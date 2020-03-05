ATL
The Washington Wizards hope to revitalize their run at the Eastern Conference playoffs when they return home from a difficult four-game road trip to host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The Wizards lost three of four games on their West Coast swing, which ended Wednesday with a 125-104 loss at Portland. The defeat dropped Washington 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for the final playoff spot in the NBA Eastern Conference.

The Wizards have been led by guard Bradley Beal, who has scored 25-plus points in 20 straight games, the third-longest streak by an Eastern Conference player since the 2000-01 season and the longest in team history. Beal scored 29 in the loss to Portland, but was only 10-for-29 from the floor.

Beal has enjoyed great success against the Hawks. In 26 career games, Beal is averaging 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He missed the first game against the Hawks this season while recovering from an injury, but scored 40 points in the second contest.

In an effort to foster a better defensive effort, the Wizards started Jerome Robinson at guard against the Blazers. He had four rebounds and one block in 26 minutes against Portland. Robinson also had 10 points, two steals and a block in Tuesday's 133-126 loss at Sacramento.

"He's got a lot of opportunities the remainder of the season to see if we can get better," coach Scott Brooks said. "I thought his defense was a big spark coming back from a big deficit (against the Kings). We need it. We need all the defenders we can possibly get."

The Hawks just finished a four-game homestand at 2-2 with wins over Brooklyn and Portland. But Atlanta was hammered 127-88 by Memphis on Monday night after shooting a season-low 32.3 percent.

"This is a game you can just throw in the trash," guard Trae Young said. "You can't rally watch film on this. All you can really do is reflect on your energy, reflect on how hard you competed."

Lack of effort appeared to be a problem in the Memphis game. The Hawks failed to play with the sort of energy they had shown in the previous two games, when they won both ends of a back-to-back for the first time this season.

"I don't know what that was," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said after Monday's game. "I don't know what to teach. You can't teach effort. You can talk about it. Effort is effort."

Young was limited to 19 points against Memphis, but still became the youngest Atlanta player (21 years, 165 days) to reach 800 career free throws made. He was 9-for-9 at the line against the Grizzlies and became the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

The Hawks are hopeful that rookie Cam Reddish (lower back pain) and veteran center Dewayne Dedmon (right elbow pain) can return soon. Atlanta had only 10 healthy players on Monday.

"It's tough when you've got more dudes in suits than jerseys," Pierce said. "We've just got to get everybody healthy. Three games in four nights isn't easy."

Washington and Atlanta have split the two previous meetings, with each winning on its home court. The Wizards won 111-101 on Jan. 10 and the Hawks won 152-133 on Jan. 26. The final meeting will be March 20 in Atlanta.

