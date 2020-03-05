|
0:00
End of period
0:00
LAC team rebound
0:00
Montrezl Harrell missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:02
Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook
0:08
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
0:10
Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:30
+2
Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
90-65
|
0:33
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
0:35
Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:57
+1
Ben McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws
90-63
|
0:57
+1
Ben McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws
90-62
|
0:57
Personal foul on Reggie Jackson
|
|
0:57
HOU team rebound
|
|
0:57
Jeff Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:04
+2
JaMychal Green made dunk
90-61
|
1:04
Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|
|
1:07
Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:20
Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|
|
1:23
Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
Offensive rebound by Jeff Green
|
|
1:27
DeMarre Carroll missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
1:39
Shooting foul on DeMarre Carroll
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
1:59
Offensive rebound by Ben McLemore
|
|
2:02
Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
2:27
Personal foul on JaMychal Green
|
|
2:31
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
|
Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|
|
2:42
Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup
|
|
2:57
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
2:57
Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
2:57
Full timeout called
|
|
2:57
Shooting foul on Eric Gordon
|
|
3:08
Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|
|
3:09
Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
3:41
Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|
|
3:43
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:50
Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Eric Gordon
|
|
3:55
Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Lou Williams
|
|
4:01
Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|
|
4:01
Montrezl Harrell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
4:01
Personal foul on Robert Covington
|
|
4:04
Offensive rebound by Lou Williams
|
|
4:07
Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
HOU team rebound
|
|
Robert Covington missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Morris
|
|
Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|
|
Ben McLemore missed layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
|
|
|
4:41
Personal foul on Ben McLemore
|
|
|
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
4:58
Shooting foul on Paul George
|
|
5:00
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
5:03
Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup, blocked by Robert Covington
|
|
5:20
Out of bounds turnover on Eric Gordon
|
|
5:32
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
5:34
Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:41
Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|
|
5:44
Russell Westbrook missed driving layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
6:01
Defensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
6:03
Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup
|
|
6:08
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
6:10
Kawhi Leonard missed finger-roll layup
|
|
6:16
Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|
|
6:18
Paul George missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Gordon
|
|
6:28
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
6:30
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
6:37
LAC team rebound
|
|
6:37
Reggie Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:37
Shooting foul on Robert Covington
|
|
6:41
Defensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
6:56
Full timeout called
|
|
6:56
Shooting foul on Robert Covington
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
7:21
LAC team rebound
|
|
Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
Shooting foul on James Harden
|
|
7:32
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
7:33
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
|
|
7:40
Offensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
7:42
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:05
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
8:07
Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:24
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
8:26
Russell Westbrook missed driving layup
|
|
8:33
James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:33
HOU team rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
8:33
Flagrant foul on Patrick Beverley
|
|
8:36
Lost ball turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Robert Covington
|
|
8:40
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
8:43
James Harden missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:53
Defensive rebound by James Harden
|
|
8:55
Kawhi Leonard missed free throw
|
|
8:55
Shooting foul on Robert Covington
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
9:13
Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
|
|
9:14
Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:23
Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook
|
|
9:38
Defensive rebound by Robert Covington
|
|
9:42
Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:59
24-second shot clock violation turnover
|
|
9:57
HOU team rebound
|
|
9:57
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:04
Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
10:04
Russell Westbrook missed reverse layup
|
|
10:05
Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
10:07
P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
10:31
Personal foul on James Harden
|
|
10:31
Offensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
10:32
Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
10:54
Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|
|
10:56
Russell Westbrook missed driving layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
11:09
Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.
|
|
11:11
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
11:16
Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:16
HOU team rebound
|
|
Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:16
Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley
|
|
11:20
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by P.J. Tucker
|
|
11:27
Personal foul on James Harden
|
|
11:46
|
|
67-46