Nuggets aim to bounce back when they visit Hornets

  • FLM
  • Mar 04, 2020

Inconsistency describes the way the season has gone for the Charlotte Hornets.

Now the Denver Nuggets have a case of inconsistencies, and they figure it's time to stop those when the two teams meet Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C.

"We're 3-3 since the All-Star break and we're not playing well at either end of the floor right now and we have to find a way to fix that," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

The Nuggets have had recent highs and lows. They knocked off the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and followed that with Tuesday night's 116-100 home loss to the NBA-worst Golden State Warriors.

Among Malone's biggest gripes is a severe dip defensively since the break.

"We've shown it, we've proven it. We've shown we can be a very good defensive team," Malone said. "If we think we can rely on a top-five offense and be bottom-five defense, it will be a very, very short postseason."

He pointed out to the team that it rates in the bottom two defensively in the league across the past six games.

"You're going nowhere fast if that continues to happen," Malone said.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said it's a small sample size, albeit disturbing.

"It's a bad stretch or whatever," Jokic said. "... or maybe that's us (and who we are)."

The Hornets have had wavering performances as well. That included a road victory at Toronto, then home losses to Milwaukee and San Antonio.

Tuesday night's 104-103 loss to the Spurs was puzzling in some ways because it came following such a solid stretch and also included 17 turnovers.

"We'll be back," Hornets coach James Borrego said of a stringing defeats. "We had a shot to win at the end. We have to keep putting ourselves in these positions."

The Nuggets know that the level of competition often doesn't dictate results.

"We've shown that we can beat the best teams record-wise and that we can lose to the worst teams record-wise," Jokic said.

Both teams were unable to hold leads Tuesday night in their respective games, Denver up by 15 and Charlotte leading by 17.

"That's one of the things we have to learn that when we're up a lot, continue to play our way," Hornets center Cody Zeller said. "Again, it's kind of the growing pains this year. ... In this league, there are a lot of big runs and a lot of swings."

The Nuggets are averaging more than 16 turnovers per game since the All-Star break. Some of that might be related to indecisiveness with the ball.

"I think sometimes just taking a little bit more (time) can confuse everybody on the floor," Jokic said.

The Hornets were without scoring leader Devonte' Graham on Tuesday night. The guard sat out with an ankle injury, which was suffered Sunday when he posted a team-best 17 points against Milwaukee.

"If he's not healthy and ready to go, we won't play him," Borrego said. "We're not going to risk it. We want him back as soon as possible, but if not we'll run with the same group."

Borrego said playing without Graham might have contributed to some of Charlotte's turnover issues. The Hornets used Cody Martin in the lineup for just his second career start.

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 6
CHA Hornets 6

Time Team Play Score
8:57   Turnover on Mason Plumlee  
9:24 +3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 37-40
9:29 +2 Torrey Craig made layup 37-37
9:31   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:34   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
9:57 +2 Willy Hernangomez made floating jump shot 35-37
10:23 +2 Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 35-35
10:28   DEN team rebound  
10:28   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
10:41 +1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
10:41   CHA team rebound  
10:41   Caleb Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:41   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Cody Martin  
10:43   Caleb Martin missed jump shot  
10:55 +2 Torrey Craig made layup 33-34
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
11:02   Devonte' Graham missed driving layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
11:14   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
11:24   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Turnover on Miles Bridges  
11:42   Offensive foul on Miles Bridges  
11:49   Personal foul on Mason Plumlee  