2nd Quarter
ATL Hawks 21
WAS Wizards 25

Time Team Play Score
1:49   Turnover on Cam Reddish  
2:09 +2 Shabazz Napier made reverse layup 55-58
2:19   Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter  
2:42 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 55-56
2:56   Personal foul on John Collins  
2:56   WAS team rebound  
2:56   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
3:06   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Out of bounds turnover on John Collins  
3:39 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 55-54
4:00   Full timeout called  
4:00 +2 John Collins made dunk 55-51
4:00   Offensive rebound by John Collins  
4:02   Cam Reddish missed dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant  
4:07   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
4:09   Bradley Beal missed running Jump Shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
4:24   Jeff Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:24 +1 Jeff Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
4:24   Personal foul on Jerome Robinson  
4:43 +3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 52-51
4:59 +3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot 52-48
5:12   Traveling violation turnover on Bradley Beal  
5:21 +2 Cam Reddish made driving layup 49-48
5:28   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
5:31   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53 +2 Jeff Teague made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 47-48
5:57   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
6:05 +2 Bradley Beal made driving layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 45-48
6:15 +2 Jeff Teague made driving layup 45-46
6:24 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 43-46
6:46 +2 Jeff Teague made running Jump Shot 43-43
6:59   Full timeout called  
7:01 +3 Troy Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davis Bertans 41-43
7:09 +2 Jeff Teague made floating jump shot 41-40
7:15   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
7:15   Rui Hachimura missed layup, blocked by John Collins  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
7:19   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr.  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Huerter  
7:44   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56 +2 Kevin Huerter made running Jump Shot 39-40
8:08   Turnover on Isaac Bonga  
8:08   Offensive foul on Isaac Bonga  
8:11   Lost ball turnover on De'Andre Hunter, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
8:18   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
8:23   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
8:29   Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39 +1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
8:39   ATL team rebound  
8:39   De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:39   Shooting foul on Moe Wagner  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Jeff Teague  
8:57   Troy Brown Jr. missed jump shot  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Vince Carter, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
9:24   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
9:24   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
9:27   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
9:40   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
9:58 +1 Davis Bertans made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-40
9:58 +1 Davis Bertans made 1st of 2 free throws 36-39
9:58   Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter  
10:02 +2 DeWayne Dedmon made layup, assist by Kevin Huerter 36-38
10:29 +3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
10:31   Defensive rebound by Davis Bertans  
10:33   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
10:49 +1 Jerome Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-35
10:49 +1 Jerome Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
10:49   Shooting foul on DeWayne Dedmon  
10:58   Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish  
11:12   Out of bounds turnover on Troy Brown Jr.  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Moe Wagner  
11:33   De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Davis Bertans, stolen by De'Andre Hunter  

