PHI
SAC

Kings look to stay hot against wounded 76ers

  • FLM
  • Mar 04, 2020

While the Sacramento Kings look to continue their drive to a possible playoff berth, the battered Philadelphia 76ers will look to halt their post All-Star Game slide.

The teams will meet Thursday at Sacramento, where playoff fever has emerged following the Kings' strong run since the All-Star break. They are 6-1 since the NBA's showcase game, falling only to the Oklahoma City Thunder while defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

The Kings got their offense going Tuesday in a 133-126 victory over the Washington Wizards, when they raced out to a 76-49 lead at halftime while shooting 60.0 percent from the field. It was their highest scoring half of the season.

The roles reversed in the third quarter with the Wizards holding a 46-19 advantage to tie the game, 95-95, but the Kings had enough of a finishing kick for the victory. The Wizards' comeback did provide some tense moments as Kings head coach Luke Walton was ejected in the third quarter after receiving back-to-back technical fouls.

While Sacramento's defense was not there in the third quarter, it showed up when it mattered in the fourth. Sacramento built a 10-point lead with 1:05 remaining on a pair of free throws from De'Aaron Fox, then held on from there.

Fox had 31 points while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 21. Sacramento shot 56.2 percent from the game and 44.8 percent from 3-point range. They had 42 rebounds to 31 for the Wizards.

The Kings' revival has been spurred by their play at home, where they have won six consecutive games. After Thursday's home game against the Sixers, the Kings go to Portland, then return home for four more in their own building.

"We're still a few games out of the playoffs and that's our goal right now," Fox told NBC Sports California after Tuesday's game. "You know, we dug ourselves a hole at the beginning of the season but right now I think we're playing some pretty good basketball."

The Sixers have been in a completely different mode, losing three of their last four games and four of their last six. They are on a four-game road trip through California, losing the first two in Los Angeles: 136-130 on Sunday to the Clippers and 120-107 to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Sixers have been without three starters: Joel Embiid (shoulder) for the past three games, Ben Simmons (back) for the last five and Josh Richardson (concussion) for a game.

Embiid could be out until the middle of the month for a Philadelphia team that needs his services. The Sixers were in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at the start of play Wednesday, but had a comfortable gap ahead of seventh place.

In the defeat to the Lakers, Glenn Robinson III did what he could with a career-best 25 points, but L.A.'s Anthony Davis (37 points, 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (22 points, 14 assists) were too tough to overcome.

"It was always going to be a difficult game," Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters afterward. "But my criteria going into it was, did we get something out of it? Did we move the needle a little bit? And I believe that we did. I think to get something out of Glenn Robinson was big."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 30
SAC Kings 18

Time Team Play Score
3:24   Full timeout called  
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield  
3:38 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 30-18
3:40   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
3:44   Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Alex Len  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Glenn Robinson III  
3:57 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 27-18
4:08 +1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 25-18
4:08   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
4:08 +2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 25-17
4:14 +2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk 25-15
4:24 +2 Harrison Barnes made driving layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 23-15
4:30   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:32   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
4:50   PHI team rebound  
4:51   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
5:05 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 23-13
5:29   Turnover on Kent Bazemore  
5:29   Offensive foul on Kent Bazemore  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
5:36   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-13
5:45   SAC team rebound  
5:45   Harrison Barnes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:45   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
5:55   Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:05   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
6:12   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
6:23 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-12
6:23 +1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 20-11
6:23   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
6:36 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 20-10
6:47   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:50   De'Aaron Fox missed free throw  
6:50   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
6:50 +2 De'Aaron Fox made driving layup 18-10
7:06 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 18-8
7:07   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
7:10   Al Horford missed hook shot  
7:30 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 15-8
7:48   Full timeout called  
7:48 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 15-6
7:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:02   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:16   Al Horford missed hook shot  
8:37 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 12-6
8:39   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
8:41   Harrison Barnes missed dunk  
8:59 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 12-4
9:06   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:09   Nemanja Bjelica missed fade-away jump shot  
9:19 +2 Mike Scott made layup, assist by Shake Milton 9-4
9:37 +2 Harry III Giles made driving layup 7-4
9:57 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 7-2
10:02   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:07   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20 +2 Shake Milton made layup 4-2
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by Shake Milton  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Harry III Giles  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:43   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
11:05   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +2 Harry III Giles made hook shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 2-2
11:45 +2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Mike Scott 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
T. Harris
12 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
47.5 Field Goal % 42.7
47.5 Three Point % 42.7
80.1 Free Throw % 85.5
  Full timeout called 3:24
  Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield 3:24
+ 3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 3:38
  Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris 3:40
  Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Alex Len 3:44
  Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Glenn Robinson III 3:49
+ 2 Shake Milton made driving layup 3:57
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made free throw 4:08
  Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III 4:08
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made floating jump shot 4:08
+ 2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk 4:14
Team Stats
Points 30 18
Field Goals 12-20 (60.0%) 7-15 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 6-8 (75.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 10 8
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 7 6
Team 1 1
Assists 7 3
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 4 1
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Harris SF 12
10 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 37-25 30---30
home team logo Kings 27-34 18---18
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 37-25 109.0 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Kings 27-34 108.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.2 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.1 APG 47.4 FG%
H. Giles PF 7.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.3 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 10 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
H. Giles PF 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
60.0 FG% 46.7
75.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 66.7
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Horford
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
G. Robinson III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 10 5 1 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 4 +12 16
A. Horford 8 0 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +12 12
S. Milton 7 0 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 0 +12 11
F. Korkmaz 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 5
G. Robinson III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 +4 2
On Court
T. Harris
A. Horford
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
G. Robinson III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 10 5 1 4/6 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 4 +12 16
A. Horford 8 0 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +12 12
S. Milton 7 0 1 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 8 1 1 0 0 0 +12 11
F. Korkmaz 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 5
G. Robinson III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 +4 2
On Bench
A. Burks
J. Richardson
K. O'Quinn
R. Neto
J. Embiid
M. Shayok
B. Simmons
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 9 7 12/20 6/8 0/0 4 28 2 1 1 2 7 +44 46
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
H. Barnes
K. Bazemore
B. Hield
A. Len
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 5 1 1 2/5 0/1 1/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 -12 7
H. Barnes 3 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 -12 6
K. Bazemore 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 -4 0
B. Hield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -5 -1
A. Len 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 -4 3
On Court
D. Fox
H. Barnes
K. Bazemore
B. Hield
A. Len
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 5 1 1 2/5 0/1 1/2 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 -12 7
H. Barnes 3 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 -12 6
K. Bazemore 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 -4 0
B. Hield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -5 -1
A. Len 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 2 -4 3
On Bench
C. Joseph
R. Holmes
J. Parker
D. Jeffries
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 7 3 7/15 0/2 4/6 1 21 1 1 4 1 6 -37 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores