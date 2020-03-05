POR
PHO

With time running out, playoff-hopeful Blazers visit Suns

  • FLM
  • Mar 05, 2020

If the Portland Trail Blazers are to overcome the 3 1/2-game gap between them and the Memphis Grizzlies, the team currently holding the Western Conference's final playoff spot, games against struggling teams such as the Phoenix Suns will be a top priority.

That will be the case Friday night, when the Blazers travel to Arizona to play the Suns.

Portland has won two straight and on Wednesday night welcomed back All-Star guard Damian Lillard from a groin injury he suffered on Feb. 12. Lillard scored 22 points in a 125-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

Portland got solid performances out of several players. Center Hassan Whiteside recorded his 48th double-double of the season with 24 points and 16 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony had a team-high 25 points, and C.J. McCollum added 22.

But with 19 games to go in the regular season, Portland has to make its move if the Blazers hope to make the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

"We have to win a lot of games," McCollum told The Oregonian. "Don't know how many, but we got to take advantage of every game, especially against teams that are under .500 and especially in games that we play at home. Just take it one game at a time and try to win as many as we can."

A key stretch awaits, as Portland opens a six-game homestand Saturday. Having Lillard back is a huge boost.

"I felt pretty good," Lillard told reporters after Wednesday's game. "I thought I moved pretty well. I picked my moments to really explode and take off and cut hard and fight over screens and stuff like that. I didn't feel restricted."

The Suns have lost four straight games and have essentially played themselves out of the race for the eighth seed, trailing the Grizzlies by seven games. Phoenix has lost third-leading scorer Kelly Oubre Jr. for at least four weeks after he had surgery on a torn meniscus in his right knee earlier this week.

Oubre has career-high averages of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

"That's our energy guy. Nobody can really do it like him when it comes to bringing energy and making tough plays on the ball and on offense as well," center Deandre Ayton told reporters of Oubre. "Dunking on people, bringing that momentum. And the fans love him."

Phoenix also could also be without Ayton on Friday. He left Tuesday's 123-114 home loss to the Toronto Raptors with a left ankle injury with just 2:50 to play.

Coach Monty Williams doesn't think Ayton will be available Friday against the Blazers. Ayton also missed the Suns' last meeting at home against the Blazers, a 111-110 loss in December.

Ayton was serving the final days of a league suspension on that day. Oubre scored 24 points in the game, won by the Blazers on a late basket and free throw from Lillard.

If Ayton doesn't play, the Suns will be missing his career-high averages of 19 points and 12 rebounds (though he has played in only 30 games this season).

Portland has won its last five games in Phoenix.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

4th Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 35
PHO Suns 32

Time Team Play Score
0:20 +3 Wenyen Gabriel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 117-127
0:29 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 114-127
0:29 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 114-126
0:29   Shooting foul on Caleb Swanigan  
0:50   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Devin Booker  
1:00   Full timeout called  
1:00 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 114-125
1:22 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 114-122
1:30   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
1:57   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:06   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
2:29 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 111-122
2:44 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 108-122
3:06 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Trevor Ariza 108-119
3:17   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
3:22 +2 Dario Saric made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 106-119
3:38 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 106-117
3:49 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 104-117
3:49   PHO team rebound  
3:49   Dario Saric missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   Shooting foul on Damian Lillard  
4:00   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:14   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20 +2 Aron Baynes made dunk 104-116
4:20   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
4:25   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:42   Full timeout called  
4:43 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 104-114
4:55   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
5:08   Violation  
5:28 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 101-114
5:34   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:37   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57 +2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup 98-114
6:09 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Devin Booker 96-114
6:12   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:14   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 96-112
6:47 +1 Dario Saric made free throw 94-112
6:47   Full timeout called  
6:47   Personal foul on Damian Lillard  
6:47 +2 Dario Saric made layup 94-111
7:05 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 94-109
7:17   Turnover on Devin Booker  
7:17   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
7:23   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
7:35 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 91-109
7:35 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 90-109
7:35 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 89-109
7:35   Shooting foul on Jevon Carter  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
7:44   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 88-109
8:00   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:03   CJ McCollum missed running Jump Shot  
8:15 +2 Devin Booker made running Jump Shot 86-109
8:36   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
8:39   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53 +1 Aron Baynes made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-107
8:53 +1 Aron Baynes made 1st of 2 free throws 86-106
8:53   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
9:07   CJ McCollum missed running Jump Shot  
9:12 +2 Aron Baynes made dunk 86-105
9:12   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
9:15   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
9:21   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Ty Jerome  
9:46   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Full timeout called  
9:57 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 86-103
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Swanigan, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
10:02   Aron Baynes missed alley-oop shot  
10:15 +2 Anfernee Simons made alley-oop shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 86-101
10:26   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Mikal Bridges, stolen by Anfernee Simons  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:33   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Caleb Swanigan 84-101
11:02 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aron Baynes 82-101
11:22   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
11:27   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
11:45 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 82-98
11:58   Backcourt turnover on Gary Trent Jr.  

