Status of Giannis unclear as Bucks set to visit Suns

  • Mar 07, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to do what they do best -- follow a loss with a win -- when they continue a Western swing Sunday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns.

But this time they could find their situation complicated by an additional obstacle -- the possible absence of star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bucks lost for just the 10th time Friday night, falling 113-103 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Milwaukee has followed its previous nine defeats by winning the next game, and by an average of 17.0 points.

Coincidentally, they also were coming off a defeat (against Denver) when they hosted the Suns last month. Milwaukee won that game 129-108, getting 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists from Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee star injured his left knee in the fourth quarter of the loss in Los Angeles, but he was able to finish the game.

The Bucks had Saturday off, but ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo couldn't take advantage of the opportunity to catch a Milwaukee Brewers spring training game in the Phoenix area. It was reported that he underwent what was described as a "precautionary" MRI on his knee.

With the second half of a back-to-back staring the Bucks in the face Monday night at Denver, the club has a decision on what to do with its hobbled star against the Suns.

"He made it look and sound like he was OK," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer assured reporters after Friday's game. "Any time anybody takes a fall -- Giannis isn't any different than anybody else, we need everybody -- so yeah, it was pretty scary. Hopefully, everything is fine.

"We do have to protect him from himself, but pretty confident that he was OK to keep going."

The Bucks return home after the Denver game and get two days off before hosting Boston on Thursday.

Khris Middleton went for 25 points in the earlier win over the Suns. He hit three 3-pointers, and five teammates knocked down two apiece, helping the Bucks outscore the visitors 45-18 from behind the arc.

Devin Booker (32 points) and Deandre Ayton (20 points, 14 rebounds) did their best to keep up with the Bucks' big two, but the Phoenix supporting cast was no match for Milwaukee's depth, even with Kelly Oubre Jr. notching a second double-double for the Suns with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Oubre won't be available to the Suns on Sunday -- or perhaps for the rest of the month -- after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Tuesday.

In his absence, and with Ayton taking the night off to rest a sprained left ankle, the Suns dusted off another weapon in Friday's 127-117 home win over Portland. Backup big man Aron Baynes bombed in a franchise-record nine 3-pointers in a career-best 37-point explosion.

Afterward, Booker, who turned into more of a ball distributor (12 assists) than a scorer (23 points) in the win, acknowledged that Baynes' big night wasn't exactly by design.

"We just take what the defense gives us, honestly," he noted to reporters. "I'd look like an (idiot) if I didn't pass the ball to those guys standing with nobody 6 to 10 feet away from them."

The win was the Suns' first in five tries on a six-game homestand that ends Sunday.

--Field Level Media

4th Quarter
MIL Bucks 14
PHO Suns 19

Time Team Play Score
6:52   Turnover on Brook Lopez  
6:52   Offensive foul on Brook Lopez  
7:11 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 105-121
7:28 +2 Khris Middleton made driving layup 105-118
7:36   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
7:39   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58 +2 Eric Bledsoe made jump shot 103-118
8:07   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
8:18 +2 Devin Booker made running Jump Shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 101-118
8:30   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
8:33   Khris Middleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:33 +1 Khris Middleton made 1st of 2 free throws 101-116
8:33   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
8:43 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 100-116
8:49   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:52   Brook Lopez missed floating jump shot  
9:07 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Devin Booker 100-113
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Devin Booker  
9:16   Full timeout called  
9:22 +2 Devin Booker made dunk 100-111
9:22   Offensive rebound by Devin Booker  
9:26   Mikal Bridges missed layup  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
9:42 +2 Aron Baynes made dunk 100-109
9:42   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
9:48   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01 +2 Brook Lopez made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton 100-107
10:15   MIL team rebound  
10:16   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Williams 98-107
10:48 +2 Aron Baynes made layup, assist by Mikal Bridges 95-107
11:07 +1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 95-105
11:07   MIL team rebound  
11:07   Eric Bledsoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:07   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
11:30 +1 Aron Baynes made free throw 94-105
11:30   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
11:30 +2 Aron Baynes made driving dunk 94-104
11:48 +3 Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 94-102

