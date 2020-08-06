IND
PHO

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 23
PHO Suns 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42   Deandre Ayton missed layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
11:29 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 2-0
11:12 +3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 2-3
10:48   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Turner  
10:37 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 2-5
10:20 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 5-5
9:57 +2 Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker 5-7
9:47 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup 7-7
9:35   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
9:23   Aaron Holiday missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
9:11   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
8:51 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren 9-7
8:32   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
8:26   Victor Oladipo missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
8:21   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
8:17 +2 Cameron Johnson made dunk 9-9
8:05   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
7:55 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 9-11
7:31   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
7:23   Ricky Rubio missed driving layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
7:15   T.J. Warren missed jump shot, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
7:07   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
7:01   T.J. Warren missed layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:55   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
6:55   Full timeout called  
6:55 +1 Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 9-12
6:55 +1 Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
6:39   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
6:22 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 9-16
6:14   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
6:02 +2 Devin Booker made fade-away jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 9-18
5:41   Aaron Holiday missed hook shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
5:34 +2 Ricky Rubio made layup 9-20
5:17   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
5:07 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 9-22
5:07   Full timeout called  
4:43   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne  
4:29 +2 Mikal Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devin Booker 9-24
4:15   Offensive foul on Myles Turner  
4:15   Turnover on Myles Turner  
4:04   Dario Saric missed hook shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
4:02   Dario Saric missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Dario Saric  
3:52   Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:36 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup 11-24
3:25   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
3:15 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 11-26
2:48 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 13-26
2:33   Frank Kaminsky missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:28   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
2:13   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
2:11 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 15-26
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by T.J. Warren  
1:55 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk 17-26
1:55   Full timeout called  
1:36   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
1:28 +3 T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot 20-26
1:11 +2 Dario Saric made driving layup 20-28
0:57   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Warren  
0:44   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Payne, stolen by Justin Holiday  
0:33 +3 Goga Bitadze made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 23-28
0:17   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15   IND team rebound  
0:15   Personal foul on Dario Saric  
0:02   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Cameron Payne  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 25
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
11:43   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
11:28 +2 Ricky Rubio made jump shot 23-30
11:18   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter  
11:04   Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by Goga Bitadze  
11:01   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
10:57   Justin Holiday missed driving layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Dario Saric  
10:48   Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson  
10:40   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell  
10:40   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
10:26 +2 Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 23-32
10:10   Out of bounds turnover on JaKarr Sampson  
10:01 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 23-34
9:47 +2 T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup 25-34
9:25   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
9:13 +2 T.J. McConnell made driving layup 27-34
8:59 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 27-36
8:59   Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson  
8:59 +1 Deandre Ayton made free throw 27-37
8:43 +2 Victor Oladipo made reverse layup 29-37
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Justin Holiday  
8:24   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:10   Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Justin Holiday  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Deandre Ayton  
7:48   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday  
7:35   Victor Oladipo missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
7:29   Full timeout called  
7:21 +2 Deandre Ayton made finger-roll layup, assist by Cameron Payne 29-39
6:59 +2 Aaron Holiday made reverse layup 31-39
6:43 +3 Cameron Payne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges 31-42
6:21   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
6:19   Myles Turner missed layup  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne  
6:09 +2 Deandre Ayton made finger-roll layup, assist by Devin Booker 31-44
5:58   Shooting foul on Cameron Payne  
5:58 +1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
5:58 +1 Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
5:43   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:28 +2 T.J. Warren made layup 35-44
5:13   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:07   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   PHO team rebound  
5:04   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
4:49   Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker  
4:36 +2 Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 37-44
4:30 +2 Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Cameron Payne 37-46
4:04   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
3:51   Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday  
3:51 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
3:51 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-48
3:39   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
3:32   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
3:32 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 37-49
3:32 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-50
3:20   Shooting foul on Dario Saric  
3:20 +1 Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
3:20   Aaron Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
3:05   Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton  
3:05   Turnover on Deandre Ayton  
2:55 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 40-50
2:38   Cameron Payne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:29   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Jevon Carter  
2:22   Cameron Payne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
2:10   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne  
1:56   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:52   Full timeout called  
1:42 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 42-50
1:24   Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:08 +2 Myles Turner made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 44-50
0:54   Personal foul on Justin Holiday  
0:54 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
0:54 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-52
0:36 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 46-52
0:32   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:11   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
0:11 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 47-52
0:11 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
0:00   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
0:00   PHO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 27
PHO Suns 34

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:33   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
11:18 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 50-52
11:09   Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton  
10:53   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
10:44 +2 Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 50-54
10:31 +2 T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 52-54
10:31   Violation  
10:31   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
10:31 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 53-54
10:19 +2 Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker 53-56
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
10:02 +2 Cameron Johnson made dunk 53-58
9:51   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
9:45 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 56-58
9:30   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner  
9:30   PHO team rebound  
9:21   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:13   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
9:08   Personal foul on Cameron Johnson  
9:03   Malcolm Brogdon missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton  
9:01   Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
9:00   T.J. Warren missed dunk  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
8:55 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 56-61
8:40   Shooting foul on Devin Booker  
8:40 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 3 free throws 57-61
8:40   Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:40   IND team rebound  
8:40 +1 Victor Oladipo made 3rd of 3 free throws 58-61
8:34   Personal foul on Victor Oladipo  
8:25   Deandre Ayton missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner  
8:24   PHO team rebound  
8:24   Offensive foul on Devin Booker  
8:24   Turnover on Devin Booker  
8:07   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
8:00 +2 Devin Booker made layup 58-63
7:38 +2 Myles Turner made reverse layup, assist by Aaron Holiday 60-63
7:23   Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
7:18   Personal foul on Devin Booker  
7:18 +1 Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws 61-63
7:18 +1 Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-63
7:06   Jevon Carter missed floating jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Cameron Johnson  
7:00   Ricky Rubio missed floating jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:54   Out of bounds turnover on Cameron Johnson  
6:54   Full timeout called  
6:41   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
6:34   Mikal Bridges missed layup  
6:34   PHO team rebound  
6:25   Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton  
6:22   Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:19   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
6:09   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Holiday  
5:57   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
5:42 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton 62-66
5:24 +3 Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 65-66
5:10  