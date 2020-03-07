NO
The New Orleans Pelicans figure to be wary of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Pelicans are 7 1/2 games ahead of the Timberwolves in the Western Conference standings. New Orleans follows a victory against Miami and Minnesota is coming off a poor performance in losing to visiting Orlando as it prepares to host the Pelicans on Sunday.

The Timberwolves visited New Orleans on Tuesday and beat the Pelicans 139-134, with eight Minnesota players scoring in double figures.

New Orleans has little room for error as it tries to stay in playoff contention. Another loss to Minnesota could be crippling.

The loss to the Timberwolves was the middle contest of a three-game losing streak. The defense was better in a 127-123 overtime loss at Dallas on Wednesday and it was much better in a 110-104 home victory against Miami on Friday.

The Pelicans saw an 18-point lead shrink to one in the fourth quarter, but Josh Hart sank a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram made a jumper and a 3-pointer to keep New Orleans on top. The Heat made just one field goal in the final three minutes.

"It was like the Dallas game -- it got close but we made the plays down the stretch tonight," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "The other night Dallas did it and you are going to have to be able to do it.

"Miami is a team that kind of way they are going to find a way to get themselves back into the game. They did but we kept our composure to the point where we were able to make a couple plays and win the game."

Sunday's contest starts a crucial four-game road trip for New Orleans. The other games are against Sacramento, one of five teams with whom the Pelicans are competing for the final playoff spot, and then two of the conference's best teams -- the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I've gone three games losing, so it felt good to get a win, especially against a team like that and especially since we are about to go on a road trip," Hart said.

The Timberwolves' 132-118 home loss to the Magic on Friday left them feeling the way the Pelicans felt after their loss to Minnesota.

"I think it was a heart game, a pride game on the defensive end," guard Malik Beasley said. "I feel like we got complacent, so we just need to have more energy and more of a mindset to defend and not just go out there and defend."

The Magic made 60.7 percent of their shots and never led by fewer than 10 points in the second half.

"Bad body language from the start," forward James Johnson said. "You can use whatever excuse you want, we just didn't come out (ready to play). We've got to do better. We're going to get better, and it's going to start (at practice Saturday)."

D'Angelo Russell, who had 23 points and made three key 3-pointers down the stretch against the Pelicans, had only five points on 2-for-14 shooting against Orlando.

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 30
MIN Timberwolves 16

Time Team Play Score
4:41   Full timeout called  
4:41 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 30-16
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:46   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02 +2 Jrue Holiday made jump shot 28-16
5:10   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:10   Malik Beasley missed driving layup  
5:27 +2 Zion Williamson made driving layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 26-16
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
5:33   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
5:56   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
6:01   Naz Reid missed driving layup, blocked by Derrick Favors  
6:14 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 24-16
6:14   Shooting foul on James Johnson  
6:14 +2 Jrue Holiday made floating jump shot 23-16
6:22   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
6:23   Malik Beasley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:23 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
6:23   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
6:29 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 21-15
6:31   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
6:35   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46 +2 Brandon Ingram made driving dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 19-15
6:56 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 17-15
7:00   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Josh Okogie  
7:06   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
7:14   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:29 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zion Williamson 17-12
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:32   D'Angelo Russell missed finger-roll layup  
7:40 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 14-12
7:47 +2 D'Angelo Russell made reverse layup, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 12-12
8:04 +2 Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 12-10
8:16 +2 Malik Beasley made running Jump Shot 10-10
8:25   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
8:26   Brandon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:26 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
8:26   Shooting foul on Naz Reid  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
8:31   Naz Reid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47 +2 Derrick Favors made hook shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 9-8
9:01 +2 Malik Beasley made driving dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 7-8
9:04   Defensive rebound by Naz Reid  
9:08   Zion Williamson missed driving layup, blocked by Naz Reid  
9:20 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
9:20 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
9:20   Shooting foul on Brandon Ingram  
9:34 +2 Brandon Ingram made running Jump Shot 7-4
9:40   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
9:41   Josh Okogie missed dunk  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
9:46   Naz Reid missed layup  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Naz Reid  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
10:05   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Naz Reid  
10:21 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 5-4
10:32   MIN team rebound  
10:33   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
10:38   Jrue Holiday missed floating jump shot  
10:53 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 5-2
11:05   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
11:12   Malik Beasley missed jump shot  
11:22 +1 Brandon Ingram made free throw 5-0
11:22   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
11:22 +2 Brandon Ingram made layup 4-0
11:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
11:27   Naz Reid missed driving layup  
11:44 +2 Zion Williamson made driving dunk, assist by Brandon Ingram 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
D. Russell
0 SG
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
46.8 Field Goal % 42.6
46.6 Three Point % 42.5
86.0 Free Throw % 80.3
Team Stats
Points 30 16
Field Goals 13-17 (76.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
3-Pointers 1-3 (33.3%) 1-5 (20.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 5
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 13 3
Team 0 1
Assists 9 3
Steals 0 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 0
Fouls 2 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Russell SG 0
6 PTS, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 27-36 30---30
home team logo Timberwolves 19-43 16---16
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 27-36 116.1 PPG 46.9 RPG 27.0 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 19-43 113.4 PPG 44.9 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 24.4 PPG 6.1 RPG 4.3 APG 46.6 FG%
M. Beasley SG 22.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.2 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Ingram SF 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
M. Beasley SG 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
76.5 FG% 31.6
33.3 3PT FG% 20.0
75.0 FT% 75.0
Pelicans
Starters
B. Ingram
Z. Williamson
J. Holiday
D. Favors
L. Ball
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 10 4 2 4/4 0/0 2/3 1 7 0 0 0 0 4 +14 18
Z. Williamson 8 2 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2 +14 12
J. Holiday 5 3 4 2/4 0/1 1/1 1 7 0 0 1 0 3 +14 15
D. Favors 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 1 3 +14 9
L. Ball 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 3 0 1 +14 5
On Court
B. Ingram
Z. Williamson
J. Holiday
D. Favors
L. Ball
On Bench
J. Redick
E. Moore
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Hart
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
K. Williams
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Hayes
N. Melli
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Alexander-Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Melli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 14 9 13/17 1/3 3/4 2 35 0 1 4 1 13 +70 59
Timberwolves
Starters
M. Beasley
J. Okogie
J. Johnson
J. McLaughlin
N. Reid
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 8 0 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -14 8
J. Okogie 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 7 1 0 0 1 0 -14 4
J. Johnson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 2
J. McLaughlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
N. Reid 0 2 0 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 7 2 1 0 0 2 -14 5
On Court
M. Beasley
J. Okogie
J. Johnson
J. McLaughlin
N. Reid
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 8 0 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -14 8
J. Okogie 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 7 1 0 0 1 0 -14 4
J. Johnson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 2
J. McLaughlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
N. Reid 0 2 0 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 7 2 1 0 0 2 -14 5
On Bench
E. Turner
J. Layman
K. Martin
K. Towns
O. Spellman
J. Vanderbilt
J. Culver
J. Nowell
J. Evans
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Spellman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Culver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 4 3 6/19 1/5 3/4 4 25 3 1 0 1 3 -60 19