3rd Quarter
MIL Bucks 32
PHO Suns 25

Time Team Play Score
0:08   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:32   Pat Connaughton missed driving layup  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
0:40   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
1:04   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20 +1 Cheick Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 91-102
1:20 +1 Cheick Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 91-101
1:20   Shooting foul on Marvin Williams  
1:32 +1 Pat Connaughton made free throw 91-100
1:32   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
1:32 +2 Pat Connaughton made driving layup 90-100
1:54 +2 Ty Jerome made driving layup 88-100
2:08 +2 Robin Lopez made dunk 88-98
2:08   Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez  
2:10   Pat Connaughton missed dunk  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
2:15   George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Offensive rebound by George Hill  
2:28   George Hill missed floating jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:37   Devin Booker missed finger-roll layup  
2:55 +2 George Hill made jump shot 86-98
3:22 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 84-98
3:41 +2 Robin Lopez made hook shot 84-95
3:56   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:59   Ty Jerome missed jump shot  
4:05   Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo  
4:17 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made jump shot 82-95
4:23   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:26   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36 +1 Brook Lopez made free throw 80-95
4:36   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
4:36 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Marvin Williams 79-95
4:41   Offensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:45   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58 +1 Mikal Bridges made free throw 77-95
4:58   Shooting foul on George Hill  
4:58 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 77-94
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Khris Middleton, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
5:21   Dario Saric missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:21   Dario Saric missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:21   PHO team rebound  
5:21   Dario Saric missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:21   Shooting foul on Khris Middleton  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
5:29   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:45   Aron Baynes missed dunk  
5:47   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
5:53   Eric Bledsoe missed jump shot  
6:04 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 77-92
6:25 +2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 77-90
6:40 +2 Mikal Bridges made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 75-90
6:48   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:50   Wesley Matthews missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Khris Middleton  
6:57   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Violation  
7:21 +2 Khris Middleton made layup, assist by Brook Lopez 75-88
7:33   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:36   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Full timeout called  
7:49 +2 Wesley Matthews made alley-oop shot, assist by Khris Middleton 73-88
7:54   Defensive rebound by Wesley Matthews  
7:57   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:07   Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Aron Baynes  
8:18   Violation  
8:18   Turnover on Devin Booker  
8:18   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
8:30 +3 Brook Lopez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 71-88
8:35   Offensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
8:38   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Brook Lopez  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
9:01   Personal foul on Mikal Bridges  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
9:08   Dario Saric missed jump shot  
9:26   Turnover on Eric Bledsoe  
9:26   Offensive foul on Eric Bledsoe  
9:41 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 68-88
9:54   Turnover on Khris Middleton  
9:54   Offensive foul on Khris Middleton  
10:08 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 68-86
10:15   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:17   Eric Bledsoe missed free throw  
10:17   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:17 +2 Eric Bledsoe made running Jump Shot 68-83
10:22   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
10:24   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 66-83
10:45 +3 Aron Baynes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 64-83
10:58 +2 Khris Middleton made reverse layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 64-80
11:01   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
11:10   Turnover on Dario Saric  
11:10   Offensive foul on Dario Saric  
11:31 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot 62-80
11:44 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 59-80

2nd Quarter
MIL Bucks 31
PHO Suns 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot 59-77
0:00   Offensive rebound by Kyle Korver  
0:00   Khris Middleton missed driving layup, blocked by Devin Booker  
0:07   Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams  
0:10   Devin Booker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:10 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-77
0:10   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
0:23   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
0:26   George Hill missed jump shot  
0:47 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 56-76
1:10 +3 Eric Bledsoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 56-73
1:20   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
1:21   Dario Saric missed dunk  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
1:25   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
1:34 +2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Donte DiVincenzo 53-73
1:47 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 51-73
1:53   Personal foul on Marvin Williams  
2:11 +3 Donte DiVincenzo made 3-pt. jump shot 51-70
2:18   Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo  
2:21   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Lost ball turnover on Eric Bledsoe, stolen by Dario Saric  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe  
2:33   Dario Saric missed fade-away jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
2:57   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09 +3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dario Saric 48-70
3:11   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:14   Mikal Bridges missed layup, blocked by Marvin Williams  
3:24   Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe  
3:24   PHO team rebound  
3:26   Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
3:56 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 48-67
4:04   Bad pass turnover on Jevon Carter, stolen by George Hill  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
4:13   Donte DiVincenzo missed free throw  
4:13   Shooting foul on Ty Jerome  
4:13 +2 Donte DiVincenzo made layup 46-67
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Aron Baynes, stolen by Donte DiVincenzo  
4:29 +2 Khris Middleton made layup 44-67
4:47 +2 Aron Baynes made floating jump shot, assist by Ty Jerome 42-67
5:04 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by George Hill 42-65
5:12 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 40-65
5:12   Shooting foul on Kyle Korver  
5:12 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 40-64
5:28   Defensive rebound by Aron Baynes  
5:30   Brook Lopez missed layup  
5:38   Personal foul on Jevon Carter  
5:54   Full timeout called  
5:54 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 40-62
5:58   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
6:00   Wesley Matthews missed driving layup  
6:16 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 40-60
6:23   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:25   Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 40-58
6:59 +1 Eric Bledsoe made free throw 40-56
6:59   Shooting foul on Aron Baynes  
6:59 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 39-56
7:15 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 37-56
7:18   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:21   Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46 +3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Bledsoe 37-54
7:55   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
7:57   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
8:12 +2 Eric Bledsoe made driving layup 34-54
8:17   Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova  
8:20   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Full timeout called  
8:33 +2 Brook Lopez made layup, assist by Eric Bledsoe 32-54
8:42   Out of bounds turnover on Cheick Diallo  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:45   Pat Connaughton missed layup  
9:04 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup 30-54
9:09   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:12   Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton  
9:19   Cheick Diallo missed hook shot, blocked by Brook Lopez  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:41   Brook Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Pat Connaughton  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
9:58   Eric Bledsoe missed running Jump Shot  
10:09 +1 Dario Saric made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-52
10:09 +1 Dario Saric made 1st of 2 free throws 30-51
10:09   Shooting foul on Pat Connaughton  
10:17   PHO team rebound  
10:17   Cheick Diallo missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:31   Eric Bledsoe missed floating jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez  
10:38   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54 +2 Brook Lopez made reverse layup 30-50
11:10   3-second violation turnover on Cheick Diallo  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
11:28   Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47 +3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 28-50

