Nets look to make Vaughn a winner in debut vs. Bulls

  • Mar 08, 2020

Caris LeVert's hot streak has coincided with Kenny Atkinson inserting him into the starting lineup.

On Sunday afternoon, it will be Jacque Vaughn handing in the starting lineup with LeVert's name on it as the Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls in New York.

Less than 24 hours after LeVert posted his first career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Friday's 139-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Nets decided to make a coaching change. Atkinson was 118-190 since general manager Sean Marks hired him in May 2016.

It is believed players had an impact on the Nets' decision to replace Atkinson, notably stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who have yet to appear on the court together since signing in Brooklyn. On Saturday, Marks denied Irving and Durant or any other players influenced the move.

"The same way all 17 players factored into it," Marks said Saturday afternoon.

What Marks did say was new owner Joe Tsai and the front office agreed that a change was needed and Atkinson conceded his voice was "not what it once was here."

The Nets made their third in-season coaching change since moving to Brooklyn following the 2011-12 season. P.J. Carlesimo went 35-19 after replacing Avery Johnson in December 2012 while Tony Brown replaced Lionel Hollins in January 2016 -- a month before Marks was hired -- and went 11-34.

LeVert joined the Nets in a draft-night trade with the Indiana Pacers and forged a relationship with Durant early in his career. He will be playing for Vaughn -- who previously coached the Orlando Magic - coming off the best week of his career and on the best run of his career.

The triple-double continued LeVert's ascent into an elite scorer over the last month and occurred three days after he scored 51 points in Boston.

LeVert has been in the starting lineup for every game since Feb. 3 against Phoenix when he replaced Irving. LeVert is averaging 24.3 points in his last 14 games.

"I think anybody that's been around Caris since he's been in the league would probably tell you that he's not surprised at all," Brooklyn forward Joe Harris said.

Chicago has lost 12 of its last 14 games and has played its last three contests without leading scorer Zach LaVine. LaVine, who is averaging 25.5 points this season and 27.9 in his last nine games, is dealing with a strained left quadricep that could keep him sidelined for Sunday.

On Friday, the Bulls clinched their third straight losing season when they were dealt a 108-102 home loss to the Indiana Pacers. Chicago trailed by as many as 23 points and allowed an opponent to shoot at least 50 percent for the 10th time in the last 14 games.

Coby White scored 26 points in that contest. The rookie is averaging 27.7 points on 50.4 percent shooting in his last seven games.

While White is on a roll of late, the Bulls are integrating Wendell Carter Jr, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. back in their rotation.

On Friday, Markkanen scored three points on 1-of-10 shooting in his second game back from missing over a month with a hip injury.

Carter scored eight points in his fourth game back missing nearly two months with an ankle injury.

Porter also finished with eight in his third game back from missing nearly four months with a sprained left ankle.

"We need those guys to play and get into the game and get their sea legs back," Chicago coach Jim Boylen said.

The Nets are 9-1 in the past 10 meetings with Chicago and shot 62.5 percent in their 133-118 home win on Jan. 31.

2nd Quarter
CHI Bulls 22
BKN Nets 27

Time Team Play Score
2:18   Full timeout called  
2:18   Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr.  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
2:23   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 45-49
2:43   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
2:45   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot 45-46
3:26   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Coby White  
3:30   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
3:45   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made driving layup 43-46
4:07 +1 Daniel Gafford made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
4:07 +1 Daniel Gafford made 1st of 2 free throws 42-44
4:07   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
4:15 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
4:15 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
4:15   Shooting foul on Denzel Valentine  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
4:33   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45 +2 Joe Harris made reverse layup, assist by DeAndre Jordan 41-42
4:52   Personal foul on Daniel Gafford  
4:58   Personal foul on Coby White  
4:58   BKN team rebound  
4:59   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:09   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:29   Denzel Valentine missed jump shot  
5:40   Turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:40   Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:40   BKN team rebound  
5:40   Taurean Waller-Prince missed dunk  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:43   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made free throw 41-40
5:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:00   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
6:05   Shaquille Harrison missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
6:33 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarrett Allen 41-39
6:55 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
6:55 +1 Wendell Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
6:55   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:06   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 39-36
7:39 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 36-36
7:53   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
7:55   Shaquille Harrison missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
8:08   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   BKN team rebound  
8:14   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Full timeout called  
8:27 +3 Coby White made 3-pt. jump shot 36-34
8:39 +2 Chris Chiozza made driving layup 33-34
8:55 +2 Coby White made driving layup 33-32
9:09 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 31-32
9:18 +2 Shaquille Harrison made finger-roll layup, assist by Lauri Markkanen 31-29
9:34 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 29-29
9:39   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
9:41   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 29-26
10:10   Personal foul on Shaquille Harrison  
10:13   Personal foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:20 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made hook shot, assist by Coby White 29-24
10:39 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Caris LeVert 27-24
10:42   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
10:45   Otto Porter Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.  
10:56   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08 +2 Wendell Carter Jr. made jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 27-22
11:28   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Chiozza  
11:38 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 25-22
11:41   Offensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
11:43   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
CHI Bulls 23
BKN Nets 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   CHI team rebound  
0:00   Coby White missed finger-roll layup  
0:23   Personal foul on Jarrett Allen  
0:23   Lost ball turnover on Jarrett Allen  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
0:35   Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
0:44   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
0:57 +2 Thaddeus Young made hook shot 23-22
1:11   Defensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
1:11   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
1:14   Caris LeVert missed layup  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Chris Chiozza  
1:24   Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
1:45   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Gafford  
2:02 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Coby White 21-22
2:15   Turnover on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:15   Offensive foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:20   Coby White missed driving layup, blocked by Caris LeVert  
2:34 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 19-22
2:49 +1 Otto Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
2:49   CHI team rebound  
2:49   Otto Porter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:49   Full timeout called  
2:49   Shooting foul on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
2:56   Bad pass turnover on Taurean Waller-Prince, stolen by Shaquille Harrison  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince  
3:03   Thaddeus Young missed dunk  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Thaddeus Young  
3:06   Shaquille Harrison missed finger-roll layup  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
3:13   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
3:39 +2 Thaddeus Young made floating jump shot 18-20
4:07 +2 DeAndre Jordan made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 16-20
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Thaddeus Young, stolen by Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:18   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Thaddeus Young  
4:22   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:23   Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 16-18
4:49   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
4:51   Otto Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Otto Porter Jr.  
5:13 +2 Coby White made running Jump Shot, assist by Daniel Gafford 16-15
5:26   Out of bounds turnover on Joe Harris  
5:40 +2 Otto Porter Jr. made layup, assist by Tomas Satoransky 14-15
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Otto Porter Jr.  
6:01   Full timeout called  
6:01 +2 Denzel Valentine made floating jump shot 12-15
6:23 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 10-15
6:33   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
6:36   Lauri Markkanen missed jump shot  
6:48 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 10-13
7:00 +2 Denzel Valentine made jump shot, assist by Wendell Carter Jr. 10-11
7:11   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
7:11   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Denzel Valentine  
7:16   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:18   Tomas Satoransky missed hook shot  
7:36 +3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 8-11
7:50   Turnover on Wendell Carter Jr.  
7:50   Offensive foul on Wendell Carter Jr.  
8:02 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 8-8
8:15   Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Satoransky, stolen by Caris LeVert  
8:28   3-second violation turnover on DeAndre Jordan  
8:44 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 8-5
9:00 +3 Caris LeVert made 3-pt. jump shot 5-5
9:09   Defensive rebound by Wilson Chandler  
9:13   Tomas Satoransky missed floating jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Lauri Markkanen  
9:27   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
9:49   Tomas Satoransky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Shaquille Harrison  
9:59   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27 +2 Shaquille Harrison made alley-oop shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 5-2
10:31   Defensive rebound by Denzel Valentine  
10:33   Caris LeVert missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
10:39   Shaquille Harrison missed driving layup  
11:05 +2 Joe Harris made driving layup 3-2
11:18 +3 Lauri Markkanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Valentine 3-0
11:30   Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky  
11:33   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
L. Markkanen
24 PF
S. Dinwiddie
26 PG
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
42.3 Field Goal % 41.5
42.4 Three Point % 41.5
82.1 Free Throw % 76.9
  Full timeout called 2:18
  Shooting foul on Otto Porter Jr. 2:18
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 2:20
  Thaddeus Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:23
+ 3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jordan 2:42
  Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 2:43
  Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:45
+ 2 Otto Porter Jr. made floating jump shot 3:10
  Personal foul on Joe Harris 3:26
  Defensive rebound by Coby White 3:27
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:30
Bulls
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
C. White
W. Carter Jr.
T. Young
S. Harrison
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Porter Jr. 9 0 1 4/9 0/3 1/2 1 9 2 0 0 0 0 +7 13
C. White 7 1 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1 -6 12
W. Carter Jr. 6 2 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 1 0 2 -3 9
T. Young 4 3 0 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 1 2 -1 7
S. Harrison 4 5 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 1 4 +6 14
On Bench
D. Gafford
K. Dunn
L. Kornet
Z. LaVine
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
M. Strus
C. Hutchison
A. Mokoka
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gafford 2 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 1 0 0 0 -1 5
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. LaVine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 14 12 18/41 4/13 5/6 8 67 6 1 3 2 12 +2 60
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
S. Dinwiddie
C. LeVert
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 15 1 0 6/7 3/4 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 1 +11 14
S. Dinwiddie 10 2 3 3/7 2/5 2/2 1 15 0 0 3 1 1 +7 15
C. LeVert 9 4 3 3/5 3/3 0/0 0 16 1 1 1 0 4 +2 20
D. Jordan 4 6 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 1 5 +7 17
W. Chandler 0 2 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +12 4
On Bench
J. Allen
C. Chiozza
T. Waller-Prince
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
K. Durant
G. Temple
K. Irving
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
J. Martin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Allen 8 3 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 1 2 -3 13
C. Chiozza 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1 -4 2
T. Waller-Prince 1 5 0 0/5 0/2 1/1 0 13 1 0 2 1 4 -4 5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 11 0 0 1 0 0 -8 1
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 24 13 19/38 8/20 3/3 8 104 2 2 12 4 20 +20 91
