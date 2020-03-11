DEN
DAL

Mavericks look for change in fortunes vs. Nuggets

  • FLM
  • Mar 11, 2020

Luka Doncic's latest two high-scoring performances haven't netted the Dallas Mavericks a victory.

Doncic and the Mavericks seek a different outcome as they look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Doncic averaged 37 points in the two setbacks, including 38 in Dallas' 119-109 road loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The All-Star point guard made six 3-pointers and added eight assists and seven rebounds.

Two nights earlier, Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 112-109 home loss versus the Indiana Pacers.

Dallas has lost four of its past seven games but still resides in seventh place in the Western Conference, 6 1/2 games ahead of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies. The way Doncic sees it, his team is exceeding expectations.

"I'm not worried at all," Doncic told reporters after the Tuesday loss. "At the beginning of the season, people had us out of playoffs, and we showed that we can be in the playoffs.

"As of now, we are in the playoffs. It's a long way, but I think we are going to make the playoffs. I'm not worried."

The Nuggets are also in a bit of a rough spot, having split their past 10 games.

Denver notched a 109-95 home victory over the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and fellow All-Star Khris Middleton (rest) both missed the game for the Bucks.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone wasn't too concerned over who suited up for the opponent. He was just pleased to see a better performance from his club.

"It was about our effort, our focus and, 'Were we willing to go out there and try to defend at a high level?'" Malone told reporters. "I thought we did that."

The next task is getting All-Star center Nikola Jokic to emerge from his funk.

Jokic averaged just nine points over the past two games while making just 8 of 24 field-goal attempts. He hasn't reached the 20-point mark since tallying 23 against the Toronto Raptors on March 1.

Jokic fared well with averages of 21.5 points, 8.5 assists and eight rebounds as the Nuggets split two games with the Mavericks earlier this season.

Point guard Jamal Murray scored 21 points in the win over Milwaukee after failing to reach the 20-point mark in six of his previous seven contests. Power forward Paul Millsap also played well, producing 20 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and first since Feb. 8.

Denver reserve power forward Jerami Grant scored 19 points against the Bucks after averaging seven over the previous three contests.

Grant, 25, is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds this season. His play will be observed closely down the stretch by team officials as both he and the 35-year-old Millsap are expected to become unrestricted free agents after this season.

In Grant's case, he has a player option for $9.3 million next season that he will certainly decline in search of a much higher payday.

"We'll see how it goes in the offseason," Grant told the Denver Post. "It's definitely all situational, but I'm definitely comfortable here. I love my teammates, love the coaches, everything."

Meanwhile, Dallas is beginning a two-game homestand that includes a Saturday game against the Phoenix Suns.

Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is providing Doncic with some scoring help, as he put up 20 points against San Antonio. He is averaging 23.5 points over the past four contests.

However, the Mavericks disintegrated after holding a nine-point lead late in the third quarter and were outplayed by the Spurs the remainder of the contest.

"When you build a lead in the third quarter the way we did and put yourself in a good position, you've got to find a way to sustain," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. "You've got to have a collective determination to fight through."

Mavericks reserve shooting guard Seth Curry (ankle) is expected to miss his third consecutive game Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 19
DAL Mavericks 22

Time Team Play Score
1:08   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
1:33 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 48-55
1:41   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:44   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:44   DAL team rebound  
1:44   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   Personal foul on Paul Millsap  
1:44   Lost ball turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Luka Doncic  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:53   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 48-53
2:26 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 46-53
2:45   Defensive rebound by J.J. Barea  
2:50   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Personal foul on J.J. Barea  
3:16 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Barea 46-51
3:20   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Luka Doncic  
3:32   3-second violation turnover on Willie Cauley-Stein  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
3:41   Paul Millsap missed jump shot  
4:01   Out of bounds turnover on Maxi Kleber  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:19   Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Personal foul on Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
4:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
4:51   Full timeout called  
4:50 +2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Will Barton 46-48
5:08   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:10   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:10   DAL team rebound  
5:10   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:10   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
5:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup 44-48
5:24 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk 42-48
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Boban Marjanovic  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:34   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
5:44   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup, blocked by Delon Wright  
5:50   Lost ball turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Will Barton  
6:04 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Millsap 42-46
6:19 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 39-46
6:24   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
6:27   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
6:41   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
6:42   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Barea, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
7:03 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 39-44
7:14 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 36-44
7:25   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
7:27   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
7:42   Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
8:05 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 36-42
8:30 +2 Boban Marjanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 34-42
8:45   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
8:47   Monte Morris missed floating jump shot  
9:04   Full timeout called  
9:06 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 34-40
9:11   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
9:14   Jamal Murray missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
9:30   Luka Doncic missed free throw  
9:30   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
9:30 +2 Luka Doncic made jump shot 34-38
9:43 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 34-36
9:54 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
9:54   DAL team rebound  
9:54   Boban Marjanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:54   Shooting foul on Mason Plumlee  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Delon Wright  
10:02   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
10:10   J.J. Barea missed jump shot  
10:22   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  
10:22   DAL team rebound  
10:22   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
10:44 +2 Jamal Murray made floating jump shot 31-35
11:07 +2 Luka Doncic made driving dunk 29-35
11:14   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
11:17   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:43   Boban Marjanovic missed hook shot  

