SA
PHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 32
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:45   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
11:45 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
11:45 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
11:33 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 2-2
11:14 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 2-4
11:00   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:51 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 2-6
10:51   Shooting foul on Jakob Poeltl  
10:51   Joel Embiid missed free throw  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
10:40 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 4-6
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by DeMar DeRozan  
10:16   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
10:11 +2 Drew Eubanks made dunk 6-6
10:02   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
9:51   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
9:38   Personal foul on Lonnie Walker IV  
9:29   Ben Simmons missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
9:26 +2 Shake Milton made dunk 6-8
9:12   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
9:05   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:52   Offensive foul on Joel Embiid  
8:52   Turnover on Joel Embiid  
8:40   Lonnie Walker IV missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
8:32   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:26   Personal foul on Josh Richardson  
8:21 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 8-8
8:00   Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks  
8:00 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
8:00 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
7:41 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 10-10
7:25   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
7:10 +3 DeMar DeRozan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonnie Walker IV 13-10
7:09   Full timeout called  
6:58   Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:55   Tobias Harris missed layup, blocked by Drew Eubanks  
6:55   SA team rebound  
6:41   Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV  
6:29   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
6:22   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
6:22 +1 Dejounte Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
6:22 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-10
6:18 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Ben Simmons 15-12
6:06 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 17-12
6:06 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 17-12
5:45 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford 17-14
5:35   Dejounte Murray missed finger-roll layup  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
5:30 +2 Drew Eubanks made dunk 19-14
5:23 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 19-17
5:06 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Eubanks 22-17
4:50   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
4:35 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 22-20
4:19   Drew Eubanks missed hook shot, blocked by Al Horford  
4:19   PHI team rebound  
4:08 +3 Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 22-23
3:58   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
3:51   Out of bounds turnover on Drew Eubanks  
3:43 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 22-26
3:25   Rudy Gay missed finger-roll layup  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:22   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
3:22 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
3:22 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
3:04 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 24-28
2:47   Josh Richardson missed jump shot, blocked by Quinndary Weatherspoon  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Patty Mills  
2:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:44 +1 Rudy Gay made free throw 25-28
2:28   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:17   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
2:05 +3 Rudy Gay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinndary Weatherspoon 28-28
1:43   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gay, stolen by Josh Richardson  
1:32 +2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Josh Richardson 28-30
1:12 +2 Patty Mills made jump shot 30-30
0:58   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:58 +1 Joel Embiid made free throw 30-31
0:54 +2 Matisse Thybulle made layup, assist by Joel Embiid 30-33
0:39 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot 32-33
0:32   Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:30   Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson  
0:10   Keldon Johnson missed driving layup  
0:07   Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl  
0:06   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
0:00 +2 Shake Milton made finger-roll layup 32-35
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 30
PHI 76ers 29

Time Team Play Score
11:48 +2 Rudy Gay made jump shot, assist by Derrick White 34-35
11:23   Matisse Thybulle missed jump shot  
11:21   PHI team rebound  
11:21   Personal foul on Jakob Poeltl  
11:14 +2 Shake Milton made jump shot 34-37
10:59 +3 Derrick White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 37-37
10:45   Personal foul on Keldon Johnson  
10:36   Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Quinndary Weatherspoon  
10:30 +3 Quinndary Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot 40-37
10:18   Personal foul on Quinndary Weatherspoon  
10:05   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   SA team rebound  
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Derrick White, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
9:33 +2 Joel Embiid made driving layup 40-39
9:30   Full timeout called  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Drew Eubanks, stolen by Ben Simmons  
9:14 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 40-41
8:56   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
8:56 +1 Rudy Gay made 1st of 2 free throws 41-41
8:56 +1 Rudy Gay made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
8:41   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
8:41 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 42-42
8:41 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-43
8:27   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   SA team rebound  
8:21   DeMar DeRozan missed fade-away jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
8:13 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 42-46
7:57   Derrick White missed finger-roll layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:47 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 42-48
7:39   Offensive foul on Drew Eubanks  
7:39   Turnover on Drew Eubanks  
7:24 +2 Tobias Harris made layup, assist by Alec Burks 42-50
7:08   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:01   Ben Simmons missed layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
6:55   Shooting foul on Tobias Harris  
6:55   Dejounte Murray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:55   SA team rebound  
6:55 +1 Dejounte Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
6:44   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks  
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray  
6:25   Offensive foul on Josh Richardson  
6:25   Turnover on Josh Richardson  
6:07 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 45-50
5:40   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
5:40   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Dejounte Murray  
5:35 +3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 48-50
5:21   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
5:21 +1 Josh Richardson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-51
5:21 +1 Josh Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
5:06   DeMar DeRozan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:54 +3 Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 48-55
4:39 +2 Keldon Johnson made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMar DeRozan 50-55
4:27 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 50-57
4:04   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
4:04 +1 Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
4:04 +1 Keldon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-57
3:54   Josh Richardson missed finger-roll layup, blocked by DeMar DeRozan  
3:53   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
3:53   Out of bounds turnover on DeMar DeRozan  
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Patty Mills  
3:42   Double dribble turnover on Patty Mills  
3:25   Josh Richardson missed turnaround jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Zeller  
3:10 +2 DeMar DeRozan made layup 54-57
2:52   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon  
2:43 +2 Tyler Zeller made layup, assist by Quinndary Weatherspoon 56-57
2:26   Personal foul on Patty Mills  
2:26   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:26   PHI team rebound  
2:26 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-58
2:11   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
1:51 +2 Joel Embiid made turnaround jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 56-60
1:34 +2 Dejounte Murray made floating jump shot 58-60
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Raul Neto  
1:25   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
1:16   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Tyler Zeller  
1:11   Tyler Zeller missed hook shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:06   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Embiid  
0:51 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 60-60
0:46   Personal foul on Quinndary Weatherspoon  
0:46 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 60-61
0:46 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-62
0:35   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
0:33   Offensive rebound by Tyler Zeller  
0:33   Tyler Zeller missed dunk  
0:32   Offensive rebound by Quinndary Weatherspoon  
0:31   Rudy Gay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
0:23   Shooting foul on Quinndary Weatherspoon  
0:23 +1 Raul Neto made 1st of 2 free throws 60-63
0:23 +1 Raul Neto made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-64
0:03   DeMar DeRozan missed finger-roll layup  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Tyler Zeller  
0:01   Tyler Zeller missed dunk  
0:01   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
0:01   Shooting foul on Raul Neto  
0:01 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 61-64
0:01 +1 DeMar DeRozan made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-64
0:00   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 25
PHI 76ers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
11:33   Lonnie Walker IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:25   Offensive foul on Tobias Harris  
11:25   Turnover on Tobias Harris  
11:12   Dejounte Murray missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
10:57 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 62-67
10:42   Derrick White missed jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
10:39 +2 Derrick White made dunk 64-67
10:18   Shooting foul on Derrick White  
10:18 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 64-68
10:18 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-69
10:08   Shooting foul on Josh Richardson  
10:08 +1 Derrick White made 1st of 2 free throws 65-69
10:08 +1 Derrick White made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-69
9:53 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 66-72
9:38   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Josh Richardson  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:33   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
9:22   Derrick White missed driving layup, blocked by Tobias Harris  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:11   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
8:58   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
8:45   Dejounte Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:32   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
8:25 +2 Shake Milton made finger-roll layup 66-74
8:25   Full timeout called  
8:05