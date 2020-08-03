SA
PHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:45
|
|Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl
|11:45
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|0-1
|11:45
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0-2
|11:33
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|2-2
|11:14
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|2-4
|11:00
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|10:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|10:51
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|2-6
|10:51
|
|Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl
|10:51
|
|Joel Embiid missed free throw
|10:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|10:40
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot
|4-6
|10:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by DeMar DeRozan
|10:16
|
|Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup
|10:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|10:11
|
|+2
|Drew Eubanks made dunk
|6-6
|10:02
|
|Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|9:51
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|9:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
|9:38
|
|Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV
|9:29
|
|Ben Simmons missed jump shot
|9:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Shake Milton
|9:26
|
|+2
|Shake Milton made dunk
|6-8
|9:12
|
|Personal foul on Shake Milton
|9:05
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot
|9:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|8:52
|
|Offensive foul on Joel Embiid
|8:52
|
|Turnover on Joel Embiid
|8:40
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot
|8:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons
|8:32
|
|Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|8:26
|
|Personal foul on Josh Richardson
|8:21
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray
|8-8
|8:00
|
|Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks
|8:00
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-9
|8:00
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-10
|7:41
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|10-10
|7:25
|
|Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:22
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|7:10
|
|+3
|DeMar DeRozan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV
|13-10
|7:09
|
|Full timeout called
|6:58
|
|Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks
|6:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|6:55
|
|Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks
|6:55
|
|SA team rebound
|6:41
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV
|6:29
|
|Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|6:22
|
|Shooting foul on Tobias Harris
|6:22
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws
|14-10
|6:22
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15-10
|6:18
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Ben Simmons
|15-12
|6:06
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot
|17-12
|5:45
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford
|17-14
|5:35
|
|Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup
|5:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|5:30
|
|+2
|Drew Eubanks made dunk
|19-14
|5:23
|
|+3
|Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|19-17
|5:06
|
|+3
|Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Eubanks
|22-17
|4:50
|
|Josh Richardson missed jump shot
|4:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson
|4:35
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford
|22-20
|4:19
|
|Drew Eubanks missed hook shot, blocked by Al Horford
|4:19
|
|PHI team rebound
|4:08
|
|+3
|Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|22-23
|3:58
|
|Personal foul on Ben Simmons
|3:51
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Drew Eubanks
|3:43
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|22-26
|3:25
|
|Rudy Gay missed finger-roll layup
|3:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz
|3:22
|
|Personal foul on Patty Mills
|3:22
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-27
|3:22
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-28
|3:04
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made jump shot
|24-28
|2:47
|
|Josh Richardson missed jump shot, blocked by Quinndary Weatherspoon
|2:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Patty Mills
|2:44
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|2:44
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay made free throw
|25-28
|2:28
|
|Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Al Horford
|2:17
|
|Joel Embiid missed jump shot
|2:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|2:05
|
|+3
|Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinndary Weatherspoon
|28-28
|1:43
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay
|1:39
|
|Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Josh Richardson
|1:32
|
|+2
|Al Horford made layup, assist by Josh Richardson
|28-30
|1:12
|
|+2
|Patty Mills made jump shot
|30-30
|0:58
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|0:58
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid made free throw
|30-31
|0:54
|
|+2
|Matisse Thybulle made layup, assist by Joel Embiid
|30-33
|0:39
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made jump shot
|32-33
|0:32
|
|Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|0:10
|
|Keldon Johnson missed driving layup
|0:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|0:06
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle
|0:00
|
|+2
|Shake Milton made finger-roll layup
|32-35
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|
|+2
|Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Derrick White
|34-35
|11:23
|
|Matisse Thybulle missed jump shot
|11:21
|
|PHI team rebound
|11:21
|
|Personal foul on Jakob Poeltl
|11:14
|
|+2
|Shake Milton made jump shot
|34-37
|10:59
|
|+3
|Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl
|37-37
|10:45
|
|Personal foul on Keldon Johnson
|10:36
|
|Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Quinndary Weatherspoon
|10:30
|
|+3
|Quinndary Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot
|40-37
|10:18
|
|Personal foul on Quinndary Weatherspoon
|10:05
|
|Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:03
|
|SA team rebound
|9:51
|
|Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Matisse Thybulle
|9:33
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made driving layup
|40-39
|9:30
|
|Full timeout called
|9:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Drew Eubanks, stolen by Ben Simmons
|9:14
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made dunk
