LAC
GS

Clippers chase another road win over Warriors

  • FLM
  • Mar 09, 2020

The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State both will have a need to interject new players into the mix when they duel Tuesday night in San Francisco.

The second- and last-place teams in the Western Conference will be meeting for the second time this season at the new Chase Center, which the Clippers helped open back in October with a 141-122 trouncing of the five-time defending Western Conference champs.

Los Angeles that night shot 62.5 percent, which stands as the highest mark posted by any team -- home or visitor -- at the downtown arena.

Despite sitting near the top of the conference all season, the Clippers have made significant changes to their roster the past five weeks.

They acquired Marcus Morris Sr. from the New York Knicks in a three-team deal in early February, added Reggie Jackson after he accepted a buyout from the Detroit Pistons later in the month, and Monday brought aboard Joakim Noah off the free-agent scrap heap.

Morris came in with the highest hopes, having averaged 19.6 points for the Knicks this season. However, he has struggled in 11 games with the Clippers, including having been held to single-digit scoring in four of his past five games.

He had just one point -- five below his previous season-low -- in the Clippers' 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

"He will get it, but it's going to take time," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Sunday. "I talked to him before the game and told him, 'Just be patient, it's going to happen.' It's tough when you go from a place where you touch the ball probably every possession to every other, every five, and usually it's a ball swing for a shot.

"It's a role he can do, I have 100 percent confidence in that, but it takes some getting used to."

Likewise, Jackson had some early success for the Clippers before slumping of late. He had totaled just 21 points in his past three games.

While the new guys haven't been big factors, the Clippers have won six of their past seven, including three straight on the road.

Against the Warriors, not only will they be attempting to win in San Francisco for the second straight time, but they'll be trying to clinch the season series for the first time since 2005-06.

They will have to do it against a mostly no-name Warriors team that surprised the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Saturday night, when Stephen Curry sat out with an illness.

Curry, who did not practice Sunday, is questionable for Tuesday's game.

In snapping a 10-game home losing streak, Golden State got 24 points from a former two-way player (Damion Lee), a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double from a guy (Marquese Chriss) they waived in January, 18 points from a guy (Mychal Mulder) on the final day of a 10-day contract and 10 points from a guy (Dragan Bender) on the first day of his second 10-day deal.

Seeking just an ounce of consistency, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Sunday that Mulder would get a second 10-day contract in time to face the Clippers.

"Mychal is fantastic," Kerr told reporters after Saturday's win. "A really good player. Good defensively as well, and we're lucky to have him."

The Kentucky product, who spent his first 2 1/2 professional seasons in the G League, has averaged 12.3 points in six games with Golden State. He has more 3-point hoops (16) than 2-pointers (nine).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 24
GS Warriors 23

Time Team Play Score
2:48   Full timeout called  
2:48   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
3:04 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 100-71
3:18 +1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 97-71
3:18 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 97-70
3:18   Personal foul on JaMychal Green  
3:34   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:02 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 97-69
4:09   Turnover on Reggie Jackson  
4:10 +2 Ky Bowman made finger-roll layup 97-67
4:18 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 97-65
4:18   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
4:18 +2 Kawhi Leonard made finger-roll layup 96-65
4:39   LAC team rebound  
4:41   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:43   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55 +2 Montrezl Harrell made reverse layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 94-65
5:17 +1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-65
5:17 +1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 92-64
5:17   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
5:27   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +2 Dragan Bender made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 92-63
5:55 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 92-61
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Paul George  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:27   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving dunk 89-61
7:06   Offensive goaltending turnover on Ivica Zubac  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:09   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
7:24   LAC team rebound  
7:34   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:39   Patrick Beverley missed jump shot  
7:54   Full timeout called  
7:55 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 89-59
8:13   Out of bounds turnover on Patrick Beverley  
8:29 +1 Dragan Bender made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-57
8:29 +1 Dragan Bender made 1st of 2 free throws 89-56
8:29   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Mychal Mulder  
8:47   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:51   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 89-55
9:22 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk, assist by Dragan Bender 87-55
9:38 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 87-53
9:55 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 84-53
10:05   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
10:09   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
10:30 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 84-50
10:33   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
10:44   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 81-50
11:05 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 78-50
11:05   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:10   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 78-48
11:18 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 77-48
11:18   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:25   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
11:38   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
11:49   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Mychal Mulder, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 41
GS Warriors 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28 +1 Patrick Beverley made free throw 76-48
0:28   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
0:28 +2 Patrick Beverley made floating jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 75-48
0:34   Full timeout called  
0:49 +2 Andrew Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 73-48
0:51   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:54   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
1:04   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
1:21 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 73-46
1:35 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-46
1:35 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 71-45
1:35   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
1:40   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:44   Paul George missed driving layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
2:00   Damion Lee missed jump shot  
2:17 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 71-44
2:33   LAC team rebound  
2:33   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
2:48 +1 Marcus Morris made free throw 68-44
2:48   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
2:48 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 67-44
3:04 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot 64-44
3:07   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
3:10   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
3:18   LAC team rebound  
3:19   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
3:28   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 64-41
3:49   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:00   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 61-41
4:23   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
4:26   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46 +2 Jordan Poole made jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 58-41
4:58   Full timeout called  
5:05 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 58-39
5:12   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:16   Eric Paschall missed floating jump shot  
5:29 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 56-39
5:23   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:27   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
5:49   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
6:07 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 54-39
6:14   Personal foul on Chasson Randle  
6:22   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
6:25   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk 52-39
6:52   Out of bounds turnover on Ky Bowman  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:04   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chasson Randle 50-39
7:40 +1 Reggie Jackson made free throw 50-36
7:40   Shooting foul on Ky Bowman  
7:40 +2 Reggie Jackson made driving layup 49-36
7:53 +3 Ky Bowman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 47-36
8:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup, assist by Landry Shamet 47-33
8:35 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 45-33
8:52 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk 45-30
8:55   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:02   Dragan Bender missed dunk  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
9:03   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup  
9:24   Full timeout called  
9:27 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 43-30
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Dragan Bender, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
9:49 +2 Landry Shamet made finger-roll layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 40-30
10:05 +2 Dragan Bender made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 38-30
10:18   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
10:25   Montrezl Harrell missed reverse layup  
10:35   Turnover on Marquese Chriss  
10:35   Offensive foul on Marquese Chriss  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman  
10:40   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50 +2 Andrew Wiggins made fade-away jump shot 38-28
11:16 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 38-26
11:36   24-second shot clock violation turnover  

