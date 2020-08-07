|
12:00
Jumpball
11:49
Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Gary Clark
11:42
Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
11:30
Al Horford missed turnaround jump shot
11:29
PHI team rebound
11:22
Joel Embiid missed jump shot
11:20
Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin
11:11
Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
10:57
Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
10:52
Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:50
Offensive rebound by Al Horford
10:49
Al Horford missed dunk
10:47
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
10:34
James Ennis III missed finger-roll layup
10:31
Offensive rebound by James Ennis III
10:31
James Ennis III missed dunk
10:30
Offensive rebound by Gary Clark
10:28
Evan Fournier missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
10:18
+3
Josh Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton
0-3
9:53
+2
Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by Evan Fournier
2-3
9:32
Joel Embiid missed jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Gary Clark
9:21
+2
Evan Fournier made finger-roll layup
4-3
9:10
Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:05
Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
9:05
+2
Tobias Harris made dunk
4-5
8:51
Shooting foul on Josh Richardson
8:51
Evan Fournier missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:51
ORL team rebound
8:51
+1
Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-5
8:41
Personal foul on Gary Clark
8:34
+2
Joel Embiid made driving layup, assist by Shake Milton
5-7
8:34
Shooting foul on James Ennis III
8:34
Joel Embiid missed free throw
8:33
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
8:13
+3
Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Fournier
8-7
7:52
Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:48
Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
7:48
Tobias Harris missed dunk
7:48
Offensive rebound by Al Horford
7:45
+2
Al Horford made dunk
8-9
7:36
D.J. Augustin missed floating jump shot
7:31
Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid
7:25
+2
Al Horford made turnaround jump shot, assist by Shake Milton
8-11
7:11
+2
Nikola Vucevic made finger-roll layup, assist by D.J. Augustin
10-11
6:56
+2
Al Horford made driving dunk, assist by Josh Richardson
10-13
6:56
Full timeout called
6:46
Offensive foul on Evan Fournier
6:46
Turnover on Evan Fournier
6:30
Tobias Harris missed jump shot
6:26
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
6:15
Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Al Horford
6:00
Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot
5:57
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
5:36
Nikola Vucevic missed turnaround jump shot
5:34
Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
5:29
Shooting foul on Gary Clark
5:29
+1
Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
10-14
5:29
+1
Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-15
5:14
Evan Fournier missed fade-away jump shot
5:12
Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
5:06
+2
Shake Milton made jump shot
10-17
4:52
+3
Nikola Vucevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin
13-17
4:33
Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot
4:30
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
4:25
Personal foul on Tobias Harris
4:16
+2
Markelle Fultz made driving layup
15-17
4:00
Josh Richardson missed reverse layup
3:57
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
3:53
James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Al Horford
3:54
ORL team rebound
3:51
Markelle Fultz missed jump shot
3:48
Defensive rebound by Al Horford
3:41
+3
Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton
15-20
3:28
+2
Markelle Fultz made jump shot
17-20
3:25
Full timeout called
3:12
Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:08
Defensive rebound by Wes Iwundu
3:00
Bad pass turnover on Markelle Fultz, stolen by Mike Scott
2:56
Double dribble turnover on Joel Embiid
2:44
Terrence Ross missed fade-away jump shot
2:41
Offensive rebound by James Ennis III
2:37
Shooting foul on Mike Scott
2:37
+1
James Ennis III made 1st of 2 free throws
18-20
2:37
+1
James Ennis III made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-20
2:23
Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:19
Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid
2:19
+2
Joel Embiid made dunk
19-22
1:55
Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle
1:55
+1
Khem Birch made 1st of 2 free throws
20-22
1:55
+1
Khem Birch made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-22
1:41
Joel Embiid missed jump shot
1:38
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
1:26
Markelle Fultz missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:24
Defensive rebound by Mike Scott
1:07
Joel Embiid missed jump shot
1:03
Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross
0:59
Terrence Ross missed driving layup, blocked by Matisse Thybulle
0:59
ORL team rebound
0:55
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:52
Defensive rebound by Mike Scott
0:40
Bad pass turnover on Mike Scott, stolen by Markelle Fultz
0:31
+2
James Ennis III made jump shot, assist by Markelle Fultz
23-22
0:11
+3
Alec Burks made 3-pt. jump shot
23-25
0:01
James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:01
ORL team rebound
0:00
End of period