|40-41
|8:56
|
|Shooting foul on Ben Simmons
|8:56
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-41
|8:56
|
|+1
|Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-41
|8:41
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick White
|8:41
|
|+1
|Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-42
|8:41
|
|+1
|Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-43
|8:27
|
|Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:23
|
|SA team rebound
|8:21
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot
|8:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Alec Burks
|8:13
|
|+3
|Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks
|42-46
|7:57
|
|Derrick White missed finger-roll layup
|7:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Al Horford
|7:47
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup
|42-48
|7:39
|
|Offensive foul on Drew Eubanks
|7:39
|
|Turnover on Drew Eubanks
|7:24
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Alec Burks
|42-50
|7:08
|
|Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|7:01
|
|Ben Simmons missed layup
|6:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|6:55
|
|Shooting foul on Tobias Harris
|6:55
|
|Dejounte Murray missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:55
|
|SA team rebound
|6:55
|
|+1
|Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-50
|6:44
|
|Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|6:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray
|6:25
|
|Offensive foul on Josh Richardson
|6:25
|
|Turnover on Josh Richardson
|6:07
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made jump shot
|45-50
|5:40
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Dejounte Murray
|5:35
|
|+3
|Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|48-50
|5:21
|
|Personal foul on Patty Mills
|5:21
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-51
|5:21
|
|+1
|Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-52
|5:06
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|4:54
|
|+3
|Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|48-55
|4:39
|
|+2
|Keldon Johnson made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan
|50-55
|4:27
|
|+2
|Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|50-57
|4:04
|
|Shooting foul on Ben Simmons
|4:04
|
|+1
|Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-57
|4:04
|
|+1
|Keldon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-57
|3:54
|
|Josh Richardson missed finger-roll layup, blocked by DeMar DeRozan
|3:53
|
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|3:53
|
|Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan
|3:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Patty Mills
|3:42
|
|Double dribble turnover on Patty Mills
|3:25
|
|Josh Richardson missed turnaround jump shot
|3:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Zeller
|3:10
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made layup
|54-57
|2:52
|
|Tobias Harris missed jump shot
|2:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon
|2:43
|
|+2
|Tyler Zeller made layup, assist by Quinndary Weatherspoon
|56-57
|2:26
|
|Personal foul on Patty Mills
|2:26
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:26
|
|PHI team rebound
|2:26
|
|+1
|Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-58
|2:11
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot
|2:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz
|1:51
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson
|56-60
|1:34
|
|+2
|Dejounte Murray made floating jump shot
|58-60
|1:25
|
|Lost ball turnover on Raul Neto
|1:25
|
|Personal foul on Raul Neto
|1:16
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|1:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Zeller
|1:11
|
|Tyler Zeller missed hook shot
|1:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|1:06
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid
|0:51
|
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup
|60-60
|0:46
|
|Personal foul on Quinndary Weatherspoon
|0:46
|
|+1
|Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-61
|0:46
|
|+1
|Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-62
|0:35
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|0:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Zeller
|0:33
|
|Tyler Zeller missed dunk
|0:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon
|0:31
|
|Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Raul Neto
|0:23
|
|Shooting foul on Quinndary Weatherspoon
|0:23
|
|+1
|Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-63
|0:23
|
|+1
|Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-64
|0:03
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed finger-roll layup
|0:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Tyler Zeller
|0:01
|
|Tyler Zeller missed dunk
|0:01
|
|Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|0:01
|
|Shooting foul on Raul Neto
|0:01
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws
|61-64
|0:01
|
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|62-64
|0:00
|
|Joel Embiid missed jump shot
|0:00
|
|PHI team rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|
|Personal foul on Ben Simmons
|11:33
|
|Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|11:25
|
|Offensive foul on Tobias Harris
|11:25
|
|Turnover on Tobias Harris
|11:12
|
|Dejounte Murray missed jump shot
|11:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|10:57
|
|+3
|Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid
|62-67
|10:42
|
|Derrick White missed jump shot
|10:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick White
|10:39
|
|+2
|Derrick White made dunk
|64-67
|10:18
|
|Shooting foul on Derrick White
|10:18
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws
|64-68
|10:18
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws
|64-69
|10:08
|
|Shooting foul on Josh Richardson
|10:08
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws
|65-69
|10:08
|
|+1
|Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|66-69
|9:53
|
|+3
|Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid
|66-72
|9:38
|
|DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Richardson
|9:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|9:33
|
|Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|9:22
|
|Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Tobias Harris
|9:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|9:11
|
|Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Al Horford
|8:58
|
|Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray
|8:45
|
|Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
|8:32
|
|Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan
|8:25
|
|+2
|Shake Milton made finger-roll layup
|66-74
|8:25
|
|Full timeout called
|8:05
|