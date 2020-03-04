TOR
GS

Curry set to return for NBA Finals rematch

  • FLM
  • Mar 04, 2020

Stephen Curry will be on hand, but Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala won't when the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors meet Thursday night for the first time since the NBA Finals last June.

The Raptors took advantage of injuries to Durant and Thompson to beat the two-time defending champions 4-2 in the best-of-seven championship series, getting a Finals Most Valuable Player performance from Leonard.

However, Leonard has since moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers, Durant to the Brooklyn Nets and Iguodala to the Miami Heat via the Memphis Grizzlies. Thompson, who blew out his knee during a 30-point performance in the series-ending Game 6, remains sidelined.

Curry, meanwhile, is scheduled to return from a 58-game absence that resulted from breaking his left hand in the fourth game of the season against the Phoenix Suns. The two-time MVP passed his final test when he scrimmaged with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Monday.

The Raptors, meanwhile, even without Leonard, have been playing at or near their championship level throughout the 2020 season.

They will take the second-best record in the Eastern Conference up against a Warriors team that has slipped to the bottom of the West.

The Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-114 win at Phoenix on Tuesday. They lost two days earlier at Denver to open a five-game Western swing.

Pascal Siakam, who was last seen in the San Francisco Bay Area pouring in 26 points in the Game 6 win over the Warriors, had 33 points to pace Toronto in the win over the Suns.

The Raptors were able to prevail at Phoenix without Fred VanVleet (sore left shoulder) and Serge Ibaka (sore right knee). Neither is likely to face the Warriors.

Those injuries have created more playing time for versatile OG Anunoby, who has exploded onto the scene of late after having seen no action in last year's playoffs.

"He's just making a lot better basketball plays," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby, who has played 37 or more minutes in three consecutive games, averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and five steals in the run. "It's almost like (the game) was moving too fast for him early in the year, and now it's not. Now he's really getting to where he needs to get to, and he's really becoming a good basketball player."

The Warriors have employed several similar learning-on-the-fly type players in recent games. Four of the nine guys who got playing time Tuesday in Golden State's surprising 116-100 win at Denver were products of 10-day contracts (Dragan Bender, Mychal Mulder and Chasson Randle) or the G League (Juan Toscano-Anderson).

The Warriors hope to get Draymond Green (sore knee) and Kevon Looney (sore hip) back for the revenge game against the Raptors. But more important, they are looking forward to having Curry join a cast that has won two of its past three games.

"I've done every rehab drill you can think of," Curry told reporters recently. "I'm getting used to what a new normal is. (My left hand) definitely feels different than my right hand. You try to get to a point where you're playing basketball and you don't actually think about it, whether it feels all the way the same or not."

The Warriors have lost nine in a row at home.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

4th Quarter
TOR Raptors 28
GS Warriors 25

Time Team Play Score
0:25   Damion Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:25   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
0:25   Lost ball turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Damion Lee  
0:29   Full timeout called  
0:35   TOR team rebound  
0:39   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:45   Pascal Siakam missed free throw  
0:45   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
0:45 +2 Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot 117-113
1:03 +1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 115-113
1:03 +1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 115-112
1:03   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:10 +2 jump shot 115-111
1:28 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot 113-111
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
2:00 +2 Stephen Curry made reverse layup 113-108
2:06   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
2:09   Norman Powell missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:31   Andrew Wiggins missed free throw  
2:31   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
2:31 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup, assist by Stephen Curry 113-106
2:40   Personal foul on Norman Powell  
2:44   Full timeout called  
2:44   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
2:44   GS team rebound  
2:50   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup 113-104
3:12 +2 Marquese Chriss made jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 111-104
3:18   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:21   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 111-102
3:38 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 110-102
3:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
3:41   Lost ball turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by OG Anunoby  
3:51 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 109-102
3:51 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 108-102
3:51   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:59   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
4:19   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
4:43 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 107-102
5:01 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 107-99
5:14 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 105-99
5:30 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 105-97
5:36   Lost ball turnover on Mychal Mulder, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
5:53 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 103-97
5:57   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:01   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   GS team rebound  
6:09   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:14   Norman Powell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
6:29 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 100-97
6:29 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 100-96
6:29   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
6:42 +1 OG Anunoby made 2nd of 2 free throws 100-95
6:42   TOR team rebound  
6:42   OG Anunoby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:42   Full timeout called  
6:42   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Damion Lee, stolen by OG Anunoby  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:55   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06 +1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 99-95
7:06 +1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 98-95
7:06   Clear path foul on Damion Lee  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
7:07   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed layup  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:21   Terence Davis missed jump shot  
7:29   Personal foul on Dragan Bender  
7:29   Turnover  
7:50   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
8:11   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:16   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29 +2 Matt Thomas made jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 97-95
8:40   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Poole  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
8:48   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Personal foul on Stephen Curry  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
9:25   Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jordan Poole  
9:39 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 95-95
9:39   GS team rebound  
9:39   Eric Paschall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39   Shooting foul on Matt Thomas  
9:52   Out of bounds turnover on Terence Davis  
10:09 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 95-94
10:13   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:17   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
10:34   Jordan Poole missed layup  
10:43 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 95-91
10:58 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 92-91
11:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
11:08   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:23   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +3 Terence Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 92-88

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 27
GS Warriors 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:02   GS team rebound  
0:01   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
0:26   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
0:31   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
0:41   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
0:44   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:57 +2 Eric Paschall made floating jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 89-88
1:25 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 89-86
1:33   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
1:36   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell  
1:56   Turnover on Dragan Bender  
1:56   Offensive foul on Dragan Bender  
2:07   Out of bounds turnover on Terence Davis  
2:20 +1 Dragan Bender made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-86
2:20   GS team rebound  
2:20   Dragan Bender missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:20   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
2:28   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
2:28   GS team rebound  
2:29   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Bad pass turnover on Mychal Mulder, stolen by OG Anunoby  
2:57 +1 Norman Powell made free throw 86-85
2:57   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
2:57 +2 Norman Powell made layup 85-85
2:59   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Norman Powell  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:11   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 83-85
3:28   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
3:31   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:44   OG Anunoby missed jump shot  
4:08   Full timeout called  
4:10 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 83-82
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Mychal Mulder  
4:27 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 83-80
4:44 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup 83-77
4:53 +2 Marquese Chriss made hook shot, assist by Eric Paschall 81-77
5:07 +2 Norman Powell made fade-away jump shot 81-75
5:26 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 79-75
5:31   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
5:35   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:45   Marquese Chriss missed floating jump shot  
5:58 +2 OG Anunoby made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 79-73
6:20 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 77-73
6:36 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-70
6:36 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 76-70
6:36   Shooting foul on Mychal Mulder  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:43   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   GS team rebound  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
6:58   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16 +1 Stephen Curry made free throw 75-70
7:16   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
7:16 +3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 75-69
7:21   Offensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:22   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:23   Marquese Chriss missed hook shot  
7:35 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 75-66
7:54 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot 73-66
8:05 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-64
8:05 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 72-64
8:05   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:17   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Pascal Siakam  
8:41 +2 Stephen Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 71-64
9:02 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 71-62
9:10   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:14   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:25   Serge Ibaka missed hook shot  
9:41 +1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-62
9:41 +1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 68-61
9:41   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
9:53   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:53 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 68-60
9:53   Shooting foul on Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:04 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Stephen Curry 67-60
10:07   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
10:09   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:15   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:29   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 67-58
10:41   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:43   Marquese Chriss missed layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
10:55   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stephen Curry 64-58
11:36 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 64-55
11:40   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:45   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
GS Warriors 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 62-55
0:08   Lost ball turnover on Norman Powell, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-53
0:29 +1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 62-52
0:29   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
0:35 +2 Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 62-51
0:41   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:45   Stephen Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 60-51
1:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:02   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20 +1 Pascal Siakam made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-51
1:20 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
1:20   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
1:34 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup, assist by Stephen Curry 56-51
1:48   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
2:06 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
2:06 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 56-48
2:06   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
2:12   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
2:12   GS team rebound  
2:13   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:14   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:21   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry  
2:29   Pascal Siakam missed fade-away jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
2:41   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50 +2 Pascal Siakam made running Jump Shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 56-47
2:56   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:00   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:02   Stephen Curry missed finger-roll layup  
3:12   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Thomas  
3:24 +3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 54-47
3:46   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
3:49   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
4:02   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
4:21