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 31
CHA Hornets 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Devonte' Graham made floating jump shot 31-34
0:03 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 31-32
0:27 +1 Miles Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-32
0:27   CHA team rebound  
0:27   Miles Bridges missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:27   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
0:46 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 29-31
0:58   Personal foul on Jalen McDaniels  
1:18 +2 Jalen McDaniels made hook shot, assist by Miles Bridges 26-31
1:33 +2 Jamal Murray made jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 26-29
1:53 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Cody Martin 24-29
2:11 +2 Torrey Craig made layup, assist by Mason Plumlee 24-27
2:23 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Cody Martin 22-27
2:41 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 22-25
2:23 +2 Willy Hernangomez made layup, assist by Cody Martin 22-27
2:45   Personal foul on Terry Rozier  
2:56 +2 Jalen McDaniels made driving layup, assist by Cody Martin 20-25
3:11 +2 Gary Harris made driving layup 20-23
3:15   Lost ball turnover on Terry Rozier, stolen by Gary Harris  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez  
3:19   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
3:43 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 18-23
3:19   Jerami Grant missed layup  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels  
3:57   P.J. Washington missed layup  
4:06 +2 Paul Millsap made reverse layup, assist by Monte Morris 18-20
4:09   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
4:12   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 16-20
4:37   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:37   Paul Millsap missed dunk  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:37   Paul Millsap missed layup  
4:50 +2 P.J. Washington made hook shot 13-20
5:07   Defensive rebound by Cody Martin  
5:10   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Personal foul on Cody Zeller  
5:40 +1 Cody Zeller made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
5:40 +1 Cody Zeller made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
5:40   Shooting foul on Paul Millsap  
5:47   Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Cody Martin  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
5:49   P.J. Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nikola Jokic  
6:16   Full timeout called  
6:17 +2 Gary Harris made dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 13-16
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Devonte' Graham, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
6:38 +2 Paul Millsap made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 11-16
6:58 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 9-16
7:12 +2 Will Barton made floating jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 9-13
7:32 +2 Devonte' Graham made driving layup, assist by Cody Zeller 7-13
7:45 +1 Paul Millsap made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
7:45 +1 Paul Millsap made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
7:45   Shooting foul on P.J. Washington  
8:06   Out of bounds turnover on Miles Bridges  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
8:10   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:29   Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   CHA team rebound  
8:38   Terry Rozier missed finger-roll layup  
8:51   CHA team rebound  
8:52   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Gary Harris  
8:57   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09 +3 P.J. Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 5-11
9:22 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jamal Murray 5-8
9:38 +2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 3-8
9:42   Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges  
9:45   Jamal Murray missed layup, blocked by Miles Bridges  
10:02 +3 Terry Rozier made 3-pt. jump shot 3-6
10:30 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 3-3
10:55 +3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte' Graham 0-3
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Will Barton, stolen by Cody Zeller  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:26   Miles Bridges missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by P.J. Washington  
11:42   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
T. Rozier
3 PG
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
53.1 Field Goal % 41.7
53.1 Three Point % 41.7
81.6 Free Throw % 87.9
  Turnover on Mason Plumlee 8:57
+ 3 Devonte' Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 9:24
+ 2 Torrey Craig made layup 9:29
  Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig 9:31
  Jamal Murray missed jump shot 9:34
+ 2 Willy Hernangomez made floating jump shot 9:57
+ 2 Mason Plumlee made layup, assist by Jamal Murray 10:23
  DEN team rebound 10:28
  Jerami Grant missed driving layup 10:28
+ 1 Caleb Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 10:41
  CHA team rebound 10:41
Team Stats
Points 37 40
Field Goals 16-29 (55.2%) 15-23 (65.2%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 11 12
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 5 6
Team 1 4
Assists 12 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 4 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
P. Millsap PF 4
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Graham PG 4
7 PTS, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 41-20 316--37
home team logo Hornets 21-40 346--40
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 41-20 110.7 PPG 44.6 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Hornets 21-40 102.0 PPG 43.2 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
P. Millsap PF 12.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.6 APG 48.4 FG%
P. Washington PF 12.0 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.1 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Millsap PF 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
P. Washington PF 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
55.2 FG% 65.2
30.0 3PT FG% 66.7
100.0 FT% 66.7
Nuggets
Starters
T. Craig
J. Murray
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Grant
On Bench
T. Daniels
N. Vonleh
K. Bates-Diop
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
M. Porter Jr.
B. Bol
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 10 12 16/29 3/10 2/2 4 37 2 1 3 5 5 -1 34
Hornets
Starters
D. Graham
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
On Bench
J. McDaniels
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
D. Bacon
R. Spalding
K. Simmons
M. Monk
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. McDaniels 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 +1 5
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 8 8 15/23 6/9 4/6 5 49 3 1 4 2 6 +3 45