3rd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 24
PHO Suns 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
0:01   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:08   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
0:30 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot 82-95
0:34   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:37   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
0:55 +2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot, assist by CJ McCollum 79-95
1:16 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 77-95
1:38   Offensive goaltending turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
1:52 +1 Jevon Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-92
1:52 +1 Jevon Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 77-91
1:52   Personal foul on Gary Trent Jr.  
2:06 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 77-90
2:07   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:09   Damian Lillard missed floating jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
2:20   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Jumpball  
2:44 +2 CJ McCollum made layup, assist by Damian Lillard 75-90
2:47   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:51   Cheick Diallo missed hook shot  
2:52   Jumpball  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:01   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made free throw 73-90
3:15   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
3:15 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made layup 72-90
3:17   Lost ball turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Gary Trent Jr.  
3:28 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 70-90
3:28 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 69-90
3:28   POR team rebound  
3:28   Damian Lillard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
3:28   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:37   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54 +2 Hassan Whiteside made floating jump shot, assist by Mario Hezonja 68-90
3:59   POR team rebound  
3:58   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
4:10 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 66-90
4:10   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:10   Turnover on Aron Baynes  
4:10   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
4:26   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-90
4:39 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 65-89
4:39   Shooting foul on Trevor Ariza  
4:56 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 65-88
4:56   Shooting foul on Elie Okobo  
4:56 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 64-88
5:05   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Gary Trent Jr.  
5:14   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
5:26   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Dario Saric  
5:55 +1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-88
5:55 +1 Ricky Rubio made 1st of 2 free throws 62-87
5:55   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
6:01   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
6:04   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:17   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by Dario Saric  
6:47   Full timeout called  
6:50 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 62-86
6:54   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
6:58   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
7:23 +2 Dario Saric made layup, assist by Devin Booker 62-83
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
7:54 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 62-81
8:03   Personal foul on CJ McCollum  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
8:07   Damian Lillard missed driving layup, blocked by Aron Baynes  
8:19 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup 62-78
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:42   Full timeout called  
8:42 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Ricky Rubio 62-76
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Aron Baynes  
9:05 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 62-74
9:12   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
9:15   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Personal foul on Trevor Ariza  
9:27   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
9:40 +2 Trevor Ariza made dunk 62-71
9:41   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:41   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
9:41   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
9:41 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 60-71
10:01 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 58-71
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Dario Saric  
10:19   Traveling violation turnover on Dario Saric  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:30   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
10:43 +2 Devin Booker made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 58-69
10:47   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
10:47   Trevor Ariza missed dunk  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:53   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
11:06   Violation  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
11:18   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:24   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Ariza, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
11:36   Aron Baynes missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  

2nd Quarter
POR Trail Blazers 36
PHO Suns 33

Time Team Play Score
0:01   POR team rebound  
0:01   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
0:07 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 58-67
0:28 +2 Hassan Whiteside made reverse layup, assist by CJ McCollum 58-64
0:40 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 56-64
0:59   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
1:02   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17 +2 Devin Booker made reverse layup 56-61
1:32 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 56-59
1:43   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:51   Dario Saric missed running Jump Shot  
2:05 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 54-59
2:16   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:23   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
2:37 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 52-59
2:37 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 52-59
2:37 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 52-59
3:00   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
3:00   Offensive foul on Aron Baynes  
3:10 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 50-59
3:20   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:23   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:24   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
3:27   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:30   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   PHO team rebound  
3:39   Dario Saric missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:48   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
3:54 +1 Trevor Ariza made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-59
3:54 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-59
3:54 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 3 free throws 45-59
3:54   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
3:59   Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
4:14 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 44-59
4:16   POR team rebound  
4:16   Carmelo Anthony missed driving layup, blocked by Aron Baynes  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:26   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 41-59
4:54   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:05   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
5:13 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 38-59
5:33 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 36-59
5:42   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:43   Ty Jerome missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum