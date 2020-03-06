PHI
The Golden State Warriors get an opportunity to share in a homecoming of sorts for Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The salary cap-handcuffed Warriors signed Robinson and Burks as free agents over the summer in an attempt to replenish a roster that had undergone major changes in the wake of the team's fifth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals in June.

The veterans turned out to be two of the best bargains of the offseason, with Robinson averaging career-bests in scoring (12.9) and rebounds (4.7) for Warriors, while Burks did the same in scoring (16.1) and assists (3.1).

The much needed production didn't help the Warriors win many games without Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and, for the most part, Stephen Curry. But the impressive production caught the eye of the depth-shy 76ers, who not only sent the Warriors three future second-round picks for the duo, but also gave Golden State financial relief that could help it moving forward by virtue of avoiding the NBA's repeater tax this year.

Robinson and Burks didn't have an immediate impact after the trade deadline last month, but things appear to be changing.

Robinson exploded for a season-best-tying 25 points in Tuesday's showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, while Burks has heated up over the previous three games, scoring in double figures in each while averaging 14.7 points and totaling seven 3-pointers.

The 76ers lost to the Lakers, as well as to the Los Angeles Clippers, to begin a four-game Western swing. But Robinson and Burks combined for 22 points off the bench Thursday night in a 125-108 win at Sacramento.

"Just go play with an extra little chip on our shoulders (and) have fun with it," Robinson told reporters in Sacramento of his first trip back to San Francisco. "No disrespect. Not hard feelings. It's just going to be cool to go against some of the guys we have been practicing against and playing with all year."

One of those players is Curry, who was playing alongside Robinson and Burks in the fourth game of the season in October when he broke his left hand.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player missed the next 58 games, and finally got the green light to return in Thursday's 121-113 loss to Toronto, the Warriors' 10th consecutive home defeat.

He didn't shoot particularly well (6-for-16 overall, 3-for-12 on 3-pointers), but did manage 23 points and at least a couple of the deep 3-pointers that have become his trademark.

"Excited to be back out there," he assured the media afterward. "We had some good moments. Obviously, Toronto is a championship team that has a lot of chemistry and they know how to win. For us it was a good step in the right direction, everybody just competing, and we can build off of this."

The Warriors and 76ers met in Philadelphia in January, with the 76ers coming away with a 115-104 win.

Robinson (20) and Burks (12) combined for 32 points for the Warriors in the loss. D'Angelo Russell, also dealt by Golden State last month, contributed an additional 28.

All-Star center Joel Embiid, who had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers in the earlier meeting, has been ruled out of the rematch with a shoulder injury.

The 76ers hope to get back guard Josh Richardson, who missed the Lakers and Kings games with a concussion. All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains out because of a nerve issue in his injured back.

