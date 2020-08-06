IND
PHO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:42
|
|Deandre Ayton missed layup
|11:41
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|11:29
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner
|2-0
|11:12
|
|+3
|Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson
|2-3
|10:48
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Myles Turner
|10:37
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made jump shot
|2-5
|10:20
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo
|5-5
|9:57
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made dunk, assist by Devin Booker
|5-7
|9:47
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made reverse layup
|7-7
|9:35
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|9:23
|
|Aaron Holiday missed jump shot
|9:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|9:11
|
|Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|8:51
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by T.J. Warren
|9-7
|8:32
|
|Deandre Ayton missed hook shot
|8:31
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|8:26
|
|Victor Oladipo missed layup
|8:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
|8:21
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|8:17
|
|+2
|Cameron Johnson made dunk
|9-9
|8:05
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup
|8:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|7:55
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|9-11
|7:31
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|7:23
|
|Ricky Rubio missed driving layup
|7:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|7:15
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot, blocked by Deandre Ayton
|7:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|7:07
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday
|7:01
|
|T.J. Warren missed layup
|6:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|6:55
|
|Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
|6:55
|
|Full timeout called
|6:55
|
|+1
|Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|9-12
|6:55
|
|+1
|Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9-13
|6:39
|
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Holiday, stolen by Deandre Ayton
|6:22
|
|+3
|Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges
|9-16
|6:14
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon
|6:02
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made fade-away jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|9-18
|5:41
|
|Aaron Holiday missed hook shot
|5:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|5:34
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made layup
|9-20
|5:17
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|5:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|5:07
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio
|9-22
|5:07
|
|Full timeout called
|4:43
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne
|4:29
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges made finger-roll layup, assist by Devin Booker
|9-24
|4:15
|
|Offensive foul on Myles Turner
|4:15
|
|Turnover on Myles Turner
|4:04
|
|Dario Saric missed hook shot
|4:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
|4:02
|
|Dario Saric missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner
|3:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Dario Saric
|3:52
|
|Deandre Ayton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|3:36
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made finger-roll layup
|11-24
|3:25
|
|Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon
|3:15
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made jump shot
|11-26
|2:48
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell made jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday
|13-26
|2:33
|
|Frank Kaminsky missed jump shot
|2:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|2:28
|
|Personal foul on Devin Booker
|2:13
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|2:12
|
|Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|2:11
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made dunk
|15-26
|1:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by T.J. Warren
|1:55
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made dunk
|17-26
|1:55
|
|Full timeout called
|1:36
|
|Devin Booker missed jump shot
|1:35
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|1:28
|
|+3
|T.J. Warren made 3-pt. jump shot
|20-26
|1:11
|
|+2
|Dario Saric made driving layup
|20-28
|0:57
|
|Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Warren
|0:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cameron Payne, stolen by Justin Holiday
|0:33
|
|+3
|Goga Bitadze made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday
|23-28
|0:17
|
|Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:15
|
|IND team rebound
|0:15
|
|Personal foul on Dario Saric
|0:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Cameron Payne
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:43
|
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|11:28
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made jump shot
|23-30
|11:18
|
|T.J. McConnell missed jump shot
|11:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Jevon Carter
|11:04
|
|Dario Saric missed layup, blocked by Goga Bitadze
|11:01
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|10:57
|
|Justin Holiday missed driving layup
|10:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|10:48
|
|Dario Saric missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:46
|
|Defensive rebound by JaKarr Sampson
|10:40
|
|Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell
|10:40
|
|Personal foul on Victor Oladipo
|10:26
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made turnaround jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson
|23-32
|10:10
|
|Out of bounds turnover on JaKarr Sampson
|10:01
|
|+2
|Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup
|23-34
|9:47
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell made finger-roll layup
|25-34
|9:25
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze
|9:13
|
|+2
|T.J. McConnell made driving layup
|27-34
|8:59
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio
|27-36
|8:59
|
|Shooting foul on JaKarr Sampson
|8:59
|
|+1
|Deandre Ayton made free throw
|27-37
|8:43
|
|+2
|Victor Oladipo made reverse layup
|29-37
|8:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Justin Holiday
|8:24
|
|Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|8:10
|
|Bad pass turnover on Deandre Ayton, stolen by Justin Holiday
|8:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on T.J. McConnell, stolen by Deandre Ayton
|7:48
|
|Ricky Rubio missed jump shot
|7:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Holiday
|7:35
|
|Victor Oladipo missed jump shot
|7:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|7:29