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 29
DAL Mavericks 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:01   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
0:10   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
0:12   Courtney Lee missed floating jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:32   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
0:42 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Lee 29-33
0:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Murray  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:08   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
1:16   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Jackson 29-30
1:46   Defensive rebound by Courtney Lee  
1:48   Monte Morris missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Jackson  
2:01   Full timeout called  
2:02 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 29-27
2:34 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot 29-24
2:57 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 27-24
3:09   Bad pass turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
3:19   Courtney Lee missed floating jump shot  
3:44 +2 Gary Harris made reverse layup, assist by Paul Millsap 27-21
3:50   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
3:52   Courtney Lee missed finger-roll layup  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
4:01   Mason Plumlee missed hook shot  
4:19 +3 Delon Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 25-21
4:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson  
4:27   Paul Millsap missed free throw  
4:27   Shooting foul on Justin Jackson  
4:27 +2 Paul Millsap made running Jump Shot 25-18
4:30   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:33   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46 +2 Paul Millsap made hook shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 23-18
5:00 +3 Maxi Kleber made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 21-18
5:24 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot 21-15
5:44 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
5:44 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
5:44   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:55 +2 Jamal Murray made dunk, assist by Will Barton 19-13
5:59   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
6:02   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
6:14   Jamal Murray missed jump shot  
6:25 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
6:25 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
6:25   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
6:25   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
6:29   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Jokic  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
6:56   Boban Marjanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
7:03   Will Barton missed reverse layup  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Paul Millsap  
7:19 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 17-11
7:35 +2 Maxi Kleber made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 14-11
7:54   Full timeout called  
7:55 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 14-9
7:59   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:02   Maxi Kleber missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25 +3 Paul Millsap made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 11-9
8:35   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:37   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
8:48   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
9:29 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Paul Millsap 8-6
9:43 +2 Luka Doncic made dunk 6-6
9:43   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:47   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
9:58   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Jamal Murray  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
10:09   Maxi Kleber missed driving layup  
10:29 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 6-4
10:42 +2 Courtney Lee made floating jump shot 3-4
10:57   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:00   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24 +2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 3-2
11:42 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 3-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. Doncic
77 SG
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
28.7 Pts. Per Game 28.7
8.7 Ast. Per Game 8.7
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
52.9 Field Goal % 46.3
52.7 Three Point % 46.1
81.3 Free Throw % 74.8
  Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber 1:08
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by J.J. Barea 1:33
  Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber 1:41
  Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:44
  DAL team rebound 1:44
  Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:44
  Personal foul on Paul Millsap 1:44
  Lost ball turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Luka Doncic 1:44
  Defensive rebound by Will Barton 1:50
  Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:53
+ 2 Nikola Jokic made hook shot, assist by Jamal Murray 2:08
Team Stats
Points 48 55
Field Goals 20-40 (50.0%) 21-41 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Total Rebounds 18 29
Offensive 0 5
Defensive 17 20
Team 1 4
Assists 13 10
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
P. Millsap PF 4
12 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SG 77
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 43-21 2919--48
home team logo Mavericks 39-27 3322--55
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 43-21 110.6 PPG 44.3 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Mavericks 39-27 116.4 PPG 46.9 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
P. Millsap PF 12.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.6 APG 48.7 FG%
L. Doncic SG 28.7 PPG 9.4 RPG 8.7 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Millsap PF 12 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
L. Doncic SG 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 51.2
47.1 3PT FG% 50.0
0.0 FT% 45.5
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
W. Barton
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Millsap 12 3 3 5/7 2/3 0/1 1 15 1 0 2 0 3 0 20
W. Barton 8 3 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 3 +6 18
N. Jokic 8 3 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 3 0 3 +1 14
G. Harris 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 -1 7
J. Murray 7 2 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 0 2 -7 13
On Court
P. Millsap
W. Barton
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Millsap 12 3 3 5/7 2/3 0/1 1 15 1 0 2 0 3 0 20
W. Barton 8 3 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 3 +6 18
N. Jokic 8 3 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 3 0 3 +1 14
G. Harris 7 0 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 -1 7
J. Murray 7 2 2 3/9 1/5 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 0 2 -7 13
On Bench
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
T. Craig
M. Porter Jr.
T. Daniels
N. Vonleh
K. Bates-Diop
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
B. Bol
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Grant 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2 -12 5
M. Morris 3 0 1 1/4 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 -8 5
M. Plumlee 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2 -8 4
T. Craig 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 -7 1
M. Porter Jr. 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 +1 2
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 17 13 20/40 8/17 0/1 8 110 4 0 6 0 17 -35 89
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Kleber
W. Cauley-Stein
J. Barea
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 16 4 2 7/10 2/4 0/5 0 17 2 0 1 1 3 -1 25
T. Hardaway Jr. 11 2 0 3/6 3/4 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 0 2 +7 14
M. Kleber 8 5 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 4 +7 12
W. Cauley-Stein 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 1 +5 2
J. Barea 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 +3 6
On Court
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
M. Kleber
W. Cauley-Stein
J. Barea
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 16 4 2 7/10 2/4 0/5 0 17 2 0 1 1 3 -1 25
T. Hardaway Jr. 11 2 0 3/6 3/4 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 0 2 +7 14
M. Kleber 8 5 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 4 +7 12
W. Cauley-Stein 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 1 +5 2
J. Barea 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 +3 6
On Bench
D. Wright
J. Jackson
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
S. Curry
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
J. Reaves
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 5 2 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 2 +8 14
J. Jackson 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 2 +6 5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Finney-Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 25 10 21/41 8/16 5/11 6 86 4 2 6 5 20 +35 78
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores