|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Derrick Favors missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
0:18
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Favors made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-77
|
0:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Patrick Patterson
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Paul George missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-77
|
0:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick Favors
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Favors made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
44-76
|
1:03
|
|
+2
|
Reggie Jackson made layup
|
42-76
|
1:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Reggie Jackson
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed driving layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
E'Twaun Moore missed jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Paul George missed driving layup
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul George
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Derrick Favors missed dunk
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday missed reverse layup
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson missed driving layup
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac missed alley-oop shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Favors made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball
|
42-74
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-74
|
3:03
|
|
+1
|
Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-73
|
3:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on E'Twaun Moore
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
40-72
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Morris made reverse layup, assist by Ivica Zubac
|
40-69
|
3:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Paul George
|
|
4:07
|
|
+3
|
Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|
40-67
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
E'Twaun Moore missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-64
|
4:30
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Ingram
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Morris made layup, assist by Patrick Beverley
|
40-63
|
4:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Paul George
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard made driving layup
|
40-61
|
5:29
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday
|
40-59
|
5:46
|
|
+3
|
Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|
37-59
|
6:01
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Patrick Beverley
|
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-56
|
6:18
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday
|
|
6:32
|
|
+1
|
Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-55
|
6:32
|
|
|
NO team rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Patrick Beverley
|
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Ivica Zubac made dunk
|
36-55
|
6:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-53
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-53
|
7:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Morris
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-53
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Patterson
|
34-50
|
8:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Zion Williamson missed driving layup
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
+3
|
Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|
34-47
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson made running Jump Shot, assist by Frank Jackson
|
34-44
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-44
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-43
|
9:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Hart
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zion Williamson
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Zion Williamson made dunk, assist by Frank Jackson
|
32-42
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Nicolo Melli made finger-roll layup, assist by Frank Jackson
|
30-42
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Frank Jackson
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on JJ Redick
|
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
28-42
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
27-42
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
JJ Redick made 1st of 3 free throws
|
26-42
|
10:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JaMychal Green
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Landry Shamet
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on JaMychal Green
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Zion Williamson missed finger-roll layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
25-42
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 3 free throws
|
25-41
|
10:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Hart
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
LAC team rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Zion Williamson
|
|
11:25
|
|
+3
|
Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|
25-40
|
11:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nicolo Melli
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Zion Williamson missed running Jump Shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Landry Shamet
|