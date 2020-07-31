|
End of period
0:02
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
0:03
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:21
Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker
0:24
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:29
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
0:31
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:36
Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye
0:39
Robin Lopez missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:48
Offensive rebound by Sterling Brown
0:51
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:51
MIL team rebound
0:51
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws
0:51
Personal foul on Enes Kanter
0:55
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
0:57
Marcus Smart missed hook shot
1:13
+3
Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
25-33
|
1:27
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
1:28
Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:42
+1
George Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-30
|
1:42
+1
George Hill made 1st of 2 free throws
25-29
|
1:42
Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker
1:55
+2
Brad Wanamaker made dunk
25-28
|
1:55
Offensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker
2:00
Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:08
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Korver, stolen by Jayson Tatum
2:17
Defensive rebound by George Hill
2:18
Jayson Tatum missed hook shot
2:29
Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter
2:30
Sterling Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:47
Defensive rebound by Sterling Brown
2:47
Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:00
+1
Sterling Brown made free throw
23-28
|
3:00
Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum
3:00
+2
Sterling Brown made floating jump shot, assist by Robin Lopez
23-27
|
3:13
Traveling violation turnover on Jaylen Brown
3:18
Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter
3:21
Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:33
Traveling violation turnover on Robin Lopez
3:44
+1
Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-25
|
3:44
BOS team rebound
3:44
Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:44
Shooting foul on Robin Lopez
3:56
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
3:57
Kyle Korver missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:01
Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker
4:15
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
4:15
Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:15
+1
Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
22-25
|
4:15
Shooting foul on George Hill
4:16
Bad pass turnover on George Hill, stolen by Jaylen Brown
4:33
+2
Marcus Smart made layup
21-25
|
4:37
Bad pass turnover on Ersan Ilyasova, stolen by Marcus Smart
4:44
Defensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova
4:45
Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:57
Lost ball turnover on George Hill, stolen by Enes Kanter
5:08
+1
Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-25
|
5:08
+1
Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
18-25
|
5:08
Shooting foul on Sterling Brown
5:25
+3
Ersan Ilyasova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sterling Brown
17-25
|
5:50
+3
Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward
17-22
|
5:54
Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward
5:55
Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot
5:55
Khris Middleton missed turnaround jump shot
5:58
MIL team rebound
5:59
Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:22
+2
Gordon Hayward made alley-oop shot, assist by Daniel Theis
14-22
|
6:35
+2
Khris Middleton made jump shot
12-22
|
6:35
+2
Khris Middleton made jump shot
12-22
|
6:52
+3
Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward
12-20
|
6:52
+3
Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward
12-20
|
7:01
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown
7:02
Donte DiVincenzo missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:21
+3
Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward
9-20
|
7:31
+1
Wesley Matthews made 3rd of 3 free throws
6-20
|
7:31
+1
Wesley Matthews made 2nd of 3 free throws
6-19
|
7:31
+1
Wesley Matthews made 1st of 3 free throws
6-18
|
7:31
Shooting foul on Daniel Theis
7:49
+1
Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-17
|
7:49
+1
Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws
5-17
|
7:49
Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo
7:50
Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward
7:51
Jaylen Brown missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
7:49
Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
7:54
Khris Middleton missed layup, blocked by Kemba Walker
8:09
+2
Kemba Walker made jump shot
4-17
|
8:22
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Donte DiVincenzo
2-17
|
8:28
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
8:29
Jayson Tatum missed driving layup, blocked by Brook Lopez
8:36
Personal foul on Donte DiVincenzo
8:45
Full timeout called
8:47
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk, assist by Khris Middleton
2-15
|
8:52
Personal foul on Jaylen Brown
8:59
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
9:00
Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:14
+1
Khris Middleton made free throw
2-13
|
9:14
Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum
9:14
+3
Khris Middleton made 3-pt. jump shot
2-12
|
9:22
24-second shot clock violation turnover
9:48
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup
2-9
|
9:56
Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo
9:57
Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot
10:09
Violation
10:09
+2
Khris Middleton made driving layup
2-7
|
10:17
+2
Jayson Tatum made dunk
2-5
|
10:17
Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum
10:22
Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:40
+2
Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup, assist by Khris Middleton
0-5
|
10:45
Defensive rebound by Brook Lopez
10:46
Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:02
+3
Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo
0-3
|
11:21
Defensive rebound by Donte DiVincenzo
11:23
Gordon Hayward missed jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis
11:41
Brook Lopez missed floating jump shot
12:00
Jumpball
