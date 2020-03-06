MIL
LAL

Lakers look for revenge against visiting Bucks

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

Lakers look for revenge against visiting Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a Friday night clash between clubs with the NBA's best records.

In their initial meeting on Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, the Bucks defeated the Lakers, 111-104. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo played a huge role in the outcome with 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. George Hill had 21 points off the bench and Khris Middleton added 15 for Milwaukee, which led by double digits for much of the contest before holding off a late Los Angeles rally.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 36 points and 10 rebounds, while James finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

"Obviously, they're going to try to get payback. We beat them pretty bad," said Eric Bledsoe, who missed the game with a fractured right leg. "They're going to come out strong, so we just have to match their intensity. They're at the top for a reason. They got two of the best players in the league and a great supporting cast, so we just have to match their intensity."

The Lakers head into the contest as winners of nine of their last 10, including a 120-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Davis collected 37 points, 13 rebounds and four steals as the Lakers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second quarter, seized an 11-point halftime advantage and never relinquished the lead.

Davis scored 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the second quarter, when Los Angeles outscored Philadelphia 37-19, and connected on 4 of 5 3-pointers and 13 of 19 shots from the floor overall.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has encouraged Davis to shoot more from long distance.

"He scores in a variety of ways, he's a threat in a variety of ways and we are continuing to wind him up from the 3-point line to be aggressive in those situations," Vogel said. "One of the best plays of the night was with the defender, I think it was Mike Scott, racing out to Anthony after he knocked down two 3s and just the lane being wide open and he just goes and tears the rim down. That's why we shoot 3s with Anthony, to carry that threat."

Said Davis: "Coach said it opens up the floor for me, opens up the floor for the team, (puts) space where teams are not helping as much, and when I'm able to knock down a couple, I'm able to show the pump fake and then drive and get a layup or a pass for my team."

James added 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds as the Western Conference-leading Lakers improved to 47-13.

The Bucks have won seven of eight and 21 of the their past 24 contests while posting the league's best record at 53-9. They bounced back from Monday's 105-89 loss to the Miami Heat for a 119-100 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo scored 29 points, grabbed 12 boards and recorded six assists after managing just 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting in the defeat at Miami. Milwaukee blew a 22-point lead against Indiana before taking command in the second half.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 14
LAL Lakers 8

Time Team Play Score
8:17   Full timeout called  
8:17 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 36-27
8:25   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:28   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 33-27
8:46 +2 Alex Caruso made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 31-27
9:00   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
9:09   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
9:17   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 31-25
9:38 +2 LeBron James made layup 28-25
9:57 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving dunk 28-23
9:59   Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:04   Brook Lopez missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:04 +1 Brook Lopez made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
10:04   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
10:25 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
10:25 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
10:25   Shooting foul on Brook Lopez  
10:44 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 25-21
10:53 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 22-21
11:04   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:06   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:18   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Pat Connaughton, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  

