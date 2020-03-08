LAL
The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their winning streak to seven games Sunday afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of the Western Conference's top two teams.

The Clippers, who trail the Lakers by six games in the loss column, won the previous two meetings this season. They posted a 112-102 victory in the season opener on Oct. 22 and a 111-106 win on Christmas Day, when Kawhi Leonard collected 35 points and 12 rebounds.

With their full roster intact, the Clippers have recorded an average margin of victory of 17.0 points in their last six games. They are 10-0 when all their players are healthy.

Leonard scored 25 points as the Clippers cruised to a 120-105 win over the host Houston Rockets on Thursday. Montrezl Harrell had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and former Lakers center Ivica Zubac had a season-high 17 points and 12 rebounds.

"Zu was huge, especially in a game like this where literally no one on that roster could guard him," said Clippers forward Paul George, who had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

"He had to be huge for us, and you know he stepped up to the plate and made himself available."

George said the Clippers are pleased with their recent play but far from satisfied.

"It's just this team is versatile and so competitive," George said. "I think that's the biggest thing you can take from this is how competitive we are. And we want to get better. And I think we are taking each game to do that."

In a matchup of the NBA's top two teams on Friday, the Lakers posted a 113-103 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. LeBron James had 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting. He also had eight rebounds and as many assists.

Anthony Davis, who was limited by foul trouble prior to halftime, scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

An 18-0 burst in the third quarter sparked the Lakers to their third consecutive victory and their 10th in 11 games. The win also allowed them to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2012-13 season.

"I came here to put this team and to put this franchise back where they needed to be," James said. "The league is not what it is if the Lakers are not winning."

Breaking through against the Clippers would be another triumph for the Lakers.

"We were still trying to figure out ourselves," James said of his team's opening-night loss to the Clippers in October. "And then the Christmas Day game, we didn't play to our capabilities. We played great in the first half and then the second half we let it kind of get away from us. So we just look forward to see if we can continue to play good basketball, no matter win, lose or draw."

Sunday's game will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. They were scheduled to meet Jan. 28 but the game was postponed following the death of Kobe Bryant two days earlier. The game will be played April 9.

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 18
LAC Clippers 16

Time Team Play Score
4:21   Turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
4:34 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 18-16
4:46   LAL team rebound  
4:49   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
4:57   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:14   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 16-16
5:45   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
5:49   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Out of bounds turnover on Danny Green  
6:17 +1 Paul George made free throw 14-16
6:17   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
6:17 +2 Paul George made driving layup 14-15
6:23   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
6:24   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
6:40 +2 Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot 14-13
6:51 +1 LeBron James made free throw 14-11
6:51   Shooting foul on Paul George  
6:51 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 13-11
6:57   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:00   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
7:22 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
7:22   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
7:43 +1 Paul George made free throw 9-11
7:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:44 +2 Avery Bradley made layup 9-10
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Avery Bradley  
7:59 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 7-10
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Anthony Davis  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:15   Anthony Davis missed turnaround jump shot  
8:30   Full timeout called  
8:32 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 5-10
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Patrick Beverley  
8:47 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 5-7
9:01 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 5-5
9:11   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:14   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-5
9:21 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
9:21   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
9:31 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-5
9:31   LAC team rebound  
9:31   Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:31   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:31   Paul George missed turnaround jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Paul George  
9:40   Paul George missed driving layup  
9:56   LAC team rebound  
9:58   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17 +2 Patrick Beverley made floating jump shot 1-4
10:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:28   JaVale McGee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:28 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
10:28   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
10:33   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:40   LeBron James missed layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:44   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:47   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:59   Anthony Davis missed hook shot  
11:21 +2 Paul George made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 0-2
11:41   3-second violation turnover on JaVale McGee  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
K. Leonard
2 SF
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
49.9 Field Goal % 46.6
49.9 Three Point % 46.5
70.0 Free Throw % 88.8
  Turnover on Montrezl Harrell 4:21
+ 2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 4:34
  LAL team rebound 4:46
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:49
  Defensive rebound by Paul George 4:53
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:57
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma 5:12
  Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:14
+ 2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 5:37
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 5:45
  Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:49
Team Stats
Points 18 16
Field Goals 6-12 (50.0%) 6-16 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 11
Offensive 0 3
Defensive 6 6
Team 1 2
Assists 2 2
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 2 4
Technicals 1 0
A. Davis PF 3
6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1234T
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 48-13 114.6 PPG 46.2 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 43-19 116.2 PPG 48 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 26.6 PPG 9.5 RPG 3.2 APG 51.0 FG%
P. George SG 20.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.9 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 6 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
P. George SG 9 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 37.5
0.0 3PT FG% 14.3
85.7 FT% 75.0
Lakers
Starters
A. Bradley
A. Davis
R. Rondo
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Bradley 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 0 +2 6
A. Davis 6 1 1 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 +2 10
R. Rondo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
K. Caldwell-Pope 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
K. Kuzma 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +4 1
On Court
A. Bradley
A. Davis
R. Rondo
K. Caldwell-Pope
K. Kuzma
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Bradley 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 0 +2 6
A. Davis 6 1 1 2/5 0/1 2/2 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 +2 10
R. Rondo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
K. Caldwell-Pope 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +2 0
K. Kuzma 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +4 1
On Bench
J. Dudley
M. Morris
D. Cousins
D. Waiters
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
A. Caruso
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
D. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 6 2 6/12 0/2 6/7 2 17 2 0 3 0 6 +12 17
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Beverley
M. Morris
M. Harrell
L. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
P. Beverley 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 2 0 0 -2 1
M. Morris 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 -2 4
M. Harrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 +1 -1
L. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
On Court
K. Leonard
P. Beverley
M. Morris
M. Harrell
L. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
P. Beverley 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 2 0 0 -2 1
M. Morris 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 -2 4
M. Harrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 +1 -1
L. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
On Bench
R. Jackson
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
J. Green
J. Motley
T. Mann
L. Shamet
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 9 2 6/16 1/7 3/4 4 24 1 0 4 3 6 -7 8
NBA Scores