|
|Full timeout called
|7:21
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made finger-roll layup, assist by Cameron Payne
|29-39
|6:59
|
|+2
|Aaron Holiday made reverse layup
|31-39
|6:43
|
|+3
|Cameron Payne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikal Bridges
|31-42
|6:21
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|6:19
|
|Myles Turner missed layup
|6:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne
|6:09
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made finger-roll layup, assist by Devin Booker
|31-44
|5:58
|
|Shooting foul on Cameron Payne
|5:58
|
|+1
|Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-44
|5:58
|
|+1
|Aaron Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-44
|5:43
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|5:28
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made layup
|35-44
|5:13
|
|Mikal Bridges missed jump shot
|5:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|5:07
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:04
|
|PHO team rebound
|5:04
|
|Personal foul on T.J. Warren
|4:49
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Devin Booker
|4:36
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|37-44
|4:30
|
|+2
|Mikal Bridges made dunk, assist by Cameron Payne
|37-46
|4:04
|
|T.J. Warren missed jump shot
|4:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|3:51
|
|Shooting foul on Aaron Holiday
|3:51
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|37-47
|3:51
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37-48
|3:39
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot
|3:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges
|3:32
|
|Personal foul on Justin Holiday
|3:32
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|37-49
|3:32
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37-50
|3:20
|
|Shooting foul on Dario Saric
|3:20
|
|+1
|Aaron Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-50
|3:20
|
|Aaron Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|3:05
|
|Offensive foul on Deandre Ayton
|3:05
|
|Turnover on Deandre Ayton
|2:55
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|40-50
|2:38
|
|Cameron Payne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|2:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Jevon Carter
|2:22
|
|Cameron Payne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday
|2:10
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Payne
|1:56
|
|Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|1:52
|
|Full timeout called
|1:42
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|42-50
|1:24
|
|Devin Booker missed fade-away jump shot
|1:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|1:08
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made dunk, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|44-50
|0:54
|
|Personal foul on Justin Holiday
|0:54
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-51
|0:54
|
|+1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-52
|0:36
|
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup
|46-52
|0:32
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:31
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|0:11
|
|Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
|0:11
|
|+1
|Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-52
|0:11
|
|+1
|Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-52
|0:00
|
|Devin Booker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot
|0:00
|
|PHO team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:50
|
|Myles Turner missed jump shot
|11:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|11:33
|
|Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|11:18
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo
|50-52
|11:09
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Deandre Ayton
|10:53
|
|Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|10:44
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|50-54
|10:31
|
|+2
|T.J. Warren made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon
|52-54
|10:31
|
|Violation
|10:31
|
|Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges
|10:31
|
|+1
|T.J. Warren made free throw
|53-54
|10:19
|
|+2
|Deandre Ayton made layup, assist by Devin Booker
|53-56
|10:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Cameron Johnson
|10:02
|
|+2
|Cameron Johnson made dunk
|53-58
|9:51
|
|Personal foul on Devin Booker
|9:45
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday
|56-58
|9:30
|
|Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Myles Turner
|9:30
|
|PHO team rebound
|9:21
|
|Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|9:13
|
|T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Myles Turner
|9:08
|
|Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
|9:03
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed layup, blocked by Deandre Ayton
|9:01
|
|Offensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|9:00
|
|T.J. Warren missed dunk
|9:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|8:55
|
|+3
|Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker
|56-61
|8:40
|
|Shooting foul on Devin Booker
|8:40
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 1st of 3 free throws
|57-61
|8:40
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|8:40
|
|IND team rebound
|8:40
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 3rd of 3 free throws
|58-61
|8:34
|
|Personal foul on Victor Oladipo
|8:25
|
|Deandre Ayton missed hook shot, blocked by Myles Turner
|8:24
|
|PHO team rebound
|8:24
|
|Offensive foul on Devin Booker
|8:24
|
|Turnover on Devin Booker
|8:07
|
|Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|8:00
|
|+2
|Devin Booker made layup
|58-63
|7:38
|
|+2
|Myles Turner made reverse layup, assist by Aaron Holiday
|60-63
|7:23
|
|Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo
|7:18
|
|Personal foul on Devin Booker
|7:18
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 1st of 2 free throws
|61-63
|7:18
|
|+1
|Victor Oladipo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|62-63
|7:06
|
|Jevon Carter missed floating jump shot
|7:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|7:00
|
|Ricky Rubio missed floating jump shot
|6:57
|
|Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|6:54
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Cameron Johnson
|6:54
|
|Full timeout called
|6:41
|
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio
|6:34
|
|Mikal Bridges missed layup
|6:34
|
|PHO team rebound
|6:25
|
|Jevon Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Deandre Ayton
|6:22
|
|Deandre Ayton missed layup, blocked by Malcolm Brogdon
|6:19
|
|Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren
|6:09
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Holiday
|5:57
|
|Personal foul on T.J. Warren
|5:42
|
|+3
|Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deandre Ayton
|62-66
|5:24
|
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Turner
|65-66
|5:10
|