1st Quarter
MIL Bucks 22
LAL Lakers 19

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 22-19
0:00   Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
0:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed alley-oop shot  
0:05   MIL team rebound  
0:06   Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29 +2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 22-17
0:32 +3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 22-15
0:47   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
0:48   Rajon Rondo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:48 +1 Rajon Rondo made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
0:48   Personal foul on Kyle Korver  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:55   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03 +2 Alex Caruso made running Jump Shot 19-14
1:23 +2 Pat Connaughton made dunk 19-12
1:25   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:27   Donte DiVincenzo missed driving layup  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
1:48   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
1:58 +2 Khris Middleton made floating jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 17-12
2:10   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:13   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Korver  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:45   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
2:59   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Turnover on Robin Lopez  
3:08   Offensive foul on Robin Lopez  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:14   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
3:21   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed finger-roll layup  
3:39 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made driving layup 15-12
3:58   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
4:02   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 13-12
4:37   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
4:40   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed floating jump shot  
4:59 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 13-10
5:08   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:11   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30 +1 Anthony Davis made free throw 13-8
5:30   Shooting foul on Eric Bledsoe  
5:30 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup, assist by Avery Bradley 13-7
5:39   Lost ball turnover on Robin Lopez, stolen by JaVale McGee  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
5:48   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
5:56   Anthony Davis missed floating jump shot  
6:06   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
6:06   Personal foul on Robin Lopez  
6:16   LAL team rebound  
6:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
6:19   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
6:35   Turnover on LeBron James  
6:35   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
6:46   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:49   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
6:57   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Brook Lopez, stolen by Danny Green  
7:12   Jumpball  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
7:18   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by JaVale McGee  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:29   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo  
7:39   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:42   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Wesley Matthews  
8:01   LAL team rebound  
8:01   Anthony Davis missed free throw  
8:01   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:10 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 13-5
8:10   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
8:10 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 12-5
8:12   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
8:17   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 10-5
8:48 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 7-5
8:55   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:57   Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
9:06   Anthony Davis missed floating jump shot  
9:16   Personal foul on Wesley Matthews  
9:26   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:27   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
9:47 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Eric Bledsoe 7-2
10:16 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by Danny Green 5-2
10:16   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:18   Danny Green missed floating jump shot  
10:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
10:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
10:35   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Eric Bledsoe  
10:51 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 3-0
10:51   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
10:51 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made layup 2-0
10:53   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
10:58   LeBron James missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
11:07   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo  
11:17   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:28   Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Personal foul on JaVale McGee  
11:41   MIL team rebound  
11:41   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:46   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
L. James
23 SF
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
54.8 Field Goal % 49.7
54.7 Three Point % 49.6
63.2 Free Throw % 69.3
  Full timeout called 8:17
+ 3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wesley Matthews 8:17
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 8:25
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:28
+ 2 Eric Bledsoe made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 8:33
+ 2 Alex Caruso made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 8:46
  Personal foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 9:00
  Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo 9:06
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:09
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver 9:17
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:17
Team Stats
Points 36 27
Field Goals 13-31 (41.9%) 11-31 (35.5%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 1-14 (7.1%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 18
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 17 12
Team 2 3
Assists 8 6
Steals 3 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 6 4
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
12 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
J. McGee C 7
2 PTS, 7 REB
1234T
away team logo Bucks 53-9 2214--36
home team logo Lakers 47-13 198--27
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 53-9 119.1 PPG 52.1 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Lakers 47-13 114.6 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29.6 PPG 13.8 RPG 5.8 APG 54.8 FG%
A. Davis PF 26.6 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.2 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 12 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
A. Davis PF 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
41.9 FG% 35.5
27.8 3PT FG% 7.1
83.3 FT% 66.7
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
K. Korver
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 12 7 4 4/8 0/2 4/4 2 11 0 0 0 1 6 +5 27
B. Lopez 10 1 0 3/3 3/3 1/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 1 +13 10
K. Korver 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 +6 3
E. Bledsoe 2 3 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 11 2 0 1 0 3 +10 10
W. Matthews 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1 +10 4
On Court
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
K. Korver
E. Bledsoe
W. Matthews
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 12 7 4 4/8 0/2 4/4 2 11 0 0 0 1 6 +5 27
B. Lopez 10 1 0 3/3 3/3 1/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 1 +13 10
K. Korver 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 +6 3
E. Bledsoe 2 3 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 11 2 0 1 0 3 +10 10
W. Matthews 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1 +10 4
On Bench
M. Williams
P. Connaughton
D. DiVincenzo
R. Lopez
G. Hill
F. Mason
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
E. Ilyasova
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Williams 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 +4 4
P. Connaughton 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 2 2 -1 5
D. DiVincenzo 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -4 4
R. Lopez 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 2 1 1 -5 0
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 21 8 13/31 5/18 5/6 8 64 3 0 6 4 17 +38 67
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
K. Caldwell-Pope
A. Caruso
L. James
D. Howard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 5 1 0 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 8 0 1 1 1 0 -4 6
K. Caldwell-Pope 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0 -4 5
A. Caruso 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
L. James 4 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -9 10
D. Howard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 -6 1
On Court
A. Davis
K. Caldwell-Pope
A. Caruso
L. James
D. Howard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 5 1 0 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 8 0 1 1 1 0 -4 6
K. Caldwell-Pope 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0 -4 5
A. Caruso 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
L. James 4 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -9 10
D. Howard 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 -6 1
On Bench
R. Rondo
K. Kuzma
M. Morris
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
D. Waiters
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 3 1 2 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 8
K. Kuzma 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
M. Morris 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 15 6 11/31 1/14 4/6 6 52 4 1 4 3 12 -32 38
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores