:38 +2 Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier 15-19
5:50 +1 CJ McCollum made free throw 15-17
5:50   Shooting foul on Markelle Fultz  
5:50 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 14-17
5:58   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
6:02   Evan Fournier missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:16   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:16   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
6:33 +2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 11-17
6:48   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
6:53   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:09 +3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 11-15
7:23 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 11-12
7:23   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:29   Carmelo Anthony missed layup  
7:38 +2 Nikola Vucevic made dunk 9-12
7:38   Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
7:44   Markelle Fultz missed driving layup  
7:53   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
7:53   ORL team rebound  
7:53   Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup 9-10
8:16 +1 James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
8:16 +1 James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
8:16   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
8:16   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
8:18   Nikola Vucevic missed reverse layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
8:30   Trevor Ariza missed jump shot  
8:43 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
8:43 +1 Nikola Vucevic made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
8:43   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
8:56   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   POR team rebound  
9:05   POR team rebound  
9:05   CJ McCollum missed driving layup  
9:25 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 7-6
9:29   Defensive rebound by Gary Clark  
9:32   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
9:50 +3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 7-3
10:01   Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic  
10:04   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:17   Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot  
10:40 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 7-0
10:52   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
10:58   Nikola Vucevic missed floating jump shot  
11:17 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Trevor Ariza 4-0
11:23   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
11:27   Markelle Fultz missed jump shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
11:47 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made driving layup 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Full timeout called 7:34
  POR team rebound 7:39
  Gary Trent Jr. missed layup, blocked by Gary Clark 7:39
  Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr. 7:42
  Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:45
  Out of bounds turnover on Carmelo Anthony 7:58
+ 3 Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz 8:15
+ 2 Carmelo Anthony made driving layup, assist by CJ McCollum 8:27
  Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside 8:41
  Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot 8:44
+ 1 Hassan Whiteside made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:58
Team Stats
Points 73 69
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 9-9 (100.0%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 30
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 26 19
Team 3 5
Assists 17 21
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. McCollum SG 3
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
25 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 26-35 35344-73
home team logo Magic 27-33 28309-67
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 26-35 113.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Magic 27-33 105.3 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
C. McCollum SG 22.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.2 APG 44.8 FG%
N. Vucevic C 19.1 PPG 10.8 RPG 3.7 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
C. McCollum SG 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
N. Vucevic C 25 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 40.0
47.1 3PT FG% 37.9
100.0 FT% 100.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
G. Trent Jr.
C. Anthony
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 23 3 3 8/14 4/7 3/3 1 22 0 0 1 0 3 +9 31
H. Whiteside 14 11 1 5/11 0/1 4/4 2 22 0 2 0 2 9 +14 29
G. Trent Jr. 10 3 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 3 -7 15
C. Anthony 8 5 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 2 3 -1 13
T. Ariza 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 0 +14 10
On Court
C. McCollum
H. Whiteside
G. Trent Jr.
C. Anthony
T. Ariza
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 23 3 3 8/14 4/7 3/3 1 22 0 0 1 0 3 +9 31
H. Whiteside 14 11 1 5/11 0/1 4/4 2 22 0 2 0 2 9 +14 29
G. Trent Jr. 10 3 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 3 -7 15
C. Anthony 8 5 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 2 3 -1 13
T. Ariza 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 0 +14 10
On Bench
M. Hezonja
W. Gabriel
A. Simons
N. Little
D. Lillard
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
M. Brown
J. Hoard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Hezonja 8 6 2 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 6 +10 18
W. Gabriel 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 2 -8 6
A. Simons 3 0 5 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 +7 13