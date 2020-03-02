PHI
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night to begin a six-game run at Staples Center.

It's a stretch that will test the Lakers, who also will face the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets (March 10), the Houston Rockets (March 12) and the Denver Nuggets (March 15) at home. The Lakers will be the visiting team when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The most recent time the Lakers and Sixers met was in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, when the 76ers won 108-91 as the Lakers' LeBron James scored 29 points to pass Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA's career scoring list. The next morning, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a horrific helicopter crash north of Los Angeles. James and the Lakers were returning from Philadelphia when they heard the tragic news.

The Lakers have endured on the court as humanly as possible, though. They entered Monday atop the Western Conference standings by 5 1/2 games over the Clippers and Nuggets and have won eight of their past nine games. Their latest triumph was 122-114 Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans, a win that helped ease the sting of a 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzles one day earlier.

Against the Pelicans, James recorded his league-high-tying 13th triple-double -- Dallas' Luka Doncic also had 13 entering Monday -- with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Lakers overcome the absence of Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and fan favorite Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring). Kyle Kuzma added 20 points for Los Angeles.

"Obviously, it was a spectacular performance by LeBron James tonight," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told the media after the game. "Man's triple-double. His shot-making was ridiculous, both in the post with turnaround jump shots, at the 3-point line, the big two-for-one to end the half from about 40 feet, which was huge. And then when they brought double teams, he's one of the best passers in the history of the league."

Despite a career-high 39 points by Shake Milton, the Sixers lost 136-130 to the Clippers on Sunday. Milton connected on 7 of 9 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots from the floor. He also tied an NBA record with 13 consecutive 3-pointers during a three-game span.

"I'm just going out there and hooping," said Milton, according to the club's website.

Milton was forced into the starting lineup after a back injury sidelined All-Star point guard Ben Simmons on Feb. 22 in a loss to Milwaukee. Although Milton's performance was a surprise to many observers, it didn't catch his teammates off-guard.

"His effort was amazing out there," Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris, who scored 25 points against the Clippers, said on the team's website. "We all know he can play."

Alec Burks added 15 points for the Sixers, who dropped their eighth straight road contest. Al Horford finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out.

In addition to Simmons, the Sixers played again without All-Star center Joel Embiid (shoulder injury). They lost starting shooting guard Josh Richardson against the Clippers early in the second quarter due to a concussion. Neither will play against the Lakers.

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 25
LAL Lakers 22

Time Team Play Score
1:25   Shooting foul on Norvel Pelle  
1:25 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup 25-22
1:41 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Raul Neto 25-20
1:50   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:51   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:56   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:02   Norvel Pelle missed dunk  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
2:05   Norvel Pelle missed layup  
2:19 +2 Kyle Kuzma made layup 23-20
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Raul Neto, stolen by Anthony Davis  
2:46   Out of bounds turnover on Rajon Rondo  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:01   Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:05   Glenn Robinson III missed layup, blocked by Markieff Morris  
3:08   Full timeout called  
3:08   PHI team rebound  
3:10   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
3:26   Kyle Kuzma missed fade-away jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:44   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:00   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:00 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
4:00   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
4:07 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 23-17
4:30 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 20-17
4:39   Full timeout called  
4:39 +2 Shake Milton made layup 20-14
4:45   Lost ball turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Shake Milton  
4:46   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:49   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08 +2 Al Horford made dunk 18-14
5:08   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:12   Furkan Korkmaz missed finger-roll layup  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:25   JaVale McGee missed hook shot  
5:47 +2 Glenn Robinson III made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 16-14
6:01   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Davis  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
6:03   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
6:17   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 14-14
6:28   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
6:28 +2 Anthony Davis made fade-away jump shot, assist by LeBron James 14-13
6:46 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 14-11
6:59   Full timeout called  
7:03 +2 Anthony Davis made layup 12-11
7:17   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:19   Tobias Harris missed free throw  
7:19   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
7:19 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford 12-9
7:30 +1 LeBron James made free throw 10-9
7:30   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
7:30 +2 LeBron James made layup 10-8
7:32   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:33   Shake Milton missed finger-roll layup  
7:53 +2 Danny Green made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 10-6
8:10 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 10-4
8:16   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:18   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:29   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
8:39   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:44   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
9:07 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 8-4
9:11   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:15   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:31   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
9:45 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 5-4
10:03 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 5-2
10:05   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:10   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
10:15   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
10:22   Avery Bradley missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:29   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 2-2
11:07 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 2-0
11:15   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:17   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
11:21   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:40   Al Horford missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
T. Harris
12 SF
L. James
23 SF
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
10.6 Ast. Per Game 10.6
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
47.4 Field Goal % 49.7
47.3 Three Point % 49.6
80.1 Free Throw % 69.4
  Shooting foul on Norvel Pelle 1:25
+ 2 Anthony Davis made driving layup 1:25
+ 2 Furkan Korkmaz made finger-roll layup, assist by Raul Neto 1:41
  Defensive rebound by Mike Scott 1:50
  Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot 1:51
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 1:51
  Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:56
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 2:02
  Norvel Pelle missed dunk 2:02
  Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle 2:02
  Norvel Pelle missed layup 2:05
Team Stats
Points 25 22
Field Goals 11-27 (40.7%) 9-21 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 1-5 (20.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 14
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 9 10
Team 1 0
Assists 7 4
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 3
Fouls 4 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Harris SF 12
8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
A. Davis PF 3
7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 37-24 25---25
home team logo Lakers 46-13 22---22
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 37-24 109.1 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Lakers 46-13 114.5 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.2 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.1 APG 47.5 FG%
A. Davis PF 26.4 PPG 9.4 RPG 3.3 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 8 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
A. Davis PF 7 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
40.7 FG% 42.9
27.3 3PT FG% 20.0
0.0 FT% 75.0
76ers
Starters
M. Scott
F. Korkmaz
G. Robinson III
R. Neto
N. Pelle
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 2 -2 8
F. Korkmaz 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 5
G. Robinson III 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 4
R. Neto 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -2 1
N. Pelle 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 -2 1
On Court
M. Scott
F. Korkmaz
G. Robinson III
R. Neto
N. Pelle
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 2 -2 8
F. Korkmaz 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 5
G. Robinson III 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 +3 4
R. Neto 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -2 1
N. Pelle 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 -2 1
On Bench
A. Burks
J. Richardson
K. O'Quinn
J. Embiid
M. Shayok
B. Simmons
Z. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 15 7 11/27 3/11 0/1 4 18 1 0 1 6 9 0 19
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 7 4 1 3/8 0/1 1/1 0 10 1 0 1 1 3 -3 13
K. Kuzma 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 +3 5
K. Caldwell-Pope 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +3 1
R. Rondo 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 +3 1
M. Morris 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 +2 1
On Court
A. Davis
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 7 4 1 3/8 0/1 1/1 0 10 1 0 1 1 3 -3 13
K. Kuzma 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 +3 5
K. Caldwell-Pope 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +3 1
R. Rondo 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 +3 1
M. Morris 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 +2 1
On Bench
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
A. Caruso
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
D. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 14 4 9/21 1/5 3/4 2 20 1 1 3 4 10 +8 21
NBA Scores