Blazers, Kings battle for ninth place in West

  • Mar 07, 2020

The Portland Trail Blazers could be entering a make-or-break stretch when they open a six-game homestand with a crucial matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Both teams are 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs are another half-game behind.

Portland is just 11-23 on the road, which raises the stakes for a homestand that includes a key game against the Grizzlies on Thursday.

But first the Trail Blazers need to move on from a disappointing 127-117 road loss against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

"I can assure you we were trying to win, just didn't play well," shooting guard CJ McCollum said afterward. "They came out with more energy, they made shots, we didn't shoot the ball particularly well to start, and then we got behind the 8-ball."

Portland never led, and it trailed by as many as 26 points during the subpar effort. The club also had no answer for Phoenix big man Aron Baynes, who established career highs of 37 points and nine 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside had 23 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots but also was one of the players who couldn't extinguish Baynes' hot hand.

"He had a career night, bro. It happens," Whiteside told reporters. "He took 23 shots. He got hot. Once he hit a step back over (Damian Lillard), I knew he was feeling good."

McCollum, who had 25 points and eight assists, has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games.

Lillard shot just 6-for-16 against Phoenix while playing in his second contest after sitting out six with a groin injury. Lillard is averaging 23 points in his two games back.

Sacramento has dropped 12 straight games in Portland since last winning there on Dec. 8, 2012.

The Kings had won six of their past seven games before falling 125-108 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Sacramento committed 18 turnovers in an effort that greatly disappointed coach Luke Walton.

"It was kind of how we approached the game for some reason," Walton said of his club's play. "There's always going to be turnovers that the other team forces, but it seems like there were four or five that were completely uncharacteristic of us."

The Kings are certainly aware of the importance of the current stretch of game. They return home for four games after the stop in Portland.

Sacramento has missed the playoffs in each of the past 13 seasons, and that only raises the stakes.

"Teams are fighting for position and fighting to get in," point guard De'Aaron Fox said, "so everybody is playing with more of a sense of urgency. You kind of feel it tighten up a little bit."

After the upcoming homestand, Sacramento faces a four-game road trip.

Taking care of business now is crucial in the eyes of shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

"In this league, you can't relax -- that's what I learned, there's no space to relax," Bogdanovic said. "All the teams and all the players are here for a reason, and everyone is ready to step up and have a big night."

Fox scored 23 points against Philadelphia while backup shooting guard Buddy Hield scored 22 to halt a stretch of six straight games of being held under 20.

The Kings also could get back power forward Richaun Holmes (shoulder) next week. He last played on Jan. 6.

The Trail Blazers are preparing for the pending return of center Jusuf Nurkic, who hasn't played since badly breaking his lower left leg late last season. He is targeting March 15 against the Houston Rockets as his first game back.

Nurkic's return would give the Trail Blazers a second strong big man to go with Whiteside, who has eight games of 20 or more boards this season.

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 11
POR Trail Blazers 9

Time Team Play Score
8:29 +2 Mario Hezonja made driving layup 51-33
8:42 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 51-31
9:00 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 49-31
9:02   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
9:04   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 49-29
9:37 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 46-29
9:51   Discontinue dribble turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:05   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 46-27
10:33   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
10:33   SAC team rebound  
10:33   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:49   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
11:11 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 43-27
11:22 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-24
11:38   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:40   Anfernee Simons missed hook shot  

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 40
POR Trail Blazers 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
0:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-24
0:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 39-24
0:03   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
0:22 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 38-24
0:26   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:28   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-21
0:33   POR team rebound  
0:33   CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:33   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
0:41 +1 Richaun Holmes made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-20
0:41   SAC team rebound  
0:41   Richaun Holmes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:41   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Buddy Hield  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
0:50   Wenyen Gabriel missed dunk  
0:50   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:53   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Lost ball turnover on Richaun Holmes, stolen by Wenyen Gabriel  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
1:05   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
1:23 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-20
1:23 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 37-19
1:23   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:33 +2 Richaun Holmes made hook shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 37-18
1:55 +2 Mario Hezonja made layup 35-18
2:01   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
2:04   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
2:18   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
2:30 +2 Richaun Holmes made dunk 35-16
2:31   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
2:35   Richaun Holmes missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
2:38   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:48   Mario Hezonja missed floating jump shot  
3:05 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot 33-16
3:13   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:17   Richaun Holmes missed floating jump shot  
3:38 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-16
3:38 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-15
3:38   Personal foul on Richaun Holmes  
3:56 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot 30-14
4:15 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 28-14
4:25   Personal foul on Richaun Holmes  
4:25   POR team rebound  
4:25   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 28-12
4:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 26-12
5:09   Full timeout called  
5:13 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 26-10
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
5:35 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 23-10
5:41   Lost ball turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
5:47   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
5:56 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 20-10
6:03 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 18-10
6:08   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by CJ McCollum  
6:10   SAC team rebound  
6:10   Harry III Giles missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:19   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Harry III Giles  
6:31 +2 De'Aaron Fox made alley-oop shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 18-8
6:39   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:41   CJ McCollum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:41 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 16-8
6:41   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:47   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
6:48   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:06   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:19   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:29   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 16-7
7:51   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
7:55   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Full timeout called  
8:11 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 14-7
8:12   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:14   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made floating jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 12-7
8:35   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:37   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 10-7
8:53   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:55   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:14   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:31 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 7-7
9:54 +2 Harry III Giles made alley-oop shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 7-4
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:27 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 5-4
10:33   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:36   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:47   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
10:59 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 2-4
11:10   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:12   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:25   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
11:25   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
11:25 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 2-2
11:39 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 2-0
11:40   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:44   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
29.3 Pts. Per Game 29.3
7.9 Ast. Per Game 7.9
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.9 Field Goal % 45.8
47.8 Three Point % 45.8
68.6 Free Throw % 89.1
+ 2 Mario Hezonja made driving layup 8:29
+ 2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 8:42
+ 2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 9:00
  Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum 9:02
  Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:04
+ 3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 9:22
+ 2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 9:37
  Discontinue dribble turnover on Nemanja Bjelica 9:51
  Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles 10:01
  Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:05
+ 3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 10:22
Team Stats
Points 51 33
Field Goals 20-34 (58.8%) 12-28 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-12 (66.7%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 14
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 12 8
Team 3 3
Assists 14 8
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 3 6
Fouls 7 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
4 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
C. McCollum SG 3
10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 27-35 4011--51
home team logo Trail Blazers 28-36 249--33
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 27-35 108.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 28-36 113.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 20.2 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 14.7 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.4 APG 45.9 FG%
C. McCollum SG 22.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.3 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
C. McCollum SG 10 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
58.8 FG% 42.9
66.7 3PT FG% 23.1
75.0 FT% 66.7
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
N. Bjelica
B. Hield
H. Giles
C. Joseph
On Bench
K. Bazemore
R. Holmes
A. Len
J. Parker
D. Jeffries
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 6 1 2 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 1 +9 12
R. Holmes 5 3 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 5 0 0 1 3 0 +6 7
A. Len - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 17 14 20/34 8/12 3/4 7 54 5 1 3 5 12 +53 65
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
G. Trent Jr.
M. Hezonja
W. Gabriel
A. Simons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 10 3 3 3/6 0/3 4/6 1 12 1 0 1 1 2 -17 19
G. Trent Jr. 10 0 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -2 10
M. Hezonja 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
W. Gabriel 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 1 1 +1 3
A. Simons 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 1 0 +1 0
On Court
C. McCollum
G. Trent Jr.
M. Hezonja
W. Gabriel
A. Simons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 10 3 3 3/6 0/3 4/6 1 12 1 0 1 1 2 -17 19
G. Trent Jr. 10 0 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -2 10
M. Hezonja 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
W. Gabriel 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 1 1 +1 3
A. Simons 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 1 0 +1 0
On Bench
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 11 8 12/28 3/13 6/9 4 36 2 2 6 3 8 -19 37
NBA Scores