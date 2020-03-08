TOR
The Toronto Raptors could have both Fred VanVleet and Marc Gasol back in the lineup Sunday night when they visit the Sacramento Kings.

If both return, it would be only the third game this season in which the Raptors have had their full roster healthy.

"They both have a chance to play," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters Saturday. "We have them listed as questionable, but all signs point to having one or both or either to go (Sunday)."

The Raptors clinched a playoff spot with a 121-113 road victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

The Kings, who are fighting for a playoff spot, welcomed center Richaun Holmes back to the lineup Saturday night when they defeated the host Portland Trail Blazers 123-111.

Holmes had missed the previous 25 games with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench Saturday. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Kings to their first win at Portland since 2012 with 27 points.

The return of Holmes helped the Kings bounce back from a 125-108 home loss to the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

During the first 37 games of the season, Holmes had an average of 13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots while shooting 66 percent from the field.

"He brings us another big shot-blocking and rebounding presence," Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox said. "Brings a lot of energy for us and someone that we've definitely missed for a long period of time now."

Holmes praised Harry Giles III and Alex Len for their play during his absence.

"They changed the game and the identity of our team and got us in position for the playoff push," Holmes said. "So for me, I just come in and try to add to what they're already doing, try to integrate myself back in and try to bring whatever I can to what those guys are bringing."

Meanwhile, the Raptors have played without Gasol for 27 games this season -- 12 due to a strained left hamstring and the most recent 15 because of soreness and tightness in the same hamstring.

VanVleet has missed a total of 14 games -- the past four with a sore left shoulder and two five-game stints with a right hamstring strain and a bruised right knee.

"When I separated my shoulder (in 2018) I tried to come back in like four days, so this one has been longer than that, and it's not anywhere near that severity," VanVleet said. "I (have) a pretty high pain tolerance, unfortunately. And that gets me in trouble sometimes.

"So I'm just trying to take the proper rest and make sure I'm where I need to be for the long term for this team and this playoff run that we are trying to put together."

Gasol's absence has been longer than first anticipated. Nurse had indicated that Gasol could be back in the lineup following the All-Star break.

Gasol is coming off an unusual double -- winning the 2019 NBA championship with Toronto and the World Basketball championship with Spain.

The Raptors defeated the Kings 124-120 on Nov. 6 in Toronto in the first meeting between the teams this season.

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 12
SAC Kings 15

Time Team Play Score
6:17   Full timeout called  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
6:24   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45 +2 Kent Bazemore made floating jump shot, assist by Alex Len 34-37
7:04 +3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 34-35
7:13 +2 Alex Len made dunk 31-35
7:13   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
7:18   Alex Len missed jump shot  
7:39 +1 Serge Ibaka made free throw 31-33
7:39   Shooting foul on Alex Len  
7:39 +2 Serge Ibaka made driving layup 30-33
7:45   Jumpball  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Patrick McCaw  
8:03   Traveling violation turnover on Serge Ibaka  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:20   Alex Len missed hook shot  
8:36 +1 Cory Joseph made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
8:36 +1 Cory Joseph made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
8:36   Clear path foul on Terence Davis  
8:37   Lost ball turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Cory Joseph  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
8:51   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed free throw  
8:51   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
8:51 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 28-31
8:58   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Cory Joseph  
9:04   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
9:16   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
9:33   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
9:48   Kent Bazemore missed reverse layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:57   OG Anunoby missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Len  
10:07 +2 Alex Len made dunk 28-29
10:07   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
10:13   Alex Len missed layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
10:25   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
10:52 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Richaun Holmes 28-27
11:10 +3 Patrick McCaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 28-24
11:23 +2 Harrison Barnes made floating jump shot 25-24
11:48 +3 OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 25-22

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 22
SAC Kings 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Marc Gasol missed fade-away jump shot  
0:02   TOR team rebound  
0:02   Norman Powell missed layup, blocked by Richaun Holmes  
0:07   Bad pass turnover on Cory Joseph, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
0:29   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
0:39   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
0:55   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Cory Joseph 22-22
1:15   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:18   Terence Davis missed floating jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
1:30   Richaun Holmes missed floating jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
1:40   Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 22-20
2:01   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
2:05   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:30 +2 Kent Bazemore made layup, assist by Buddy Hield 22-17
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Buddy Hield  
2:45 +2 Buddy Hield made driving layup 22-15
2:58   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
3:02   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   TOR team rebound  
3:08   Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:08 +1 Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws 22-13
3:08   Personal foul on Kent Bazemore  
3:27 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 21-13
3:44   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
3:48   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58 +2 Kent Bazemore made driving layup 21-11
4:21 +1 Serge Ibaka made free throw 21-9
4:21   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
4:21 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk 20-9
4:21   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
4:23   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:31   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 18-9
5:02   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by OG Anunoby  
5:12 +2 Norman Powell made finger-roll layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 16-9
5:18 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made hook shot 14-9
5:36 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell 14-7
5:44   Violation  
5:53 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 11-7
6:06   Violation  
6:22 +2 Pascal Siakam made alley-oop shot, assist by Norman Powell 11-4
6:27   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:44   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   TOR team rebound  
6:49   Kyle Lowry missed free throw  
6:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:56   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:58   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
7:16   Full timeout called  
7:19 +2 Norman Powell made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 9-4
7:21   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
7:24   De'Aaron Fox missed turnaround jump shot  
7:31   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
7:40   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
7:58 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 7-4
8:11   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:15   Norman Powell missed driving layup, blocked by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:27   TOR team rebound  
8:28   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:42   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
8:58   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 7-2
9:24   Lost ball turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Pascal Siakam  
9:34 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Norman Powell 5-2
9:41   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
9:45   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:06   Norman Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:06 +1 Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
10:06   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:08   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:12   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
10:32 +2 Serge Ibaka made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-2
10:34   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:40   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
10:51   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:16 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk, assist by Harry III Giles 0-2
11:27   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:31   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
11:40   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Raptors
Starters
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
K. Lowry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 13 3 1 5/6 1/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 1 2 +7 17
N. Powell 8 1 3 3/8 1/4 1/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 +2 15
P. Siakam 7 3 1 3/7 0/3 1/2 1 12 3 0 0 0 3 0 15
O. Anunoby 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 +6 5
K. Lowry 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/1 0 9 0 0 1 0 2 +5 5
On Court
S. Ibaka
N. Powell
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
K. Lowry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 13 3 1 5/6 1/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 1 2 +7 17
N. Powell 8 1 3 3/8 1/4 1/2 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 +2 15
P. Siakam 7 3 1 3/7 0/3 1/2 1 12 3 0 0 0 3 0 15
O. Anunoby 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 1 +6 5
K. Lowry 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/1 0 9 0 0 1 0 2 +5 5
On Bench
P. McCaw
M. Gasol
R. Hollis-Jefferson
T. Davis
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
M. Miller
C. Boucher
F. VanVleet
D. Hernandez
O. Brissett
P. Watson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. McCaw 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 0 -12 6
M. Gasol 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -10 3
R. Hollis-Jefferson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
T. Davis 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 3 -10 2
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 15 10 13/34 4/18 4/7 5 84 5 0 3 1 14 -15 71
Kings
Starters
K. Bazemore
A. Len
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 6 2 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 +7 10
A. Len 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 2 2 +4 11
H. Barnes 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 -1 4
B. Bogdanovic 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/1 1 8 0 1 1 0 1 -5 3
D. Fox 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 3 0 1 -11 0
On Court
K. Bazemore
A. Len
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Bazemore 6 2 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 +7 10
A. Len 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 2 2 +4 11
H. Barnes 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 -1 4
B. Bogdanovic 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/1 1 8 0 1 1 0 1 -5 3
D. Fox 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 3 0 1 -11 0
On Bench
B. Hield
C. Joseph
R. Holmes
J. Parker
D. Jeffries
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 11 2 1 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 2 +8 16
C. Joseph 2 1 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 1 0 1 0 1 +14 9
R. Holmes 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 3 +11 6
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 21 10 16/32 3/10 2/3 7 66 2 3 5 2 19 +27 59
