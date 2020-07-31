|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markieff Morris
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Serge Ibaka
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Markieff Morris made finger-roll layup, assist by Alex Caruso
|
44-41
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Serge Ibaka made hook shot
|
42-41
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-39
|
1:44
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Norman Powell
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Pascal Siakam
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Norman Powell
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Norman Powell
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Anthony Davis missed dunk, blocked by Pascal Siakam
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Danny Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Danny Green missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Davis made free throw
|
41-39
|
2:31
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Danny Green missed dunk
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Danny Green
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Markieff Morris missed jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Dwight Howard
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Alex Caruso made 3-pt. jump shot
|
40-39
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Norman Powell
|
|
3:56
|
|
+3
|
Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
37-39
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard made dunk
|
37-36
|
4:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed finger-roll layup
|
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Alex Caruso made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-36
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-36
|
4:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on OG Anunoby
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Danny Green
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed layup
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Alex Caruso
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Caruso, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lowry made driving layup, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
33-36
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
6:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
32-34
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
LeBron James missed reverse layup
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Marc Gasol made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
32-32
|
7:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Dion Waiters
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dion Waiters
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LeBron James
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Howard made layup
|
32-30
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Danny Green
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-30
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-29
|
8:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwight Howard
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Dion Waiters missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Marc Gasol missed jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Dwight Howard
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made free throw
|
30-28
|
9:46
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James made driving layup
|
30-27
|
9:58
|
|
|
LAL team rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dion Waiters
|
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
Dion Waiters made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James
|
28-27
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-27
|
10:28
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-26
|
10:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dion Waiters
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Dion Waiters made finger-roll layup, assist by LeBron James
|
25-25
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Norman Powell made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
23-25
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-23
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-23
|
10:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Markieff Morris
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka missed layup, blocked by Markieff Morris
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dwight Howard
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Markieff Morris
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|