1st Quarter
ATL Hawks 34
WAS Wizards 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   ATL team rebound  
0:00   Brandon Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Personal foul on Bradley Beal  
0:07 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made dunk 34-33
0:07   Offensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
0:09   Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
0:32   Brandon Goodwin missed driving layup, blocked by Isaac Bonga  
0:41 +2 Bradley Beal made jump shot 34-31
0:59 +3 Vince Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Treveon Graham 34-29
1:05   Defensive rebound by Bruno Fernando  
1:07   Davis Bertans missed turnaround jump shot  
1:20 +2 Treveon Graham made layup, assist by Brandon Goodwin 31-29
1:29 +2 Isaac Bonga made driving layup 29-29
1:47 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Goodwin 29-27
1:58 +2 Bradley Beal made layup, assist by Troy Brown Jr. 26-27
2:14 +3 Cam Reddish made 3-pt. jump shot 26-25
2:29 +2 Moe Wagner made layup 23-25
2:44 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 23-23
3:00 +2 Troy Brown Jr. made driving layup, assist by Bradley Beal 21-23
3:10 +2 Cam Reddish made jump shot 21-21
3:23   Turnover on Moe Wagner  
3:23   Offensive foul on Moe Wagner  
3:35   Turnover on Treveon Graham  
3:35   Offensive foul on Treveon Graham  
3:42   Personal foul on Davis Bertans  
3:55 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-21
3:55 +1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-20
3:55   Shooting foul on Bruno Fernando  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.  
4:01   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19 +2 Moe Wagner made dunk, assist by Bradley Beal 19-19
4:32 +2 Bruno Fernando made layup 19-17
4:50 +1 Shabazz Napier made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
4:50 +1 Shabazz Napier made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
4:50   Shooting foul on Kevin Huerter  
5:09 +2 Kevin Huerter made jump shot 17-15
5:23   Out of bounds turnover on Shabazz Napier  
5:35   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:34   ATL team rebound  
5:34   Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:00   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   WAS team rebound  
6:06   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kevin Huerter  
6:21   Out of bounds turnover on Cam Reddish  
6:23   Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:26   Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40 +2 De'Andre Hunter made jump shot 15-15
6:40   Offensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter  
6:43   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52 +1 Thomas Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
6:52 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
6:52   Full timeout called  
6:52   Shooting foul on John Collins  
7:08 +3 DeWayne Dedmon made 3-pt. jump shot 13-13
7:24 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 10-13
7:44 +2 John Collins made dunk, assist by Jeff Teague 10-10
7:50   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Kevin Huerter  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
8:08   Kevin Huerter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21 +3 Jerome Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 8-10
8:29   WAS team rebound  
8:29   Jeff Teague missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:11 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Andre Hunter 8-7
9:19   Lost ball turnover on Bradley Beal, stolen by DeWayne Dedmon  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
9:33   DeWayne Dedmon missed layup  
9:52 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 5-7
9:59   Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal  
10:01   John Collins missed driving layup, blocked by Bradley Beal  
10:11   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon  
10:15   Thomas Bryant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:15 +1 Thomas Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
10:15   Shooting foul on John Collins  
10:26 +1 John Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
10:26 +1 John Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
10:26   Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson  
10:28   Defensive rebound by John Collins  
10:30   Thomas Bryant missed floating jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant  
10:52   DeWayne Dedmon missed hook shot  
11:04 +3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
11:17 +3 Kevin Huerter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Teague 3-0
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Jeff Teague  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
11:36   De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
B. Beal
3 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
30.4 Pts. Per Game 30.4
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
57.9 Field Goal % 45.7
57.9 Three Point % 45.6
81.3 Free Throw % 84.0
  Turnover on Cam Reddish 1:49
+ 2 Shabazz Napier made reverse layup 2:09
  Out of bounds turnover on De'Andre Hunter 2:19
+ 2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 2:42
  Personal foul on John Collins 2:56
  WAS team rebound 2:56
  De'Andre Hunter missed jump shot 2:56
  Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter 3:03
  Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:06
  Out of bounds turnover on John Collins 3:25
+ 3 Bradley Beal made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 3:39
Team Stats
Points 55 58
Field Goals 22-39 (56.4%) 19-34 (55.9%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 18 17
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 13 12
Team 3 3
Assists 8 10
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 8 10
Technicals 0 0
1234T
away team logo Hawks 19-44 3421--55
home team logo Wizards 22-39 3325--58
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 19-44 111.1 PPG 43 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Wizards 22-39 115.9 PPG 42 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
C. Reddish SG 10.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.5 APG 36.8 FG%
B. Beal SG 30.4 PPG 4.3 RPG 6.1 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Reddish SG 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
B. Beal SG 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
56.4 FG% 55.9
50.0 3PT FG% 47.4
66.7 FT% 91.7
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
S. Napier
J. Robinson
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 18 2 2 7/9 4/5 0/0 1 18 0 1 2 0 2 -1 23
S. Napier 9 2 4 3/6 1/4 2/2 0 12 0 0 4 0 2 +2 15
J. Robinson 8 3 1 2/5 2/5 2/2 2 16 3 0 0 0 3 +4 16
T. Bryant 3 1 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 10 0 1 0 0 1 0 5
R. Hachimura 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
B. Beal
S. Napier
J. Robinson
T. Bryant
R. Hachimura
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 18 2 2 7/9 4/5 0/0 1 18 0 1 2 0 2 -1 23
S. Napier 9 2 4 3/6 1/4 2/2 0 12 0 0 4 0 2 +2 15
J. Robinson 8 3 1 2/5 2/5 2/2 2 16 3 0 0 0 3 +4 16
T. Bryant 3 1 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 10 0 1 0 0 1 0 5
R. Hachimura 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
T. Brown Jr.
D. Bertans
M. Wagner
I. Bonga
J. Wall
I. Smith
J. Williams
A. Schofield
A. Pasecniks
G. Payton II
G. Mathews
I. Mahinmi
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Brown Jr. 9 3 2 3/4 1/1 2/2 2 11 0 0 1 1 2 +3 15
D. Bertans 5 1 1 1/5 1/4 2/2 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 +5 7
M. Wagner 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 1 1 +1 5
I. Bonga 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 1 0 0 +1 2
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schofield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pasecniks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 14 10 19/34 9/19 11/12 10 106 3 3 10 2 12 +15 88
NBA Scores