4th Quarter
PHI 76ers 18
GS Warriors 25

Time Team Play Score
3:11 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 108-107
3:11   GS team rebound  
3:11   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
3:28 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Al Horford 108-106
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:42 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot 106-106
3:45   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
3:47   Mike Scott missed dunk  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
3:51   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
4:19 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 106-104
4:39 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 106-102
4:39 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 105-102
4:39   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
4:52 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 104-102
4:52   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
4:52 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Eric Paschall 104-101
5:08 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 104-99
5:26 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 101-99
5:31   Personal foul on Al Horford  
5:46 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot 101-96
6:06 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 99-96
6:21   Out of bounds turnover on Furkan Korkmaz  
6:31   Full timeout called  
6:31   Turnover on Eric Paschall  
6:31   Offensive foul on Eric Paschall  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:39   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 99-94
7:09   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:13   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
7:32   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 99-92
8:04 +2 Damion Lee made floating jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 96-92
8:13   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:18   Raul Neto missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
8:35   Jordan Poole missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Full timeout called  
8:48   Double dribble turnover on Raul Neto  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
8:54   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09 +2 Alec Burks made dunk 96-90
9:04   Offensive rebound by Alec Burks  
9:11   Al Horford missed jump shot  
9:37 +2 Jordan Poole made finger-roll layup 94-90
9:47   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
9:50   Al Horford missed jump shot  
10:12 +2 Jordan Poole made hook shot 94-88
10:31 +3 Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 94-86
10:46 +1 Chasson Randle made 2nd of 2 free throws 91-86
10:46 +1 Chasson Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 91-85
10:46   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
10:55   Alec Burks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:55 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 91-84
10:55   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
11:07 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Chasson Randle 90-84
11:11   Lost ball turnover on Al Horford, stolen by Chasson Randle  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
11:29   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
11:42   Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 33
GS Warriors 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
0:03   Jordan Poole missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:03   GS team rebound  
0:03   Jordan Poole missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:03   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
0:08 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 90-82
0:30 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 87-82
0:41 +2 Al Horford made hook shot 87-80
1:02 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-80
1:02 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 85-79
1:02   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
1:17   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 85-78
1:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
1:44   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Poole  
1:59 +1 Glenn Robinson III made free throw 85-75
1:59   Shooting foul on Jordan Poole  
1:59 +2 Glenn Robinson III made layup 84-75
1:59   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
2:02   Eric Paschall missed layup, blocked by Glenn Robinson III  
2:21 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 82-75
2:32   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:39   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
2:52   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Full timeout called  
3:18 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Mychal Mulder 79-75
3:34 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 79-73
3:42   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
3:52   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10 +2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk, assist by Mike Scott 77-73
4:21   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
4:25   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
4:34   Shake Milton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:34 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 75-73
4:34   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
4:46 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 74-73
5:06   3-second violation turnover on Tobias Harris  
5:28 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 74-70
5:34   Personal foul on Mike Scott  
5:45   Full timeout called  
5:52 +2 Shake Milton made floating jump shot, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 74-67
6:17 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Juan Toscano-Anderson 72-67
6:32 +2 Glenn Robinson III made finger-roll layup, assist by Tobias Harris 72-65
6:55 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made driving dunk 70-65
7:07 +1 Shake Milton made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-63
7:07 +1 Shake Milton made 1st of 2 free throws 69-63
7:07   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
7:30 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 68-63
7:46 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup, assist by Matisse Thybulle 68-61
8:06 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made reverse layup, assist by Mychal Mulder 66-61
8:23 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford 66-59
8:38 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made dunk 64-59
8:40   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
8:44   Marquese Chriss missed floating jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:52   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
9:05   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:18   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
9:28   Personal foul on Tobias Harris  
9:46 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup, assist by Mike Scott 64-57
9:49   Offensive rebound by Mike Scott  
9:51   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
9:57   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
10:07   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
10:17   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
10:24   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed jump shot  
10:44 +2 Al Horford made reverse layup 62-57
10:44 +2 Al Horford made reverse layup 62-57
10:54   PHI team rebound  
10:55   Matisse Thybulle missed floating jump shot  
11:13 +2 Mychal Mulder made jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 60-57
11:29 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 60-55
11:40   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:44   Andrew Wiggins missed turnaround jump shot  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 31
GS Warriors 34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:02   Tobias Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
0:14   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
0:16   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
0:27   Offensive rebound by Damion Lee  
0:29   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
0:33 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
0:33   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
0:37 +1 Mychal Mulder made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
0:37 +1 Mychal Mulder made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
0:37   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:39   Tobias Harris missed hook shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
0:56 +2 Marquese Chriss made finger-roll layup, assist by Eric Paschall 55-53
1:23 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Raul Neto 55-51
1:36   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
1:38   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
1:42   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Scott  
1:55   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
2:10   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-51
2:22   GS team rebound  
2:22   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:22   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
2:37 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-50
2:37 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 52-50
2:37   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
2:50 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 51-50
3:02 +1 Mike Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
3:02   PHI team rebound  
3:02   Mike Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:02   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
3:16 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 50-48
3:18   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:20   Marquese Chriss missed reverse layup  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
3:25   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
3:53 +3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 50-46
4:04   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
4:14 +2 Damion Lee made finger-roll layup 47-46
4:36 +2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Glenn Robinson III 47-44
4:54 +3 Mychal Mulder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 45-44
5:02   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
5:06   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Full timeout called  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:26   Mychal Mulder missed jump shot  
5:38 +2 Al Horford made reverse layup, assist by Alec Burks 45-41
6:03 +2 Eric Paschall made layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 43-41
6:05   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:09   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:19   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
6:33   GS team rebound  
6:35   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jordan Poole  
7:06 +2 Matisse Thybulle made layup, assist by Al Horford 43-39
7:20 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot 41-39
7:30   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
7:35   Tobias Harris missed fade-away jump shot  
7:58 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 41-37
8:12   Traveling violation turnover on Al Horford  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:20   Jordan Poole missed running Jump Shot  
8:38 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 41-34
8:57 +1 Eric Paschall made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-34
8:57 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-33
8:57 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 3 free throws 38-32
8:57   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
9:14   Full timeout called  
9:14 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot 38-31
9:32 +2 Jordan Poole made finger-roll layup 35-31
9:51 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 35-29
10:09 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot 32-29
10:23 +2 Mike Scott made finger-roll layup, assist by Alec Burks 32-27
10:47 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 30-27
10:59 +2 Alec Burks made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 30-25
11:13 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 28-25
11:30 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Mike Scott 28-23
11:48 +2 Dragan Bender made dunk, assist by Eric Paschall 26-23

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 26
GS Warriors 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