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 35
GS Warriors 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made jump shot 35-26
0:08 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
0:08   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
0:17   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
0:21   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42 +1 Marquese Chriss made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-24
0:42 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 33-23
0:42   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
0:58 +2 Reggie Jackson made layup 33-22
1:02   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:05   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:17   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
1:30   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
1:44   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Marquese Chriss 31-22
2:05 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 31-20
2:05   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:08   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
2:25 +2 Ky Bowman made floating jump shot 29-20
2:35 +2 Reggie Jackson made hook shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 29-18
3:01 +2 Ky Bowman made floating jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 27-18
3:09   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
3:13 +2 Marquese Chriss made jump shot 27-16
3:35 +1 Landry Shamet made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-14
3:35 +1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-14
3:35 +1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 3 free throws 25-14
3:46   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
3:53   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Lee  
4:09 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 24-14
4:14   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
4:18   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Damion Lee  
4:48   Full timeout called  
4:53 +2 Dragan Bender made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 21-14
4:59   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
5:02   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:13   Dragan Bender missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 21-12
5:31   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:34   Mychal Mulder missed driving layup  
5:40   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
5:53 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Paul George 18-12
5:57   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
6:12 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
6:12 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
6:12   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
6:19 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 14-12
6:33   3-second violation turnover on Ivica Zubac  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:44   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58 +3 Eric Paschall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dragan Bender 14-10
7:08   Defensive rebound by Dragan Bender  
7:14   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
7:31 +3 Dragan Bender made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Paschall 14-7
7:48 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-4
7:48 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 13-4
7:48   Shooting foul on Dragan Bender  
7:51   Personal foul on Eric Paschall  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:51   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:56   Paul George missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
8:07   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:18   Patrick Beverley missed driving layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:30   Mychal Mulder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49 +2 Paul George made jump shot 12-4
8:59   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:02   Marquese Chriss missed alley-oop shot  
9:23 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 10-4
9:34 +2 Andrew Wiggins made floating jump shot 7-4
9:52 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 7-2
10:03   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:06   Eric Paschall missed jump shot  
10:23 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Paul George 4-2
10:42   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:44   Andrew Wiggins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:44   GS team rebound  
10:44   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:44   Shooting foul on Paul George  
10:58 +2 Paul George made jump shot 2-2
11:10   Full timeout called  
11:10   Personal foul on Mychal Mulder  
11:10 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 0-2
11:10   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:17   Juan Toscano-Anderson missed driving layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:36   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
11:46   Violation  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
A. Wiggins
22 SG
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
46.9 Field Goal % 44.7
46.6 Three Point % 44.5
88.9 Free Throw % 70.7
  Full timeout called 2:48
  Shooting foul on JaMychal Green 2:48
+ 3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 3:04
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:18
+ 1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 3:18
  Personal foul on JaMychal Green 3:18
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 3:34
+ 2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by Damion Lee 4:02
  Turnover on Reggie Jackson 4:09
+ 2 Ky Bowman made finger-roll layup 4:10
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 4:18
Team Stats
Points 100 71
Field Goals 36-63 (57.1%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 15-29 (51.7%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 13-13 (100.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 24
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 21 18
Team 4 2
Assists 20 16
Steals 4 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0